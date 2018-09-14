RV Travel Newsletter Issue 863

Learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. This newsletter, now in its 18th year of continuous publication, is funded primarily through advertising and voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

It’s Thursday evening and I’m in Hershey, Pennsylvania, at the annual Hershey RV Show. I have only two hours to write to you: There’s too much to see, too many people to visit with, and way too little time.

The RV show is huge. It’s a sight to behold. You can walk around for a day and not explore even a fraction of the RVs on display. They’re big, they’re small, they’re cheap and they’re hugely expensive. The big diesel motorhomes sell for a half-million dollars with monthly payments of $2,000 or more for 20 years. Or buy a small tent trailer for less than $10,000. Many RVs don’t even show price tags, just a monthly payment.

I didn’t see a single RV that offered a financing option for less than 7 years. Most everything that sells for $60,000 or more is offered at about 6 to 7 percent interest. “Most of what we sell is financed for 20 years,” one salesman told me. Other salespeople said the same. It wasn’t always so, but that’s the way Camping World operates and other dealers are forced to do the same.

Gail and I spotted a popup trailer for $8,999 for $92.50 a month when financed for 12 years. Twelve years on an entry level travel trailer? That’s crazy!

The New York Times ran an article two days ago, “As Elkhart, Ind., Goes, So Goes the Nation, and Elkhart is Nervous” (thanks to the many readers who alerted me to the story). Apparently, the folks around boomtown Elkhart, Indiana, where 80 percent of American RVs are made, are getting nervous that the RV buying bubble might burst soon. If so, Elkhart would be in a heap o’ trouble. But here in Hershey, there is no evidence of such a slowdown. Buyers are frothing at the mouth to buy their RV and head out to see America. The thought “buying frenzy” came to my mind.

Gail and I sat on the couch in one motorhome to eavesdrop on a salesman going for the kill on a couple obviously primed to buy. “It’s a great price,” he told them. “You’ve already saved $51,000 off the MSRP.” I’m sure my eyes rolled at that, like anyone in history has ever been dumb enough to pay the manufacturer’s suggested retail price. “I just want to get you camping,” he said.

“Sold” signs were posted on RV after RV. I watched one couple pose in front of their new Class B motorhome, their Camping World salesman happily snapping their photo. I hoped they had done their homework and bought intelligently. Another woman sat on a bench outside her new motorhome. She was video chatting on her phone, showing off the outdoor TV.

RV TRAVEL MEETUPS

So far, we’ve had two RVtravel.com reader meetups (as of this writing), with three more to go, from 11:30 to 12:30 every day. The RV show is promoting the meetups on the big Giant Arena scoreboard. About sixty subscribers showed up the first two times. What fun it has been to meet everyone! If you will be at the show this weekend, please stop by the Power Play Room.

As many of you know I have been on my soapbox in a big way lately, talking about the bad quality of many RVs. Yes, I know most of you own perfectly fine RVs with only a few problems here and there, which is to be expected. But others, maybe 10 to 20 percent of all owners, are not so fortunate. I get mad at the runaround they get when they try to get their RVs fixed. At the RV show VIP party, the lobbyist for the Pennsylvania RV Association boasted to the audience of mostly RV dealers and park owners about his company’s efforts to defeat the passage of RV lemon laws in the state legislature.

I’m not bragging or boasting or looking for a pat on the back, but RVtravel.com is the only voice I know of these days that is speaking up to represent RVers (although Alan Warren of the “RV Show USA Today” radio show has also begun to join in). I have a lot to report about our efforts, but we’ll save that for another day.

HORROR STORY

Please take a minute and read this horror story about one family’s travel trailer that simply fell apart after three-and-a-half years. You will find it hard to believe. The family has just about admitted defeat after the runaround by their insurance company and the RVs manufacturer. They’re stuck with an RV that can’t be used. I just hope they don’t have another 16-and-a-half years to pay on a 20-year loan for something that is now junk. Please read their sad, alarming story.

I must go now, out of time. I wish I could write more, and tell you about new, great features in RVs I have seen at the show. But, frankly, I have had no time to do much exploring yet, so will need to hold off on saying anything for now.

Oh, one more thing. We have set up a new thread in our forum about Hurricane Florence. We would love to hear from you if you had to evacuate in your RV, know of any safe places to stay (short- or long-term) and if you are willing to host other RVers, or know someone who will, to keep them safe. Please be sure to sign up for our new forum, and contribute to the Hurricane Florence forum here.

Last chance to visit America’s Largest RV Show

See, compare, shop and buy from over 33 football fields of new RVs. Virtually every major manufacturer represented, everything from the smallest pop-up to the full-size motorhome. Visit hundreds of vendors including campgrounds, accessories, destinations, and services. Attend seminars covering subjects for beginners and seasoned RV enthusiasts. See you in Hershey, PA! Show ends Sunday. Click here for more information.

The latest news

about RVing from our newsroom

• Humans cause about one-third of wildfires in Washington.

• Burglar breaks into motorhome, steals electronics.

• Hubby’s RV driving habits frighten his wife. (Includes great driving tips from our readers.)

• Changing lanes without signaling nabs RVer with $500,000 aboard.

• Vandals damage Forest Service campground, forcing closure.

• Police investigating Florida RVer found dead in fifth-wheel.

• Atlanta Motor Speedway opens campground to Hurricane evacuees. (Sept. 11)

• Hurricane Florence intensifies and slows as it nears Carolinas. (Sept. 12)

• RVers park illegally outside old San Diego Chargers Park.

• New Zealand brewery opens dump station and water fill for RVers.

• Hurricane Florence doubles in size Thursday morning. (Sept. 13)

• All Appalachian Mountains campgrounds closed due to hurricane. (Sept. 13)

• People living in RVs in Flagstaff increasing, legal parking more scarce.

• Bizarre series of events could land man in the slammer for 20 years.

• Seasonal changes announced for Bitterroot NF campgrounds.

• Fire engulfs motorhome driving on freeway in Reno.

• Mount Rainier National Park entrance passes now available online.

• Hiker killed by cougar in Oregon’s Mt. Hood National Forest.

• Man buys motorhome. Writes check. Drives off lot. Check bounces.



JOIN THE NEW FACEBOOK GROUP: RV Horror Stories (A place to share your story about a new RV you recently bought that is riddled with defects that your dealer or manufacturer can’t or won’t repair.)

Recent recalls:

• KZRV recalls trailers for wrong tire size placard.

• Forest River recall: Coachmen trailer safety switch issue.

• Forest River recalls trailers for oven issue.

• Winnebago recalls motorhomes: Cabinet mirror may fall off.

Which cell carrier will save your day?

For our readers (as with most everyone these days), staying in touch is a major priority. We surveyed readers back in August, asking, “Which cell phone service do you use?” The comments readers left us indicated that some folks have cellular service from more than one carrier because they haven’t found one that covers all areas. If you’re having problems with service, this information could be useful. The article includes a link to a handy “coverage” map. Learn more.

(Mis)Adventures with pull-throughs

Is a pull-through site better than a back-in? Depends. Read Russ and Tiña De Maris’ recent misadventure at a Washington state park. Russ rates this particular campsite as “sweat and swear.” Find out why.



The importance of backing up – your computer!

Rich “The Wanderman” just avoided a computer catastrophe … barely. He has an old laptop that has documents and software on it that need an older version of Windows for when he programs radios and other older devices. A few days ago, he booted up the laptop and it warned him that the hard drive was going to fail … soon … so he decided he’d better back it up. Find out what backup tool he chose, and how close he came to disaster!



High arsenic levels found in water at Arizona RV park

In recent tests the water at Rio Verde RV Park showed a high level of arsenic, concerning residents of Yavapai County and RVers at the park near Cottonwood, Arizona. Arizona Department of Environmental Quality (ADEQ) officials have confirmed the levels of arsenic flowing at taps in the RV park exceed the levels deemed safe by the Environmental Protection Agency. Learn more.

This week’s Reader Poll

Has your RV ever developed a water leak that caused serious damage?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. We’ll post the final results in next week’s newsletter. CLICK HERE.

What we learned from you last week

Where do you camp? Are your parents still alive? What time zone are you currently in? Do you collect anything (you’ll want to read this just to see what reader RVGrandma collects!)? When is your most productive time of day? And more! Plus, Porky Pig and Mel Blanc make a special guest appearance. Click here to read.

Pot growers using national parks as free illegal farms

It seems that our national parks are being used for more than camping, sightseeing and hiking. Officials in an interagency raid in Sequoia National Park seized more than 3,500 illegal marijuana plants worth about $5,250,000 in a remote wilderness area within the park. Read more.

Winnebago introduces Micro Minnie fifth wheel for midsize trucks

Winnebago has just introduced a 7-foot wide Micro Minnie fifth wheel trailer aimed at owners of the growing midsize truck category. Capitalizing on the success and industry-leading growth of the 7-foot-wide Micro Minnie trailer, Winnebago Towables is extending the concept into the fifth wheel market with the Micro Minnie fifth wheel. Learn more.

Campground owner seeks to replace RV campsites with tiny homes

RV manufacturers are selling record numbers of RVs but the number of campgrounds and campsites to accommodate them is not rising as rapidly. This is no longer news. But a new trend could be adding to an even greater shortage of campsites available to road-wandering RVers. Though this could be bad news for RVers, the trend could be good news for tiny home owners. Read more.

The RV Lifestyle: How it all began

Did you ever wonder how the RV craze began, and what were the factors that made it such a popular way to travel, experience the great outdoors, and do it in comfort? Terence Young wrote an article about how it happened.

Warning issued for “bold behaviour” of wolf at Banff National Park

If you are camping or plan to camp in Canada’s Banff National Park, note that Parks Canada is advising people to be cautious after campers had a close encounter with a lone wolf that showed “bold behaviour,” posing a risk to visitors. The warning extends from the Fireside day-use area along the Bow Valley Parkway to Castle Junction, including all campgrounds and trails in the area. Learn more.

Golfer chooses the RV lifestyle to pursue scattered tournaments

Travis Hofland is a PGA professional golfer with a pretty cushy job as the golf professional at Twin Falls Golf Club in Idaho. But that wasn’t good enough, so he moved into an RV with his girlfriend, Nikki, and began chasing golf tournaments across the country. No more steady, predictable wages – constant traveling between tournaments and keeping focused on the next tournament have become his RV lifestyle. But is it working out for him and Nikki? Find out here.



Popular articles from last week’s issue

• RVer’s new trailer is a continuing nightmare.

• I live in an RV park, which is really a mobile home park.

• Sanitizing the RV’s fresh water system.

• What kind of parking pad for your RV at home?

• Family’s RV woes inspire hilarious music video.

• What we learned about you last week (September 1-7).

No overnight parking at these Walmarts

See which Walmarts in the USA do NOT allow overnight RV stays.

RV Clubs

Check out our Directory of RV Clubs and Organizations.

Where to complain about bad RVs, dealers, service, RV parks.

This is an ever-expanding list of resources where you can report, share or discuss your problems with RV manufacturers or dealers.

Readers’ comments on the poor quality of their new RVs

RVs today are being built fast, and in way too many cases poorly. Here are some horror stories.

Did you buy a lemon RV?

Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

RV guided tours

If you’re looking for a new experience with your RV, consider a guided tour, where all the planning and details along the way are handled for you. Plus you’ll make some great friends! See what tours are coming up.

Current wildfire information

To help with your travel planning, here is complete, up-to-the-minute wildfire information around the U.S., from Incident Information System (InciWeb), a U.S. government interagency. Click here. Here is a real-time interactive map of USA wildfires. (There are still 77 wildfires burning in the U.S. as of Friday night, September 14.) (Note: Click the “x” next to “Sign In” if you don’t want to sign in.) Includes a number of acres burned and percentage of containment for every wildfire in America. From esri.com. Here from NOAA is a map of the current fire and smoke conditions in North America (click below the map for “fire” or “smoke”). Map of Canadian wildfires. From Natural Resources Canada.

Ask the RV Shrink

Hubby obsessed with finding one replacement wheel cover

Dear RV Shrink:

My husband can be obsessive. Several months ago we slightly dented one of our wheel covers while crossing a very narrow, high-curbed toll bridge. My husband was fit to be tied. The toll collector said it happened all the time; the toll booth and the curb were well scraped. My husband asked the attendant if it was designed to destroy RVs. That incident started six months of trying to find one matching wheel cover. …

Read the rest of the question and the RV Shrink’s advice.

Can’t get enough of the Shrink? Read his e-book: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask or check out his other e-books.

Latest fuel prices, September 10, 2018

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.83. [Calif.: $3.51]

Change from week before: Up 1 cent; Change from year before: Up 15 cents.

Diesel: $3.26. [Calif.: $3.97]

Change from week before: Up 1 cent; Change from year before: Up 46 cents.

RV Fire Safety Tip

An emergency fire plan that can save your life – Part 5 of 13

Having a solid fire escape plan may help you replace panic with logical, life-saving actions if a fire occurs. Knowing exactly what to do and doing it quickly can make a big difference in an emergency situation.

During discussion of the meeting place, make sure everyone knows that if the coach is on fire, they should get out fast. Re-emphasize to everyone aboard that objects can be replaced, people can’t. Never stay behind or re-enter a burning RV to retrieve anything. Immediately leave through the nearest escape hatch.

Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy



Editor’s note: Choose from a wide selection of fire extinguishers at Amazon. Here are links from Amazon.com for smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, LP gas detectors, and combination smoke and CO detectors.

RV Quick Tips



Hang that sewer hose in your basement

Not everyone has a great storage place for their sewer hose. Reader Mike Rogers worked out a way to park his: “I bought a plastic fence post at Home Depot. Cut it to fit in my Class A basement. Suspended it from the roof of the basement with nylon web straps. Put an end cap on each end and attached it with a thumb screw then marked which length it contains. It holds a 15′ and a 5′ hose. Each respective hose is accessible from both ends.” Editor’s note: If you live in an area where your local “Homer” doesn’t stock vinyl fence posts, like us, you can order them shipped direct to your house. Thanks so much to Mike!

Measure your RV at its full height

After reading a story on the importance of measuring and knowing your rig’s height to avoid “low bridge” problems, Richard Blackwell adds an important reminder: If your rig has an air suspension system, be sure to start up your rig and let the air bags fill before measuring your height. We can’t call this a tall tale, just a wise one! Thanks, Richard!

Do you have a Quick Tip? Send it to Russ (at) RVtravel.com and you just might see it here!

Gizmos and Gadgets

Stemless wineglasses keep the wine where it belongs – in the glass

There’s nothing better at the end of a day of exploring or hiking than to settle into your camp chair to watch the sunset. Oh, and a glass of Chardonnay, of course. But that camp table or glass holder in your camp chair is not the best for balancing a long, narrow-stemmed wine glass. Zeppoli has a solution for you: Their wine glasses are stemless. No tipping over at the slightest touch. Learn more.

Fold-up step helps enter and exit RV

Camco’s Folding RV Step is an extra-wide 8″ by 19″ platform with angled legs to provide stability. The folding legs lock open for an overall height of 8.75″. The gripper strips on the platform help keep you on solid footing. It folds down to only 2″ high for easy storage. The heavy-duty steel frame supports up to 350 pounds. This will really come in handy! Learn more or order.

Ask the RV Doctor

The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions

Confusion and problems with main and auxiliary fuel tanks

Dear Gary,

On my older Pace Arrow motorhome (gas), which tank is the main fuel tank – the front or the back? When the dash switch is in the “main” position, the motorhome will run for about ten minutes then die. I’ve changed the fuel pump but it still does the same thing. What now? —J.R.

Read Gary’s response.

Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

Ask BoondockBob

with Bob Difley

How to find your rig when boondocking on unmarked roads

Hi Bob,

I dream of getting my coach ready to boondock on BLM lands. My goal is to try long-term boondocking out West next winter. My question is: When I disconnect my toad and go into town or for a sightseeing trip, I am concerned that I will forget where I parked the coach! With limited signage and uncharted roads, moving every couple of weeks to similar terrain, and thousands of other campers’ rigs to overlook, how are you confident that you can remember landmarks accurately and get back to where you camped? Have you ever “lost” your rig? —Ken Q

Read Bob’s response.

Do you have a question for Bob? Email him at bob.rvtravel (at) gmail.com .

You can find Bob Difley’s e-books on Amazon Kindle.

RV Electricity

with Mike Sokol

Stray Voltage found on call button box on gate!

This report just in from the Stray Voltage Patrol…. It describes an SVP member feeling a shock from the call box at the campground gate. This was an extremely dangerous situation that was identified and reported by an SVP member before anyone was injured or killed. Read more.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40 years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

Should you replace valve stems when installing TPMS sensors?

Roger got this question on an RV forum: “I understand from the thread that you should use metal tire stems with TPMS [tire pressure monitoring system] caps. The ends of the tire stems on our trailer are metal with the only visible rubber part right where they go through the wheel. I am guessing these are still considered rubber stems and should be replaced prior to installing TPMS?” Read Roger’s answer.

The RV Kitchen

with Janet Groene

Extra Tomato-y Beef Stew

Seeing red: Tomatoes make the stew. It’s that time of year when gardens are shutting down and tomatoes are spilling out of every corner. Embrace their goodness. Let their mild acid tenderize stew meat while your slow cooker does all the work. Stews like this can also be made over the campfire, in an instant pot or pressure cooker. Also try it with turkey or chicken thigh meat. Get the recipe.

Check out hundreds of other recipes by Janet . . . and her many books at Amazon.com, including “The Survival Food Handbook.”

The RoVing Naturalist

with Dennis Prichard

Mudbugs – Yum!

Imagine a nighttime invasion of the RV park lawn by strange, ten-legged creatures with external skeletons, globular eyes rotating on the ends of flexible stalks, and long antennae. These creatures come out in the cool, moist night air of summer to scavenge in lawns, only to disappear in their subterranean haunts before daylight. It would make a good sci-fi movie, except it is real. Crayfish have already invaded and are well-established. Learn all about these delicious little creatures.

RV Short Stop

with Julianne G. Crane



Oktoberfests abound for RV snowbirds

The world’s biggest Oktoberfest takes place in Munich, Germany. Fortunately, in the United States, we are lucky to have dozens upon dozens of communities hosting their own festivals featuring overflowing steins of brew, live music, folk dancing, German food and elaborate parades. Here are a few of the events popular with snowbirding RVers.

Facebook Groups about RVing



•Tiffin Motorhome Lifestyle

•Full Time RV Living

•RV Tips

PLUS OUR OWN GROUP: RV Horror Stories

Free and bargain camping

From OvernightRVparking.com

Coffee Cup Travel Plaza #6, Burbank, SD

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Obtain permission from the fuel desk, who will assign you to a specific numbered parking space in a gravel lot. Well-lit, level, and appears safe. Showers available (fee). Convenience store on site. Subway and Pizza Hut on site. Address: 47051 SR 50. GPS: 42.7852, -96.7979

Walmart Supercenter, #1333, Van Wert, OH

FREE! Overnight parking is permitted. Obtain permission from the store. The extremely large lot is spacious, well-lit and presents no apparent security concerns. Mostly level. McDonald’s, Hong Kong Buffet within walking distance. Gas station on site with diesel. Address: 301 Town Center Blvd. GPS: 40.887596, -84.579732

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 13,480 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

Upcoming RV Shows



• America’s Largest RV Show, September 12-16, Hershey, PA. Seminar speakers include RVtravel.com’s Mike Sokol and Gary Bunzer. Order tickets here.

• Great American RV Show, September 13-15, Colorado Springs, CO

• Southwest RV Supershow, September 13-16, Dallas, TX

• Maryland RV Show, September 13-16, Timonium, MD

• Portland Fall RV and Van Show, September 13-16, Portland, OR

• Georgia RV & Camper Show,September 14-16, Atlanta, GA

• Indianapolis Fall Boat and RV Show, September 21-23, Indianapolis, IN

• Austin RV Supershow, September 28-30, Round Rock, TX

• New York State RV Show, September 28-30, Syracuse, NY

See the complete list of all upcoming RV shows.

Trivia

New Mexico State University’s first graduating class, in 1893, had only one student, Sam Steel – but he was murdered before he received his diploma.

Bumper sticker of the week

I’m old and slow. Pass or back off!

Have you seen a funny bumper sticker? Send it to Gail (at) RVtravel.com

Joke of the Week

Mildred, a full-time RVer, was lonely after losing her husband a couple of years and many miles ago, so she posted an ad on a popular website. The ad said: “Husband wanted.” She was surprised the next morning to find she had more than a hundred replies in her inbox. Unfortunately, they all said the same thing: “You can have mine.”

Worth Pondering

“Tourists don’t know where they’ve been, travelers don’t know where they’re going.” —Paul Theroux

