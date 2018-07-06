RV Travel Newsletter Issue 853

Learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. This newsletter, now in its 17th year of continuous publication, is funded primarily through advertising and voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

Issue 853 • Week of July 1-7, 2018

Editor's corner

With Chuck Woodbury

Chuck (at) RVtravel.com

Every so often we receive feedback from our readers that sends our staff’s hearts a twitterin’ and makes us proud we’re doing something important — educating our readers in ways that enhance their lives, even save them.

Reader Stephen Wickland left a comment this past week that reminded us once again about how we truly do more here than just write fluffy RV reviews and serve as cheerleaders for the RV industry. Oh, we love RVing, but we’re not afraid to point out its shortcomings.

Mr. Wickland wrote:

You guys ARE saving lives by educating us RVers about possible electrical issues at campground hookups! And you potentially saved my bacon last week!

I plugged into a 30-amp pedestal at the Munising, MI KOA. Everything seemed fine…but was I mistaken! After I was all plugged in and having the RV all leveled and such, it dawned on me to get out my Non Contact Voltage Tester. As I placed it on my RV’s door it lit up like a Christmas tree! Out of the 10 different times I had been connected at various campgrounds, this was the first time I had ever gotten a “hot skin” reading.

So, I proceeded to check the metal steps and metal frame around the door and as you might have guessed…it was “hot” as well. I then went to the pedestal and everywhere I placed my NCVT it indicated that the entire pedestal was hot.

I immediately notified the campground management and they discovered some kind of short/defect in the pedestal’s wiring. Potential disaster averted. And I looked super-smart in my wife’s and kids’ eyes. A rare occurrence indeed!

Thank you for this great service you provide weekly to all of us RVers. I will be supporting you monetarily from this point on. I feel kind of sheepish (cheap!) about not doing so sooner.

Mike Sokol wrote more about Mr. Wickland’s comments. Please, please read it: it’s important.

As Mike and I discussed Mr. Wickland’s comment (and after my similar experience – see below), we decided we must do something immediately to help make RV park electric hookups safer. We cannot leave it to individual parks to do it: Most don’t even know they have a problem, which could be caused, for example, by an unknown open ground. And so we are laying the foundation right now for the “Stray Voltage Patrol.” You will be invited to participate by the end of this month.

The idea is that with an inexpensive testing device (an example) you could easily check your pedestal and others in parks you visit without even plugging in. We will reward you financially for any unsafe pedestals you find. We’ll finance this project ourselves to get it going immediately, using the funds we receive from our paid subscribers. We hope to attract a sponsor later to help us ramp up our efforts.

Imagine, dozens, even hundreds of RVtravel.com readers roaming the country, identifying unsafe hookups! A member of our staff under Mike Sokol’s expert guidance will follow up to ensure repairs are made. If not, we’ll identify the park and the bad pedestal for you to avoid before plugging in.

Less than two months ago I hooked up to a miswired pedestal at a KOA in Springfield, Illinois. Our surge protector alerted us of an open ground. We then double-checked with our Sperry Non-Contact Voltage Detector and it confirmed the unsafe situation.

We asked the park owner to be moved to another site. We explained that hooking up to the faulty pedestal would cause a dangerous “hot skin condition.” The owner was annoyed with us at our suggestion that there was a problem. She told me, “We’re not responsible for our customer’s medical conditions.” I told her the problem was with an RV’s “skin,” not a human’s.

UNTIL A FEW YEARS AGO, when I began to routinely test pedestals before hooking up (thanks, Mike), I would simply plug in with no idea that under certain conditions, I could be shocked, even killed, just stepping in or out of my RV.

The park owner moved us to another site. Two days later, the park’s electrician called to thank us for pointing out the faulty pedestal. “It could have been a dangerous situation,” he said.

With that, I’ll leave you to the remainder of the newsletter, lovingly assembled by about a dozen different people, most active RVers. We are all committed to making your RVing life more rewarding, and even more important, safer! Please tell your friends about us.

ALARMING SURVEY RESULTS

I was alarmed by the results of last week’s reader poll. Of those of you still paying on your RV loan, nearly half are “upside down,” meaning if they sold their RV today they’d need to dig into their pocketbooks — sometimes very deeply — to pay off the loan after selling their RV. Please read my thoughts on this, and then advise any friends of yours planning to buy an RV to read it, too.

OUR NEW READER FORUM. Coming soon.

Thor CEO earned 13.3 million last year

If you own a Thor product you may be interested to learn how much company CEO Robert Martin earned last year. According to Salary.com, Martin’s compensation totaled $13,268,685. That included stock awards of almost $4.4 million and incentive compensation of $8.1 million. Meanwhile, Winnebago CEO Michael Happe is pretty much slumming it by comparison: Salary.com says he received a paltry $2 million in 2017.

Our project to create a chain of inexpensive overnight RV stops with 50-amp service is progressing. Nothing new to report this week.

Ask Yourself: Are you Ready for the Road?!

Sign up for RVtravel.com’s

new monthly newsletter about RV electricity.

•Did you miss last week’s RV Travel? Read it here.

•Directory of back issues.

Is reading this newsletter worth a dime to you?

Our staff works hard to bring you a valuable newsletter every Saturday. Readers help make it possible with their voluntary subscriptions. Even a pledge of $5 a year is appreciated — that’s less than 10 cents an issue! Many readers pledge more — $10 a year is less than 20 cents an issue! Your contributions make it possible for us to write about important matters, not just fluff to make advertisers and RV industry big shots happy. Enter a voluntary subscription. Use a credit card, PayPal or mail a check.

Comprehensive list of RV and

RV-related recalls for June

The list of latest recalls on RVs and other vehicles and/or products of interest to RVers has been released by the U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. The list includes models from Entegra, Forest River, Foretravel, Jayco, Keystone, Newmar, Tiffin and others — plus many other vehicles commonly used by RVers, as well as tires. Is your RV or other vehicle, or tires, on the list? Find out here.

Recent recalls:

• Continental Tire recalls tires installed on some motorhomes.

The latest news about RVing from our newsroom

Our writers and editors have selected the most important, most interesting and helpful news about RVing from the past week and boiled it all down into a fast-paced digest. Click here to read it .

Update on full-timer Malia’s life after cancer diagnosis

Malia Lane is a full-time RVer and popular blogger, and was recently diagnosed with terminal cancer. She is graciously sharing her journey with us. She says, “No, unfortunately, I haven’t found a new cancer cure using psychedelics. But when this acronym crossed my mind to describe what I’ve been doing the last few days to treat my weary self after finally getting to Oregon, I couldn’t resist.” Read the next chapter of Malia’s courageous journey.



Popular Glacier Park campground limits camping due to grizzly bears

Visitors to Glacier National Park are well aware of the grizzly bear population and usually do their best to stay clear of the powerful animals. But when bears enter campgrounds, a red flag goes up, which just happened. Effective immediately, the Many Glacier Campground will temporarily be limited to hard-sided camping, according to a press release from Glacier National Park. Read more.



Extend your dry-camp stay

One great thing about RVs is the freedom to spend time in special places while still enjoying our creature comforts. Many areas, however, provide limited hookups or none at all. Dry camping (camping without hookups) allows us to enjoy these places in style. The downside is that our onboard resources can limit our stay. This article has tips and techniques for extending your dry camping by managing fresh water usage and wastewater storage and disposal. Learn more.

This week’s Reader Poll

Do you unplug your RV from electricity during a big lightning storm?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. We’ll post the final results in next week’s newsletter. CLICK HERE.

Read the up-to-the minute responses from last week’s poll:

If selling your RV today, would you need to come up with money to pay off the loan? Click here for the results.

Have a question you’d like to ask your fellow RVers in a poll? Email it to emily (at) rvtravel.com and we may ask it!

What we learned from you last week

Happy July! Did you watch a fireworks display? Do you love your RV? Are you still paying off your RV’s loan? Did you serve in the military? How long was your RV in the shop for repairs this past year? All this and more! Click here to read.

Labeling everything – What to use?

Rich “The Wanderman” loves to label everything in and on his motorhome – and now his helicopter. He’s had several label makers over the years but now has one that gives him so many cool options he sounds just downright giddy! Over a label maker! You’ll have to check it out.

Destination: Dubois, Wyoming

If you have plans to head to Yellowstone or the Tetons this season, associate editor and full-time RVer Deanna Tolliver suggests a bit of a detour to Dubois, Wyoming. Located along the Wind River, Dubois is a quirky, yet Old West kind of town, with some great museums, Friday night rodeo, many good eateries, hiking, and lots more … plenty to do for anyone. Or, just sit on the bank of the Wind River and enjoy the views of the Wind River Mountains. Read more.

Unique RV overnight stops at wineries and farms

How to interpret highway “road grade” signs

If most of your RVing has been in the Midwest or South, you have likely seen very few “steep grade” signs. But when the wanderlust of the open road grasps your adventurous spirit and you head bravely for the mountainous West, these signs will pop up with increasing regularity, and often include a percentage number. Road grades seem mysterious at first, but really are simple. Let’s work through the “mysterious math” of road grades. Learn more.

A little adjusting can correct a skewed awning rewind

Does your awning retract improperly? An RVer asks Gary Bunzer, the RV Doctor, why the awning on his recreational vehicle will not retract evenly and what he can do to fix the problem. Watch the video.

Weighing the amenities of an RV resort with camping in the rough

The RV lifestyle offers the ability to change your status on a whim, given the options of living in an upscale RV resort with many amenities and activities, or boondocking in the great outdoors where you may not even be able to see a neighbor. One option can be used to enjoy a luxurious lifestyle and the other to free the mind from the clutter of civilization, or simply to save money (expensive resorts and campgrounds) to give finances a chance to even out. Read more.

Odors that make special appearances in extreme heat? Say goodbye!

Popular articles from last week’s issue

• RV wipes out, totaled, only 20 minutes after couple buy it.

• Editor’s notes for week of June 30.

• Destination trailers getting popular with RVers.

• Living and dying at the Walmart parking lot.

• California city tries new approach to “RV homelessness.”

• Do you know who your RV park neighbors are?

• Campground neighbor runs noisy generator more than necessary.

No overnight parking at these Walmarts

See which Walmarts in the USA do NOT allow overnight RV stays.

RV Clubs

Check out our Directory of RV Clubs and Organizations.

Guided RV Tours

Have you ever taken or considered taking a guided RV tour? Here’s our newly updated directory of upcoming tours that may be of interest to you. Click here.

Readers’ comments on the poor quality of their new RVs

RVs today are being built fast, and in way too many cases poorly. Here are some horror stories.

Did you buy a lemon RV?

Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Current wildfire information

To help with your travel planning, here is complete, up-to-the-minute wildfire information around the U.S., from Incident Information System (InciWeb), a U.S. government interagency. Click here.

Ask the RV Shrink

It’s all in how you look at things …

Dear RV Shrink:

I have to tell you I read your column every week – mostly for the chuckles, but also to see what people are complaining about. I love your line, “Some people would complain if they were hung with a new rope.” I just wanted to write and tell you how “abnormal” I am. I’m a full-timer with a small retro Airstream. I go wherever the wind blows. I never seem to have any of the problems the other folks experience. I think maybe they are thinking too hard. … —Happy Go Lucky in Lake Louise

Read the rest of the uplifting letter and the RV Shrink’s amusing response. (There’s something here for [almost] everyone.)

Can’t get enough of the Shrink? Read his e-book: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask.



Latest fuel prices (on July 2)

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.84. [Calif.: $3.55]

Change from week before: Up 1 cent; Change from year before: Up 58 cents.

Diesel: $3.24. [Calif.: $3.96]

Change from week before: Up 2 cents; Change from year before: Up 76 cents.

The RV Vet

With Dr. Deanna Tolliver, M.S., DVM



The good, the bad, and the algae!

Dear Dr. Deanna,

I’m afraid my dog will swim in, or drink, water with dangerous algae! What should I know?

Read Dr. Deanna’s reply.

RV Fire Safety Tip

Fight only small fires on your own

Always leave large fires to the fire department, and only fight small fires that are contained, within reach, and that you can fight with your back toward a safe escape. If you have the slightest doubt that you should fight the fire, don’t attempt it! Instead, get out and away fast. Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy

RV Quick Tips



Meter shows moisture in walls, ceilings

Planning on buying a used RV? Water leakage is a sure-fire way to kill a rig. But how can you “see” inside the walls or ceiling of an RV to detect moisture? Here’s a neat device that non-invasively detects and reports on moisture levels under a variety of materials up to 3/4-inch deep. “Looks” under drywall, paneling, softwood and hardwood. At less than $40 it might just save your bacon. Here’s one on Amazon.

Walk and talk!

Reader Rory writes: “We always use walkie-talkies for giving each other directions when docking, pulling into tight spaces and even backing up. It’s a surefire relationship saver. The spoken word is so much better than often-misunderstood hand signals. And you position yourself to better see, if you don’t have to stay where you can be seen in the mirror or on the camera screen.” Thanks Rory!

Do you have a Quick Tip? Send it to Russ (at) RVtravel.com and you just might see it here!

Gizmos and Gadgets

Do the dirty work with an RV Flexible Swivel Stik

The Camco RV Flexible Swivel Stik Holding Tank Rinser helps clean your RV holding tank after it is emptied. Cleaning your holding tank is important because it keeps holding tank sensors clear and operating effectively. It also helps prevent unwanted odors from lingering in the tanks after you have emptied them. Learn more.

Be sure to sign up for our monthly Great RV Accessories Newsletter. Click here.

Ask the RV Doctor

The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions

Is RV seller or buyer responsible for propane test?

Dear Gary,

I would like to know who is responsible for the propane test when selling an RV or 5th wheel, etc. – the seller or the buyer? —Gail L.

Read Gary’s response.

Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

Ask Boondock Bob

with Bob Difley

Catalytic heater is a good alternative to forced air furnace

Hi Bob,

We like to boondock in the national forests of the West in summer but find that most mornings can be quite chilly until the sun warms up the outside air. But using our furnace runs the batteries down too fast. Is there a better way to deal with those chilly mountain mornings? —George and Fran

Read Bob’s response.

Do you have a question for Bob? Email him at bob.rvtravel (at) gmail.com .

Read the most recent BoondockBob Blog post: Are you ready – and prepared? Just in case…

You can find Bob Difley’s e-books on Amazon Kindle.

RV Electricity

with Mike Sokol

Focus on “Stray Voltage” – What is it and why should you care?

I’m declaring July official Hot-Skin/Stray Voltage month. For those of you who don’t know, an RV Hot-Skin occurs when the ground wire on an RV’s shore power feed is interrupted somehow. And that allows even normal leakage currents inside of an RV to create a Stray Voltage on the entire RV, including its “skin,” chassis, wheels, hitch and tow vehicle. And that Stray Voltage can vary from a low-current version which only gives you a tingle, to a high-current version which will not only knock you down on the ground, it can kill you. Read more.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40+ years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

Are tire pressure monitoring systems really of much value?

Some people still question the need or value of using a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS). Some folks just don’t feel the value of an advanced warning of an impending tire failure justifies the cost. Roger found a post on an RV forum that clearly illustrates the value of a TPMS versus no TPMS. Learn more.

Astronomy for RVers

with Chris Fellows

The Milky Way – Observing our home in the universe

Chris is currently in a park in northern Michigan, where, as usual, he invites fellow campers over to get a look at the night sky through his telescope. Last weekend a young boy looked through it and commented, “I wish it wasn’t so cloudy.” It was a clear night so Chris asked him what he was talking about. He pointed up and said the cloud was making it hard to see Saturn. (Every other viewer also thought they were looking at a “cloud.”) Chris followed the boy’s gaze and he was pointing at the Milky Way. If you’re not in the middle of a big city, you should be able to view it without a telescope. Learn more then go check it out tonight.

The RV Kitchen

with Janet Groene

Cici Cassoulet

Cozy cassoulet for cool camping. Picture sundown in the campground, when a chill steals over the landscape and your inner self longs for a warm hug from home cooking. This simple one-dish meal can be made in a slow cooker, saucepan, Dutch oven or instant pot. Leftovers taste even better the second and third day. Get the recipe.

Check out hundreds of other recipes by Janet . . . and her many books at Amazon.com, including The Survival Food Handbook.”

The RoVing Naturalist

with Dennis Prichard

The dragons of summer

After a brief but heavy summer rainfall, my two sons and I watched winged termites boil from the ground floating slowly upwards. I thought of all the places they would land, and all the destruction they would wreak. I felt hopeless to defend our homes and other wooden structures as there were just too many of them. Then the “air-cav” came into the arena from every angle. Read the rest of the article.

Essential for big RVs!

RV Short Stop

with Julianne G. Crane



Collier Memorial Park Logging Museum records rugged lifestyle

Located on U.S. Route 97, north of Klamath Falls, Oregon

Oregon’s Collier Memorial State Park is said to have the state’s finest logging museum. The Park also features a relocated pioneer village and great state campground with warm showers. RVers can choose to stop for the Day Use area only or camp overnight. Either way, visitors can see a first-class logging museum that contains “rare and antique logging equipment dating to the 1880s. Railroad buffs will enjoy learning about the role the railroad played in logging.” Learn more.

Free and bargain camping

From OvernightRVparking.com

Bass Pro Shops, Prattville, AL

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Obtain permission from the store. Not perfectly level but is well lit, quiet, and appears safe. Islamorada Fish Company restaurant in Bass Pro Shop. Address: 2553 Rocky Mount Rd. GPS: 32.462397, -86.393428

Seven Cedars Casino, Sequim, WA

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. RVer must request permission and receive validation permit from main casino cashier. Lot is well-lit, quiet and secure, but most of it is not level. Fairly quiet, as casino closes for eight hours each night. Maximum stay is three days. There are a few 30A outlets in lot. Buffet in Casino. Address: 270756 Highway 101, GPS: 48.0204, -123.01022

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 13,480 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

Museum of the Week

The Museum of Dentistry

Baltimore, MD



No, you won’t get a teeth cleaning, but you might get a little creeped out. The Museum of Dentistry houses over 40,000 teeth-related instruments, artworks, furniture and, well, teeth and jaws. Dating back to 1840, this museum is housed in the original college of dentistry and even shows off George Washington’s chompers. Visit the museum website here and plan yourself a trip! Oh, and maybe you should make your dentist appointment before you visit…

Upcoming RV Shows



• Green Country RV Show, July 20-22, Tulsa, OK

• Midwest RV Super Show, August 9-12, Elkhart, IN

• Hampton Roads RV Super Sale, August 17-19, Hampton, VA

• America’s Largest RV Show, September 12-16, Hershey PA

See the complete list of all upcoming RV shows.

Trivia

Sea otters hold “hands” when they sleep so they don’t drift apart.

Bumper sticker of the week

Save the Earth. It’s the only planet with Beer.

Have you seen a funny bumper sticker? Send it to Gail (at) RVtravel.com

Joke of the Week

A doctor advises an elderly couple to write themselves little notes to combat their forgetfulness. When they get home, the wife says, “Dear, will you get me a dish of ice cream? Maybe write that down so you don’t forget?” “Nonsense,” says the husband. “I can remember a dish of ice cream.” The wife replies, “Okay. Would you add some strawberries on it?” To which the husband replies, “No problem — a dish of ice cream with strawberries. I don’t need to write that down.” And so he goes to the kitchen and his wife hears pots and pans banging. The husband finally returns and presents his wife with a plate of bacon and eggs. She looks at the plate and asks, “Hey, where’s the toast I asked for?”

Worth Pondering

“Do not spoil what you have by desiring what you have not; remember that what you now have was once among the things you only hoped for.” —Epicurus

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Associate editor: Deanna Tolliver. Senior editor: Russ De Maris. Staff writer: Emily Woodbury. Contributing writers: Greg Illes, Bob Difley, Richard Miller, Richard Mallery, Dave Helgeson, Janet Groene, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Mike Sokol, Chris Guld, Julianne Crane, Chris Fellows, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring. Marketing director: Jessica Sarvis



About the RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury has explored America by RV for three decades. In the ’90s he published the quirky travel newspaper Out West, and was an “on the road” writer for the New York Times Syndicate. His book, “The Best from Out West” is available at Amazon.com. Woodbury’s RVing adventures have been profiled on ABC News, CNN, NBC’s Today Show, and in People Magazine, USA Today and in hundreds of newspapers. He is the host of the Better Business Bureau DVD “Buying a Recreational Vehicle,” the definitive guide to purchasing an RV the right way.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

