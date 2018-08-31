RV Travel Newsletter Issue 861

Learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. This newsletter, now in its 17th year of continuous publication, is funded primarily through advertising and voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

Do you shop at Amazon? If so, would you use one of the links below to do your shopping?

Issue 861 • Week of September 1-7, 2018

Editor’s corner

With Chuck Woodbury

Chuck (at) RVtravel.com

My daughter and I met for breakfast earlier this week. “Dad, I didn’t like your essay last weekend,” she said, explaining that I sounded like a broken record — more whining. She was right. You may feel the same. I get letters from readers all the time who are weary of my complaining. I understand. Please let me try to explain.

Background: Our surveys show that about 80 percent of you own RVs that serve you well. I’m one of them. So why am I whining all the time about bad RVs? I do it on behalf the other 20 percent, who have significant, often disabling problems with their RVs that they cannot get fixed. See the results I’ve posted here of a recent reader survey. Twenty-one percent of you rated the workmanship on your RV as poor or terrible.

How can any industry continue, even thrive, with such a low approval rating? Good question. The fact is, the industry gets away with it, and one-fifth of the people who buy an RV end up with a huge headache, not to mention a financial burden!

A half million new RVs will sell this year. Out of those, if our survey results are even close to true, about 100,000 will be rated as poor or terrible by their owners. Some of those RVs, based on your letters (and reports here), will be unsuitable for use. Keep in mind, there are few RV lemon laws around the country and whenever they are proposed, your “friends” at the RV Industry Association will send their bulldog lobbyists to do everything they can to defeat them. Who’s representing you and me? Nobody! How does that make you feel? It makes me mad! The Good Sam Club and FMCA, the two largest RV clubs, do nothing.

I GET LETTERS ALL THE TIME from people who say, “Chuck, you know, don’t you, that the issue of poorly made RVs has been going on for a long time?” Yes, I know that. So am I supposed to say, “Okay, that’s the way it’s always been so no need to even try to improve things“? Is that what I’m supposed to say — just like all the RV industry media that keep their collective mouths shut for fear of rocking the boat (or should I say the RV)?

In a week’s time, I get a couple dozen letters from readers who are stuck with lemon RVs. They’re frustrated. They’re sad. They’re angry! Visit our new Facebook group RV Horror Stories to read about their defective RVs and the runaround they get when trying to get them fixed. We’re committed to building this group to 100,000 members. Do you think that maybe, just maybe, the RV industry will then take notice?

I have one opportunity a week to meet with you — right here in this space. I get so mad some weeks that I just can’t hold back, and I only have this brief opportunity to vent. I almost never have enough room. Here is just one example of something I learned this past week that I must address. It was left as a comment on our group RV Horror Stories. It’s about warranties. May I share this with you, even though it’s “negative”?

An RV dealer posted this. He’s one of the good guys, I believe, who cares about his customers and not just the almighty dollar. Think about how important knowing this could be one day to an RVer:

The following disclaimer, he wrote, is cut and pasted directly from a manufacturer’s warranty. Among other things, it says, “The warrantor. . .makes no warranty with regard to any product used . . . as a full time residence. . .”

Okay, so if you live in your RV year-round the warranty is voided. Right? Wrong! Here, right from the contract, is what the warranty company defines as full-time use: “‘Full time’ . . . shall mean continuous occupation of the recreational vehicle for a period exceeding 30 days or 18 days per month in two or more consecutive months.” [Emphasis added.] Does that surprise you? Check your own warranty. If you’re “full-time” by this definition, then your warranty is likely worthless!

DO YOU THINK I should just shut up when I learn something like this? Should I just keep it to myself because, really, do I need to knock the RV industry again? Well, excuse me, but I cannot with a clear conscience withhold this sort of information from you and other readers, not to mention new RVers — who need to know what they’re getting into.

And, for the record, I am looking for guest essays for this space in the newsletter. I welcome your contributions. I cannot keep whining here all the time, I know that. I realize that many of you want something else. Beginning next year, I plan to do most of my writing for our member-readers, our voluntary subscribers. If you are not among them, here are the options.

The fact is, more than 3,000 of you have become members by entering a voluntary subscription, and you’re the ones who enable me to freely speak my mind. If this website and newsletter were supported primarily by advertising I’d need to keep my big mouth shut or go out of business because advertisers would bail faster than a speeding Winnebago.

And, before I go, I want to commend Alan Warren of the syndicated radio program The RV Show USA for having the guts to join RVtravel.com in reporting the “other” side of the RV industry. I was a guest on his show last Wednesday evening. The show’s call-in lines were jammed at one point with RVers wanting to vent their frustrations. You can watch the 45-minute program in its archives on YouTube, or download the podcast.

So, to my darling daughter (see first paragraph of this essay), sorry to be “negative” again. I can’t help myself, kid. . .

P.S. If you ever worked at Camping World, or for an RV dealer that you believe practiced questionable business tactics, please share your thoughts about it with me. Tell me what you were asked to do — how you were asked (or told) to treat customers, or any pressure techniques to use to get the sale! If I post what you say, I will gladly disguise your identity. I’m at chuck (at) RVtravel.com. And, on the other hand, if you worked for a dealer who was committed to the good of his or her customers, tell me about them, too. Let’s give them some publicity!

Here’s an interesting website I just came upon: It lists dealer costs of most of the popular RV makes and models. It vividly illustrates that you better not pay the MSRP for an RV or you’ll be the fool of the month — no, make that the fool of the year. And if you’re proud you haggled the price down 20 percent, then you may not be the fool of the month, just the fool of the week.

About our reader forum: I said last week the chances were 98 percent that we would have our forum up and running this week. Well, I was too optimistic. The forum is functioning, but its appearance is not quite right (yet!). So I’m 99 percent sure we’ll go “public” by next week at this time.

And how about this? With the next issue of this newsletter, we’ll enter our 18th year of continuous weekly publication!

Comprehensive list of RV and

RV-related recalls for August

The list of latest recalls on RVs and other vehicles and/or products of interest to RVers has been released by the U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. The list includes models from Entegra, Forest River, Jayco, Keystone, Thor and others — plus other vehicles commonly used by RVers. Is your RV or other vehicle on the list? Find out here.

Recent recalls:

• Newmar recalls motorhomes for loose bolts issue.



Marcus Lemonis shows off trailers, makes a boo-boo

Marcus Lemonis, the CEO of Camping World and the Good Sam Club, made a short selfie video the other day to announce how proud he is to be selling Coleman trailers at his Camping World stores. He devotes the entire video to discussing Coleman trailers, their appeal to Millennials, and explains a benefit of buying a trailer that – oops – isn’t true. Watch the video.

The latest news

about RVing from our newsroom

• Lynchburg man trapped under RV when lift system fails.

• Thieves target California RV repair and storage facility.

• Man who harassed Yellowstone bison gets 130 days in slammer.

• “Cook” in the “Breaking Bad” motorhome with the show’s stars.

• Where to put “homeless” RVers a problem not going away.

• Weekend campground stabbings leave three injured, one dog dead.

• “Connected devices” bills move thru CA legislature, set regulations.

• Police chase RV from Lake Tahoe – but the motorhome kept going.

• Sand swallows van/trailer after owner parks too close to surfline.

• Local efforts find new home for RV – at the dump.

• Woman out $800 on rental trailer she never received.

• RVer, arrested after high-speed chase, returns to court.

• Three female kayakers found after spending night on a rock.

• Michigan storm throws RVs around and tears roof off dealership.

• Nearby drivers help fifth-wheel owner douse flames.

• Health department visits RV park that fails to follow state orders.

• RV park fees higher this Labor Day weekend.

• Homeless RVer problem in Santa Rosa business park coming to a head.

Wildfire updates:

• Glacier National Park’s Howe Ridge Fire closes Going-to-the-Sun Road.

• Mendocino Complex Fire reaches 90% containment.

• Massive Carr Fire that devastated Redding, CA, now fully contained.

RVers: Can you get the lead out?

The Flint, Michigan, water crisis spotlighted the dangers of lead in drinking water. And on August 30, all Detroit public schools shut off drinking water due to elevated levels of copper and/or lead. Your RV probably doesn’t come equipped with lead pipes, but lead pipes aren’t the only source of lead in water: Water standing in brass fittings can leach lead as well. Is it a concern? If so, what can you do about it? Find out here.

Feeling a little insecure? Beef up your RV security

It looks like among some RVers, there’s a bit of insecurity. In a recent poll we asked, “Do you lock you door when you take a walk around the campground?” About 70% said they always or most often did so. OK, maybe it’s not insecurity – it’s perhaps just common sense. Would you like to do more to enhance your RV’s security? Here are a few suggestions that might help.

Thor courts Germany’s Hymer in sale worth more than $2 billion

The Hymer family, owners of the German motorhome maker Hymer, announced plans for the company’s future back in March, which included offering an IPO or, as an alternative, seeking the involvement of a strategic partner. Hymer’s owners have received offers from four suitors, including Thor, and could make a decision about a sale in the next couple of weeks. A sale could be worth about 2 billion euros ($2.3 billion). Learn more.



Time for new solar panels – New material and even more efficient

Rich “The Wanderman” couldn’t leave well enough alone. He located some new, more efficient solar panels (his fourth set!) with a new technology twist that are even smaller than the last set. Putting them on wasn’t really hard at all. Getting them off, however, was difficult … but he finally managed. Read here how he accomplished this and what he thinks of the new set.

TV reporter helps RVers’ get lemon RV replaced

For two months, a family’s brand-new Coleman travel trailer leaked, and the local dealer where they purchased it could not fix it. Finally, in desperation, the owners took their story to a local TV consumer reporter who got Coleman’s attention, and the couple a replacement for their lemon. Watch the news segment.

Malia’s Miles: Life and death decisions

Malia is a full-time RVer and was recently diagnosed with cancer. She is graciously sharing her journey with us. This is the latest chapter. Read it here.

This week’s Reader Poll

Do you believe people would be kinder without the Internet?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. We’ll post the final results in next week’s newsletter. CLICK HERE.

What we learned about you last week

How many of you and your partners use CPAP machines? The answer is shocking! Can you sing? Where do you most often read your email? Do you prefer your campsites to have concrete pads? Do you have a personal blog (tell us about it!)? Learn about all this and more right here.

Dometic teams with Care Camps to fund camping for children with cancer

RV accessories manufacturer Dometic has teamed up with Care Camps to raise funds through the Dometic Capital Fund for children with cancer to experience the healing power of camping in the great outdoors. Celebrities from sports and entertainment have also joined the movement. Learn more.

RVer’s horror story: RV in for repairs now for 13 months

This was posted on our Facebook group RV Horror Stories by an RVer named Sara Stephan. It is such an incredible story we wanted to share it with you here. No RV buyer should go through what she has gone through. Read her horror story.

What about RVing somewhere else? Like Africa?

A lot of people feel that Africa is so exotic and remote a destination that it’s beyond the reach of mere mortals (with mortal bank accounts). This is simply not the case. Greg Illes discovered that it’s not only easy and affordable to visit Africa, but it’s reasonably safe to do so, and – best of all – you can actually RV there as a visitor! Learn more.

Young adult families with spendable income ignite record RV sales

Sales in RVs are seeing major gains as sales efforts pivot away from older consumers and successfully target young adults who are starting to form families and have excess cash to spend on non-essential splurges. Wholesale RV shipments reached their highest annual level in 2017 at 504,600 units, a 17.2% increase over 2016, and are expected to be even higher in 2018, according to the RVIA (RV Industry Association). Learn more.

Study reveals habits and desires of new RVers

A new report from Go RVing examines how the RV buyer of the future will use technology, so that the RV industry can determine the best ways to reach out (i.e., sell RVs) to those potential customers. Some key findings of the report focus on how three emerging groups of future buyers of RVs — Millennials, African-Americans, and Hispanics — have different expectations when they consider the outdoor lifestyle and what they would enjoy about RVing. Learn more.

Bear rips open tent, steals bedding and pillows in Glacier NP

Transient bear activity had been observed by park staff in Glacier National Park’s Rising Sun Campground over the past two weeks as berries are abundant and the cliffs above the campground are a known wildlife corridor. But on Aug. 24, a bear entered the campground and ripped into the side of a tent and pulled out bedding and pillows. The campground along Going-to-the-Sun Road on the park’s east side is therefore temporarily limited to hard-sided camping. Learn more.

Tiny French camping trailer unfolds to triple its size

In “tiny home” mode, a French company has created a small, lightweight camping trailer that expands with the press of a button to more than triple its towed size. The Tipoon is tiny but versatile, with a host of cool features such as bedding for up to four, hotplates, a fridge, shower and toilet. Learn more and watch the very short video.

Highland Ridge targets new market: doggie RVers

For RVers with dogs, here’s news from Highland Ridge about some new models intended to appeal to their pooches as well as their owners. The company has started production on a newly designed lineup of pet-friendly features and models across the entire Open Range, Mesa Ridge, Silverstar and Highlander lines. Find out what makes these units pet friendly.

Glamping trailer debuts at German RV show

Europe’s cutting-edge RV designs make their appearances at the annual Dusseldorf Caravan Salon, and the combined vision means integrating fuel cell and smart home technologies, exploring how electric power can impact the camping trailer, and making the caravan (RV) look a lot more elegant and comfortable. An example is the Harmony 3 – designed to make you forget you’re in a camping trailer at all. Read more.

Digital nomad runs profitable business from his RV

When 29-year-old Jack Mann’s alarm clock goes off in the morning, he’s throwing on a pair of shorts, hopping out of his RV, and taking a hike around a national park – you won’t find him knotting his tie and commuting to work on a busy freeway. He’s a new breed of enterprising individuals who make their living while traveling fulltime. Learn more.

Popular articles from last week's issue

• Minnesota trooper clarifies RV overnighting in rest areas.

• Do you or your partner use a CPAP machine for sleep apnea?

• When should you replace your tires? How old is “too old”?

• Motorhome towing trailer plunges into Yakima River.

• Onboard pump forcing fresh water out the water inlet – Help!

• Does RVer need a course in RV mechanics?

No overnight parking at these Walmarts

See which Walmarts in the USA do NOT allow overnight RV stays.

RV Clubs

Check out our Directory of RV Clubs and Organizations.

Where to complain about bad RVs, dealers, service, RV parks. This is an (updated) ever-expanding list of resources where you can report, share or discuss your problems with RV manufacturers or dealers.

Current wildfire information

To help with your travel planning, here is complete, up-to-the-minute wildfire information around the U.S., from Incident Information System (InciWeb), a U.S. government interagency. Click here. Here is a real-time interactive map of USA wildfires. (Note: Click the “x” next to “Sign In” if you don’t want to sign in.) Includes number of acres burned and percentage of containment for every wildfire in America. From esri.com. Here from NOAA is a map of the current fire and smoke conditions in North America (click below the map for “fire” or “smoke”). Map of Canadian wildfires. From Natural Resources Canada.

Ask the RV Shrink

When is a “service dog” not a service dog?

Dear RV Shrink:

We travel full-time with our dog. It is often inconvenient, but the joy we get from the companionship offsets the limitations it causes. We met a couple who are campground hosts and they invited us to go out to lunch with them. They insisted on driving because they needed to bring their “service dog” along. When we questioned them about the need for a service dog, they admitted it wasn’t actually true. …

Read the rest of the question and the RV Shrink’s response.

Can’t get enough of the Shrink? Read his e-book: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask or check out his other e-books.

Latest fuel prices, August 27, 2018

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.83. [Calif.: $3.47]

Change from week before: Up 1 cent; Change from year before: Up 43 cents.

Diesel: $3.23. [Calif.: $3.95]

Change from week before: Up 2 cents; Change from year before: Up 62 cents.

RV Fire Safety Tip

An emergency fire plan that can save your life – Part 4 of 13

Having a solid fire escape plan may help you replace panic with logical, life-saving actions if a fire occurs. Knowing exactly what to do and doing it quickly can make a big difference in an emergency situation.

Your next step is to determine where you and your passengers would meet if a fire occurred. A preset meeting place at each destination will help to quickly determine if everyone has safely exited the coach.

Courtesy: Mac "The Fire Guy" McCoy



Editor’s note: Choose from a wide selection of fire extinguishers at Amazon. Here are links from Amazon.com for smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, LP gas detectors, and combination smoke and CO detectors.

RV Quick Tips



Keep your RV bay warm

When cold weather threatens, Don Cappel says he ensures his RV bays stay warm by carefully installing 60- or 75-watt incandescent light bulbs. Carefully, meaning they won’t bump up against anything and cause damage or a fire hazard. Yes, the government has increased energy efficiency bulb standards, but Don says you can still find the old incandescent bulbs at big box stores like Lowe’s. Our warm thoughts to Don for his tip. When cold weather threatens, Don Cappel says he ensures his RV bays stay warm by carefully installing 60- or 75-watt incandescent light bulbs. Carefully, meaning they won’t bump up against anything and cause damage or a fire hazard. Yes, the government has increased energy efficiency bulb standards, but Don says you can still find the old incandescent bulbs at big box stores like Lowe’s. Our warm thoughts to Don for his tip.

Feeling flush? Your toilet likes more water!

When you step on that pedal, hold it down for a while. Most RV toilets have another pedal position that will allow you to add water without flushing. If the flush contains toilet paper, fill the bowl with water and then flush. More water in the black tank will make it easier for the enzymes to work if you use that type of black tank treatment. From “So, you want to be an RVer? And Enjoy the RV Lifestyle? [Revised]” Available on amazon.com.

Do you have a Quick Tip? Send it to Russ (at) RVtravel.com and you just might see it here!

Secrets of RVing on Social Security

Author Jerry Minchey takes you on a journey that lets you discover how you can travel around the country and live the fascinating RV lifestyle for far less than it costs to live in your sticks-and-bricks home. Among other things, he shows you step-by-step how to enjoy the RVing lifestyle while traveling and living on just your Social Security income. Learn more or order.

Gizmos and Gadgets

Brutal winter coming: Protect your trailer with a full body cover

Monocular telescope connects to phone, wow!

This is one of the neatest gadgets we’ve seen in a while! This waterproof monocular telescope connects right to your phone, so you can take photos of that bird waaaaaaay over there. You can now photograph anything up to 10x closer than before. Great for birdwatching, concerts or shows, fishing, boating, or any sporting event; you’ll get the best shot and impress everyone! Bring this lightweight, single-hand focusing telescope with you everywhere. We already bought one! Learn more or order.

Ask the RV Doctor

The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions

How to quiet a noisy water heater



Dear Gary,

I have a question regarding the Atwood water heater in my 2013 Jayco Eagle Premier. When running on propane with the outside access door open the heater appears to operate normally and burns quietly with a light blue flame. When I close the access door, the heater seems to adopt a dual personality. Part of the time it is quiet just as with the door open. But part of the time it burns with a roar, kind of reminding me of a mini jet plane. It switches back and forth between quiet and loud several times a minute. …

Read the rest of the question and Gary’s response.

Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

Ask BoondockBob

with Bob Difley

Florida RVers ask when and where to go on Western camping trip

Hi Bob,

Thank you for your articles in RV Travel newsletter. We camp a lot in the southeast; we live in Florida. My wife, Deb, is retiring May next year. We want to plan a month or two trip out West. Would like to know what time of year would we want to make this type of trip, spring to early summer or late summer to early fall? We are just overwhelmed as to where to start and finish as well as to must-see spots. Should we make reservations or just hope for the best? In our area if you don’t have reservations you don’t camp for the most part. We have taken several trips to Western states, but never with our travel trailer. Your help would be greatly appreciated. –Dave and Deb

Read Bob’s response.

Do you have a question for Bob? Email him at bob.rvtravel (at) gmail.com .

You can find Bob Difley’s e-books on Amazon Kindle.

RV Electricity

with Mike Sokol

The Stray Voltage Patrol is now up to 200 members!

Here’s an update on the Stray Voltage Patrol, as well as a few pictures of why Chuck Woodbury and I think that RV electrical safety is so important to write about. The Stray Voltage Patrol has just reached 200 members. So for those of you just joining us, this is a grassroots effort to collect data on campground electrical systems across the country, then put the information into an online database that anyone can search to find out if a campground they’re planning to visit has acceptable power or not. Learn more.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40 years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

Final results of TPMS comparison tests

Comparison of TireTraker external vs. TST 507 internal TPMS: Summary and Roger’s opinion. Since March Roger has been conducting a comparison test of two different tire pressure monitoring systems (TPMS). Here are the results.

Astronomy for RVers

with Chris Fellows

Our island in the sky – the International Space Station

The first components of the International Space Station (ISS) were launched in 1998 and it has been under perpetual construction ever since. Now about the size of a football field, the ISS is the largest and most expensive single space project ever undertaken by mankind. Learn more (including how to locate it in the sky).

The RV Kitchen

with Janet Groene

Rice Puppies

Lip-smacking rice poppers for snacking or breakfast. This is what Janet calls a “recreational dessert” because everyone can pitch in. Make these crunchy, flavorful poppers over the campfire, indoors on the RV range or outdoors in an electric skillet, a pot over your induction hot plate or in a deep fryer. When the cooking aromas steal out over the campsite, the gang gathers round and all the compliments are yours. The recipe is an ideal use for leftover rice. Get the recipe.

Check out hundreds of other recipes by Janet . . . and her many books at Amazon.com, including “The Survival Food Handbook.”

RoVing Naturalist

with Dennis Prichard

Chasing monarch butterflies

This last Saturday found Dennis and seven other citizen scientists chasing around in open fields trying to catch monarch butterflies. “What for?” you may ask. To tag them, of course! It sounds crazy, and it takes some lighthearted banter and more than a little stamina to chase these butterflies down so that a sticky tag can be put on the wing, then the insect is released unharmed to continue its migration. Find out why they’re doing this and how you, too, can become a “citizen scientist.” [This is fascinating!] Learn more.

Answer to five cent

coffee question from above.

It was taken at South Dakota’s Wall Drug. The coffee is a nickel, and the ice water is free! How good is the coffee? We’ll take the fifth (but, really, it’s worth every penny!).

RV Short Stop

with Julianne G. Crane



Meander historic, scenic Natchez Trace

Alabama, Mississippi, Tennessee

If you want to meander (north or south) along one of the nation’s most peaceful, serene and scenic drives, make your way to the Natchez Trace Parkway, that follows a winding course 444 miles between Natchez, Mississippi, and Nashville, Tennessee. The Trace includes numerous stops that invite RVers to linger a while and explore the region’s colorful history. Or, you can simply enjoy the breathtaking and peaceful scenery. Learn more.

Free and bargain camping

From OvernightRVparking.com

Home Depot # 4724, Tumwater, WA

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Permission required; ask at customer service desk. Maximum stay: 1 night (must obtain permission again for a second night). Well-lit and appears level. No known eating places within walking distance. Address: 1101 Kingswood Dr SW. GPS: 46.99285, -122.9198

Cracker Barrel # 218, Port Huron, MI

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Obtain permission from management. Park in one of 6 marked Bus/RV spaces. Small rigs that will fit in a single auto parking space may receive permission to do so. Well-lit and mostly level with gentle drainage slopes. Expect I-94 traffic noise. If you park overnight here, please purchase your evening meal and/or breakfast here. Address: 2303 Water St. GPS: 42.991948, -82.455105

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 13,480 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

Museum of the Week

Lucky Cat Museum

Cincinnati, Ohio

Want to feel like the center of attention? Visit the Lucky Cat Museum in Cincinnati and have more than 700 cats wave to you all at once! The lucky cat, or Maneki-neko, is a Japanese symbol that dates back over 100 years. The symbol is thought to bring good luck and monetary fortune. Visiting the museum might be the luckiest day of your life, considering there are more than 1,000 collectibles including the waving felines themselves, artwork and plush toys. Visit the TripAdvisor page here.

Upcoming RV Shows



• America’s Largest RV Show, September 12-16, Hershey, PA. Seminar speakers include RVtravel.com’s Mike Sokol and Gary Bunzer. Pre-order tickets.

• Great American RV Show, September 13-15, Colorado Springs, CO

• Southwest RV Supershow, September 13-16, Dallas, TX

• Maryland RV Show, September 13-16, Timonium, MD

• Portland Fall RV and Van Show, September 13-16, Portland, OR

• Georgia RV & Camper Show, September 14-16, Atlanta, GA

• Indianapolis Fall Boat and RV Show, September 21-23, Indianapolis, IN

See the complete list of all upcoming RV shows.

Trivia

The “Q” in Q-tips® stands for quality and the word “tips” describes the cotton swab at the end of the stick. The Q-tip was invented in the 1920s by Leo Gerstenzang.

Bumper sticker of the week

Do you follow your religion this closely? Thanks to Steven H.

Have you seen a funny bumper sticker? Send it to Gail (at) RVtravel.com

Joke of the Week

Husband to wife: “Hey, honey, do you have anything you want to say before football season starts?”

Editor’s Random RV Thought

Restaurants who advertise homemade food are seldom being honest: The food is restaurant made. It can only be homemade if made at home.

Worth Pondering

“We should be mindful as we argue about our differences that so much more unites than divides us. We should also note that our differences, when compared with those in many, if not most, other countries, are smaller than we sometimes imagine them to be.” —Senator John McCain, Aug. 29, 1936 – Aug. 25, 2018

