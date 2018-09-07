RV Travel Newsletter Issue 862

Learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. This newsletter, now in its 18th year of continuous publication, is funded primarily through advertising and voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

Issue 862 • Week of September 8-14, 2018



Editor's corner

With Chuck Woodbury

Chuck (at) RVtravel.com

Welcome to the first issue of our 18th year of continuous weekly publication. Thanks for coming along for the ride! Just out of curiosity, how long have you been reading this newsletter? Click here.

JOIN US IN HERSHEY

If you’re reading this Saturday morning, I’m likely at an airport or on a plane. Gail and I are headed from Seattle to Hershey, Pennsylvania, to the country’s largest RV show. It begins next Wednesday and continues through the weekend. If you will attend, please stop by the Power Play Room in Giant Arena at 11:30 a.m., Wednesday through Sunday, for a one-hour RV Travel Meetup. Gail and I will be there along with some of our writers and favorite readers. We’d love to meet you!

Our resident RV electricity expert Mike Sokol will speak every day from 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., in the Champions Room. Please consider attending. You will not only learn a lot, but I know Mike would like to meet you. He plans to extend the Q&A portion of each seminar in a closeby location in Giant Arena.

Gary Bunzer, our very favorite RV Doctor — and my Seattle neighbor — will speak every day as well, as will our good buddy filmmaker John Holod, who will show highlights from some of his most popular films including RVing Alaska and Route 66. And our loyal sponsor and friend Don Hume from Americas Mailbox will speak about establishing a domicile in South Dakota.

•Download the show’s official program.

•Purchase show tickets here.

OUR FORUM IS UP AND RUNNING

Our new reader forum is finally live. If you’re knowledgeable about one or more of the categories, please consider becoming a volunteer moderator. Email jessica@rvtravel.com and she will provide details. We would love to have you join our “team.” Click here to join the forum and introduce yourself (all we require is your name and email address).

* * *

Our Facebook Group, RV Horror Stories, is quickly picking up steam (and members!). The group, which has grown to more than 3,000 members in its first two weeks, is an online gathering place for the 20 percent of RVers who own rigs with serious problems or lemons with fatal flaws, or at least flaws they can’t get fixed. The idea is to provide these people with a place to vent their frustrations and in doing so put pressure on RV makers to do a better job. Take a few minutes to read some of their comments. You will quickly realize there’s a huge problem. You don’t need to join Facebook to read what’s posted, only if you wish to participate in the discussion.

STRAY VOLTAGE PATROL

Our army of nearly 250 readers is about to be sent marching orders to inspect RV power pedestals at RV parks and campgrounds across North America. Already, they are reporting problems. One member reported the voltage at his pedestal in a state park had dropped to 93 volts. His surge protector automatically disconnected him. But, as Mike Sokol noted, “Voltage that low can destroy your air conditioner, microwave or residential refrigerator.” He added, “The campground won’t pay you to replace them, either.” If you are not using a good surge protector, you’re asking for trouble. Here’s one we recommend, available in 30-amp or 50-amp models. RV Power Outlet also has a good selection. Funding for the Stray Voltage Patrol is from RVtravel.com members. If you would like to join, click here.

My Roadside Journal

(about whatever is on my mind, not necessarily RV-related)

• KOA advertisement: Really? Ya gotta be kiddin’ me!



On my soapbox

• I live in an RV park, but it should be called a mobile home park.

America’s Largest RV Show begins this Wednesday

America's Largest RV Show begins this Wednesday

See, compare, shop and buy from over 33 football fields of new RVs. Virtually every major manufacturer represented, everything from the smallest pop-up to the full-size motorhome. Visit hundreds of vendors including campgrounds, accessories, destinations, and services. Attend seminars covering subjects for beginners and seasoned RV enthusiasts. See you in Hershey, PA!

•Did you miss last week’s RV Travel? Read it here.

•Directory of back issues.

The staff of RVtravel.com works hard to bring you an honest, unbiased, valuable newsletter every Saturday. Readers help make it possible with their "voluntary subscriptions."



RVer’s new trailer is an ongoing nightmare

It’s hard to believe something like this could happen. But according to RVer Andrew Christensen, it did and it still is. His Keystone trailer has been riddled with one defect after another, some so serious the RV could not be used. Mr. Christensen has put off travel plans as the RV sat in the shop week after week. And even when repairs were finally performed, sometimes covered by warranty, sometimes not, more problems arose. This story may make you angry. Read the story.

The latest news

about RVing from our newsroom

• RVer leads 5 law enforcement agencies on low-speed pursuit.

• Florida arsonist arrested after fire destroys RVs worth $990,000.

• Tropical storm Gordon closes Gulf Islands Nat. Seashore campgrounds.

• Photographers stumble on fire burning at unattended campsite.

• Loud, unruly campers given the boot in New York state.

• Two dead after shooting in New Mexico KOA.

• Motorhome aims for the broad side of a barn – and hits it.

• Blown tire causes motorhome crash killing two, injuring six.

• San Francisco moves to ban RV dwelling homeless from city streets.

• Woman, 3 dogs, killed in RV fire in Glendale, AZ.

• Motorhome brake failure causes three-vehicle accident flipping one car.

• Campers help clean up campground after tornado’s rampage.

• Los Angeles plans to increase number of RV dump stations.

• Mississippi pawn shop owner’s RV stolen from behind his shop.

Wildfire updates:

• Delta Fire rages uncontrolled, homes evacuated, I-5 remains closed.

• Interstate 5 closed by Delta Fire in Shasta County, CA.

• Glacier NP’s Going-to-the-Sun Road reopens to limited use.

• Wildfire forces campground evacuations in Tahoe NF.

• Fires in Rocky Mountain NP force closure of trails and campgrounds.



Recent recalls:

• Winnebago recalls a half dozen different Winnebago, Itasca motorhomes.

• Newmar motorhomes recalled: Doors may open unexpectedly.

• Roadtrek Class B motorhomes recalled for brake line issue.

• Forest River recall: Trailer awnings may open while RV moves.

• KZRV recalls trailers: Misrouted LP line could cause fire.

RV makers continue cranking out RVs

RV makers continue to spew RVs from their factories at a record pace. The RV Industry Association’s July (2018) survey of manufacturers found RV wholesale shipments finished at 36,525, an increase of 10.9% from the 32,936 units shipped last July. Learn more.

What kind of parking pad for your RV at home?

If you’re not RVing full time, do you have a designated spot to park your RV at home? Are you considering putting one in? Here from Russ and Tiña De Maris are some thoughts and suggestions on the different types of materials and design considerations for the at-home RV parking pad. Read more.

Family’s RV woes inspire hilarious music video

What happens if you buy a fifth wheel trailer and it turns out to be riddled with defects? Well, if you’re a member of this family you make a highly entertaining music video about your experience. This video is going viral. We don’t think the dealer where they bought the RV will be too happy about that.

RVer shows how to live completely off the grid

In the far corner of the front yard of a large house in Land O’ Lakes, Florida, an RV rests, shaded by trees as clothing on a nearby line sways in the breeze. In this RV, National Geographic explorer Thomas Henry “T.H.” Culhane lives with his wife, Enas, almost entirely off the grid, running his RV home on solar power and food waste he and his wife produce and collect. Read more.

This week’s Reader Poll

Where do you stay most often with your RV?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. We’ll post the final results in next week’s newsletter. CLICK HERE.

Keep gray tank odors away

What we learned about you last week

We learned that you think people would be kinder without the Internet, that many of you shop at Walmart for groceries, that you receive quite a few emails in a day, and that some of you get A LOT of sleep! Oh, also, most of you haven’t seen ghosts, but Kathleen tells a story of a time she has. All this and more right here.

No fees announced for some western Montana campgrounds

Wait! Don’t leave the western Montana area to head south just yet. You can still get in some late season camping at some Montana campgrounds with a perk that will be music to RVers’ ears – NO FEES! Learn more.

The top ten harsh realities of RV life

A millennial couple, with two years of RVing under their belts, explain their top ten harsh realities of traveling with an RV. They do a great job explaining some of the “bad” that goes with the “good.” Watch the video.

Even the simple things – Cell phone tempered glass screen protectors

Rich “The Wanderman” has a “smart” cell phone with a fairly large screen that gets dirty all the time and is prone to scratches. For a long time he used the plastic stick-on screen protectors, which he wasn’t happy with. But since he convinced himself to try tempered glass screen protectors he has been very satisfied. Plus, he figures they’ll cost him less than $3 a year to protect his expensive screen. Learn more.

America’s favorite National Trails System hikes compiled by Google

RVers love the outdoors, and many are avid hikers as well. Unfortunately, many aren’t familiar with the National Trails System. But now the National Parks System and Google are celebrating the 50th anniversary of the legislation which established it with Google compiling a list of the top 10 trending parks and trails around the country. Find out where they are here then add some to your itinerary.

Trailer with electric motor enables towing with small car

The future of electrified RV life was on display by Dethleffs at this year’s Dusseldorf Caravan Salon, the largest camper trade show in the world, where the future of RVs is revealed each year. The e.Home Coco is the first RV trailer with its own electric drive – it propels itself – and is also a mobile power station. Learn more.

Texas State Parks to allow campsite-specific reservations

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department plans to update their campground reservation system to allow campers to reserve specific campsites and has set a spring 2019 target date for the new features. The reservation system update will also allow visitors to reserve spots for day trips and buy or renew passes online. Read more.

Popular articles from last week’s issue

• RV and RV-related recalls for August 2018.

• RVer’s horror story: RV in for repairs now for 13 months.

• Feeling a little insecure? Beef up your RV security.

• Fed up with your defective RV? Get help!

• Sand swallows van/trailer after owner parks too close to surfline.

• When is a “service dog” not a service dog?

• What we learned about you last week (August 25-31).

Save your propane! Easily convert to electric heat!

No overnight parking at these Walmarts

See which Walmarts in the USA do NOT allow overnight RV stays.

RV Clubs

Check out our Directory of RV Clubs and Organizations.

Where to complain about bad RVs, dealers, service, RV parks. This is an ever-expanding list of resources where you can report, share or discuss your problems with RV manufacturers or dealers.

Readers’ comments on the poor quality of their new RVs

RVs today are being built fast, and in way too many cases poorly. Here are some horror stories.

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

RV guided tours

If you’re looking for a new experience with your RV, consider a guided tour, where all the planning and details along the way are handled for you. Plus you’ll make some great friends! See what tours are coming up.

Current wildfire information

To help with your travel planning, here is complete, up-to-the-minute wildfire information around the U.S., from Incident Information System (InciWeb), a U.S. government interagency. Click here. Here is a real-time interactive map of USA wildfires. (Note: Click the “x” next to “Sign In” if you don’t want to sign in.) Includes number of acres burned and percentage of containment for every wildfire in America. From esri.com. Here from NOAA is a map of the current fire and smoke conditions in North America (click below the map for “fire” or “smoke”). Map of Canadian wildfires. From Natural Resources Canada.

Stay overnight FREE at wineries, farms, breweries!

Ask the RV Shrink

Can full-time RVing help overcome a midlife crisis?

Dear RV Shrink:

I think my husband is having a midlife crisis. Even though he is only 49, he says he’s burned out and wants to get an RV and travel for a year or so. That’s OK with me, but there is so much involved in making a decision like this. We have the money. We could actually retire early by changing our lifestyle a bit. He has worked hard his whole life. I hate to deny him this escape plan. How should we proceed? Just take the leap? I would appreciate some advice. —Midlifer’s Wife

Read the RV Shrink’s advice.

Can’t get enough of the Shrink? Read his new e-book: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask or check out his other e-books.



Portable iron takes up little space, is highly rated

This small, rapid heating steam iron is perfect for the RV, where space is at a minimum (and heck, how many clothes will you iron anyway?). Its 420 watts is plenty of power to remove wrinkles from almost any fabric and the anti-slip handle improves grip. And for about $20, a great deal. Learn more or order.

Latest fuel prices, September 3, 2018

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.82. [Calif.: $3.50]

Change from week before: Down 0 cents; Change from year before: Up 15 cents.

Diesel: $3.25. [Calif.: $3.96]

Change from week before: Up 3 cents; Change from year before: Up 49 cents.

Camping with the Corps of Engineers

Many RVers consider Corps of Engineers campgrounds to be the best in the country. This guide is just for RVers — boat-in and tent-only sites are not included. Of all the public lands, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has some of the best parks and campgrounds available. In fact, it’s the largest federal provider of outdoor recreation in the nation. Learn more or order.

RV Quick Tips



Another way to ease new fittings onto sewer hose

Putting new fittings onto your sewer hose? We’ve all heard the idea of dipping the hose in hot water to make the fittings slip on easier. Here’s the polar opposite: Stick the new fittings into your freezer for a few minutes – they’ll contract and slip in the hose easier.

Save money – Before hitting the store check these out

by Jerry Minchey

Make it a habit to check eBay and Craigslist before you buy almost anything. Buying used (and sometimes new) items using eBay and Craigslist can easily save you 50% or more on most items. I buy items on Amazon, too, but I usually find new items on Amazon and used items on eBay and Craigslist. I bought new shocks for my motorhome on Amazon and I bought a used Progressive Industries portable electrical management system (a little box to protect against electrical surges, open ground wires, low voltage, etc.) through eBay for about half of the retail price. From “Secrets of RVing on Social Security: How to Enjoy the Motorhome and RV Lifestyle While Living on Your Social Security Income.” Available on Amazon.com.

Do you have a Quick Tip? Send it to Russ (at) RVtravel.com and you just might see it here!

Gizmos and Gadgets

Camco water filter reduces poor water source problems

If you’re planning to visit the Southwestern deserts this winter you know how bad and full of grit the water can be. So even if you have a water filter under your sink for your drinking water, it would also help to have a filter to pre-filter the water coming into your rig before it gets into and clogs the rest of the system. This is where the Camco water filter can be a useful addition to your system. Learn more.

Be sure to sign up for our monthly Great RV Accessories Newsletter. Click here.

West Coast RV Camping Guide

It’s hard to beat a Moon Handbook. Camp with your RV anywhere from near San Diego to Orcas Island near the Canadian border. The thick guidebook includes a variety of RV parks and campgrounds from scenic state parks to convenient roadside stopovers, including dog-friendly and wheelchair-accessible options. Plus maps, and guides to what to do in each area. Published July 2018. Learn more or order.

Ask the RV Doctor

The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions

Sanitizing the RV’s fresh water system

Dear Gary,

I saw an RV seminar on YouTube that suggested using hydrogen peroxide to sanitize the fresh water system since bleach can damage the rubber seals. Any comments? Thanks! —Ed C.

Read Gary’s response.

Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

Keep mice out of your RV!

The positive reviews on this product from Earthkind make it a best bet for keeping your RV mouse-free. This is the only plant-based rodent repellent registered for inside use by the EPA. It effectively repels rodents up to 90 days with a “woodsy” scent that’s pleasant to humans but offensive to rodents. It’s safe around kids and pets so no safety warning is required. 98% biodegradable. Learn more or order

Ask BoondockBob

with Bob Difley

Reduce annual campground fees by camp hosting and volunteering

Hi Bob,

We’ve been boondocking in the Midwest for a couple years and are going fulltime in the spring of 2019. Other than visiting parts of the country that we have never been to, we would also like to balance boondocking (where possible) with other inexpensive choices in order to keep our operating expenses within our budget. What is a good approach to achieve this balance? —Alice and Doug

Read Bob’s response.

Do you have a question for Bob? Email him at bob.rvtravel (at) gmail.com .

You can find Bob Difley’s e-books on Amazon Kindle.

RV Electricity

with Mike Sokol

EDITOR’S NOTE: Hear Mike on this week’s radio program, The RV Show USA as it was recorded live on YouTube or download it as a podcast.

Low voltage report

Since the Stray Voltage Patrol is already generating some interesting reports, Mike uses one of them to discuss the problem of low voltage in campgrounds, especially state owned and operated parks. He explains how and why this occurs, how bad the situation can be for your ACs and appliances, and what can be done about it. Learn more, and comment below his article if you’ve encountered low voltage in any campgrounds.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40 years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

Easily clean stubborn bugs off your RV

The Microfiber Mesh Bug and Tar Sponge has millions of tiny fibers embedded in the microfiber cloth that grabs and holds the dust and dirt. It is so effective it even cleans without chemicals, saving both time and money. The secret of this sponge lies in its unique, double-layer microfiber mesh. Older nylon bug sponges can harm your clear coat, but this one is completely paint safe. Learn more or order.

RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

The science of trailer tire inflation and failures

“WARNING – Super Technical Post” —Roger

Roger laments that some folks want to replace science with what they term “common sense.” So, for those of you who believe the Earth is flat, or the moon landing was a hoax, or that tires explode “magically” because the tire pressure was “fine” yesterday, here is a technical article about the science behind tires in trailer applications. It explains what causes trailer tire failures and what is needed to help prevent them. Learn more.

“The” guide to services at Interstate exits

Never take a wrong exit off an Interstate highway again. The 2018 Next Exit lists every exit along every Interstate and details exactly what you will find at each: gas stations (including if they offer diesel), campgrounds, truck stops, casinos, laundries, retail stores (by name), shopping malls, factory outlet malls, drug stores, hospitals, rest areas & more. Very helpful even if you have a GPS. Learn more or order.

RV History

with Al Hesselbart



The evolution of Coachmen

In 1964, three brothers with varied backgrounds decided to start a trailer company. Tom, Keith and Claude Corson each had experience that was needed to put together a successful venture. Tom was an accountant working as a “Friendly Bob Adams” for the Associates Finance Company, Keith was an engineer, and Claude was a manager for a successful RV manufacturer. Calling themselves the “coach men,” the Corson brothers founded Coachmen Industries, which was destined to grow into one of the largest RV manufacturers in the country. Continue reading.

State, Regional, City and U.S. maps

A GPS is great, but there’s nothing like a folded map to plan a trip or guide you where you’re going once you’re underway. Just about every folded map you would ever need is here. Most sell from about $2 to $6. Check ’em out or order.

The RV Kitchen

with Janet Groene

Condensed Cream of Whatever Soup

Make your own condensed soups. How many camping recipes call for a couple of cans of cream of mushroom soup? Condensed soups are wonderful time and space savers, but they are very high in sodium and probably also contain ingredients you want to banish from your diet. Here’s how to make your own condensed soup using pure creamery butter, organic ingredients and only as much salt as you choose to use. Get the recipe.

Check out hundreds of other recipes by Janet . . . and her many books at Amazon.com, including “The Survival Food Handbook.”

Digital RVer

with Geeks on Tour



Trip planning tools

Chris and Jim Guld, Geeks on Tour, have traveled by RV for more than 14 years now. They think every traveler has a different way of planning their trips. Chris has concluded that trip planning has 5 parts, and she’s listed her favorite tool for each part. Learn more, and let us know in the comments below the article if you have other favorites.

Learn about smartphones and tablets

… from Geeks On Tour. Here is a recent webcast: #151, Trip planning with RoadTrippers, RVParky, Google My Maps and more. Watch live Sunday, Sept. 9, or archives of past programs.

Be sure to check out the just-released 2nd edition of Mrs. Geek’s Guide to Google Photos, available at Amazon.com.

Facebook Groups about RVing

•Full-time RV motorcyclists.

•Jayco Pinnacle RV Club.

•Free Camping, Boondocking, and Public Lands.

PLUS OUR OWN GROUP: RV Horror Stories.

Keep insects and bird nests out of your RV furnace

Wasps, mud daubers, birds and rodents pose a serious threat to the furnace on your RV. They can enter through the furnace vents. Their nests can interfere with air flow and cause serious damage. This Flying Insect RV Furnace Screen fits Duo-therm and Suburban furnace vents. Camco offers several furnace screens so check that this screen will fit your vent. Learn more or order at Amazon.com.

Free and bargain camping

From OvernightRVparking.com

Spirit Mountain Casino, Grand Ronde, OR

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Go to casino security to register for RV parking. Park in one of ~ 65-70 marked pull-thru spaces. No hookups. Dump station & potable water fill, free. Maximum stay is 72 hours; longer stays granted if you are gambling at least $200/day. Security patrols 24/7. Possible noise from RV generators or from idling trucks parked here. Address: 27100 SW Salmon River Highway. GPS: 45.05801,-123.578

Pine Plaza Mall, Grande Cache, Alberta

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Permission not required. Park in the large lot behind the mall, away from stores. The mall includes a Walmart, Safeway and liquor store. Well-lit, slightly off level, and appears safe. Address: 1701 Pine Plaza. GPS: 53.8896, -119.118 7

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 13,480 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

Secrets of RVing on Social Security

Author Jerry Minchey takes you on a journey that lets you discover how you can travel around the country and live the fascinating RV lifestyle for far less than it costs to live in your sticks-and-bricks home. Among other things, he shows you step-by-step how to enjoy the RVing lifestyle while traveling and living on just your Social Security income. Learn more or order.

Upcoming RV Shows



• America’s Largest RV Show, September 12-16, Hershey, PA. Seminar speakers include RVtravel.com’s Mike Sokol and Gary Bunzer. Order tickets here.

• Great American RV Show, September 13-15, Colorado Springs, CO

• Southwest RV Supershow, September 13-16, Dallas, TX

• Maryland RV Show, September 13-16, Timonium, MD

• Portland Fall RV and Van Show, September 13-16, Portland, OR

• Georgia RV & Camper Show, September 14-16, Atlanta, GA

• Indianapolis Fall Boat and RV Show, September 21-23, Indianapolis, IN

• Austin RV Supershow, September 28-30, Round Rock, TX

• New York State RV Show, September 28-30, Syracuse, NY

See the complete list of all upcoming RV shows.

‘Earthquake Putty’ keeps stuff in place

Do you have items in your RV you like to keep in place — on a table, bedstand or counter? You need this. Collectors Hold Museum Putty is designed to keep items secure in earthquakes! Hey, a moving RV is a constant earthquake! To use this, pull off what you need, roll until soft, apply to the base of the object then lightly press it to the surface. Later, it comes off clean. RVers love it! Cheap, too! Learn more or order.

Trivia

The sum of all the numbers on a roulette wheel is 666 (the “Number of the Beast”). When people avoid anything relating to the number 666, it is called “hexakosioihexekontahexaphobia.” However, in China, “666” can mean “everything goes smoothly.”

Bumper sticker of the week

“If I’ve gone missing, I’ve gone camping.” Thanks to Margo Wood!

Have you seen a funny bumper sticker? Send it to Gail (at) RVtravel.com

Joke of the Week

Wife: Do you want dinner?

Husband: Sure, what are my choices?

Wife: Yes and no.

Worth Pondering

“The world is a book and those who do not travel read only one page.” —Saint Augustine of Hippo (354-430)

RV Travel staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editor: Russ De Maris. Staff writer: Emily Woodbury. Contributing writers: Greg Illes, Bob Difley, Richard Miller, Richard Mallery, Dave Helgeson, Janet Groene, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Mike Sokol, Chris Guld, Julianne Crane, Chris Fellows, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring. Marketing director: Jessica Sarvis.



