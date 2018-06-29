RV Travel Newsletter Issue 852

Learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. This newsletter, now in its 17th year of continuous publication, is funded primarily through advertising and voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

Guest editorial



By Mike Sokol

There is nothing wrong with your computer. Do not attempt to adjust the monitor. We are controlling the transmission. We will control the horizontal. We will control the vertical. [Remember “The Outer Limits”?]



Hi everyone. This is Mike Sokol sitting in for Chuck this week. If you’re disappointed, don’t worry because Chuck will be back in the saddle next Saturday with his essay. But for today’s issue he’s asked me to do an update on the problem of generator noise. We both feel it’s an important and timely topic, so here I am.

So what’s all this noise about generators?

Let’s call June “Generator Noise Month.” I’ve written several feature articles in the last few weeks about the noise levels caused by different types of generators, answered numerous comments and emails on this topic, made a video comparing the noise levels of open-frame and inverter generators, and even the RV Shrink has a column today about someone running a noisy generator all day just to power his TV set. Read it below or here. And for reference, here’s my basic article on generator noise: ABC’s of Generator Noise, and my graduate-level article including an explanation of dB SPL math: Generator Noise Pollution – Part I.

The real question driving all these articles, emails and comments is how much noise can we tolerate from portable generators in a campground situation? I’ve shown you the math, done the measurements myself, and created a few eye-opening (ear-opening?) demonstrations. And I do happen to know a lot about noise levels from my day job as an adjunct professor teaching acoustics and music mixing, as well as running music productions of all sizes and types.

Before I go on, watch this 20-second video for an example of the difference in sound levels between an open-frame generator at 68 dBA versus an inverter generator at 52 dBA. As you will hear, the 16 dB difference is like night and day.

It all comes down to ambient levels. That’s the basic level of something around us that we’re used to. For example, there’s always a certain amount of noise that we hear all the time, but our brains choose to ignore it. Even in your own “quiet” house there will be noise from the refrigerator running, traffic in the street, the murmur of the TV set in another room, maybe the fans on your computer. But because these are low in level and fairly constant, our brain assigns them to the “so what” category. This is a real thing that our bodies and brains do so we’re not distracted by too much information. That’s why a dripping faucet in the middle of the night is so distracting – our brain has not assigned it to the “normal” category.

As another example: You may not notice after awhile that the cut on your hand hurts, until you think about it. That constant dull pain is ignored until you whack your hand on the side of the door and then remember that it really hurts. Ouch!

Same thing for sound, and probably why those of you with loud generators don’t think they’re too loud. Basically, by exposing your hearing to a noisy generator all the time you’ve acclimated yourself to its noise and your brain thinks of it as “normal.” But it’s not normal by any means, and the hundreds of other people who encounter your generator noise find it terribly irritating. So yes, you’re right when you say that your noisy generator doesn’t bother you, because it really doesn’t. And the rest of us are right that your generator really irritates us, because it really does. So do “the rights of the few outweigh the rights of the many”? (Thanks, Mr. Spock.) I don’t think so.

I would say that in a civil society we’ve agreed on certain things that make living together more tolerable, and even enjoyable. That’s why road signs and speed limits were created. While I myself might be comfortable at 100 mph on a stretch of highway, most drivers shouldn’t be driving faster than 55 mph, so the limit is set at 55 mph. And since the general ambient noise outside is in the high 40 dB SPL range, once a generator reaches the low 50 dB level from 23 feet away, it’s going to blend into the background noise of the wind and far away traffic and never be noticed. And that’s what I want when I’m outside – just the noise of the outside.

And just because a generator says it’s “RV Ready,” or the salesman in the store tells you it’s a great generator for your camping trip, don’t believe them. In fact the National Park Service prohibits generators that are louder than 60 dBA SPL when measured from 50 feet. To pass that test they’ll need to measure 65 dBA or less at 27 feet, which is the distance that all generators are rated by their manufacturers.

So do you have to spend big bucks to get a portable generator quiet enough to go unnoticed while camping? Not by a long shot. In fact I’ve found a great article on the top 10 generators under 65 dBA that you can consider. It shows generator dB levels, weights, run times and costs. Read it here. While a 65 dBA generator might still be too loud for many “quiet” camping situations, I think that any generator rated below 60 dBA and preferably 55 dBA should rarely be noticed.

Stay tuned for Generator Noise Pollution – Part II in my next RV Electricity Newsletter, due out the last Sunday of July. See you then.

Let’s play quietly out there….

• Meet Internet celeb Lil Miquela, who’s not even a real person.



Surprise! RV shipments decline in May

Ever-increasing shipments from RV manufacturers to dealers is not news – it happens so often most of us have grown to accept it as the new norm. So news of a dip in shipments in May is big news. Get the details.

Recent recalls

• Coachmen recalls trailers: LP tank may detach while moving.

• Forest River motorhome recall: Loose U-bolts could cause loss of control, crash.

• Jayco recalls fifth wheels: propane tank could detach when RV moves.

RV wipes out only 20 minutes after couple buy it

A couple’s brand-new trailer was totaled 20 minutes after they bought it on Tuesday in Poulsbo, Wash. The couple was heading south on SR-3 in the center lane around 3 p.m. when the travel trailer began to sway behind their Jeep Cherokee, according to the Washington State Patrol. The driver said she was unable to regain control and the trailer flipped over in the left lane and landed on its top. What do they think caused it? Find out here.

The latest news about RVing from our newsroom

Our writers and editors have selected the most important, most interesting and helpful news about RVing from the past week and boiled it all down into a fast-paced digest. Click here to read it.

“Destination trailers” catching on with RVers

Park model RVs and destination trailers are similar, although there are some key differences. Destination trailers are fully contained RVs but are generally larger – 8 1/2 feet wide – than other towable RVs and less aerodynamic since they’re not meant to be transported as frequently. However, they are designed to be pulled by consumers. And they are getting more popular all the time. Read more.

California city tries new approach to “RV homelessness”

Many big cities are wrestling with the issue of RV dwellers on their streets. Mountain View, California, is just one example. With rent prices in this Bay-area city shooting through the roof, many people don’t have fixed roofs to live under. By one account, at least 600 folks in the area call Mountain View’s streets “home” for themselves and their RVs. Read about a possible solution.

How much do you REALLY know about Independence Day?

It’s not all hot dogs and fireworks! There’s a lot of history involved, so if you’re a history buff you’ll probably ace this quiz. If you’re not, you’ll learn some new facts to amaze your friends with at the Fourth of July barbecue. Take the quiz.

Is your dog afraid of fireworks?

For many dogs, and their owners, the worst day of the year is coming up: the Fourth of July. Not because of what it represents, of course, but because of how it’s celebrated with fireworks. Many dogs (cats, not so much) are fearful of loud noises. But there’s a new medication that may offer relief. Learn more.

This week’s Reader Poll

If selling your RV today, would you need to come up with money to pay off the loan?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. We’ll post the final results in next week’s newsletter. CLICK HERE.

Read the up-to-the minute responses from last week’s poll:

If you belong to a local RV club is membership growing, declining or staying the same? Click here for the results.

What we learned from you last week

Are you part of an RV club? Is membership increasing or declining? How far do you travel to find sun? Do you know the height of your RV? Have you ever taken an RV factory tour (you should!)? Read what you and your fellow readers answered here.

Living and dying at the Walmart parking lot

As if Walmart needed another excuse to ban overnighters, most of whom these days stay in RVs. But it should have been expected: As people are living in their vehicles in Walmart, they are also dying. It’s happening in all areas of the country. Often they are homeless, living in tents behind the store or in their cars or vans or RVs in the parking lots. Most die of natural causes; others are likely suicides. Read more.

Do you know who your RV park neighbors are?

When you pull into a campground around 3 p.m., maybe the campground looks full but where are all the vehicles? A few hours later, a parade of pickups and cars arrives. After a few minutes, all is quiet. But then, starting around 5 a.m., you’re wakened by the sound of diesel pickups and other vehicles driving through the campground. That lasts for a few minutes, then again, all is quiet. Your neighbors are worker bees! Read more.

Why is paint matching on RVs so difficult?

Rich “The Wanderman’s” RV was built in 1991. He has the paint codes for the color that was used and it shouldn’t be that difficult to match, but it’s kind of an off-white/beige so a close match isn’t ever close enough. Finding cans of touch-up paint has proved to be much more difficult than he ever thought possible. If you are “in the same boat” (RV?), read this – he might just save you a lot of time and frustrating effort!

SmartPlug helps maintain RV electrical system

RV owners are accustomed to performing routine maintenance, but often overlook their RV’s critical shore power components. SmartPlug Systems offers an easy routine to help keep the on-board electrical system safe and trouble-free. Read how here.

Have you seen this stolen travel trailer?

RVDA of Alberta reported that a travel trailer was stolen from Carefree RV Ltd. in Edmonton, Alberta, on Thursday, June 28. The RV is a 2017 Forest River Salem Hemisphere 311QB. Read more.

Road & Home™ enters RV replacement parts scene

Road & Home™ has debuted a collection of repair and replacement parts for RVs and mobile homes. The new line of do-it-yourself, after-market accessories includes key items for plumbing, electrical, and hardware repairs that have been designed for do-it-yourselfers. In the past, RV and mobile homeowners had to shop for parts from many different retailers, often making modifications with parts designed for traditional homes. With Road & Home products, the essentials are all in one place. Cool! Learn more.

How can you end the “military” RV shower?

You know the routine, constantly turning off the shower to conserve hot water. That’s because most RVs have tank heaters with limited hot water. You never have to run out of hot water with a hybrid instant hot water heater. Find out how the Truma AquaGo® gives you a real shower in your RV. Learn more here.

• RV squatters ‘camp’, beg at Walmart.

• What makes a generator “RV Ready”?

• Generator Noise Pollution – Part 1. (From RV Electricity Issue 8)

• If you live in an RV, can you still be “homeless”?

• To tow or not to tow, Part 2.

• Boondocking (and non-campground) campsites that take reservations.

• Are “maintenance-free” batteries really maintenance free?

No overnight parking at these Walmarts

See which Walmarts in the USA do NOT allow overnight RV stays.

RV Clubs

Check out our Directory of RV Clubs and Organizations.

Guided RV Tours

Have you ever taken or considered taking a guided RV tour? Here’s our new directory of upcoming tours that may be of interest to you. Click here.

Readers’ comments on the poor quality of their new RVs

RVs today are being built fast, and in way too many cases poorly. Here are some horror stories.

• Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Current wildfire information

To help with your travel planning, here is complete, up-to-the-minute wildfire information around the U.S., from Incident Information System (InciWeb), a U.S. government interagency. Click here.

Ask the RV Shrink

Campground neighbor runs noisy generator more than necessary

Dear RV Shrink:

We are parked next to a guy who loves to watch TV. He thinks he has to run his generator all the time his TV is on. We have a generator but we use it very conservatively. They have their place, but not running continuously. I have tried to explain to this guy that his TV is not drawing much power. He is just clueless. … —Asphyxiated in Alpine

Read the rest of the question and the RV Shrink’s sound advice.

Can’t get enough of the Shrink? Read his new e-book: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask or check out his other e-books.



Latest fuel prices (on June 25)

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.83. [Calif.: $3.56]

Change from week before: Down 5 cents; Change from year before: Up 55 cents.

Diesel: $3.22. [Calif.: $3.96]

Change from week before: Down 3 cents; Change from year before: Up 75 cents.

The RV Vet

With Dr. Deanna Tolliver, M.S., DVM



Taking pets to Canada

Dear Dr. Deanna,

We’re planning a trip to Canada this summer and are wondering if we need any kind of permits to bring our pets (our dog Sissy and cat Murphy) with us. Thank you.—Grace H.

Read Dr. Deanna’s reply.

The pet-owners emergency Bible

When you think you have a pet emergency, you want a reference that is easy to access and concise. This little pocket guide fits that description. It’s spiral bound and small enough to fit in your First Aid Kit (you have one…right?). Features include color-coded and illustrated sections, with checklists and inventory lists for creating your own kit, toxic food lists and a section on other small pets and rodents. Learn more or order.

RV Quick Tips



Easy “leak down” test

Not sure if you may have a leak in your towable RV LP system? Here’s a simple, inexpensive way to ensure you don’t. With your LP cylinder valves open (and gas in at least one of them), shut off all appliances and pilot lights. Now shut off the valves of your LP cylinders. If you come back in an hour and the “flag” that shows your LP has run out indicates you’re out of LP, you’ve got a leak somewhere. Leave the gas valves shut and find that leak and fix it without delay.

Clean-up tips for stove parts

“I manage a 175-unit apartment complex and have cleaned more stove parts than you can imagine. Here’s a tip that I use all the time. Simply put all your stove parts including the oven grills in a large garbage bag. Then spray the contents with oven cleaner or sudsy ammonia (avoid the fumes, of course), close up the bag and let them sit overnight. A quick scrub with an SOS pad or steel wool and everything will look like brand-new.” Thanks to Steve Prendergast.

Do you have a Quick Tip? Send it to Russ (at) RVtravel.com and you just might see it here!

Improve your vehicle’s response with Pedal Commander

Pedal Commander is a throttle response controller that removes response delays on your electronic accelerator pedal. It allows your engine to respond faster so your vehicle can accelerate faster! You paid lots of money for a serious vehicle; when you press your gas pedal, it shouldn’t feel like you are pressing a sponge. Haven’t you ever noticed that older cars tend to be more responsive, before digital pedals? Pedal Commander gives you that response back! Learn more.

Folding rocking chair is super comfy

What a life — sitting by the campfire, relaxing in your rocking chair! With its patented Spring-Action Rocking Technology, the GCI Outdoor Freestyle Rocker camp chair delivers a smooth rocking action on any surface. Watch the video to see it in action. Order at a great price on Amazon.

Ask the RV Doctor

The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions

Why does the windshield pop out of the seal on my Class A?

Dear Gary,

I have a 2001, 35-foot Class A that has a two-piece windshield. I am having problems with the windshield coming out of the seal when I take it on a trip and the motorhome gets torqued a little. This has occurred three times. Are there any solutions to this problem, such as a different seal? Any suggestions? I’m going broke resealing the windshield! —Jeff L.

Read Gary’s response.

Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

Camping with the Corps of Engineers

Many RVers consider Corps of Engineers campgrounds to be the best in the country. This guide is just for RVers — boat-in and tent-only sites are not included. Of all the public lands, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has some of the best parks and campgrounds available. In fact, it’s the largest federal provider of outdoor recreation in the nation. Learn more or order.

Ask BoondockBob

with Bob Difley

Most wildfires are human caused: Keep your campfire manageable

Hi Bob,

We are coming from the New England area for a two-month-long camping trip to the West and are concerned about what we read about the dry, highly combustible forest lands we intend to visit. Never having to be too concerned about wildfires, we feel that we are not properly prepared for such dry conditions, and especially when we build a campfire (which we really look forward to). Can you give us some helpful hints on campfire safety? Thanks. —Colleen and Frank

Read Bob’s response.

Do you have a question for Bob? Email him at bob.rvtravel (at) gmail.com .

You can find Bob Difley’s e-books on Amazon Kindle.

RV Electricity

with Mike Sokol

ABCs of generator noise

Dear Mike,

I really learned a lot from your RV Electricity article on generators last Sunday. But do you have a more basic version of it without all the math, sort of like generator noise pollution for dummies? —Lost in the numbers

Read Mike’s response.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40+ years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

TPMS temperature readings: Important or not?

As a tire engineer, Roger sees little reason to present the temperature of the tire pressure monitoring system’s (TPMS) sensor. He explains why this extra information has some problems here.

RV History

with Al Hesselbart

Hall of Fame leaders

Since 1972, The RV/MH (Manufactured Housing) Hall of Fame in Elkhart, Indiana, has recognized many of the giants who have led the RV industry through the years. Click here to read about these important people.

Al Hesselbart is the author of “The Dumb Things Sold … Just Like That!” – a history of the recreational vehicle industry in America.

The RV Kitchen

with Janet Groene

Spicy oven-fried chicken

Old spice, new chicken. Dipping chicken in drippy egg can be messy. Another way to make the crumbs stick so you’ll have a crispy fistful of “fried” chicken is to “butter” the chicken first with a spread such as Janet’s mixture of mayo and mustard. Your secret spices here are ground cloves for heat and powdered ranch dressing mix. Get the recipe.

Check out hundreds of other recipes by Janet … and her many books at Amazon.com, including the very popular “The Survival Food Handbook.”

Microwave cover collapses for easy storage

When heating your food you don’t want to spend 10 minutes later cleaning the splatters inside the microwave. Here’s the solution — and perfect for RVers: it pops down flat for easy storage. Lid perforations allow steam to escape to keep food moist. Doubles as a strainer, too! Learn more or order at Amazon.com

Digital RVer



Smartphone helps with time zone confusion when traveling

Traveling across time zones can be so confusing when you need to call someone, or get to an online meeting at the right time. After 14 years of RVing, Chris Guld knows she should have it figured out … but she still doesn’t! So here are some easy ways to find out what time it is in a different time zone. Learn how.

Learn about smartphones and tablets

… from Geeks On Tour. Here are two recent webcasts: #145, Google Photos Questions Answered, and #146, How to make QR Codes. Watch live or archives of past programs.

Walmart Supercenter # 1544, Clarksburg, WV

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Obtain permission from the store. Well-lit and level with slopes for drainage. Subway in store and Burger King, Applebee’s, Heavenly Ham, and Arby’s within walking distance. Sam’s Club nearby. Address: 550 Emily Dr. GPS: 39.26297, -80.28782

Cracker Barrel # 318, Milford, CT

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Obtain permission from the store before parking overnight. Well-lit, not level but manageable. Reported as safe and quiet. If you park overnight here, please purchase your evening meal and/or breakfast here. Address: 30 Research Dr., GPS: 41.238225, -73.01966

• Green Country RV Show, July 20-22, Tulsa, OK

• Midwest RV Super Show, August 9-12, Elkhart, IN

• Hampton Roads RV Super Sale, August 17-19, Hampton, VA

• America’s Largest RV Show, September 12-16, Hershey PA

See the complete list of all upcoming RV shows.

Trivia

Hawaiian Punch was originally developed as a tropical flavored ice cream topping.

Bumper sticker of the week

Stupidity is not a handicap … Park somewhere else!

Have you seen a funny bumper sticker? Send it to Gail (at) RVtravel.com

Joke of the Week

There were three restaurants on the same block. One day one of them put up a sign that said: “The Best Restaurant in the City.” The next day, the largest restaurant on the block put up a larger sign that said: “The Best Restaurant in the World.” On the third day, the smallest restaurant put up a small sign that said: “The Best Restaurant on this Block.”

Worth Pondering

Give a man health and a course to steer, and he’ll never stop to trouble about whether he’s happy or not. —George Bernard Shaw

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Associate editor: Deanna Tolliver. Senior editor: Russ De Maris. Staff writer: Emily Woodbury. Contributing writers: Greg Illes, Bob Difley, Richard Miller, Richard Mallery, Dave Helgeson, Janet Groene, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Mike Sokol, Chris Guld, Julianne Crane, Chris Fellows, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring.



