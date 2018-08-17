RV Travel Newsletter Issue 859

Learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. This newsletter, now in its 17th year of continuous publication, is funded primarily through advertising and voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

Issue 859 • Week of August 18-24, 2018 #rvtravel

Editor’s corner

With Chuck Woodbury

Chuck (at) RVtravel.com

Excuse me for standing solidly upon my soapbox, but I have some things on my mind that if I don’t tell you I believe my head will explode. Okay, that’s an exaggeration. But I do have some things to say.

It’s Friday morning. I just got off the phone with Doug Swarts of Drainmaster. Doug is the national authority on RV waste management. I called Doug to ask him about something I’d read on the Facebook group Thor Motor Coach Issues and Complaints. The owner of a Thor Ace motorhome complained about the design of her toilet. When it’s flushed, she reported, the contents don’t go straight down into the black tank, but drop “four to five inches” before abruptly taking a sharp turn sideways.

Here’s her comment:

“We have learned that we need a gallon of water and a plunger nearby. Flushing simply doesn’t work: I need to keep my foot on the pedal while pouring down the gallon bottle of water. Sometimes it only needs plunging once or twice but most times it requires the entire gallon and more than six plunges.”

Doug said the design is not uncommon. “RVs are designed with the layout in mind,” he explained. So things like holding tanks must be positioned to fit the design, often at the expense of function. With a popular floor plan — one that sells well — it may simply be impossible for a manufacturer to install the holding tank directly beneath the toilet. So the plumbing is configured, often poorly, to reach the tank somewhere else, which can require a couple of bends along the way. Those bends, said Doug, “invite disaster.”

Another person commented:

“I have the exact same issue and it’s also a 2017 Thor Ace and. . . there is a . . . bend [that] has to travel all the way across to the tank at the other side of your RV. . . so you have to stop using any type of paper and flush gallons of water down to get it to work or it will spit all the contents back out onto your walls and floor! This should never ever have been designed this way at all!

And yet another comment:

“We have to use a wand inside to get it totally flushed while [my husband] is outside using the flushing system.”

TO ME, this is just one more example of poorly made RVs, where manufacturers often concoct ass-backward designs they know customers will never inspect before buying. Alas, I plead guilty: I don’t know about you, but I have never, ever checked the plumbing on an RV before buying one. (Have you ever checked? Answer a quick poll). I just assumed (a bad thing to do) that the design was efficient. I’m headed to the giant Hershey RV Show next month and I will bring along a measuring tape to see if a toilet’s contents drop straight down into a holding tank or bend along the way.

The dark side of Marcus Lemonis

For the five or six people in the audience who do not know the name Marcus Lemonis, he’s the CEO of the Good Sam Club and Camping World, plus a few dozen other businesses including Marcus, where he sells high fashion clothes to rich women. He’s also the host of the cable TV Show “The Profit.” I freely admit I’m no fan of this man; I don’t respect him. I do not believe he cares about RVers beyond what he can extract from their pocketbooks. Since he took over the Good Sam Club, it’s almost a joke, little more than a discount club for Camping World and RV parks who pay to display the Good Sam logo.

Camping World is now America’s largest RV dealer. I don’t like the company’s sales tactics and have written about it. Our survey last week revealed that almost two-thirds of our readers are not happy about buying an RV from Camping World, including 47 percent who reported they “regret buying from them.”

Inc. Magazine features a story in its current issue that I believe shows the side of Mr. Lemonis he doesn’t want revealed. The article is titled “Twenty Business Owners Claim There’s a Dark Side to Marcus Lemonis’s Reality TV Show ‘The Profit‘.” I urge you to read it.

Okay. Enough. Thanks for reading (much appreciated)!



Oh, before I forget, I wrote more today, but there is no room for it in this space. But if you click here, I have some news, updates about our projects, and more that you might find of interest.

Avoid Waste Dumping Disasters

The latest news

about RVing from our newsroom

• Bear incidents rising, many showing attacks on bird feeders.

• Driver pulling trailer held on vehicular homicide charge.

• Fire started by travel trailer electrical problem burns houses, outbuildings.

• Homeless camps increasing in Seattle’s urban forest parks.

• Special police unit formed to thwart RV thefts in Elkhart County, IN.

• Man “attends services” by crashing motorhome into church.

• Police arrest drunken man with AR-15 in PA campground.

• Auburn, CA, campground visitors handle bat that tested positive for rabies.

• RV Industry Association president takes long RV road trip.

• High rents forcing many into fulltime RV living.

• Where do you park tiny homes?

• Minnesota campground open after Cryptosporidium outbreak.

• Florida woman’s stolen RV found.

• County in NC considers changes to tiny home park regulations.

Wildfire updates:

• Holy Fire alleged arsonist appears in court, denies charges.

• Fires in Plumas, Stanislaus and Lassen NF force campground closures.

• Economy around Yosemite suffers due to Ferguson Fire.

• Firefighter killed battling Mendocino Complex fire.

• Extreme fire danger alert posted for Central Idaho.

• America is on fire, burning 1.5 million acres in 15 states.

• Is the worst yet to come for wildfire season?

• Carr and Mendocino Complex fires continue to grow.

• Horrifying fire tornado killed Redding firefighter.

Recent recalls:

• Forest River recalls some fifth wheels: wrong weight placard.

• Thor recalls motorhomes for missing reflectors.

• Keystone RV recall: Propane tank could fall off trailers.

• Forest River recalls trailers: Propane tank could detach.

RV recalls: Which manufacturers have the greatest number?

Every month we publish a list of RVs recalled in the previous month, using information compiled from reports by the National Traffic Highway Safety Administration. These recalls are based on safety issues, things that can harm the rig’s occupants or others, and under the purview of federal safety standards. We went back and crunched the numbers for RV recalls for a 12-month period, ending with the last recall list published for recalls in July 2018. Here are our findings.

Couple sues large Florida dealership for deceptive sales practices

An elderly couple is suing General RV in Orange Park, Florida, one of the largest RV dealerships in the country, accusing the dealership of not telling them about a recall notice on the vehicle. This is the second time in recent months that General RV has been sued, previously being accused of duping an elderly couple into buying an RV with a list of defects. Read more.

RV lemon law lawyer advises owner of defective motorhome

Take 30-odd minutes to watch this fascinating episode of The RV Show USA syndicated radio program. RV lemon law attorney Rick Dalton helps a couple whose brand-new 2018 Jayco motorhome began falling apart after only two uses, rendering it unusable. The list of defects is almost too long to comprehend. Watch the video.



2019 Chevy Silverado introduces new Advanced Trailering System

The 2019 Chevy Silverado will be available to tow your fifth-wheel trailer, but this year with a little hi-tech pizazz to make the process easier and safer. It’s called the Advanced Trailering System (ATS), a package that comes standard on some Silverado pickups and available as an option on others. Chevy claims that a number of new features should make towing less of a pain. Hallelujah! Read more.

This week’s Reader Poll

Which cell phone service do you use?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. We’ll post the final results in next week’s newsletter. CLICK HERE.

What we learned from you last week

In last Saturday’s poll regarding whether you thought a special driver’s license should be required for RVs beyond a certain length, we learned that most of you think a special license should be required for everyone’s safety, and maybe even to save marriages! Regarding other intelligent life in the universe, almost two-thirds of you believe there is, but about one-fourth said there isn’t even intelligent life here on earth! We also learned about the color of dreams, and how many of you have and use Facebook. Read the interesting details (and some humorous comments) here!

Readers talk about their Good Sam Club experiences

Why do RVers sign up for the Good Sam Club? That’s what we asked you last week and a large number of responses rolled in – more than 3,100 answers at the time of this writing. Here’s a breakdown, in order of “why” readers signed up, along with comments pro and con regarding member “benefits.” Learn more.

RVing dogs be warned: Dog food health alert

Many RVers travel with dogs, and most RVers don’t have kitchens large enough to prep pounds of homemade dog food each week. A new study by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration recently issued an alert about reports of canine dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) in dogs eating certain pet foods containing peas, lentils, other legume seeds, or potatoes as main ingredients. This article explains what DCM is, what signs to watch for, and what to do if you think your dog might have this potentially fatal disease.

BearWise program hopes to discourage bear scavenging in Florida

It’s not just irresponsible campers leaving unsecured food in campsites that lures bears, resulting in conflicts between bears and humans. Bears quickly learn that trash cans, dumpsters and bird feeders are sources of food and that these sources are also connected to humans. But in Florida, the “BearWise” program is attempting to head off the bears’ early education of identifying humans with food by securing trash cans and dumpsters. Learn more

The rise and fall of CampLite and Ford truck campers

This is the story, published at Truck Camper.com, of how CampLite and Ford truck campers blazed a trail of innovation through the truck camper marketplace, and then went out in a fog of mismanagement, non-communication and confusion. Read it.

Odors that make special appearances in extreme heat? Say goodbye!

“Red tide” decimates SW Florida’s marine life

If you have been RVing along Florida’s southwestern coast you have likely noticed the toxic algae bloom known as the “red tide” that has persisted for months and is taking a deadly toll on marine wildlife. In response, Gov. Rick Scott has declared a state of emergency in seven coastal counties affected by the algae. Learn more.

New SW Washington RV dealership and repair facility begins construction

Construction has begun on a new 18-acre RV sales and repair facility along Interstate 5 in Woodland, Washington. B. Young RV purchased the property in December 2016 to construct a 47,000-square-foot building with a parking lot and an inventory yard. The two-story building will have multiple service bays, sales office, storage area and administrative offices. Learn more.

Lume Traveler trailer features convertible top, rear outdoor kitchen

The Düsseldorf Caravan Salon, which calls itself “The world’s largest trade fair for motor homes and caravans,” displays some of the sleekest, most groundbreaking motorhome and caravan designs of the year. One unique design making its debut is the Lume Traveler, a rounded, convertible box trailer. European media outlets have compared the Lume Traveler to both an Airstream and a horse trailer. Learn more.

The very real danger of rain and tire grip

Rich “The Wanderman” complains that it’s been raining … a lot … in the Northeast. Pretty much every week (or day!) there’s a downpour – and this is supposed to be summer! It makes traveling more dangerous than when it’s dry outside. First, there is the obvious problem of reduced visibility. But what about your tires’ lack of traction or “grip” in the rain. Here are some tips to stay safe when driving/towing your RV on wet roads.

Popular articles from last week’s issue

• Camping World customer satisfaction poll deeply lopsided.

• Good Sam membership closes in on two-million mark.

• Video: RVs in Badlands National Park.

• ReserveAmerica out. New efficient campsite booking system coming.

• Protect your RV tires – especially when parked.

• Video and article: Best grease for lubricating trailer plug?

• Wife has difficulty both “heading out” and “heading home.”

No overnight parking at these Walmarts

See which Walmarts in the USA do NOT allow overnight RV stays.

RV Clubs

Check out our Directory of RV Clubs and Organizations.

Readers’ comments on the poor quality of their new RVs

RVs today are being built fast, and in way too many cases poorly. Here are some horror stories.

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

RV guided tours

If you’re looking for a new experience with your RV, consider a guided tour, where all the planning and details along the way are handled for you. Plus you’ll make some great friends! See what tours are coming up.

Current wildfire information

To help with your travel planning, here is complete, up-to-the-minute wildfire information around the U.S., from Incident Information System (InciWeb), a U.S. government interagency. Click here.

Real-time interactive map of USA wildfires. (Note: Click the “x” next to “Sign In” if you don’t want to sign in.) Includes number of acres burned and percentage of containment for every wildfire (currently 89) in America. From esri.com. Map of Canadian wildfires. From Natural Resources Canada.

Ask the RV Shrink

Wife afraid of arriving at campground after dark; husband doesn’t learn

Dear RV Shrink:

When we started RVing it only took one bad experience to decide I never wanted to drive in the dark again. My husband seemed to agree, but he has a tendency to push the limits of our driving day. Recently we were headed for a county park at Anacortes, Washington. It was getting late, but we were only an hour from our destination. My husband talked me into going the rest of the way, so we arrived in total darkness. …

Read the rest of the question and the RV Shrink’s advice.

Can’t get enough of the Shrink? Read his e-book: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask or check out his other e-books.

Latest fuel prices, August 13, 2018

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.84 [Calif.: $3.49]

Change from week before: Down 1 cent; Change from year before: Up 46 cents.

Diesel: $3.22. [Calif.: $3.94]

Change from week before: Down 1 cent; Change from year before: Up 62 cents.

RV Fire Safety Tip

An emergency fire plan that can save your life – Part 3 of 13

Having a solid fire escape plan may help you replace panic with logical, life-saving actions if a fire occurs. Knowing exactly what to do and doing it quickly can make a big difference in an emergency situation.

The more “automatic” your response is to a fire alarm in your coach, the better. To help make your response more automatic, establish a fire escape plan and have fire drills regularly. The first step to developing an effective fire plan is to make sure everyone is familiar with at least two escape routes – one in the front and one in the rear of the coach. As soon as they’re old enough, teach children to open hatches and emergency exits.

Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy



Editor’s note: Choose from a wide selection of fire extinguishers at Amazon. Here are links from Amazon.com for smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, LP gas detectors, and combination smoke and CO detectors.

RV Quick Tips



Bungee cord caution

Sharon Baron posts this thought for your consideration: “I am a nurse. I manage many medical cases that originated from only injuries. I have a patient who lost the sight of his eye….almost lost the entire globe if it was not for the fast reacting doctors at a specialized eye facility. This injury was not for a standard hospital ER. The injury was from a snap to the eye from a bungee cord. The injury destroyed his cornea and damaged his retina. So far five surgeries from accumulated damage. I too have almost had a disaster from a snapping bungee cord to the eye. I was SO lucky. My professional recommendation is to USE ONLY STRAPS. There are many wonderful adjustable straps you can get with various lengths. Harbor Freight has a good variety of sizes and colors. DON’T USE BUNGEE CORDS. SAVE YOUR EYES!!”

Use a departure checklist

In my early days of RVing there was one time when I had done everything I was supposed to and was ready to pull out. When I looked in my left side mirror, I could only see the side of my RV. I couldn’t see behind it. I wondered how that mirror got knocked out of alignment. Then I realized that there was nothing wrong with the mirror. The problem was that I had not put the slide in. I was looking at the slide. From that point on I used a checklist, and like Santa Claus, I check it twice. I should have known to use a checklist. All pilots religiously use a takeoff and a landing checklist. Having a checklist (and always using it) will make your RVing safer, less stressful, and more enjoyable. From “RVing: Less Hassle—More Joy: Secrets of Having More Fun with Your RV—Even on a Limited Budget.” Available at Amazon.com.

Do you have a Quick Tip? Send it to Russ (at) RVtravel.com and you just might see it here!

Gizmos and Gadgets

Microwave plate cover contains splatters, stows flat

How many times have you exploded something in the microwave? Figured it is time to get yourself a collapsible microwave cover? This microwave-safe cover collapses for easy storage. Multiple lid perforations allow steam to escape while keeping food moist. Learn more.

Inflatable foot rest is comfortable for couch and passenger seat

Now that’s cool! Missing your favorite recliner? Miss it no more! This inflatable foot rest is perfect for lounging on the couch, in the chair by the campfire, or in the passenger seat for long drives. Take it on a plane ride, or take it to the grandkids’ soccer game (we know those can get long). It weighs less than 1 lb. and folds down small for travel. Learn more about this comfy foot rest here.

Ask the RV Doctor

The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions

How to figure mpg when generator and engine use same fuel tank

Dear Gary,

We have a diesel generator on our motorhome. The generator uses the same fuel and same tank as what runs the motor. How much fuel will the generator use, let’s say, in an hour? How can I figure out my gas mileage when using the generator once in awhile? —Janice F.

Read Gary’s response.

Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

Save your teeth, get that corn off the cob!

Ask BoondockBob

with Bob Difley

Want to boondock in California this fire season? Go West!

Hi Bob,

Making camping location decisions has been especially hard this year with the wildfires. Can you recommend anywhere we can boondock in the West (we’d prefer to stay in California if possible) that won’t be so smoky or where we won’t be driven out by the fires? —Bud

Read Bob’s response.

Do you have a question for Bob? Email him at bob.rvtravel (at) gmail.com. You can find Bob Difley’s e-books on Amazon Kindle.

RV Electricity

with Mike Sokol

Is advanced pedestal testing feasible?



Dear Mike,

It may be best to check pedestal voltage under load before plugging in. Is there an easy way to do this? —Don/Piano-tuna

Read Mike’s response.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40+ years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

Internal vs. external TPMS comparison – Hot ambient temperature

Since March, Roger has been conducting comparison tests of a couple of different Tire Pressure Monitoring Systems (TPMS). This is the final post on the comparison of different sensor locations. There was a question raised about his previous test results as the internal system was from TST and the external sensors were from TireTraker. He needed to learn if the minor differences were due to the different brands or the different sensor locations. Read the test results and Roger’s conclusions here.

Astronomy for RVers

with Chris Fellows

Great balls of fire! The globular clusters of the Milky Way

Planets are cool, nebula are fine, distant galaxies can be fun to track down and squint at for hours, but for Chris Fellows’ money there is nothing in the night sky like a globular cluster. These little islands of stars are nearly galaxies in their own right. Made up of thousands if not millions of stars and orbiting the core of the Milky Way, a globular cluster is a tightly compacted ball of strangely ancient stars that swarm around our galaxy like bees around a hive. Learn more.

Camping with the Corps of Engineers

The RV Kitchen

with Janet Groene

Stone Print Molasses Cookies

Old-fashioned molasses cookies. This delightful old recipe makes new sense in the RV era because it’s so easy to stir up in a saucepan. The dough is then imprinted with anything from the flat bottom of a glass to a carving such as a butter press, Pennsylvania Dutch cookie press or your own design carved out of a potato. Put the kids to work on this one on a rainy day. The name comes from the day when the bottom of a stone jar was used. Get the recipe.

Check out hundreds of other recipes by Janet . . . and her many books at Amazon.com, including the new “The Survival Food Handbook.”

The RoVing Naturalist

with Dennis Prichard

Animals’ ages

How old do animals get? That is a good question – one that’s not easily answered. Different methods are used to tell each animal’s age, and then these methods don’t always hold true. Here is fascinating information about animals’ ages, how they are ascertained, what causes some to live longer than similar animals, and some amazing world records for animal longevity. Learn more.

Double refrigerator bars ensure nothing moves while driving

RV Short Stop

with Julianne G. Crane

Louisville Slugger Museum – A hit with the kids

Louisville, Kentucky

The Louisville Slugger Museum & Factory is all about celebrating the extraordinary role of the Louisville Slugger bat in baseball’s past, present and future. Guests of all ages enjoy seeing bats being made on every tour, every day. There are hands-on exhibits for the kids, fun stories from history, and fascinating machinery. Everyone receives a miniature souvenir bat at the end of the tour – and you can even have it personalized. Batter up! Learn more.

An umbrella that fits in your pocket? Yup!

Free and bargain camping

From OvernightRVparking.com

Real Canadian Superstore # 1531, Veron, BC

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Permission not required, but please obtain it anyway as we would at any retail location. Multiple nights may be granted. Free dump station. Well-lit, mostly level, appears safe. Potable water available; fill with permission. Several dining options plus a small casino with pub and restaurant. Address: 5001 Anderson Way. GPS: 50.285335, -119.270606

Home Depot, Tehachapi, CA

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Permission from the manager on duty required. Park along S edge of lot, next to displayed storage sheds. Level, well-lit and appears safe. Light traffic noise from SR 58, train noise from RR tracks. Address: 507 Mill St. GPS: 35.13722, -118.452762

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 13,480 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

Museum of the Week

Discovering Bigfoot

Felton, CA

Have you seen him? You thought you saw him run through the Redwoods? Was that him on the glacier atop Mt. Hood? You’re not alone. This museum, about an hour and a half north of San Francisco, showcases photographs, video footage, audio files, and a map locating more than 150 sightings. Even if you don’t believe in the big, hairy guy, this museum has got to be pretty interesting. Visit the museum website here.

Lightweight vacuum perfect for RVs

Upcoming RV Shows



• Midwest RV Super Show, August 9-12 , August 16-19, Elkhart, IN (Delayed due to rain)

• Beat the Heat RV & Boat Show Sale, August 17-18, Greenville, SC (Canceled)

• Hampton Roads RV Super Sale,August 17-19, Hampton, VA

• America’s Largest RV Show, September 12-16, Hershey PA. Seminar speakers include RVtravel.com’s Mike Sokol and Gary Bunzer. Pre-order tickets.

• Great American RV Show,September 13-15, Colorado Springs, CO

• Maryland RV Show,September 13-16, Timonium, MD

• Portland Fall RV and Van Show,September 13-16, Portland, OR

• Georgia RV & Camper Show,September 14-16, Atlanta, GA

• Indianapolis Fall Boat and RV Show, September 21-23, Indianapolis, IN

See the complete list of all upcoming RV shows.

Trivia

When Disneyland opened in 1955, “Tomorrowland” was designed to look like a year in the distant future: 1986.

Bumper sticker of the week

I have no idea where I’m going.

Have you seen a funny bumper sticker? Send it to Gail (at) RVtravel.com

Joke of the Week

Seeing her friend Sally wearing a new locket, Meg asks if there is a memento of some sort inside. “Yes,” says Sally, “a lock of my husband’s hair.” “But Larry’s still alive, replied Meg.” “I know, said Sally, but his hair is gone.”

Worth Pondering

“With the new day comes new strength and new thoughts.” —Eleanor Roosevelt

RV Travel staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editor: Russ De Maris. Staff writer: Emily Woodbury. Contributing writers: Greg Illes, Bob Difley, Richard Miller, Richard Mallery, Dave Helgeson, Janet Groene, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Mike Sokol, Chris Guld, Julianne Crane, Chris Fellows, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring. Marketing director: Jessica Sarvis.



About the RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury has explored America by RV for three decades. In the ’90s he published the quirky travel newspaper Out West, and was an “on the road” writer for the New York Times Syndicate. His book, “The Best from Out West” is available at Amazon.com. Woodbury’s RVing adventures have been profiled on ABC News, CNN, NBC’s Today Show, and in People Magazine, USA Today and in hundreds of newspapers. He is the host of the Better Business Bureau DVD “Buying a Recreational Vehicle,” the definitive guide to purchasing an RV the right way.

Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

