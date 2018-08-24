RV Travel Newsletter Issue 860

Learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. This newsletter, now in its 17th year of continuous publication, is funded primarily through advertising and voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

Issue 860 • Week of August 25-31, 2018

Editor’s corner

With Chuck Woodbury

Chuck (at) RVtravel.com

I watched early this morning as other residents of my RV park left on their way to work. Some drove, some walked to a bus stop. I’ve seen this often at other parks over the last two years.

These people live in the parks for months, even years. They are not campers. Their RVs are their homes. The RV parks where they live are really mobile home parks.

Up until about 10 years ago, most RV parks frowned on accepting full-time residents. Not so today. You see them everywhere. Even Thousand Trails promotes the sale of annual sites.

Signs like the one above tell the story. “Put your name on a mailing list and when your name comes up, you can stay.” This particular park is in the Seattle area. Gail and I stayed there last year for four months. We began trying to reserve a site months ago for this summer, but no luck; our name is still on the waiting list.

Of course, what this means is that RVers looking for a place to stay a night or two must scramble to find something, often with slim pickings (or none at all except a Walmart parking lot). I had a lively discussion recently with Mark Koep, who runs CampgroundViews.com. He had written an article in Woodall’s Campground Management titled “Insufficient Site Capacity a Myth.”

He wrote: “Campground owners tell me every day that they have room. There is no shortage of available campsites at RV parks, traditional campgrounds or boondocking locations to accommodate every RV family on any day of the year. This misperception has come about because of imperfect information—and the inability of matching prospective campers to the available campsites.”

Okay, true. But that’s only half the story. Of course there are campsites available every single night of the year! But here’s where Mr Koep misses the point. Are they available where you want to stay? Increasingly, the answer is “no!”

He offers this example: “Yellowstone’s famous Fishing Bridge RV Park will likely be booked for peak season. However there are more than 73 different campground options within a 50-mile radius of Yellowstone. … But most campers don’t know there are so many options available to them, they just follow the herd … and then claim ‘everyplace was booked.’ This is where the media gets their stories about overbooking.”

Bunk! Yeah, blame the media!

I disagree: If I were to visit Yellowstone with my RV, do I really want to commute to and from the park 100 miles every day? No way! I want to stay in the park or just outside. The RV Industry’s slogan about RVing, “Go where you want, when you want” is not the same as “Go where you want, when you want, but maybe you’ll need to stay 50 miles away when the area you want is packed like a can of sardines.”

AND RV PARKS ARE NOT CREATED EQUAL. Say you desire a nice, clean place with full hookups. But nothing is available. But, oh yes, 15 miles down the road there’s the El Sleazo RV park with a space available right by the dumpster! “No problem, I like the smell of decomposing food. I’ll stay there!”

Mr Koep’s conclusion only works for RVers who don’t care where they stay — a campground is a campground is a campground: It doesn’t matter if it’s a nice place or a weed-infested ghetto where the major guest activity is dodging dog poop. You don’t think the latter places exist? They do! I know. Been there. Lovely!

Oh, maybe you want a place where you can pay $30, $40 or $50 a night. But sorry, nothing’s available for 30 miles! But wait, there’s an RV park with room for you just a mile away! Slight problem: It’s $120 a night (but, hey, it’s right on the shore of a catch-and-release bluegill pond). So you say, “See, there’s no myth about campground shortage!”

Okay, what do we do about it? Yeah, I know, I know — that’s the big question with no easy answer. But we will keep searching for it.

As part of our ongoing mission to get RV manufacturers to quit building so much junk, we have established a Facebook Group called "RV Horror Stories." We won't stop promoting this group until it grows into a huge presence — to scream to RV industry big shots that we're "Mad as Hell and not going to take it any more!" If you have a defective RV that its manufacturer or your dealer refuses to fix, then join this group! We demand more consistently well-built RVs, and will not settle for less. And while we're at it, let's fight the RV industry's sophisticated lobbying efforts to block the creation of RV lemon laws, which leave us stuck with RVs that we can't even use.

Read our survey of how many readers rate their RV workmanship as poor or terrible. (Think about it: Would you step on a Boeing 737 if its workmanship were so bad?)

* * *

I am happy to report that Mike Sokol's RV Electricity Newsletter has topped 10,000 subscribers.

Our resource "Where to complain about RVs, dealers, service and RV parks" keeps growing. If you have a serious problem with your RV or you or someone you know plans to buy an RV, this should be an essential reference.

* * *

Alas, we didn’t quite finish up our new Reader Forum this week. I’m 98% sure we’ll have it ready by next issue. (We’ll let our members know before that, the minute it goes live.) This will be a great place to share information. We’ll monitor it closely to ensure everybody is civil, with no rudeness, no name-calling — just nice RVers sharing and helping each other.

Pay $1.6 million for an RV “campsite”?

Maybe you wouldn’t pay that, but one RVer has coughed up that hefty amount for a single RV site. RV park industry experts say it’s the most they have ever known a lot to sell for. The North Carolina site includes a “campsite” at Mountain Falls Luxury Motorcoach Resort with a 400-square-foot coach cottage, a 900-square-foot covered patio, inclusive outdoor kitchen, fireplace, dining and entertaining areas. Read more.

The latest news

about RVing from our newsroom

• Increasing number of students living in RVs near campuses.

• Camping fees to rise at Arkansas’ Buffalo National River.

• Newberry National Volcanic Monument closes campgrounds for season.

• Motorhome towing trailer plunges into Yakima River.

• Man believed to have torched multiple RVs in Palm Beach arrested in SC.

• RVer suspected of starting fire in tire shop.

• Minnesota trooper clarifies RV overnighting in rest areas.

• Jury clears Airxcel of liability in stove incident that burned toddler.

Wildfire updates:

• Lightning-caused wildfires break out across Central Oregon.

• NID warns against relaxing campfire safety at summer’s end.

• Terwilliger Fire near Eugene, OR, explodes to 5X the size overnight.

• Smoke from wildfires chokes Pacific Northwest.

• Man arrested after unpermitted debris fire erupts into 38,000-acre blaze.

Recent recalls:

• Heartland recalling trailers: wrong tires installed.

• Thor recalls motorhomes for propane leak, fire hazard.

Complaints cause California State Park changes to reservation system

After a major outcry over changes in how California state park campsites are reserved, the California State Parks Department is changing course. Last August, the state launched a new website called reservecalifornia.com, where campers would book a campsite; but campers could modify their reservations several times and others could not get reservations. The changes are meant to make California’s state park reservation system more user-friendly. Read more.

Verizon “throttles” firefighter communications during California wildfire

Verizon picked a bad time to “throttle” communications use by firefighters fighting the Mendocino Complex fire, says a Bay Area firefighting agency that was assisting with the response to the massive fire. The Santa Clara County Central Fire Protection District says a communications vehicle it dispatched to the Mendocino Complex was rendered essentially useless after Verizon reduced data speeds to a fraction of what firefighters needed. Read more.

Malia’s Miles: A crapshoot

Malia is a full-time RVer and was recently diagnosed with cancer. She is graciously sharing her journey with us. This is the latest chapter. Read it here.

Boat dealers compete with RV dealers for techs

One reason why RV techs seem to be in short supply among RV dealerships is the competition for techs by the boating industry. Like the RV industry, the boating sector is also dealing with a shortage of technicians. According to an oped by Soundings Trade Only, a recent announcement by the RV Industry Association is likely to increase the problem for many boat dealers. Read more.

This week’s Reader Poll

Do you or your partner use a CPAP machine for sleep apnea?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. We’ll post the final results in next week’s newsletter. CLICK HERE.

What we learned from you last week

We learned we love a reader named Richard. Why? You’ll have to read to find out, of course! We learned what cell phone service you use, we learned you prefer steak to seafood, we learned about you leaving your door unlocked while taking a walk around a campground, we learned you’re registered to vote, and that you either like your coffee black or with fancy flavors. Read everything we learned here.

Plumbing inspection not high on RVers’ lists

If you’re old enough to remember The Hardy Boys or Nancy Drew mysteries, perhaps you’ll recall “The Mystery of the Crappy Crapper.” No? Okay, so we made that one up. But it turns out a bunch of RVers, in fact, have crappy crappers. It seems that some RV manufacturers don’t have the magic bowl drop its contents straight into the black water holding tank. Why on earth is the path for the poop particularly poorly positioned? Read more, including tips to keep things flowing. [Warning: Russ De Maris had fun with this article.]

New RV hits the market: Powered by food, not gas

Now, that’s one tricky headline. It’s not exactly true, as in literally true, but then again it is true in a roundabout way. This little RV is made to be pulled behind a bicycle, not a motor vehicle. No fossil fuel is required. The 70-pound RV has storage space, a water supply, sink and bed. But sorry, no toilet or shower. Watch the video.

Oregon State Parks offers discounts on Sept. and Oct. RV campsites

Oregon Parks and Recreation is hoping to drum up business for the fall season by offering discounts on electrical and full-hookup RV campsites at selected state parks in September and October. Campers can receive a $7 discount off the nightly RV campsite rate. The discount is a limited trial program meant to see if price can encourage campers to explore different parks and to keep the outdoors affordable. If it works, the discount program could continue. Learn more.

Self-driving cars … Sure. What about self-driving RVs?

There has been a lot of ballyhoo and speculation recently about how the “so-called” self-driving automobile will change the world, at least our daily commutes. Much of the talk centers around urban and suburban driving. What about long highway drives? What would be so bad about having extended “cruise controls” on our motorhomes? Find out what Rich “the Wanderman” thinks about this, and feel free to add your thoughts here.

Florida’s giant Lazydays RV expands parts department

Is Florida-based Lazydays RV aiming to become a major competitor to parts and RV sales behemoth Camping World? Their recent remodeling and expansion of their parts store in the main Tampa location they say will provide a better shopping experience and offer an even broader range of RV parts, equipment and accessories. Learn more.

Astronauts to tour Mars in RV

There’s a rumor that Lockheed Martin is building RVs for trips to Mars. Now there’s a sentence you thought you would never read. Purely Sci-Fi you say? Au contraire. NASA gave the aerospace titan, along with Boeing and others, a combined $65 million to prototype a deep-space habitat for its NextSTEP (Next Space Technologies for Exploration Partnerships) program by the end of the year. Learn more.

Adventure beckons with the “overlanding” Outpost II

If you like to go off-road for your adventures but still like the amenities of a full-scale RV resort, here’s a tow vehicle for you. Built by Montana-based American Expedition Vehicles, the Outpost II will take you wherever you want to go, and even provide what you need to spend a night or more in the wilds. Learn more.

Wheel Estate launches a mini “Airbnb” for RV rentals

If you’re like the typical RVer, you have a vacation trailer that sits in your driveway or at a storage lot more often than it takes to the road for weekends and vacations. What if you could rent it out to wannabe RVers during some of that downtime and make a few bucks. Would that work? Cherie and Chad Ball of Okotoks, Alberta, thought so when they founded Wheel Estate, a peer-to-peer RV rental company which helps owners rent out their towable camping trailers in a style similar to that of Airbnb. Learn more.

Popular articles from last week’s issue

• Readers talk about their Good Sam Club experiences.

• Which cell phone service do you use?

• Where to complain about bad RVs, dealers, service, RV parks.

• Wife afraid of arriving at campground after dark; husband doesn’t learn.

• Driver pulling trailer held on vehicular homicide charge.

• Page two of editor’s remarks for Issue 859.

No overnight parking at these Walmarts

Current wildfire information

To help with your travel planning, here is complete, up-to-the-minute wildfire information around the U.S., from Incident Information System (InciWeb), a U.S. government interagency. Click here. Here is a real-time interactive map of USA wildfires. (Note: Click the “x” next to “Sign In” if you don’t want to sign in.) Includes number of acres burned and percentage of containment for every wildfire in America. From esri.com. Here from NOAA is a map of the current fire and smoke conditions in North America (click below the map for “fire” or “smoke”). Map of Canadian wildfires. From Natural Resources Canada.

Keep gray tank odors away

Ask the RV Shrink

Does RVer need a course in RV mechanics?

Dear RV Shrink:

My wife thinks I should be a mechanic just because I have a travel trailer. Women used to want a guy that was “handsome,” now they want a guy that is “handy.” Last week the water coming out of the kitchen faucet started slowing down. Each day the stream would shrink a bit more. For days it had us puzzled. …

Read the rest of the question and RV Shrink’s advice.

Can’t get enough of the Shrink? Read his e-book: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask or check out his other e-books.



Latest fuel prices as of August 20, 2018

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.82. [Calif.: $3.46]

Change from week before: Down 2 cents; Change from year before: Up 46 cents.

Diesel: $3.21. [Calif.: $3.93]

Change from week before: Down 1 cent; Change from year before: Up 61 cents.

RV Quick Tips



Sell your RV on eBay?

By Don Bobbitt

It’s a very popular way for people to use for listing their RV for sale. They have some very good seller and buyer restrictions that provide both sides with a certain level of security and confidence in the sale process. Using eBay and the strict eBay sales protections gives you a more secure experience when selling your RV, but it is relatively expensive, considering you’re the one doing all of the work. And honestly, I have used eBay for over a dozen years to buy and sell a wide variety of items, and I even tried using it to list several of my RVs in the past, but to me, eBay has several drawbacks.

Their fees are high (often in excess of 10%) and are based on the final sale price which, with the high values of the typical RV, can be significant. And, as a seller, you need to be aware that the audience using eBay is always “looking for a great deal” and will invariably give you a ”low-ball” offer, at best. It’s the rare shopper on eBay who is willing to pay a reasonable (retail) price for an RV, even one in very good condition. So, be prepared to drop your price or hold your position and convince the potential buyer to accept your original price or, most likely, a price only slightly lower than what you listed your RV at originally. On the plus side, if you do use eBay to list your RV, you are gaining access to a very wide audience of potential buyers, dreamers and admittedly a few scammers who usually learn quickly that eBay has some very good systems in place to catch and stop them. So eBay can be a good tool for you to just pay the listing fees and check out the market for your RV for a few weeks. Doing this, you can get a good feel for what is selling, what isn’t selling, and how much they end up actually selling for. From “The Ultimate RV Owners Reference.” Available on Amazon.com

Check this if your propane furnace doesn’t fire up



Furnace not “lighting up” and you know you have enough propane? Leigh reminds us that opening an LP cylinder valve too fast can trip a limit valve, cutting off full flow of LP. “Simply closing and reopening slowly for the first quarter turn may solve the problem by allowing adequate flow,” writes Leigh. “One can also check the flame on a stove burner. If the flame is weak, there won’t be enough gas for the furnace.” Thanks, Leigh!

Do you have a Quick Tip? Send it to Russ (at) RVtravel.com and you just might see it here!

Gizmos and Gadgets

Spiff up your galley prep with retro RV cutting mats

Who says your galley should have the same old dull accouterments as your sticks-and-bricks house’s kitchen. Put some pizzazz into your cooking prep with these snazzy cutting mats. Outdoor, camping and RV enthusiasts will love these new fun, flexible cutting mats with a retro RV camper theme. Learn more here.

Inflatable foot rest is comfortable for couch and passenger seat

Now that’s cool! Missing your favorite recliner? Miss it no more! This inflatable foot rest is perfect for lounging on the couch, in the chair by the campfire, or in the passenger seat for long drives. Take it on a plane ride, or take it to the grandkids’ soccer game (we know those can get long). It weighs less than 1 lb. and folds down small for travel. Learn more about this comfy foot rest here.

Ask the RV Doctor

The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions

Onboard pump forcing fresh water out the water inlet – Help!

Dear Gary,

My 29-foot Dutchmen Class C is parked under my pole barn and it’s plugged in for power but nothing else is hooked up. When I turn on the water pump, it pumps gallons of fresh water out through the park water hose inlet and empties my fresh water tank. When I turn the pump off, it stops. The pump is only a few years old. I would appreciate any guidance. Thanks! —Jim M.

Read Gary’s response.

Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

RV Electricity

with Mike Sokol

2018 Electrical Safety Seminars update

Here’s an update on Mike’s recent seminar activities at RV rallies, and some which are coming up shortly. If you want Mike to present electrical safety seminars at your rally in 2019 (great idea!), now is the time to talk to your factory reps and tell them to contact Mike about seminar sponsorship. Learn more.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40 years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

When should you replace your tires? How old is “too old”?

A lot of folks talk about tire age and when they “age out.” Here is what a few tire companies have to say about passenger and light truck tire service life. Concise but important information.

The RV Kitchen

with Janet Groene

Cheesecake Icebox Pie

Cheesecake to die for. If you have an electric hand mixer on board your RV you can make this no-bake cheesecake in just a few minutes, then forget it in the refrigerator while it firms up. Make it different each time. Today fold in crumbled Oreo cookies. Next time add lemon zest and fresh blueberries, or make it choco-minty by folding in chopped thin mint candies. Get the recipe.

Check out hundreds of other recipes by Janet . . . and her many books at Amazon.com, including “The Survival Food Handbook.”

Digital RVer

with Geeks on Tour



National Park Passport App

Do you have a goal to visit all the National Parks in the U.S.? Here’s a perfect app for you! It’s called Passport: Your National Parks. It’s free on either Android or iOS. You would start by going thru the complete list of all parks in the National Park Service and mark the ones you want to visit. Then, as you visit them, you mark them as visited. You can add your own description and photos to your visit. Learn more.

Learn about smartphones and tablets

… from Geeks On Tour. Here are two recent webcasts: #149, Internet and battery when you’re off-grid, and #150, Using Google Photos to edit videos. Watch live or archives of past programs.

Be sure to check out the just-released 2nd edition of Mrs. Geek’s Guide to Google Photos, available at Amazon.com.

Special offer for RV Travel readers!

Visit the Geeks’ Store to buy a membership. Use the coupon code rvtravel and get a 20% discount off anything you order.

Free and bargain camping

From OvernightRVparking.com

Arctic Circle Campground (BLM), Coldfoot, AK

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Campground has 12 campsites on gravel with no hookups. Pit toilets. No dump station. Most sites suitable only for small rigs; a few are big-rig friendly. No reservations, first-come, first-served. Maximum stay: 14 days. Address: Milepost 115, Dalton Hwy. GPS: 66.5578, -150.793

Littleton Rest Area & Welcome Center, Littleton, NH

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed but camping is not. RV may not be left unattended. Parking area open 24/7/365. Building with restrooms open 8 a.m. – 8 p.m. Restrooms, tourism literature, phones, picnic tables, pet walk area, scenic vista. Address: I-93, Exit 44. GPS: 44.32649, -71.87269

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 13,480 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

Upcoming RV Shows



• America’s Largest RV Show, September 12-16, Hershey PA. Seminar speakers include RVtravel.com’s Mike Sokol and Gary Bunzer. Pre-order tickets.

• Great American RV Show,September 13-15, Colorado Springs, CO

• Maryland RV Show,September 13-16, Timonium, MD

• Portland Fall RV and Van Show,September 13-16, Portland, OR

• Georgia RV & Camper Show,September 14-16, Atlanta, GA

• Indianapolis Fall Boat and RV Show, September 21-23, Indianapolis, IN

See the complete list of all upcoming RV shows.

Trivia

The German word “kummerspeck” means excess weight gained from emotional eating – literally, “grief bacon.” (Yep, that would do it.)

Bumper sticker of the week

“Camping: Donating blood one mosquito at a time.” Thanks, Margo Wood!

Have you seen a funny bumper sticker? Send it to Gail (at) RVtravel.com

Joke of the Week

Two strings walk into a bar. The bartender says, “Get out. We don’t serve strings in here.” The strings leave, very upset. One string says to the other, “Watch this,” and he messes up his hair really wild. He walks back into the bar and the bartender says, “Hey, aren’t you a string I just kicked out?” The string says, “Nope, I’m a frayed knot.” Thanks to George B.!

Worth Pondering

“You can’t build a reputation on what you are going to do.” —Henry Ford

