RV Travel Newsletter Issue 857

Issue 857 • Week of August 4-10, 2018

Editor’s corner

With Chuck Woodbury

Chuck (at) RVtravel.com

The story of Wall Drug always inspires me. If you have never heard of Wall Drug, then you have not spent much time traveling the West or reading about America’s roadside attractions. Wall Drug is along I-90 in western South Dakota, about five miles from Badlands National Park.

Gail and I stayed a few days this past week at the Sleepy Hollow RV Park, which is just a five-minute walk from the store.

Wall Drug is a major tourist attraction. It now takes up one full block in Wall, and is far more than a drug store. Dine at the restaurant or buy toy Indian drums, trinkets, quality leather attire, a silver belt buckle, sporting goods, and fine Western art. Need cowboy boots? How about Western jewelry? Or maybe a scoop of ice cream? It’s all there. Be sure to get your picture taken atop the giant jackalope. And if you wish, pause in the peaceful Traveler’s Chapel right in the middle of things. Oh, yes, the drugstore is still there.

WALL DRUG WAS PURCHASED in 1931 by Ted and Dorothy Hustead. It was the only drugstore in town, and there wasn’t much of a town, only 326 people, or as Ted once said, “326 poor people.” Most were farmers who’d been wiped out by the Great Depression.

Friends and family advised against buying the store, but Ted and Dorothy bought it anyway. They gave themselves five years to make it work. It’s good they had patience, because their life for the next four-and-a-half years was a struggle. Then, on a blazing hot day in July 1936, one inspired thought transformed it from a near failure to a fabulous success.

It happened like this: Dorothy told Ted she was going home to take a nap. An hour later she returned. “Too hot to sleep?” Ted asked. “No,” said Dorothy. “It wasn’t the heat. It was all the cars going by on the highway.”

Ted said that was too bad, but Dorothy didn’t think it was bad at all. It gave her an idea: She told Ted that those motorists were likely very thirsty, dealing with the extreme heat in their cars that back then had no air conditioning. “They want water, ice cold water,” she said, noting that she and Ted had an unlimited supply. “Why don’t we put up a sign on the highway telling people to come in here for free ice water?”

So Ted, with the help of a local high school boy, did just that – they put up a sign with Dorothy’s poetic message: “Get a soda/get a beer/turn next corner/just as near/to Highway 16 and 14/free ice water/ Wall Drug.”

“I have to admit I felt somewhat silly doing it,” Ted recalled later. But by the time he returned to the store motorists were already stopping to refresh. While there, they bought ice cream and other items.

AND THAT WAS THE BEGINNING of what is now a hugely successful, world famous business that draws more than two million visitors a year. It’s still run by the Hustead family, although Ted and Dorothy are now gone.

Ted once recalled that his experience with the business had taught him a valuable lesson. “No matter where you live, you can succeed because wherever you are you can reach out to other people with something they need.”

Anyone who drives across South Dakota today on I-90 literally cannot pass without knowing where to find the store. Hundreds of billboards, all hand-painted, span the state. Some still advertise free ice water and the store’s legendary five-cent coffee. You can see many of the signs here. But the signs don’t end at the state’s border. Through the years they have appeared throughout the world, even one inside London’s Underground.

Click here to see a large map of the store’s layout.

P.S. I ran out of room to write about a lot of other stuff that's going on (which is a lot!). You can click here to read it (lots of little short items). Be sure to read about me being on a radio show next Wednesday where you can watch the taping live on Facebook or YouTube.

My Roadside Journal

(about whatever is on my mind, not necessarily RV-related)

• It’s easy to take your stuff with you with a big RV and trailer.



Readers speak out (Your comments are welcome – please add them below the specific article.)

• New type of RVer putting squeeze on RV park space.

Comprehensive list of RV and RV-related recalls for July

The list of latest recalls on RVs and other vehicles and/or products of interest to RVers has been released by the U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. The list includes models from Forest River (many), Grand Design, Jayco, Keystone, Newmar, Thor, Triple E and others — plus other vehicles commonly used by RVers. Is your RV or other vehicle on the list? Find out here.

Recent recalls

• Keystone recalls trailers: wrong tire rim size on Federal ID label.

• Newmar recalls some motorhomes: Slide out may move unexpectedly.

• Forest River recalls some trailers: water heater exhaust issue.

• Jayco recalls motorhomes for windshield wiper issue.

Why Camping World is not an RVer’s friend

By Chuck Woodbury: If you have read this newsletter for long, you know how disturbed, even angry, I am about Camping World, which is doing all it can to force gullible buyers into 15- and 20-year loans on the purchase of new, inexpensive RVs. I, for one, do not like what Camping World has become. Read more

ALSO. . .

South Dakota mail forwarding service abruptly shuts its doors

Even before it emailed its customers that it was closing, the company was already returning their mail to its sender, which likely included legal documents, licenses, prescription drugs, and other important correspondence. Here’s the entire story and what you can do if you lost your address.

The latest news

about RVing from our newsroom

• Bears break into pickup looking for food in Tahoe Donner.

• Homeless RVers desecrate Jewish cemetery in Seattle.

• Travel trailer stolen twice from Oklahoma dealership.

• Online reservations jump 244% at Ohio RV resort.

• Security patrols required to keep order in Florida campground.

• 40-foot motorhome disappears from owner’s front yard.

• Camping World to open 40 Gander RV stores in 2019.

• Lemonis expounds on future of RV industry on CNBC.

• People living in RVs on urban streets increasing.

Wildfire updates

• Mendocino Complex fires surpass Carr Fire in acreage burned.

• CA wildfire smoke affects wider areas causing breathing difficulty.

• Montana Forest Service puts out unattended campfire; more on wildfires.

• UPDATE: CA wildfires grow, Mendocino fires threatens 12k structures.

• Two new NorCal wildfires; Carr and Ferguson fires rage on.

• National forests tighten fire rules.

• California, literally and figuratively, is burning up.

• BLM campgrounds closed due to spreading NorCal wildfires.

• Mendocino and Lake county wildfires force residents to flee.

• Heat and low humidity contribute to multiple roadside grass fires.

• UPDATE: Carr fire continues to rage thru weekend in Northern CA.

• Ferguson Fire forces parts of Yosemite NP to close until August 3.

• UPDATE: Vehicle mechanical failure cause of Carr Fire.

Malia’s Miles: Do I have the right to die with dignity?

Malia is a full-time RVer and was recently diagnosed with cancer. She is graciously sharing her journey with us. “Who gets to make that decision? And what exactly does ‘die with dignity’ mean? Is there really any such thing as dignity in death? Isn’t it something we’re supposed to fight against with all our might – just to stay alive at any price? Isn’t any quality of life better than death?” Read the rest of Malia’s insightful, thorough and important article.

Editor: Rural Nevada is among my favorite places

One of my favorite places to visit in America is rural Nevada. Of those millions and millions of acres, those in the state’s Silver Trails region have always been my most favorite. I first explored the area several decades ago and have returned a dozen times since. As you will see in this video, Nevada is not just Las Vegas and then a huge barren desert. Read more and watch the video.

Airstream says “cease and desist” to new Silver Streak plans

It had been 20 years since Silver Streak manufactured travel trailers, the aluminum-bodied brand launched in 1946. Entrepreneur Ellie Dillon acquired the rights from the former Silver Streak owner in 2016, and she and her husband determined to bring back the once-famous Silver Streak aircraft body trailers. They began to reimagine the trailer with various designs but Airstream, owned by Thor Industries, sent the Dillons a cease-and-desist letter. Read more.

Another example how slobs are ruining our camping

This is why we all need to be responsible campers, and even go beyond the call of duty sometimes to clean up after the slobby Neanderthals in our midst. Read all about it.

Fuel cell technology powers prototype Mercedes RV

Mercedes-Benz is not waiting for existing motorhome manufacturers to get into the race to develop electric-powered RVs. Instead, Mercedes has introduced a prototype motorhome based on a Hymer low-profile coach powered by the latest hydrogen fuel cell technology. Learn more.

This week’s Reader Poll

How long can you go without an electric hookup?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. We’ll post the final results in next week’s newsletter. CLICK HERE.

What we learned from you last week

Do you like to socialize in RV parks? Has anything ever been stolen from your RV? Where do you read the news? Are you a picky eater? Do you wash your RV yourself or have it done professionally? This plus more (including a funny gag gift) in this week’s article.

Small purchases on credit cards not such a bad idea – if…

In a recent reader poll we asked: “On routine store purchases of $10 to $20 how do you most often pay?” Nearly 2,500 of you responded – and a pretty lopsided majority of more than 1,110 of you (47 percent) said, “With a credit card.” Read this report from Russ and Tiña De Maris about why that can be a good idea (and which, apparently, a lot of our readers have figured out).

Do you drive with a dog on your lap?

Anyone of advanced age knows that their ability to make quick decisions slows every year. Simply looking down to change a radio station and then looking back up requires slightly more time to adjust to the scene. A dog on one’s lap, in our opinion, is simply way out of line and just plain dangerous for the driver and nearby motorists. If you travel with a dog, please answer our poll and leave a comment. Even if you don’t travel with a dog, you can view the results and comment. Click here for more.

Protecting bears and humans goal of bear box project

Most of us that camp in wilder areas such as national forests have heard the saying, “A fed bear is a dead bear.” And if you’ve been to a campground, you’ve seen the sturdy metal bear boxes where campers store their food while away from the campsite and while sleeping. Yet, some campers still practice bad food storage habits, which are not only bad for the bear but can also be dangerous for campers. Wildlife groups are joining up to put a stop to that. Learn more.

Minnesota adds Mille Lacs as its 22nd Scenic Byway

The Scenic Byways Commission designated Lake Mille Lacs as the state’s newest Scenic Byway this week. The designation will open up opportunities for increased tourism and promote the region’s unique character. The 68-mile-long Lake Mille Lacs Scenic Byway is the 22nd in Minnesota’s 2,948 miles of regionally outstanding scenic, natural, recreational, cultural, historic and archaeologically significant road trips. Learn more.

RV cleaning tips & tricks for the summer season from Eva-Dry

For recreational vehicle owners, the RV is their home away from home (or maybe it is their home) and keeping it clean is imperative to ensuring the interior and exterior lasts. With a little planning and preparation, one can be sure to keep the RV in working order without using up too much time. Here are some quick RV cleaning tips and tricks from Eva-Dry, manufacturer of dehumidifier products. Learn more.

Camping World plans to open 40 Gander RV stores in 2019

In 2017 Camping World surprised the RV industry by purchasing the Gander Mountain retailer in a bankruptcy auction. Many assumed CW wanted to add more general camping and outdoors products to the CW line, but according to a press release, Camping World said that since the Gander acquisition it has negotiated leases “for a number of the old Gander Mountain locations” where it believes it can grow its RV operation. Learn more.

Millennials choose smaller trailers over larger traditional RVs

Millennials don’t look at RVing the same way their parents did when they retired to massive, feature-rich motorhomes and fifth-wheel trailers. These young adults instead are embracing a new, hip wave of travel trailers. From small, app-connected campers to solar-powered cabins on wheels, young adults can find an influx of innovative travel trailers geared specifically toward their interests. Read more.

German motorhome has a garage for your car

RV enthusiasts, like car and truck owners, have varied preferences in the modes of travel. Add to the list the Variomobil Signature 1200. The German-made bus-sized motorhome features a 523-horsepower Mercedes-Benz engine, and it can carry another Mercedes-Benz or another car of your choice. Read more.

Causes of these recent RV fires unknown

The threat of having your RV catch fire is an alarming and frightening prospect, and often the cause of the fire is unknown. Could it be a manufacturing problem? Or did the RV owner’s actions cause the fire to erupt? Here are three mysteriously caused fires that happened last weekend. Learn more.

What is this?

If you’re the third person to correctly identify this object found in an antique shop, we’ll send you a $25 gift card at Amazon. Click here to see the complete rules and a six-second video of the object in action.

Rent a vintage trailer by a vineyard pond

The look, feel and ambiance of some new campgrounds are changing from the typically cramped RV parks to renting just a few RVs, mostly trailers (and vintage, at that), already set up in a campsite on a larger piece of private land. It may be a slow progression for now, but if the Trailer Pond is any indication, more creative entrepreneurs will soon follow suit. Check this out.

New campground to open Aug. 6 at Idaho’s Stanley Lake

New campsites opening is welcome news just about anywhere in America, as the numbers of RV resorts and campgrounds fail to meet the increasing demand of campers. But when new campsites open in some of the country’s most scenic areas, it is cause for hootin’ and hollerin’ among RVers that like to camp in nature. Such is the case at the Sawtooth National Recreation Area. Learn more.

Here’s an idea: Camp in a cave!

How does camping in a cave sound? Oh, not with your RV — no room for that unless you have an itty-bitty micro rig you can drag in. But if you like the idea of camping where the sun doesn’t shine, and are brave enough, then here’s a fun idea for a night away from the rig. Water Cave in Alabaster Caverns State Park in Freedom, Oklahoma, provides the opportunity to spend the night in a cave. Cool (literally)! Learn more.

Hitch Hotel introduces hitch-mounted, expandable hotel room

Utilitarian? Check. Lightweight? Check. Easy setup? Check. This is the Hitch Hotel, a comfortable and secure anytime, anywhere hotel room. Made for the modern road-warrior, the Hitch Hotel hitches to any vehicle with a minimum Class 2 hitch. It’s small and light enough to affix to the rear of even a Smart car or Mini Cooper. Learn more.

Can you watch streaming TV using a mobile hot spot?

A few weeks ago Rich “The Wanderman” got a 2nd Generation Fire TV Stick from Amazon for $19.99. Since he already has a couple and they work great on home-based WiFi, he decided to get one to experiment with on the road. Would he be able to watch anything at all while connected to the internet via his cell phone’s hot spot? For 20 bucks, he figured it was worth a try. Here’s what he found out.

Odors that make special appearances in extreme heat? Say goodbye!

Popular articles from last week’s issue

• Is this the most beat up, junky motorhome in America?

• Editor’s notes for July 27, 2018.

• Why so many RVs are junk (video).

• Do RV manufacturers “lie with statistics”?

• Future fulltimers beware: You could be voiding your RV’s warranty.

• Your Sprinter RV cost too much? Blame chickens!

• In-laws spoiling full-time RVing experience.

RV Clubs

Check out our Directory of RV Clubs and Organizations.

Readers’ comments on the poor quality of their new RVs

RVs today are being built fast, and in way too many cases poorly. Here are some horror stories.

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

RV guided tours

If you’re looking for a new experience with your RV, consider a guided tour, where all the planning and details along the way are handled for you. Plus you’ll make some great friends! See what tours are coming up.

Current wildfire information

To help with your travel planning, here is complete, up-to-the-minute wildfire information around the U.S., from Incident Information System (InciWeb), a U.S. government interagency. Click here.

Ask the RV Shrink

How to deal with noisy campground “soap opera”

Dear RV Shrink:

I think you need to schedule campground office hours. We just spent a night in Rocky Mountain National Park next to a couple in a large tent. Their campfire circle was directly out our motorhome bedroom window. They spent a few hours around the campfire discussing their relationship loud enough so that we could not help hearing the whole sordid mess very clearly. It was a warm night so they had to know everyone around them had their RV windows open. …

Read the rest of the question and the RV Shrink’s advice.

Can’t get enough of the Shrink? Read his e-book: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask or check out his other e-books.

Latest fuel prices, July 30, 2018

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.85 [Calif.: $3.51]

Change from week before: Up 2 cents; Change from year before: Up 49 cents.

Diesel: $3.23 [Calif.: $3.95]

Change from week before: Up 1 cent; Change from year before: Up 70 cents.

RV Fire Safety Tip

An emergency fire plan that can save your life – Part 2 of 13

Having a solid fire escape plan may help you replace panic with logical, life-saving actions if a fire occurs. Knowing exactly what to do and doing it quickly can make a big difference in an emergency situation.

Recognizing the signals from each type of detector is important because different reactions are required for each type of alarm. With smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, stay low when they sound. LPG gas gathers low, so the best action is standing upright when you hear the LPG detector. An easy way to remember what to do is to observe the placement of the detectors. If they’re placed high, then you should stay low, and vice versa. Weekly testing will also help you become very familiar with the varying sounds of each so you’ll know how to respond. Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy

Editor’s note: Choose from a wide selection of fire extinguishers at Amazon. Here are links from Amazon.com for smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, LP gas detectors, and combination smoke and CO detectors.

RV Quick Tips



Avoid trouble in mountain passes

from Jim Twamley, Professor of RVing

For all RVs it’s important that your brakes and tires be in top-notch condition. Traveling through mountain passes you will often encounter high winds. So, if you’re pulling a travel trailer, I highly recommend a load-leveling system with anti-sway control. If you have a diesel truck or a diesel pusher motorhome, you absolutely must have a compression braking system. If you don’t have a compression braking system, you will burn up your brakes and have repeated white-knuckle experiences.

Equipment aside, the biggest safety tip for RV mountain driving is: “Don’t be in a hurry.” Allowing your rig to gain excess speed on a downhill run is just asking for trouble. When you’re plummeting down a hill in your multi-ton RV, it is extremely difficult to stay in your lane when you encounter a sharp turn at the bottom. I’ve seen RV rollovers and collisions from this common mistake.

Be sure to stay in the right-hand lane as much as possible. Take your time and don’t overtax your engine. Gear down and enjoy the scenery. Give yourself plenty of room to slow down and stop when following other vehicles. During summer months you will encounter a lot of road construction on mountain roads. You will encounter many controlled stops where road construction is being conducted on mountain roads, so if you’re limited on time, be sure to check your route with the various state departments of transportation when you plan your trip.

Dead decal removal

Tired of those worn-out RV sidewall decals crisping up at the edges and making your rig look old and tired? Here’s how one RVer was able to remove his: 1. Use a hair dryer (or heat gun used carefully – works much faster) to warm them up. 2. Slide a fingernail under an edge to begin the pull-off process. Peel carefully, reheating as needed. 3. Use “Goo Gone” to remove any remaining adhesive. 4. Immediately wash off the Goo Gone to protect the rig’s gel coat.

Do you have a Quick Tip? Send it to Russ (at) RVtravel.com and you just might see it here!

Gizmos and Gadgets

Do you shave with a blade?

From editor Chuck Woodbury: “I’ve shaved with a blade most my life. For some odd reason I got in the habit of using disposable shavers, then I realized all the plastic I was tossing into landfills. I’d read about the Harry’s Shaver for years. So I decided to try one. Wow! Wow! It’s the closest shave I can remember. The reviews on Amazon are not spectacular, but I can’t figure out why. I do know, though, that mine is a keeper. You can find a good selection of men’s and women’s models at Amazon or you can go directly to the Harry’s website.

Be sure to sign up for our monthly Great RV Accessories Newsletter. Click here.

Totally, 100% compostable K-cup pods

If you love your Keurig coffee maker but are concerned about tossing away so much plastic, here’s a solution, the one used by RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury: Faro Roasters Blend 100% Compostable Rainforest Alliance single-serve pods. After you make your coffee, toss the pod in your compost bin and it will quickly decompose back into the soil. Learn more or order.

Ask the RV Doctor

The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions

Why does the GFCI hum when the inverter is on?

Dear Gary:

I replaced the GFCI in my Class A motorhome and the new one hums when the inverter is on. Any idea why? —Denise D.



Read Gary’s response.

Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

RV Electricity

with Mike Sokol

Pedestal Power Checklist

Dear Mike,

The procedure at the top of the Pedestal Power article is great. But for newbies (or those of us who are just forgetful), a checklist we could print and keep with our surge protector and non-contact voltage detector would be an awesome way to always have this info handy. —Carissa

Read Mike’s response and get his printable Pedestal Power Checklist here.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40+ years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

Can you change tire size on your RV?

There seems to be a bit of confusion when it comes to selecting tires to replace the size/type that came as original equipment on your RV. What you can do and what you should do are not always the same thing. Roger explains a critical factor to keep in mind if you’re considering an alternate-sized tire. Learn more.

Astronomy for RVers

with Chris Fellows

Mars: The Red Planet is at its closest approach to Earth since 2003

Mars has always been a source of interest and wonder to the human race. Even in prehistoric times the glowing red orb grabbed attention in the night sky – its bright red/orange color is hard to miss. On July 31, 2018, it was at its closest approach to the Earth since 2003, and the closest it will be until 2035. Time to check it out!

The RV Kitchen

with Janet Groene

Pronto Pilaf

Love this side dish. When most of your camping meals focus on meat from the grill, burgers from the grate and wienies on a stick, it’s sometimes a stickler to round out the plate with easy side dishes. When a hot side dish is called for, rice is a go-to starch. It’s inexpensive, nutritious, compact in the pantry, versatile and easy to cook in an instant pot, pressure cooker, steamer or saucepan. Get the recipe.

Check out hundreds of other recipes by Janet . . . and her many books at Amazon.com, including the new “The Survival Food Handbook.”

The RoVing Naturalist

with Dennis Prichard

Learning by the firefly’s light

Most every child has gone out into the still summer night air and wondered about those flashing specks of light above the bushes and lawns around their houses. Lightning bugs, or fireflies, are almost as much a part of a child’s summer as eating ice cream or going swimming. But if a child inquired of you about how the firefly makes its light, what would you say? Find out here.

RV Short Stop

with Julianne G. Crane



“House on the Rock” astounding, fun family attraction

Spring Green, Wisconsin

If you are touring the Midwest and are looking for an astounding and unique destination with something for everyone in the family, head to the House on the Rock. Long a regional tourist attraction in southwest Wisconsin, this “eccentric architectural and entertainment attraction” is a sprawling complex of unique structures, rooms, streets and gardens. House on the Rock has three sections … way more than anyone can see in a single RV Short Stop. Read more.

The best book on RV electricity, hands down!

Mike Sokol is America’s leading expert on RV electricity. He’s taken his 40+ years of experience to write this book about RV electricity that nearly anyone can understand. Covers the basics of Voltage, Amperage, Wattage and Grounding, with additional chapters on RV Hot-Skin testing, GFCI operation, portable generator hookups and troubleshooting RV electrical systems. This should be essential reading for all RVers. Learn more or order

Free and bargain camping

From OvernightRVparking.com

Casino Lac-Leamy, Gatineau, QC

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Permission not required. Multiple night stays allowed provided you are patronizing the casino. Well-lit and mostly level. Quiet, with the sound of fountains. Safe with security patrols 24/7 and police station across the street. Eight restaurants/bars in the casino. Address: 1 Boulevard du Casino GPS: 45.449273, -75.726762

The Mall at Sears, Anchorage, AK

FREE! Overnight RV parking is allowed for up to 24 hours. Obtain permission during business hours, ONLY from mall office. Park near outer edges of the lot, away from stores, without obstructing traffic lanes. Level, well-lit, appears safe. Address: 600 East Northern Lights Blvd GPS: 61.194965, -149.876441

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 13,480 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

Museum of the Week

The Moist Towelette Museum

East Lansing, Michigan



We’ve featured a lot of bizarre museums, but this might be the weirdest one yet. The founder, John French, has been collecting moist towelettes for years, and he gets towelette donations sent to him from around the world! The museum, housed inside his office (which is inside the planetarium building) at Michigan State University, showcases everything from denture towelettes, mammogram towelettes, and even movie/TV show themed towelettes. The website hasn’t been updated in a while, but take a peek and make sure to visit in person next time you’re in Michigan. We’re intrigued by this one. . .

Trivia

French fries originated in Belgium, where historians have traced them back to the late-1600s.

Bumper sticker of the week

If a man speaks in the forest and no woman hears him, is he still wrong?

Have you seen a funny bumper sticker? Send it to Gail (at) RVtravel.com

Joke of the Week

An old guy walks into a bar and the bartender asks for ID. “You’ve got to be kidding,” he said. “I’m almost 60 years old.” The bartender apologized, but said he had to see the license. The guy showed his ID, then paid and told the bartender to keep the change. “The tip’s for carding me,” he said. The bartender put the change in the tip cup. “Thanks,” he said. “Works every time.”

Worth Pondering

“There is nothing stronger in the world than gentleness.” —Han Suyin

