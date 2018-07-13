RV Travel Newsletter Issue 854

Learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. This newsletter, now in its 17th year of continuous publication, is funded primarily through advertising and voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

Editor's corner

With Chuck Woodbury

Chuck (at) RVtravel.com

Another week has flown by as fast as a rocket ship.

I am back in Wisconsin, after a month in Seattle meeting with staff, having a colonoscopy (oh, that was a whole buncha fun), and busying myself with a half-dozen projects related to this website and newsletter. We’re still working to get our reader forum launched but it’s taking longer than expected.

We have a new member of our staff. Jessica Sarvis will help us improve the look and function of this website and its readability. She’ll also improve our to-date mediocre social media efforts, with a goal of getting more subscribers so we will have more influence in effecting positive change for you and other RVers.

Mike Sokol and I are going full-steam ahead with our new Stray Voltage Patrol, where we hope at least 100 of you will join us initially to help identify miswired pedestals at RV parks across the country. Only a small percentage of parks test their pedestals themselves (most don’t know anything is wrong), so we’ll do it for them. We’ll list those parks (along with specific unsafe sites) that do not immediately fix a dangerous situation after we alert them. We do not want you plugging into an innocent-looking, but potentially dangerous electric hookup!



And, I might remind you, we are launching the Stray Voltage Patrol with the funding of the 2,700 readers who have voluntarily subscribed, who from now on we’ll refer to as our “members.” If you made a one-time donation of $5 or $10 two or three years ago, please consider chipping in again if your budget permits. We’ll plow your money right back into important projects.

We’re launching our Stray Voltage Patrol immediately (hopefully within a month) — it’s THAT important! Gail and I almost hooked up to an unsafe pedestal at a KOA two months ago, which would have put us in jeopardy of a “hot skin condition,” as I reported in early June.

And for those of you who participate in the project, there will be a financial reward for each miswired and/or dangerous pedestal you find. My personal goal is to identify at least 1,000 unsafe pedestals in 2019. That will be 1,000 fewer pedestals that could, under certain conditions, shock you or someone in your family, even fatally.

Meet Mike in Hershey

By the way, please note that Mike will be teaching an RV Electrical Safety seminar every morning from 9:30 to 11 at Pennsylvania’s big Hershey RV Show, September 12-16. Our long-time contributor and my buddy Gary Bunzer, the RV Doctor, will also teach classes every afternoon. I’ll be there, too, and hope to see you.

And a reminder: Please, if you have not done so already, subscribe to Mike’s RV Electricity newsletter.

* * *

OVERNIGHT STOPS PROJECT

We’re progressing slowly on my overnight stops project. It will take some time to launch (there is a lot of work involved), but we have several interested businessmen eager to participate. The idea: a chain of safe, inexpensive locations across the country with a 50-amp hookup where an RVer can stay a night, using an app beforehand to guarantee an available spot with only a few hours’ notice. If you would like to be involved in the project, let me know and I’ll be in touch.

Last week I had a long discussion with Jim Vernes of RV Golf Club, a membership program RVers can join, and then stay free at about 300 golf courses around the country. Jim said something to me that really stuck. He said, and I quote (loosely): “We spend the first 30 years of our life learning how to earn a living, then the next 30 years living it and then, after that, we give back.”

I realized that is what I feel now — the need to give back. To do something good.

There is a whole lot more going on here at RVtravel.com that I would love to tell you about, but space is always limited in this newsletter, and getting every reader in one meeting place would require an NBA arena: I don’t think that would give me much personal time with anyone. So I’ll continue to use this space each week (and an occasional video) to do my best to communicate with you. And to our voluntary subscribers (“members,” as we will call them in the future), we have special things ahead for you including in-depth coverage of what’s going on behind the scenes. It’s just taking time to gear up.

* * *

If you are a skilled journalist, perhaps retired, who could use some extra income, please contact me if you would like to write for us, part time to start. Please only inquire if you have substantial experience in the news business, with a solid understanding of RVing, AP style, and high journalistic standards. We badly need you. There is far too much to report that our current staff simply cannot get to in a 24-hour day.

Life is exciting for me now — so challenging, so stimulating. I feel after decades of writing to earn my living — I can now change my focus of my work to others. I mean, how much could I ever need now after 71 years of an incredible life, 35 years of it with an RV exploring this magnificent country and equally magnificent Canada?

P.S. I am sorry to report that our Pet Vet Dr. Deanna has moved on to other things and will no longer be writing for us. We wish her and her cute pups the very best.

Roadside Journal

(about whatever is on the editor’s mind, not necessarily RV-related).

Why is there a hole in the Farmer’s Almanac?

Readers speak out

• RVer’s receiver hitch assembly falls off his fifth wheel.

America’s Largest RV Show returns September 12-16, 2018

The latest news about RVing from our newsroom

Our writers and editors have selected the most important, most interesting and helpful news about RVing from the past week and boiled it all down into a fast-paced digest. Click here to read it.



Recent recalls:

• Keystone RV recalls 5,107 trailers for fire hazard.

• Forest River recalls travel trailers for axle issue.

• Thor recalls motorhomes: Loose U-bolts could cause crash.

• Newmar RV recalls motorhomes for windshield wiper problem.

• Grand Design recalls fifth wheels for propane leak issue.

Which heater is best: Forced air, ceramic or catalytic?

Greg Illes, veteran RV boondocker and DIYer, wrote this very thorough article breaking down the pros and cons of ceramic vs. catalytic vs. open-flame vs. forced-air RV heaters. Whew! Let us know in the comments under his post if you have anything to add. Learn all about heaters.

Visit one of the only RV museums in America in Amarillo

When Jack Sisemore opened a Chevron station in 1963 and later added motorhome rentals followed by an RV dealership, little did he know he would soon be operating an RV museum. It all began when in 1986 he came across a 1946 Kit Road Ranger that he bought, restored and displayed along with a 1946 Ford. It was the beginning of the Jack Sisemore Traveland RV Museum, that now draws upwards of 150 people a day. Read more.

Salinas, California, enacts new restrictive parking ordinance for RVs

Salinas, California’s start of a new parking ordinance, which affects where RVs can park, continues to shift. Last week, Salinas joined a few other cities by passing an ordinance that prohibits the parking of over-sized vehicles (read: RVs) overnight on city streets. Enforcement seems to have options at this point, ranging from a warning to a criminal citation. Read more.

Tornado rips through RV park, destroying RVs, killing infant

A newborn baby was killed and more than two dozen people were injured when a tornado whipped through a North Dakota oil patch RV park this week, overturning RVs and demolishing more than 100 structures, officials said Tuesday. The storm moved through Watford City, in the northwestern part of the state, shortly after midnight. Learn more.

This week's Reader Poll

Are you affected by altitude sickness?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. We’ll post the final results in next week’s newsletter. CLICK HERE.

Read the up-to-the minute responses from last week’s poll:

Do you unplug your RV from electricity during a big lightning storm? Click here for the results.

Full-timers:

Need an RV Home Base?

What we learned from you last week

You’ll want to read this just for the great video from our electricity expert, Mike Sokol. We learn a lot from you each week, but you can learn more from Mike! In this week’s article, we talk about cheese (another reason you should read), fridge size, grills, fishing, and, ah, drinking. Join us here.

What is it with all these “special” screws?!

It seems that every time Rich “The Wanderman” needs to open up and repair anything bought within the last few years he needs some kind of special tool. (Sound familiar?) It’s getting crazy. He has about 30 single-purpose screwdriver tips that he had to buy just to be able to open the various devices. Luckily, he found some inexpensive screwdriver bit sets that cover most of the security screws he has encountered so far. Read more.

Destination: the Amana Colonies

Imagine this: a slowly meandering river lined with tall overhanging trees, a patchwork of small family farms, and gentle hills with lovely views. Quick—where are you? Iowa! Yep, it’s not all corn and soybeans. This particular landscape is what you’ll find if you visit the Amana Colonies, located along the Iowa River in the southeastern part of the state. Read more.

Waterless trap for your RV plumbing system

Spend the night at vineyards and farms across America

A Harvest Hosts membership costs $49 per year and allows guests access to any of more than 600 campsites scattered about America for one night at a time…. In turn, RVers get to sleep at one-of-a-kind destinations, such as wineries, open-air museums, wildlife rescue facilities, lavender farms, goat and cow dairies and cider mills. Only fully self-contained vehicles are permitted as no hookups are provided. Learn more.

Street RV parking a problem in Seattle, even with a permit

If you are a construction worker staying at the job site in Seattle, you may want to think twice. Reuben Campbell, a construction superintendent on a South Park project, stays overnight in a trailer next to the job site to make sure that nothing is stolen or vandalized. Campbell purchased a $1,500 street-use permit for the trailer that is valid for three months. But what happened when he wasn’t there to show the permit to the inspector? Find out here.

Popular articles from last week's issue

• Shocking: Many RVers “upside down” on RV loans.

• Do you unhook from electricity during a big lightning storm?

• RV and RV-related recalls for June 2018.

• Focus on “Stray Voltage.” What is it and why should you care?

• Breaking News on “Stray Voltage.”

• Catalytic heater is a good alternative to forced air furnace.

• It’s all in how you look at things …

How can you end the “military” RV shower?

No overnight parking at these Walmarts

See which Walmarts in the USA do NOT allow overnight RV stays.

RV Clubs

Check out our Directory of RV Clubs and Organizations.

Guided RV Tours

Have you ever taken or considered taking a guided RV tour? Here’s our new directory of upcoming tours that may be of interest to you. Click here.

Readers’ comments on the poor quality of their new RVs

RVs today are being built fast, and in way too many cases poorly. Here are some horror stories.

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Current wildfire information

To help with your travel planning, here is complete, up-to-the-minute wildfire information around the U.S., from Incident Information System (InciWeb), a U.S. government interagency. Click here.

Save your propane! Easily convert to electric heat!

Ask the RV Shrink

Hubby wears same clothes for a week; what can wife do?

Dear RV Shrink:

Now that my husband and I are on the road full time, I have a hard time getting him to change his clothes. He says we meet so many new and different people, no one notices he has the same clothes on for a week. He doesn’t wear work clothes while he is doing his constant maintenance on our rig – he wears his good clothes for those chores because he doesn’t bother to change. I don’t mind doing laundry, even though many laundromats we stop at are the pits. …

Read the rest of the letter and the RV Shrink’s advice.

Can’t get enough of the Shrink? Read his new e-book: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask or check out his other e-books.



Latest fuel prices, July 9, 2018

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.86. [Calif.: $3.55]

Change from week before: Up 1 cent; Change from year before: Up 56 cents.

Diesel: $3.24. [Calif.: $3.97]

Change from week before: Up 1 cent; Change from year before: Up 76 cents.

The RV Vet

With Dr. Deanna Tolliver, M.S., DVM

Can you read dog (body) language?

It sure seems that lately a lot of dog people on social media are complaining about other dog people in campgrounds. One complaint I often see is about owners letting their dogs run up to other dogs without asking the other dog’s owner if it’s okay. Even if you’re asked, the result can be negative. Continue reading.

Camco vent insulator keeps you warm…and cool!

RV Quick Tips



Battery “gas pains”

RVers are rightly concerned about having enough battery power. But with batteries come dangers — some not easily recognized. Charging batteries produce hydrogen gas, a highly explosive byproduct. Hydrogen is not something to fear, but respect. To keep safe:

• Always have plenty of ventilation in the battery compartment. Make sure that hydrogen gas can easily vent to the outside atmosphere.

• Never operate RV batteries inside the coach. The living quarters of the rig is no place for an explosive atmosphere.

• Don’t set up equipment in the battery compartment that could spark. That includes power inverters, like the one shown in the accompanying photo.

Awning cleaning

When cleaning your awning use a commercial RV awning cleaner. Spray the cleaner thoroughly on the awning fabric, roll it up and let it sit for several minutes. This helps to distribute the cleaner over the entire surface of the awning fabric and allows the cleaner time to work. Open the awning and thoroughly rinse both sides of the fabric. Tip from Mark Polk, RV Education 101.

Do you have a Quick Tip? Send it to Russ (at) RVtravel.com and you just might see it here!

Gizmos and Gadgets

Rhino Heavy-Duty Portable RV Tote Tank is odor- and leak-free

The Camco 39000 Rhino Heavy-Duty 15-Gallon Portable Waste Holding Tank is constructed of extremely durable blow-molded, UV-stabilized HDPE that won’t leak or deteriorate in the sun. The ready-to-use kit includes everything needed to transport waste from your RV or trailer to a dump station when you’re parked too far away for an RV sewer hose. The kit also includes accessories to clean, maintain and store the tote tank when not in use. Learn more.

The best book on RV electricity, hands down!

Mike Sokol is America’s leading expert on RV electricity. He’s taken his 40+ years of experience to write this book about RV electricity that nearly anyone can understand. Covers the basics of Voltage, Amperage, Wattage and Grounding, with additional chapters on RV Hot-Skin testing, GFCI operation, portable generator hookups and troubleshooting RV electrical systems. This should be essential reading for all RVers. Learn more or order

Ask the RV Doctor

The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions

Why is there a floor cutout below the bathtub drain?

Dear Gary:

I have a 1997 Jayco Eagle 30-foot travel trailer. I am doing a complete tear out and rebuild. I have come across replacing the bathtub and I noticed a cutout of the floor directly below the drain with a piece of aluminum below it. I’m just wondering if they cut this out in case the drain leaks? I do not want to punch a hole in the aluminum in case that leads to the holding tank. What can you tell me about this? —Joe R.



Read Gary’s response.

Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

Ask BoondockBob

with Bob Difley

Is camping/boondocking permitted in National Recreation Areas?

Hi Bob,

I have seen some areas on maps called National Recreation Areas and wonder whether these are places where RVers can camp. I have seen that some have campgrounds, mostly primitive, but also wonder whether boondocking is permitted. —Grant

Read Bob’s response.

Do you have a question for Bob? Email him at bob.rvtravel (at) gmail.com .

You can find Bob Difley’s e-books on Amazon Kindle.

RV Electricity

with Mike Sokol

Hot grounds and the Stray Voltage Patrol

Dear Mike & Chuck,

I just finished reading the post regarding the note you received from Stephen Wickland and the hot-skin condition found at an RV park pedestal. I have been plugging into pedestals to support everything from pop-up trailers to a travel trailer to our current fiver for over 25 years now. I have always had a surge protector plugged in, as well, to protect our investment. It wasn’t until a few months ago when I read Mike’s article about the additional benefits of using an Electrical Management System (EMS) with Surge protection that I took the step and bought a portable EMS for my fiver….

Read the rest of the letter and Mike’s response. Also, there’s an important update (and survey) on the upcoming Stray Voltage Patrol.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40+ years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

Selecting alternate or replacement tires for large, heavy trailers

Roger found a thread on a forum for folks who own large, heavy fifth wheel trailers. (This info applies to non-fivers too.) He explains why tire dimension is not the most important specification to consider when selecting new tires. Number one is to ensure any replacement tire is capable of supporting the load you are placing on your tires, plus a margin. Roger explains how to confirm your tire loading, and what to do next. Learn more.

RV History

with Al Hesselbart

Thor Industries

Thor Industries, the world’s largest RV manufacturer, was created by Wade F.B. Thompson, a wealthy immigrant from New Zealand, and Peter Busch Orthwein, an heir to the Busch brewing fortune. In creating a name for their new holding company, Thompson supplied the TH from his name, and Orthwein provided the OR from his name. A venture, sounding like the evolution of a Greek god, was created. Continue reading.

Al Hesselbart is the author of “The Dumb Things Sold … Just Like That!” – a history of the recreational vehicle industry in America.

The RV Kitchen

with Janet Groene

Secret Ingredient Pancake Mix

A new take on pancakes. This is best with spice, yellow or French vanilla cake mix. For a change try strawberry, orange or lemon. [Editor: chocolate?] Homemade mixes are always a plus for RV travel because you know what’s in them, you make only the quantity you need each time, and they save money, time and mess. Get the recipe.

Check out hundreds of other recipes by Janet . . . and her many books at Amazon.com, including “The Survival Food Handbook.”

Digital RVer



Can’t take a good picture from a moving vehicle? Sure you can!

It is difficult to take a good picture while in a moving vehicle. You can’t take the time to properly frame the shot, and when you’re bouncing around you’re bound to get things a little crooked, but – take it anyway! It’s a piece of cake to make that picture better after the fact with just a few clicks using Google Photos editing tools. Find out how easy it is here.

Free and bargain camping

From OvernightRVparking.com

Walmart Supercenter #4377, Craig, CO

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Obtain permission from store. Lot is large, spacious, level, well-lit and quiet with no apparent security concerns. Numerous eating places nearby. Address: 2000 W Victory Way, GPS: 40.51293, -107.57055

Flying J Travel Plaza #493, Saint George, SC

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Obtain permission from staff on duty. Auto-sized RVs may park in auto spaces in auto area; larger rigs must park in back with trucks. Well-lit and appears level. Expect the usual noise level of a truck stop. Dump station and non-potable rinse water at RV pumps ($10). Propane available. Denny’s on site; breakfast/hot soup bar in Flying J store. Address: 113 Motel Dr. GPS: 33.192365, -80.603364

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 13,480 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

Upcoming RV Shows



• Green Country RV Show, July 20-22, Tulsa, OK

• Midwest RV Super Show, August 9-12, Elkhart, IN

• Hampton Roads RV Super Sale, August 17-19, Hampton, VA

• America’s Largest RV Show, September 12-16, Hershey PA

See the complete list of all upcoming RV shows.

Trivia

Small businesses are the backbone of the American economy. In 2014, 99.7 percent of U.S. companies had 500 or fewer employees, according to census data. SOURCE: American Express

Bumper sticker of the week

Ma and Pa’s mobile mansion.

Have you seen a funny bumper sticker? Send it to Gail (at) RVtravel.com

Joke of the Week

Thomas Edison walks into a bar and orders a beer. The bartender says, “Okay, I’ll serve you a beer. Just don’t get any ideas.”

Worth Pondering

Bacon and eggs for breakfast – A day’s work for the chicken, a lifetime commitment for the pig. Thanks, George B.!

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editor: Russ De Maris. Staff writer: Emily Woodbury. Contributing writers: Greg Illes, Bob Difley, Richard Miller, Richard Mallery, Dave Helgeson, Janet Groene, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Mike Sokol, Chris Guld, Julianne Crane, Chris Fellows, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring. Marketing director: Jessica Sarvis.



