RV Travel Newsletter Issue 851

Issue 851 • Week of June 23-29, 2018

Editor's corner

With Chuck Woodbury

It has been a busy week. It’s been an incredible week.

First, more than 300 of you voluntarily subscribed after my essay last weekend. I am happy, humbled and honored. Thank you! I am frustrated I cannot sit down personally with each of you and discuss the ideas spinning in my head about what I believe my staff and I can do to use your money wisely.

RVing, as I have said before, is no longer just camping. It’s more than that, which both intrigues me and motivates me to further study how this will change the future of both RVing and how Americans live. Yes, people still camp with RVs. But the significant change I see is not simply how RVing is changing but how RVs are changing society.

Visit an RV show. You will see a range of RVs from small, inexpensive “stick and tin” trailers (industry slang for cheap entry-level RVs produced for young buyers) to large, incredibly comfortable motorhomes and fifth wheels marketed to an older crowd who will live in them part- or full-time. RVs with two bedrooms, two baths, washer-dryers, dishwashers, wine coolers, built-in vacuums and fireplaces are more common than ever. What separates the RVers who opt for these latter mobile abodes from traditional home owners is they can, and do, move their homes with ease.

Present-day motorhomes and fifth wheel trailers are as comfortable as most luxury homes and are in many, if not most, cases far more affordable to live in. With 11,000 Baby Boomers turning 65 every day, this segment of society will only get larger, and in my opinion, quickly.

The idea of living comfortably and at the same time feeding our wanderlust is intoxicating. When, through the ages, has it been so easy to live and travel so utterly comfortably at the same time, and sleep in one’s own bed each night? The freedom is unparalleled in human history!

Yet as sales of RVs continue to set new records, my staff and I believe our wonderful mobile lifestyle is in peril. To me personally it’s much the same as if I had enjoyed living for years in a traditional home in a quiet small town then watched as one developer after another purchased land and turned the peaceful countryside into a sea of tract homes and strip malls.

To those of you who pledged your financial support here last week (and before), we promise to serve you in unique and meaningful ways. Just this week, thanks to your support, I hired a badly needed half-time employee to help manage our paid subscriber program and develop new ways to serve them.

Because I am running out of space, I have continued this discussion on another page. If you are interested, click here.

STATISTICS:

•Total number of articles on this website as of June 21: 3,673.

•Number of comments posted on this website in last year: 16,625.

•Top three countries attempting hacks in last 30 days: Thailand (10,504), China (6,269) and Russia (1,738).

•Number of hackers who got through: Zero.

•Personal information we keep about you on this website: None (Constant Contact, which we use to send your emails, keeps only your email address and sometimes your name on its secure servers).

My Roadside Journal

(about whatever is on my mind, not necessarily RV-related)

• Today’s music stinks. This hit song from my past is a true musical masterpiece.

Readers speak out

• Homeless in RVs turn Texas Walmart parking lot into ghetto.

Odors that make special appearances in extreme heat? Say goodbye!

•Did you miss last week’s RV Travel? Read it here.

•Directory of back issues.

The latest news about RVing from our newsroom

Our writers and editors have selected the most important, most interesting and helpful news about RVing from the past week and boiled it all down into a fast-paced digest. Click here to read it.

If you live in an RV, can you still be “homeless”?

What makes an “RV community”? Ten years ago, you might have said meeting fellow RVers, impromptu happy hour get-togethers with the new neighbors, maybe potlucks and outside games. Really, it seems like an RV community evolves anywhere a group of RVers share the same general space and common interests. These days, an “RV community” is no longer comprised of just one group of people; but the group getting the most media coverage is the homeless, which begs the question: If you live in an RV, are you really homeless? Learn more.

Security for your RV – Is it really needed?

Like all of you (unless you have a lemon!), Rich “The Wanderman” really likes his RV. But he has heard horror stories about RVs being stolen from storage lots and even from people’s driveways, as well as stolen equipment and belongings. It’s all possible, but how likely is it? Just like preventive maintenance, an ounce of prevention equals a pound of cure. Or more to the point, “Better to have it and NOT need it, than to NEED it and not have it.” So, what to do? Find out here.



Video: Driving under the influence of illegal and prescription drugs

Driving “under the influence” doesn’t only mean driving under the influence of alcohol. It can also include drugs, including prescription drugs. In this interview, host Teresa Wippel, with My Edmonds News, discusses the subject of driving under the influence of drugs (legal or otherwise) with Officer Mark Brinkman, a drug recognition expert with the Lynnwood, Wash., Police Department. Watch the video.

Feds may penalize foreign LP cylinder manufacturers

More RV industry woes: If tariffs on imported steel and aluminum weren’t enough to keep RV manufacturing execs awake at night, now a new worry looms: propane containers. American RV manufacturers put thousands of imported LP tanks and cylinders into the rigs they build, and now two American LP container manufacturers are crying foul. Learn more.

This week’s Reader Poll

If you belong to a local RV club is membership growing, declining or staying the same?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. We’ll post the final results in next week’s newsletter. CLICK HERE.

Read the up-to-the minute responses from last week’s poll:

How would you fare financially if the economy nosedived again soon like in 2008? Click here for the results.

Unique RV overnight stops at wineries and farms

What we learned about you last week

Your 9,000 votes told us a lot about you this past week. We learned where you’d be financially if the economy took a dive, about what RV rallies you attended, if you carry a checkbook around with you, if you consider yourself “handy” around the RV or house, and what you think of U.S. highway conditions. Read the full article here, and learn how you can ask your fellow readers a question too!

Video: Thor Industries CEO talks about new tariffs, plunging stock prices

After riding high for years, Thor Industries has hit a bump in the road. In this eight-minute video from CNBC, Thor CEO Bob Martin talks with Mad Money host Jim Cramer about how the company is dealing with new Trump administration tariffs and the plunging price of its stock, which is off 39 percent from its highs. Watch the video.

Remember this: the Smokey Bear song? Hear it again

Summer is officially here and that means high fire danger. Here’s a little song to get stuck in your head that will remind you to be careful with fire, and about a firefighter’s best friend, Smokey Bear. Listen here.

Jack Sisemore’s RV Museum in Amarillo

Many of us are familiar with the RV Hall of Fame in Elkhart, Indiana, but did you know there’s another great RV museum in Amarillo, Texas? The Jack Sisemore Traveland RV Museum is easy to find, right off I-27, a few miles south of I-40. The Museum showcases the Sisemore family’s 25-year collection of unusual and vintage RVs, as well as vintage camping gear, motorcycles, bicycles and boats. Best of all – it’s FREE! Read more.

MotoHome: The world’s first house on a motorcycle

You say you want to ride your motorcycle and take your RV with you but don’t want to tow it? Well, here’s the perfect solution. Designed by USC School of Architecture graduate Jeremy Carman, he claims that along with the shelter, sleeping area and storage, there’s a kitchen and dining space in this prototype pod. Click here for article, pictures and video at advpulse.com. Thanks to Greg Illes for calling this to our attention!

Popular articles from last week's issue

• Update on Margaret B’s Thor Ace motorhome.

• Are you dumping your black tank correctly?

• Investigative journalism busts Quartzsite, Arizona?

• Why does our A/C unit freeze up?

• Reader’s Digest list of the top RV parks in every state.

• The big question: To tow or not to tow.

• Letter to editor: Protect Walmart overnight privilege.

No overnight parking at these Walmarts

See which Walmarts in the USA do NOT allow overnight RV stays.

RV Clubs

Check out our Directory of RV Clubs and Organizations.

Guided RV Tours

Have you ever taken or considered taking a guided RV tour? Here’s our new directory of upcoming tours that may be of interest to you. Click here.

Readers' comments on the poor quality of their new RVs

RVs today are being built fast, and in way too many cases poorly. Here are some horror stories.

• Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Current wildfire information

To help with your travel planning, here is complete, up-to-the-minute wildfire information around the U.S., from Incident Information System (InciWeb), a U.S. government interagency. Click here.

RV Parts and Accessories

Ask the RV Shrink

To tow or not to tow, Part 2

Dear RV Shrink:

Wow! I always read your column and the comments each week. Last week’s “To tow or not to tow” received plenty of comments – a lively discussion for sure. We are also getting ready to travel with this same rig configuration. We appreciate the feedback. We are still a bit confused but leaning toward pulling a small vehicle behind our new Class C motorhome. My only concern is looking like a train going down the road and constantly worrying about the toad trailing behind me. Am I just being paranoid? —Terrified of towing in Toledo

Read the RV Shrink’s response.

Can’t get enough of the Shrink? Read his new e-book: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask or check out his other e-books.



Camping with the Corps of Engineers

Many RVers consider Corps of Engineers campgrounds to be the best in the country. This guide is just for RVers — boat-in and tent-only sites are not included. Of all the public lands, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has some of the best parks and campgrounds available. In fact, it’s the largest federal provider of outdoor recreation in the nation. Learn more or order.

Latest fuel prices

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.88 (on June 18). [Calif.: $3.59]

Change from week before: Down 3 cents; Change from year before: Up 56 cents.

Diesel: $3.24 (on June 18). [Calif.: $3.98]

Change from week before: Down 2 cents; Change from year before: Up 76 cents.

The RV Vet

With Dr. Deanna Tolliver, M.S., DVM

Urgency emergency? When to call the vet

Dear Dr. Deanna,

If I think something is wrong with my pet, at what point should I take them to the vet? Read Dr. Deanna’s reply.

RV Fire Safety Tip

Why one fire extinguisher is not enough

When using an extinguisher to put out the surface flames, make sure to totally penetrate the fuel so that it’s cooled; otherwise, the fire can flare up again. This is when having an additional fire extinguisher is important. If you use your only fire extinguisher to stop the fire and don’t have another one to cool the area down, the fire could restart and you won’t have anything to fight it with. Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy

RV Quick Tips



More on sliding towels on the towel bar

“Towels sliding on towel bar? Use Velcro on the towel bar? We did that and had pulled threads in our towels afterward. Now I use a chip clip to hold them in place. Can be used for any size towel in any location.” Thanks to Carol Love for the snappy suggestion!

Help! I put DEF in my diesel fuel tank!

With more and more fuel islands selling DEF (diesel exhaust fluid) from a pump, there’s a possibility you can get confused and put DEF in the wrong hole. This is an EXTREMELY EXPENSIVE MISTAKE! “If you suspect you have DEF in your diesel’s fuel system, do not drive the vehicle and do not attempt to start the engine. Don’t even turn the key on, as this will energize the fuel system and could pump DEF-contaminated fuel into the rest of the fuel system. If the error is caught before the key is turned, the fix may be as simple as dropping the fuel tank and flushing it out. Have the vehicle towed or flat-bedded to a repair facility, and if you need to unlock the steering column, be sure to disconnect the batteries before turning the key in the ignition. Make sure get your vehicle repaired right away, as DEF is corrosive and letting it sit in the fuel system can cause further damage.” Read more here.

Do you have a Quick Tip? Send it to Russ (at) RVtravel.com and you just might see it here!

Gizmos and Gadgets

Mobileye Collision Avoidance System prevents accidents

There is no reason why you and your RV should be behind the curve on the advances made in accident avoidance on the road: What is available in new cars and trucks is now available for your RV. It’s been shown that nearly 80% of crashes involve some form of driver inattention three seconds prior to the crash. The Mobileye® Collision Avoidance System from Intel Corporation is an affordable solution to keep RVers safer on the road. Learn more.

Ask the RV Doctor

The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions

Are “maintenance-free” batteries really maintenance free?



Dear Gary,

How do I know if I have maintenance-free batteries in my motorhome or if I have to periodically check the water levels? —Kirk P.

Read Gary’s response.

Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

Ask BoondockBob

with Bob Difley

Boondocking (and non-campground) campsites that take reservations

Bob strays from the usual Ask BoondockBob Q&A to talk about something now that RVers will eventually be asking about … he’s just beating them to it. That “something” is a unique new concept that could turn out to be an effective – and adventuresome – way to camp/boondock, where owners of large chunks of land, such as farms, ranches or forest acreage, can offer a space on their land for a fee, and you can even book the space online. Imagine!

Read Bob’s article.

Do you have a question for Bob? Email him at bob.rvtravel (at) gmail.com .

You can find Bob Difley’s e-books on Amazon Kindle.

RV Electricity

with Mike Sokol

What makes a generator “RV Ready”?

Dear Mike,

I’ve been thinking about buying a generator for my RV, but most of them have some sort of twist-lock plug that won’t connect to my RV shore power cord without an adapter plug. Is that adapter dangerous to use? And what about those RV Ready generators? Are they any better than a Honda generator that needs an adapter plug? They’re certainly a lot cheaper than a Honda. —Ralph

Read Mike’s response.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40+ years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

Preparing for and filing a tire failure complaint and claim

Roger lists the steps you need to take ahead of time to be prepared in case of tire failure, as well as how to file a complaint with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) and a claim for possible compensation in the event of tire failure. Important to read, and do, before you need it. Learn more.

Astronomy for RVers

with Chris Fellows

That’s a big hole! – Visit Meteor Crater

Will you be anywhere near Flagstaff, Arizona, this year? If so, you should make a stop at Meteor Crater, only about 37 miles east of the city. Located just minutes from Interstate 40 and the old Route 66 in northern Arizona, this meteorite impact crater is privately owned and was designated a National Natural Landmark in November 1967. This site is very well maintained and has an exhibit facility where you can learn all about this geological feature and even touch a large piece of the chunk of iron that created it more than 50,000 years ago. Read more.

The RV Kitchen

with Janet Groene

Dan’l Boone Burgoo

Good eating with a pioneer potful. All the tastes of a pioneer dish are made easy with store-bought sausage and canned chunk chicken. Pioneers would have had sausage on hand in the spring house, wild onions and perhaps some morel mushrooms from the forest. They would have added stewed squirrel or rabbit. Make this simple dish over the fanciest RV stove or the most humble campfire. Get the recipe.

Check out hundreds of other recipes by Janet . . . and her many books at Amazon.com, including the new “The Survival Food Handbook.”

RV Short stop

with Julianne G. Crane



Cheese Trails … What a yummy way to RV

What better way to spend your summer vacation … or retirement … than to eat your way across America. Here are seven great Cheese Trail destinations. And, for nearby public campgrounds, at the end of each posting look for links to the local state parks. If you like cheese, you should check these out. Yum! Read more.

Free and bargain camping

From OvernightRVparking.com

Cabela’s # 060, Bristol, VA

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Obtain permission from the store. Park in marked long-vehicle spaces between Cabela’s and adjacent Lowe’s. Large, level RV spaces. Well-lit, with likely traffic noise from adjacent I-81. Dump station on site (fee). Deli in store. Address: 321 Cabela Dr. GPS: 36.626454, -82.146322Port Hope (EB)

Service Centre, Newtonville, ON

FREE! RV parking is allowed. Maximum stay of 10 hours. RV spaces are level and well-lit; should be quiet, as trucks don’t pass this area (but buses do). Fuel available. Burger King, Extreme Pita, and Starbucks on site. Picnic tables. Free Wi-Fi. Address: EB Hwy 401, ~ Km Post 451-452. GPS: 43.941778, -78.432245

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 13,480 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

Museum of the Week

Matchstick Marvels

Gladbrook, IA

If you want to be amazed, visit the Matchstick Marvels Museum in Gladbrook, IA. Wow! Artist Patrick Acton has glued nearly seven million matchsticks together to create 70 true-to-scale masterpieces. See the U.S. Capitol made from 478,000 matchsticks and Harry Potter’s famous Hogwarts castle built with 602,000 matchsticks. If you’re in Iowa, you’ll want to stop to admire these creations. Visit the museum website here.

Upcoming RV Shows



• Green Country RV Show, July 20-22, Tulsa, OK

• Midwest RV Super Show, August 9-12, Elkhart, IN

• Hampton Roads RV Super Sale, August 17-19, Hampton, VA

• America’s Largest RV Show, September 12-16, Hershey PA

See the complete list of all upcoming RV shows.

State, Regional,

Trivia

Lyme disease is named after the town of Lyme, Connecticut, where several cases were identified in 1975.

Bumper sticker of the week

So far, this is the oldest I’ve ever been.

Have you seen a funny bumper sticker? Send it to Gail (at) RVtravel.com

Joke of the Week

I heard that most accidents happen within two miles of home, so I moved.

Worth Pondering

“Never lose sight of the fact that the most important yardstick of your success will be how you treat other people – your family, friends, and coworkers, and even strangers you meet along the way.” —Barbara Bush

