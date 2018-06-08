RV Travel Newsletter Issue 849

Learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. This newsletter, now in its 17th year of continuous publication, is funded primarily through advertising and voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

Issue 849 • Week of June 9–15, 2018

Editor’s corner

With Chuck Woodbury

Chuck (at) RVtravel.com

The next time you’re speeding down an interstate highway, thank President Dwight Eisenhower. He’s responsible for the speedy roads.

As a young military officer Ike had crossed the USA as part of a publicity stunt to raise awareness for good roads. It was a long, difficult trip. When president, after highway travel had improved vastly, Eisenhower still envisioned something better. He had driven the famous Autobahn in Germany, where motorists drove as fast as some airplanes. He figured America needed similar roads, not just to accommodate people but also troops in case of a national emergency. And so he championed the creation of our present interstate system.

The formal name of the roads is the Dwight D. Eisenhower National System of Interstate and Defense Highways. The first mile of pavement was laid in 1956. Today there are 47,182 miles in the vast network.

I’m not old enough to have driven before the interstates. As a child, traveling with my parents, I remember mostly two-lane roads. They went right down main streets, causing motorists to pause occasionally when they spotted a giant root beer mug atop a cafe — a good indicator that the beverage served inside was tasty and cold. I also remember seeing many war surplus airplanes permanently affixed atop gas stations like they had crashed there — to attract attention to the business. And giant steers were atop any decent steakhouse, as many still are today along the backroads.

The interstates pretty much did away with those large attention-getting icons. Motorists were moving too fast to spot them. Instead, they began to rely on recognizable logos as guides about where to stop.

Most of those two-laners still exist. Some RVers, myself included, prefer to travel these old roads, where the pace is usually slower and there is still plenty to see. The late CBS-TV “On the Road” correspondent Charles Kuralt once said of our interstates — and he has been quoted at least a million times since — that, “Thanks to the Interstate Highway System it is now possible to travel across the country from coast to coast without seeing anything.”

Still, when you want to get somewhere fast, an interstate, despite too many potholes these days, is the best way, and a modern marvel.

P.S. We had some technical issues yesterday and many readers were unable to read their monthly Great RV Accessories Newsletter. We've solved our problem, and the issue is here for all the world to see.

The latest news about RVing from our newsroom

Our writers and editors have selected the most important, most interesting and helpful news about RVing from the past week and boiled it all down into a fast-paced digest. Click here to read it.

Recent recalls:

• Entegra Coach recalls some motorhomes: wipers could fail.

• Keystone recalls some Montana fifth-wheels for slide-out issue.

• Newmar recalls motorhomes for tank bracket issue.

• Keystone recall: propane compartment could leak allowing LP gas into RV.

RV shipments to set another new record in 2018

RV industry shipments will reach 539,900 units in 2018, marking nine straight years of growth and – for the second consecutive year – the highest annual total since such data has been collected. According to a press release, the figure is a 7 percent increase from the previous record of 504,600 units shipped in 2017. Shipments for 2019 are predicted to grow to more than 550,000 units, which would be a third straight record-breaking total. Learn more.

Steel tariffs: Good news for some, maybe not RV industry

The Trump administration recently announced a 25 percent tariff on imported steel and 10 percent on aluminum. Indiana, the RV capital of America, is in the unique position of being both hurt and helped financially by this move. About 85 percent of the RVs manufactured in the U.S. are made in Indiana. They all use steel and aluminum in their construction. Coincidentally, Indiana is also the number one steel-producing state in the U.S., and has been for more than 30 years. Learn more. Poll included.



Increased bear sightings prompt warnings in New Mexico

The New Mexico Department of Game and Fish (NMDGF) has issued a statement warning campers of increased bear activity in the northern part of the state. Multiple bear cub sightings have been reported by campers. Here are important reminders of how to prevent bear encounters and how to protect yourself in case you come across one unexpectedly. Learn more.

How to put out an oil or grease fire in your RV kitchen

Fire in your RV is something hopefully you will never experience, but if you do, you should know how to handle it. One very real possibility is a cooking oil or grease fire in your kitchen. NEVER try to put it out with water. After watching this video, you’ll see why. The results can be devastating!

This week's Reader Poll

Are you alive today because of modern medicine?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. We’ll post the final results in next week’s newsletter. CLICK HERE.

Read the up-to-the minute responses from last week’s poll:

What’s the biggest bill you’ve ever received for repair work on your RV? Click here for the results.

What we learned about you last week!

We learned a lot about you fabulous readers last week! Find out how much money you’ve spent on repairing your RV, if the majority of you have had a tick or not, if you tow a dinghy or carry an off-road vehicle with you and if most of you drive a motorhome or tow a trailer. Read what we learned here.

Modify your basement storage for more efficiency

It seems like fulltimers can never have enough “room” to carry all their stuff. But basement storage isn’t always the most usable area for practical storage. Oftentimes, it’s just a large open area where small objects can mysteriously vanish into your own, personal “black hole.” Here are a few ideas on how to make your basement storage a bit more useful.

What’s the point of a brake controller?

A reader asks, “I’ve been looking into buying a travel trailer for taking my family camping. I keep running into information about brake controllers. I’ve towed boats on trailers for years without any such thing as a brake controller; what gives? And how do they work, anyway?” Find out here.

RV park charges $1.50 extra for each slideout

We’ve heard of RV parks charging extra for pets or number of people occupying a site. But charging extra for slide outs? That’s what one Idaho RV park owner does. Editor Chuck Woodbury doesn’t think much of this idea. Read what he has to say.

Are your tires too old? Here’s how to tell

The useful life of a tire is only five to seven years. For cars and trucks driven every day, the tread usually wears out in less than five years. For RVs that sit for a good part of the year, five years can pass with a lot of tread still left on the tire. Although you may not want to replace what looks like a perfectly good tire, riding on tires more than five years old greatly increases the risk of a blowout. Learn more.

Unique RV overnight stops at wineries and farms

Seattle news outlet blackens RVers’ eyes

A screaming headline, “Jewish cemetery says it’s time for Seattle to pay up for damages caused by RV campers,” from a Washington TV station may get plenty of people upset, but it’s hardly a fair shake for the RV community. Seattle FOX TV affiliate KCPQ certainly made it appear that somehow RVers had damaged the Bikur Cholim cemetery in Seattle’s north end. A closer reading of the story reveals a whole different situation. Get the rest of the story.

Winnebago RV acquires boat maker

Winnebago Industries, Inc. has acquired boat maker Chris-Craft from Stellican Ltd., which has owned Chris-Craft since 2001. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed. “Chris-Craft is an iconic, premium brand that shares many similarities with our own heritage Winnebago brand, including a commitment to providing customers with the highest quality products and services,” said Winnebago Industries President and Chief Executive Officer, Michael Happe. Read more.

Great travel apps for RVers

Here from Chris Dunphy and Cherie Ve Ard, aka Technomadia, is the list of mobile apps they consider essential to complement their road-tripping lifestyle, including some apps they wrote to solve problems they encountered in their travels. Very helpful info.

Off-road RV pops up to three-tier body

Mounted on a Ford F-550 Crew Cab, this Adrift RV was built to head south of the border for a bit of fun and work – chasing waves on the coast while performing volunteer medical work where needed. The thing is an all-terrain intercontinental tank outside, a clever smart home inside. Learn more and see more unusual off-road RVs.

Are you getting the best gas mileage you can?

Rich “The Wanderman” is obsessed with getting the best mileage he can. With fuel prices rising (again!), he wants to eke out as much as he can from each and every gallon. Read more.

Most popular articles from last week's issue

• The problem with camping for free becoming the ‘baseline’.

• RV and RV-related recalls for May 2018.

• How to lubricate sticky RV dump valves.

• California 5th wheel owners may need special license.

• Can I use a welder outlet for 50-amp RV power?

• What’s the biggest bill you’ve received for repair work?

• Wife is scared to death of husband’s dangerous driving habit.

Readers’ comments on the poor quality of their new RVs

RVs today are being built fast, and in way too many cases poorly. Here are some horror stories.

• Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Current wildfire information

To help with your travel planning, here is complete, up-to-the-minute wildfire information around the U.S., from Incident Information System (InciWeb), a U.S. government interagency. Click here.

Ask the RV Shrink

Finding alone time when full-time RVing with spouse

Dear RV Shrink:

Like most couples, my wife and I have occasional disagreements. At home we can go to different parts of the house to calm down, but it’s more difficult in our trailer. When we get into a heated argument, she storms off to the bathroom and stays there for an hour or so. She has a little electronic game in there and plays draw poker. I can hear it beeping, which drives me nuts. On a nice day, I just leave the RV and take a walk, but when it’s cold or rainy I have nowhere to go. Do you think this is a good way for her to let off steam? Am I overreacting? —Jim

Read the RV Shrink’s advice.

Can’t get enough of the Shrink? Read his new e-book: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask or check out his other e-books.



Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.94 [Calif.: $3.63]

Change from week before: Down 2 cents; Change from year before: Up 53 cents.

Diesel: $3.29 [Calif.: $4.00]

Change from week before: Down 3 cents; Change from year before: Up 72 cents.

The RV Vet

With Dr. Deanna Tolliver, M.S., DVM

CBD oil: good or bad for pets?

Dear Dr. Deanna,

“I was browsing the aisles of my favorite health food store last week and came across an impressive display of CBD oil. CBD is cannabidiol, a compound found in Cannabissativa….yes, marijuana. . . . A brochure described how it could be used to treat some health disorders in pets. In people, CBD is prescribed for cancer, nausea, pain, lack of appetite, and inflammatory bowel disease, among others. Some pet owners are giving it to their furry friends. The results vary from “did nothing to help” to “gave my dog is life back. What do you think?”

Read Dr. Deanna’s reply here.

RV Fire Safety Tip

Extinguishing a fire

There is a simple way to remember the steps to using your extinguisher to fight a fire — it’s called the P.A.S.S. procedure. These are the four steps to follow:

•Pull the pin: This unlocks the operating lever and allows you to discharge the contents of the extinguisher.

•Aim low: Point the nozzle or hose at the base of the fire.

•Squeeze the lever above the handle: This discharges the extinguishing agent. Releasing the lever will stop the discharge.

•Sweep from side to side: Moving carefully toward the fire, keep the extinguisher aimed at the base of the fire and sweep back and forth until flames appear to be out. Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy

RV Quick Tips



Mystery holding tank smells?

Got a stinky RV and can’t seem to locate the responsible party? Sometimes the “air admittance valve” that prevents a vacuum from forming when you run water down the sink or shower stall goes “gunnybag” and allows gray water tank smells to come back into the coach. Look for these little valves under your sink. They’re a cheap replacement item from hardware stores like Home Depot. As you can see from the picture, they simply unscrew from the plumbing system with a standard “righty-tighty, lefty-loosey” twist.

Be prepared for an unruly slideout

Find out the exact procedures for emergency manual retraction of your slideouts before you need to use them. Write them out in language that you can understand and keep them where you can find them. You probably will never use them, but Boy Scouts have a good motto: Be Prepared!

Do you have a Quick Tip? Send it to Deanna (at) RVtravel.com and you just might see it here!

Gizmos and Gadgets

Unlock these futuristic padlocks with your fingerprint

Padlocks have long been used to secure valuable items, but remembering the combination or where the key is can be a hassle. Fingerprints have replaced passwords for electronic devices and are now replacing combinations and keys. The “Tapplock one” is the world’s first smart fingerprint padlock. With a state-of-the-art capacitive fingerprint sensor, it can unlock in 0.8 seconds with no effort. Perfect for locking up a gate, shed, generator or bike. Learn more.

Ask the RV Doctor

The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions

Check valve and P&T valve on water heater explained

Dear RV Doctor:

When I run the water pump on my newish coach, water runs out of the area where my water heater is. After inspection, the water is running out of the check valve in my water heater. I spoke to a friend and he advised me that I just needed to replace the P&T valve in my water heater. I have only owned this unit for about six months and never had this problem when I first purchased it. So, is it as simple as just replacing the P&T valve or check valve in my water heater? What would have caused this valve to go out? I have noticed whenever the water pump is on, water just streams from my water heater. —Kevin



Read Gary’s response.

Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

Ask BoondockBob

with Bob Difley

Add a volcano or two to your Western road trip

Hi Bob,

We’ve been watching the effects of Mount Kilauea, Hawaii’s currently erupting volcano, and wonder where would be a good place to see volcanic activity in the continental U.S. We are currently planning a long road trip to the West and would like to add a volcano to our itinerary. Thanks. —Terry and Clarissa

Read Bob’s response.

Do you have a question for Bob? Email him at bob.rvtravel (at) gmail.com .

You can find Bob Difley’s e-books on Amazon Kindle.

RV Electricity

with Mike Sokol

Inverters 101: Understanding amps and volts

Dear Mike,

Here’s a weird one regarding my 2017 F/R 34QS. Some information: I have a Magnum 2,000 watt pure sine wave inverter and four L16-6V 390Ah batteries along with three 160-watt solar panels and a 30-amp Go Power controller. The issue I have when I’m using the inverter (shore and generator not used) is this: My residential refrigerator says it uses 6 amps of current @ 115 volts. But as I look at the Go Power control panel while the fridge is on, it only says 5 amps. Shouldn’t it be more like 60 amps because watts divided by volts (700/12) = 58 amps? …

Read the rest of the question and Mike’s response.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40 years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

Setting motorhome tire inflation for “newbie” RVer

From a forum post: “We are moving across the United States for our FIRST trip in our ’06 Mountain Aire. Don’t think that’s a great idea for a first trip, but that’s what’s gonna happen. LOL. I do not have access to a four-corner scale. I do have access to a CAT Scale. I downloaded the Michelin tire pressure guide. From what I remember here, I take the axle weight and use the Michelin guide? I seem to remember someone saying to add 5 psi to compensate for the lack of a four-corner scale?” Read Roger’s response.

Astronomy for RVer

with Chris Fellows

Treasures of the Teapot

Locating Messier objects in Sagittarius

Summer is one of Chris’ favorite times of the year for observing the night sky. Our annual trip around the sun on spaceship Earth sails us past some amazing sights in the summer months, and this week he points out a few of them, including a star pattern that looks like a giant teapot in the sky. Check out these sights – here and then in the sky!

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Charles Kuralt

In this episode of On the Road, Charles visits with Tom Noddy, the Bubble Guy. You will be amazed — no, beyond amazed — at what he can do with bubbles. The quality of the video is not the best, but it’s good enough to leave you feeling you have seen something special! Tom Noddy is still around today, still performing his bubble magic. Visit his website.

The RV Kitchen

with Janet Groene

Gingerbread Sweet Potatoes

You bet your sweet patootie. More people are eating sweet potatoes these days – not just for health reasons but because they are so versatile. Buy them fresh or canned, patties from the deli ready for the skillet, or frozen sweet potato fries. This easy side dish can be made with any of the above and can be cooked on the stove top or in the RV oven. It can be made ahead and nuked to warm it up. Best of all, it goes with almost any meat from the grill, skillet, roasting pan or spit. Get the recipe.

Check out hundreds of other recipes by Janet . . . and her many books at Amazon.com, including “The Survival Food Handbook.”

The RoVing Naturalist

with Dennis Prichard

Encounter a mountain lion? Do not run!

Most people never see a cougar. They’re so secretive that they have seen many more people than vice versa. People are not on the menu of mountain lions. Only about 20 people in North America have been killed by cougars since 1890, most children, some of which went ahead of adults on a trail. Still, humans do encounter these animals from time to time. What if that happened to you? How you react could mean the difference between life or death. Learn more.

Digital RVer



Trip planning with fun in mind – use Roadtrippers

Over the years of traveling by RV, Chris and Jim Guld, Geeks On Tour, have evolved – from wandering, to sightseeing, to working on the road. This summer they are on the road for four months and are booked to give seminars at seven different RV rallies. Their trip planning is primarily to make sure they are at the right place at the right time to do their job, but in between they have some time for fun. What to do? They check out suggestions from Roadtrippers – one of their favorite tools for finding fun places to visit along their route. Learn more.

Learn about smartphones and tablets

… from Geeks On Tour. Here is a recent webcast: #144, Smartphone camera tips everyone should know. Watch live or archives of past programs.

Free and bargain camping

From OvernightRVparking.com

Silverton City Park, Silverton, TX.

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. The park has three 30/50A E only RV sites on gravel. Potable water fill available. No dump station. Two local restaurants 1-3 blocks east of park. RV spaces open all year. No reservations, first come, first served. Address: 800 Lone Star St. GPS: 34.4737, -101.3071

Walmart Supercenter # 2402, Elko, NV.

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Obtain permission from store. Quiet, well-lit, reasonably level and appears safe. Subway inside store and Mexican restaurant across the street. The lot is on top of a hill with panoramic views of town & mountains. Address: 2944 Mountain City Hwy. GPS: 40.83922, -115.792

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 13,480 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

Museum of the Week

Leila’s Hair Museum

Independence, MO



We never said the museums we feature would be…..normal, did we? Leila’s Hair Museum is the only museum dedicated to hair in the world. Inside, you’ll find over 600 wreaths made from hair and over 2,000 pieces of jewelry, well, also made from hair. Hair art supposedly began in the Victorian times and can be traced back to the 12th century. The museum showcases locks of celebrities’ hair, and historical hair pieces sure to amaze. Oh, and if you visit, make sure your hair doesn’t look too good that day…you don’t want Leila to chop it off and keep it for her museum. Visit the museum website.

Upcoming RV Shows



• Tampa Bay Summer RV Show, June 7-10, Tampa, FL

• Green Country RV Show, July 20-22, Tulsa, OK

• Midwest RV Super Show, August 9-12, Elkhart, IN

• Hampton Roads RV Super Sale, August 17-19, Hampton, VA

• America’s Largest RV Show, September 12-16, Hershey PA

See the complete list of all upcoming RV shows.

Trivia

In the early days of television, the industry struggled to define its purpose. Then a small manufacturer of lipstick came along. In the year before Hazel Bishop began running TV commercials her profit was $49,257. Three years later her lipsticks earned her a one-year profit of $10,100,682. Ad agencies were stupefied at what they’d thought was a promising novelty had become the most effective advertising medium in history. And money began to flow.

Bumper sticker of the week

Blinky thing means turning!

Have you seen a funny bumper sticker? Send it to Gail (at) RVtravel.com

Joke of the Week

Wife to husband:”When I look in the mirror I think I look fat. Can you give me a compliment?”

Husband: “You have perfect eyesight.”

Worth Pondering

“Learn from yesterday, live for today, hope for tomorrow. The important thing is not to stop questioning.” —Albert Einstein

