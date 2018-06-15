RV Travel Newsletter Issue 850

Learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. This newsletter, now in its 17th year of continuous publication, is funded primarily through advertising and voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

U.S. shoppers: Shop at Amazon.com

Canadian shoppers: Shop at Amazon.ca

Issue 850 • Week of June 16-22, 2018 #rvtravel



Editor’s corner

With Chuck Woodbury

Chuck (at) RVtravel.com

I’m in Seattle, where I’ll be for another three weeks. I am here to teach my daughter, Emily, how to manage every aspect of RVtravel.com. Gail is in Wisconsin with our motorhome.

In the year since she signed on, Emily has enjoyed the work and the challenge of working for a business with a mission to help educate and inform RVers. She is no RV rookie: she took her first RV trip at age two months, and has accompanied me on perhaps a dozen RV road trips in recent years. She knows and appreciates that RVtravel.com is the lone voice in either print or online media that is not afraid to report honestly what’s important to you, me and other RVers.

I’m not the same person I was two years ago when I moved into a motorhome full-time to travel America. I never considered myself a consumer advocate. But it happened. It wasn’t by choice. What I have learned after thousands of miles and hundreds of conversations with my fellow RVers is that I simply cannot avoid speaking out about what I perceive as problems in RV Land — poor quality of too many new RVs and increasingly overcrowded campgrounds.

I’m 71 years old. I bought my first motorhome 35 years ago and have written millions of words since. This weekly newsletter will soon enter its 18th year. It’s time for me to make some personal changes.

For the record, I’m active in this business because I choose to be. I have turned down generous offers to sell. If I did, the new owners would likely change everything — much the same as Marcus Lemonis did when he ruined the Good Sam Club by turning it into a “marketing tool” (his words) for Camping World and his other enterprises.

I’ve written in this space most every week for more than 17 years. It’s been frustrating to me lately because I have too much to say and I don’t have enough space here. I end up over-simplifying and often come across as negative, even a whiner. I do not think I’m being an effective communicator.

I’ve decided after months of thought that I will spend more of my time and energy with the 2,500 of you who have pledged a voluntary subscription. I will use video and live video chats to better get my points across, and also to get feedback. Without the support of these subscribers, I would have likely retired by now.

We do not simply aggregate (“steal”) articles from other websites and news media like most others: we write our own articles. It’s not the easy way to make money: it’s the hard and time-consuming way (and more expensive because we respect our writers and do not take advantage of them by asking them to write for free). What you get is more unique, high-quality information than elsewhere.

If you have not pledged support would you please consider visiting here and sign up for a $2 or $3 monthly pledge? We are worth it.

We appreciate those of you who read for free (and understand that some of you are simply not in a financial position to contribute), but it’s time for my staff and me to do more for those readers who are willing to pitch in to help us. We will debut our first significant new donor benefit by the end of this month: a new Reader Forum with premium content with special access to areas where my staff and I will cover more meaty topics. More about the forum next week.

I NEED TO SPEND LESS TIME doing busy work (hence Emily’s involvement). I have projects that demand my time — a book to finish about buying an RV, and helping promote RV electrical safety with Mike Sokol (our efforts have already saved lives). I also want to pursue my plan to facilitate a chain of safe, inexpensive overnight RV stops along major highways with 30- and 50-amp electrical service. I don’t care to start and operate such a business myself, but something like it is desperately needed and I will continue to work to see it happen.

Our subscriber database is closing in on 90,000. We’re still a small fish in a giant pond of millions and millions of RVers. But industry big-wigs are paying attention. At a recent rally I attended, the opening seminar was about the state of the RV industry. Some RV manufacturer representatives were on hand. I was told beforehand that I was not welcome; they didn’t want me asking tough questions — rocking their boat. I was happy, even honored, to be asked to stay away. It meant that what we’re discussing here week after week is being heard. That, I believe, is a very good thing.

Where was this photo taken?

No, it’s not a promotional photo from the Sound of Music (or is it?). If you’re curious, click here to see a larger photo and choose from five possible responses. After you vote, you’ll see the correct answer. I’m going to guess that about 25 percent of you will get it right. I’ll see (and so will you). . .

Letters to the editor

• Let’s protect our Walmart overnight parking privilege.

America’s Largest RV Show returns September 12-16, 2018

See, compare, shop and buy from over 33 football fields of new RVs. Virtually every major manufacturer represented, everything from the smallest pop-up to the full-size motorhome. Visit hundreds of vendors including campgrounds, accessories, destinations, and services. Attend seminars covering subjects for beginners and seasoned RV enthusiasts. See you in Hershey, PA! Click here for more information.



Sign up for RVtravel.com’s

new monthly newsletter about RV electricity.

•Did you miss last week’s RV Travel? Read it here.

•Directory of back issues.

Help us do more! Support this newsletter

The staff of RVtravel.com works hard to bring you an honest, unbiased, valuable newsletter every Saturday. Readers help make it possible with their “voluntary subscriptions.” Even a pledge of $5, $10 or $20 a year is appreciated — that’s for more than 50 weekly issues (add another 208 if you read our RV Daily Tips Newsletter)! Many readers set up an ongoing subscription, most $5 to $10 a month. But even a one-time contribution of $5 or $10 helps make it possible for us to write about important matters, not just fluff to please advertisers and RV industry big shots. Enter a voluntary subscription. Use a credit card, PayPal or mail a check.

RV Industry Association announces RV technician training program

On Thursday, June 7, the RV Industry Association (RVIA) Board of Directors approved a comprehensive strategic plan and multi-million-dollar investment to address RV owner satisfaction by creating a supporting foundation, the RV Technical Institute (RVTI), to solve the RV industry’s shortage of trained technicians and to implement metrics to track the RV customer experience. Read more.



Update on Margaret B’s Thor Ace motorhome

We wish we could report good news about Margaret B’s ongoing dilemma with her 2017 Thor Ace motorhome, but we heard from her this week and here’s what she had to say. (It’s not good.)

The latest news about RVing from our newsroom

Our writers and editors have selected the most important, most interesting and helpful news about RVing from the past week

Recent recalls:

• Forest River recalls some Coachmen trailers for tire inflation issue.

• Tiffin motorhome recall: Tow hitch could detach.

• Forest River recalls RVs for missing side marker lights.

• Tiffin recalls motorhomes: Door may open while RV moves.

20% off RoverPass, unlimited booking to over 6,000 campgrounds!

RoverPass Unlimited is the all-access fast pass to booking campgrounds online. It allows you to search and book at over 6,000 campgrounds and RV parks without a platform fee. You’ll also get priority booking and one-on-one access with customer service representatives. Click here to receive 20 percent off an unlimited membership.

FMCA members heading to Wyoming for big RV rally

RVers from across the country are headed toward Gillette, Wyoming, to take part in FMCA’s 98th International Convention and RV Expo. Major RV manufacturers and dealers will present an opportunity for those looking to purchase an RV, and vendors will display and sell RV components, accessories and RV-related services. There will be nighty entertainment and more than 100 seminars about a wide range of topics. Learn more.

Are you dumping your black tank correctly?

Although dumping RV waste is a relatively simple process, it’s important to use both the proper equipment and procedure that ensures you will not cause a spill or get the contents on you or your clothes. Some RVers are apprehensive about performing this task. Doug Swarts, founder of Drain Master Inc., explains exactly what you need to do before, during and after the job is complete. Learn more.

Follow-up on cancer diagnosis for full-time RVer

This is a follow-up article to one from May 24 by Malia Lane, “Dealing with cancer as a full-time RVer.” In that article, Malia began: “How do you deal with cancer as a full time RVer? I don’t rightly know, but I guess I’m about to find out….” Read more from this courageous lady.

Interior Department claims major investment in U.S. parks

In a “good news, bad news” scenario, the U.S. Interior Department says America’s national parks are looking at a $11.6 billion backlog in maintenance and repairs. The good news? The agency has approved spending to take care of 2.2 percent of the need. Learn more.

This week’s Reader Poll

How would you fare financially if the economy nosedived again soon like in 2008?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. We’ll post the final results in next week’s newsletter. CLICK HERE.

Read the up-to-the minute responses from last week’s poll:

Are you alive today because of modern medicine? Click here for the results.

Goodbye Holding Tank Odors and Clogs, Hello Convenience!

The best just got better. Now you can get the unsurpassed strength of RV Digest-It Holding Tank Treatment in a convenient, easy to use drop-in pod. RV Digest-It has long been known as the premier all-around tank treatment for those looking for the best in both odor elimination and waste digestion – now you can add convenience to that list. Learn more here.

What we learned from you last week

Are most of you alive because of modern medicine? Do you know what the most viewed photograph of all time is? Would you bend over to pick up a nickel? You read how many books this month? Plus there’s a “punny” joke inside, so you’ll want to click here to read.

New park project takes the stink out of the outhouse

Officials at West Virginia’s Camp Creek State Park may have hit upon an inexpensive and environmentally friendly way of dealing with human waste. At a cost of less than $1,000, park workers are installing so-called micro-flush toilets, doing away with the old-time privy system. Along the way, they’re giving employment opportunities to thousands – of worms. Very interesting!

RV dealer who defrauded customers gets 20 years in the slammer

A Largo, Florida, RV dealer has been sentenced to 20 years for defrauding customers. Jeremy Joshua Raney, 40, of St. Petersburg, was convicted of one count of scheming to defraud on June 8. State prosecutors accused him of taking in RVs on consignment, selling them and then keeping the money for himself, leaving buyers without a title and sellers without their money. Read more

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Full-timers:

Need an RV Home Base?

Then you need Americas Mailbox! You’ll enjoy great tax advantages with your South Dakota “residency,” like no state income tax and low insurance rates (second lowest in the USA says the Insurance Information Institute). Many plans are available. Click the video where RV Travel editor Chuck Woodbury talks with Americas Mailbox owner Don Humes. Or click here to learn more or enroll.

Reader’s Digest list of the top RV parks in every state

Do you have a favorite RV park in the different states you travel through? What makes that a favorite park? You can compare notes with a recent article, “The Best RV Parks in Every State,” in Reader’s Digest. Read more.

Investigative journalism busts Quartzsite, Arizona?

Recently, a reporter from a Fountain Valley, Calif., boating and fishing news media outlet called The Log did an exposé that centered on popular snowbird haunt Quartzsite, Ariz. Writer Parimal M. Rohit wondered why there is a Quartzsite Yacht Club when “There are no lakes, rivers or other waterways within Quartzsite’s city limits – the closest waterway is the Colorado River, about 20 miles away.” Find out here.

Are tire plugs OK?

To plug or not to plug – that is the question. Rich “The Wanderman’s” RV only has four tires, so he is very sensitive to all things tire related since losing one can be very dangerous. If you’ve ever had a puncture in your tire and wondered whether it was okay to plug it and continue using the tire, you are not alone. After a lot of research and contacting several tire manufacturers for their opinions, Rich has come to an important conclusion. Read about it here.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Waterless trap for your RV plumbing system

Make foul smelling odors a thing of the past!

Already used by major RV manufacturers, the revolutionary HepvO waterless trap is a fantastic alternative to a conventional ‘P’ trap and it won’t fail due to evaporation, movement, freezing or leakage. Its unique membrane prevents foul air from the grey water tank entering your RV and its in-line design helps create extra storage space! Learn more.

Popular articles from last week’s issue

• RV park bases its fee on number of slide-outs. Huh?

• Great travel apps for RVers.

• Seattle news outlet blackens RVers’ eyes.

• What we learned about you last week (June 2-8).

• Inverters 101: Understanding amps and volts.

• Finding alone time when full-time RVing with spouse.

• CBD oil: good or bad for pets?

Plan Your Getaway to Tropical Palms Today!

Tropical Palms is a hidden gem set on 69 beautiful sun-kissed acres that are perfect for your Orlando vacation getaway. We are approximately 4 miles from Walt Disney World Resort, 11 miles from the Orange County Convention Center and within walking distance from Old Town and Fun Spot. You will find our convenient location and affordable prices provide the perfect RV resort to enjoy all that Central Florida offers. Click here to learn more.

No overnight parking at these Walmarts

See which Walmarts in the USA do NOT allow overnight RV stays.

RV Clubs

Check out our Directory of RV Clubs and Organizations.

Guided RV Tours

Have you ever taken or considered taking a guided RV tour? Here’s our new directory of upcoming tours that may be of interest to you. Click here.

Readers’ comments on the poor quality of their new RVs

RVs today are being built fast, and in way too many cases poorly. Here are some horror stories.

• Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Current wildfire information

To help with your travel planning, here is complete, up-to-the-minute wildfire information around the U.S., from Incident Information System (InciWeb), a U.S. government interagency. Click here.

How can you end the “military” RV shower?

You know the routine, constantly turning off the shower to conserve hot water. That’s because most RVs have tank heaters with limited hot water. You never have to run out of hot water with a hybrid instant hot water heater. Find out how the Truma AquaGo® gives you a real shower in your RV. Learn more here.

Ask the RV Shrink

The big question: To tow or not to tow

Dear RV Shrink:

My husband and I are almost ready to retire and travel. We have decided on a small, diesel, Sprinter Class C motorhome with a couple of slides. The short, expandable unit we ordered seems perfect for travel. The problem is the addition of a tow vehicle. I think we should pull a small car and my husband says it defeats the whole purpose of staying small and agile….

Read the rest of the question and the RV Shrink’s advice.

Can’t get enough of the Shrink? Read his new e-book: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask or check out his other e-books.

Heat your RV with Electricity, not Propane!

SAVE $$$! Until now, the standard for heating recreation vehicles of all types has been to use bottled propane (LPG). With the CheapHeat™ system there’s a better option. Now you have a choice to change the central heating system between gas and electric with the flip of a switch. When you choose to run on electric heat rather than gas, your coach will be heated by the electricity provided by the RV park. Learn more.

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.91 (on June 11). [Calif.: $3.62]

Change from week before: Down 3 cents; Change from year before: Up 55 cents.

Diesel: $3.27 (on June 11). [Calif.: $3.99]

Change from week before: Down 2 cents; Change from year before: Up 74 cents.

Online RV training courses from RV Education 101

Face it, there’s a lot to know about RVing. These online video and e-book courses from Mark Polk and RV Education 101 are outstanding. Here are just a few of the many courses: VIDEOS: Travel Trailer & Fifth Wheel Trailers • RV Orientation • Tow Your Travel Trailer Like A Pro • Tow Your 5th Wheel Like A Pro • Motorhome RV Orientation Video Training Course • Drive Your Motorhome Like A Pro. E-BOOKS: Insider’s Guide to Buying an RV • Owning & Operating an RV • RV Care & Maintenance • RV Battery Care & Maintenance • Trailer Towing Basics. Learn more. Endorsed by RVtravel.com.

The RV Vet

With Dr. Deanna Tolliver, M.S., DVM

Take a stand against hot dogs (and cats) this summer!

Dear Dr. Deanna,

Is my dog okay in the car for a little while as long as I leave the windows cracked and I’m parked in the shade?

Read Dr. Deanna’s answer here. .

Everything for your pets

Amazon must surely have the biggest selection of products for pets, whether dogs, birds, fish or even reptiles. From food to leashes to birdcages to beds to heating lamps for your cold-blooded friends, there’s just about anything any pet would ever need. There’s even a department with featured deals where the bargains are super-sized. So what are you waiting for? Click on over right now.

RV Quick Tips



Bug off – without poisons!

“Diatomaceous earth is a good deterrent for creepy crawlers, and is completely harmless to the environment and pets. Personally, I hate using poisons or chemicals, and found this to work well when we were overrun with ants at a campground. I just sprinkled it liberally around every spot that allowed insects access to the RV (electrical cables, hoses, jacks, etc.) as well as inside where I could see the ants entering. I didn’t need to worry about the cats coming into contact with it. You can get it in the garden department at Home Depot.” Thanks to Sally Gilbert.

Water keeps your black tank happy

“If staying in one place for an extended time, excess toilet paper is not the problem … not using a sufficient amount of water is. Water is your friend, and the more you put into your black tank the better. Granted, you will fill your tank quicker and have to dump more often, but the large amount of water compared to the toilet paper will ensure that when dumping, everything will be dumped out.” Thanks, Ron, for keeping us flush!

Do you have a Quick Tip? Send it to Deanna (at) RVtravel.com and you just might see it here!

Portable Outdoor Campfire

The compact, portable propane campfire is great for camping when in-ground fires are prohibited. Realistic log pieces and full 9-1/2″ diameter ring burner help create the natural look and ambiance of from-scratch campfires. Its sturdy lid and security latches make it safe and easy to transport. The campfire includes an 8′ propane hose for use with standard LP gas cylinders. Learn more or order.

Gizmos and Gadgets

Articulating wall mount for 12- to 39-inch flat screen TV

Do you strain to get comfortable when watching your TV? With the adjustable tilt, swivel capability and articulating design, this wall mount offers optimal viewing of the TV from anywhere in the room. When not watching TV, the wall mount keeps the TV as close as 2.1 inches from the wall for out-of-the-way convenience. Made of heavy-duty aluminum and powder-coated steel, the TV wall mount is built to last and effortlessly supports the weight of a TV up to 40 pounds. Learn more.

Be sure to sign up for our monthly Great RV Accessories Newsletter. Click here.

Amazon Deals of the Day!

Here are more than 1,000 special deals, just for today. And the items just keep on changing. If you can’t find a great deal here on something you want, then, well, you must not need anything. If nothing else, it sure is fun to poke around here to see the incredible array of cool stuff that’s available at this very moment at bargain prices! Click here for today’s deals!

Ask the RV Doctor

The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions

Why does our A/C unit freeze up?

Dear Gary:

We have a 15 kBTU ducted Duo-Therm roof-mounted air conditioner on our coach. No heat pump. Here in Texas, when temperatures are over 100 degrees every day, our A/C unit will keep freezing up, leaving us without cooling for over an hour while it thaws. It puts out good cold air, but it will freeze up at least twice daily – sometimes even in the middle of the night….



Read the rest of the question and Gary’s response.

Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

Secrets of RVing on Social Security

Author Jerry Minchey takes you on a journey that lets you discover how you can travel around the country and live the fascinating RV lifestyle for far less than it costs to live in your sticks-and-bricks home. Among other things, he shows you step-by-step how to enjoy the RVing lifestyle while traveling and living on just your Social Security income. Learn more or order

Ask BoondockBob

with Bob Difley

Do “Campground Full” signs really mean it?

Hi Bob,

Are there any alternatives when road-tripping without reservations if boondocking spots are either not available or not permitted? —Alex

Read Bob’s response.

Do you have a question for Bob? Email him at bob.rvtravel (at) gmail.com .

Read the most recent BoondockBob Blog post: How to handle mountain lion encounters in the wild.

You can find Bob Difley’s e-books on Amazon Kindle.

Camping with the Corps of Engineers

Many RVers consider Corps of Engineers campgrounds to be the best in the country. This guide is just for RVers — boat-in and tent-only sites are not included. Of all the public lands, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has some of the best parks and campgrounds available. In fact, it’s the largest federal provider of outdoor recreation in the nation. Learn more or order.

RV Electricity

with Mike Sokol

How to safely test for a hot-skin condition on your RV

Dear Mike,

We live in the humid environment of southern Georgia and camp around the Southeast, which has been very wet, giving me some concern of the possible shock threat of “hot skin.” I’ve installed a permanent Progressive Industries electrical management system into our travel trailer, and I use a portable surge protector to verify a pedestal is correctly wired before actually plugging in the trailer, but I don’t understand how to check for “hot skin” after I plug in. Could you lay out exactly how to do that? Thanks for the education. —Norris Klesman

Read Mike’s response.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40 years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

Shout for saving money! Shout for clean laundry!

Ugh. You just bought new jeans and know the color will bleed, but you don’t want to put in more quarters for a separate load of laundry at the campground. Sound familiar? Shout Color Catcher traps dyes off any clothing items in the wash, allowing you to save money and do all your laundry in one load! Choose the largest washer and forget about sorting – throw ’em all in! Read all the positive reviews and order here.

RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

Tire loading and inflation for Airstream and similar trailers

One of the forums Roger follows is on Airstream trailers. There was a post from an owner who was having problems getting the actual loads on the trailer, hitch and tow vehicle. There were a number of posts on what he needed to do; however, Roger saw no mention of tire loading or tire inflation so he added that important information to the thread. Learn more.

A DEET-free mosquito and tick repellent that works!

Well, it’s that time again (unfortunately.) If you’re one of those people that mosquitoes love (we all know at least one person like this) this product is for you. 700+ five star reviews? Yup. This awesome DEET-free inspect repellent works for mosquitoes, ticks and other biting insects. Keep this one handy, folks. As RVers, there’s a good chance you’re probably going to need it. Learn more or order here.

RV History

with Al Hesselbart

The state of RVing in China

The Chinese have a long history as campers and backpackers, but nearly all of their camping is either by tent or in fixed rental park model trailers in campgrounds. They have more than 200 beautiful national parks and many local private campgrounds but, as of 2012, less than 30 had any facilities for RV hookups. Continue reading.

Al Hesselbart is the author of “The Dumb Things Sold … Just Like That!” – a history of the recreational vehicle industry in America.

Double refrigerator bars ensure nothing moves while driving

I know it’s happened to me many times, I’ve opened the fridge (even slowly) after driving down the road, and a heavy jar has fallen on my toe, “OW!,” because it shifted in the fridge. Never have that happen again with these easy-to-install double refrigerator bars. These spring-loaded bars can also be placed in cupboards or in closets. Order for a good price here.

The RV Kitchen

with Janet Groene

Big Dipper

Make a bodacious big batch of dip. Make a big batch of this delicious goo while you’re at it because it keeps well in the RV refrigerator. You’ll use it time and again as a dip, salad dressing, topping for baked potatoes and even as a sandwich spread or burger topping. Get the recipe.

Check out hundreds of other recipes by Janet . . . and her many books at Amazon.com, including the new “The Survival Food Handbook.”

BEST-SELLERS IN KITCHEN AND DINING AT AMAZON.COM

Fire Extinguishing Aerosol, Two-pack

The First Alert Tundra Fire Extinguishing Aerosol Spray is easier to use and discharges 4 times longer than traditional fire extinguishers. With an aerosol nozzle and portable size, it’s suited for the kitchen, car, garage, boat or RV. The formula wipes away with a damp cloth & is biodegradable. Learn more or order.

Digital RVer



Take pictures as you travel? Make an album to share with friends

Traveling by RV gives us unlimited opportunities to snap fabulous photos! Chris Guld explains how you can use Google Photos and easily make albums to share with your friends. Learn more.

Learn about smartphones and tablets

… from Geeks On Tour. Watch their webcast Sunday, June 17: #145, Google Photos – Your questions answered. Here are more webcasts regarding Google Photos: #138, Photos from computer to Google Photos; #134, Scanning photo prints with Google PhotoScan, and #132, Google Photos for Picasa users. Watch live or archives of past programs.

Special offer for RV Travel readers!

Visit the Geeks’ Store to buy a membership. Use the coupon code rvtravel and get a 20% discount off anything you order.

Truck Parts & Accessories

Wow! Just about anything and everything you would need for your truck is at Amazon. Plus, you’ll get instant savings with automotive coupons. No matter what make or model you’re driving, you’ll likely find what you want here, without wasting an ounce of gas or diesel driving anywhere. Explore the huge online store.

Free and bargain camping

From OvernightRVparking.com

U.S. 60 Roadside Picnic Area, Miami, TX

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. The area is loop off highway, with entrances at both ends. Picnic tables and trash barrels on site. Many trees for shade. Address: On the south side of US 60, 4.6 mi east of jct with SR 282 & 748 in Miami, TX, or 11.1 mi west of jct with US 83. GPS: 35.73447, -100.57586

Walmart Super Center #1070, Pincher Creek, AB

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Obtain permission from the store and permission for more than one night may be granted. Park at outer edges of the lot. Quiet; well-lit until store closing when only lights near store are left on. The store has free Wi-Fi. McDonald’s and Luigi’s Pizza inside and Boston Pizza, A&W within walking distance. Address: 1100 Table Mountain Rd. GPS: 49.49964, -113.94718

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 13,480 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

New & interesting finds at Amazon.com

See what really cool stuff Amazon is featuring today. It’s a whole lot of fun just browsing through all these great items. The selection changes every day, so check back often. You never know what you will find, which is part of the fun of visiting here. Check it out.

Upcoming RV Shows



• Green Country RV Show, July 20-22, Tulsa, OK

• Midwest RV Super Show, August 9-12, Elkhart, IN

• Hampton Roads RV Super Sale, August 17-19, Hampton, VA

• America’s Largest RV Show, September 12-16, Hershey PA

See the complete list of all upcoming RV shows.

Remove ticks easily

from people or pets!

This Tick Twister Remover Set will remove ticks, large and small, without squeezing it, reducing the risk of infection. It does not leave the mouthparts of the tick in the skin. It’s the safest and easiest way to remove ticks and in just a few seconds. Helps prevent Lyme Disease. Keep one of these in your RV. It’s tick season! Learn more or order.

Trivia

California has approximately 840 miles of shoreline along its coast. But that pales in comparison to Montana’s Fort Peck Lake. With its irregular shoreline it has approximately 1,520 miles.

Bumper sticker of the week

Don’t trust atoms – they make up everything.

Have you seen a funny bumper sticker? Send it to Gail (at) RVtravel.com

Joke of the Week

Two hillbillies lived across the river from each other and constantly feuded. John would always throw rocks across the river at Clarence. Then one day a bridge was built. John was elated; he told his wife he could now cross the river to whup Clarence. He left the house, but returned shortly. His wife asked why — didn’t he intend to cross the bridge and whup Clarence? John replied he had never seen Clarence up close and didn’t realize his size until he reached the bridge and saw the sign: “CLEARANCE 8 FT 3 IN”. Thanks to George Bliss!



Worth Pondering

“Don’t let the fear of striking out hold you back.” —Babe Ruth

Sign up to receive an email every afternoon of

articles we’ve published in the past 24 hours. No ads

Enter your email address:



RV Travel staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Senior editors: Diane McGovern, Russ De Maris. Associate editor: Deanna Tolliver. Staff writer: Emily Woodbury. Contributing writers: Greg Illes, Bob Difley, Richard Miller, Richard Mallery, Dave Helgeson, Janet Groene, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Mike Sokol, Chris Guld, Julianne Crane, Chris Fellows, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring.



ADVERTISE on RVtravel.com and/or in this newsletter. Contact Gail Meyring at Gail(at)RVtravel.com.



About the RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury has explored America by RV for three decades. In the ’90s he published the quirky travel newspaper Out West, and was an “on the road” writer for the New York Times Syndicate. His book, “The Best from Out West” is available at Amazon.com. Woodbury’s RVing adventures have been profiled on ABC News, CNN, NBC’s Today Show, and in People Magazine, USA Today and in hundreds of newspapers. He is the host of the Better Business Bureau DVD “Buying a Recreational Vehicle,” the definitive guide to purchasing an RV the right way.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This website utilizes some advertising services. Sometimes we are paid if you click one of those links and purchase a product or service. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers. Amazon and the Amazon logo are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc . RVtravel.co, is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.

RVtravel.com includes links to other websites. We cannot control the content and/or privacy policies of those sites. Please be aware when you leave this newsletter or any other section of RVtravel.com to read the privacy statements of any of those websites that collect personally identifiable information. Our own privacy policy applies only to RVtravel.com and its affiliated blogs.

This newsletter is copyright 2018 by RVtravel.com