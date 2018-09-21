RV Travel Newsletter Issue 864

Learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. This newsletter, now in its 18th year of continuous publication, is funded primarily through advertising and voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

Issue 864 • Week of September 22-28, 2018



Editor's corner

With Chuck Woodbury

Chuck (at) RVtravel.com

The just-concluded Hershey RV Show was a sight to behold. Despite bad weather leading up to it, and Hurricane Florence keeping some people away, the show – billed as the largest in the USA – came close to attracting a record crowd. About 60,000 visitors attended compared to 62,000 last year.

Saturday was a madhouse. In Giant Arena, home of Hershey Bears hockey team, people walked shoulder to shoulder on the concourse, stopping to chat with a hundred or more vendors.

A week before the show, The New York Times published an article about how Elkhart, Indiana, where 80 percent of all American RVs are made, was getting nervous: Was the string of record RV sales year after year about to end? Judging from what I saw in Hershey, the answer is not yet.

RV industry forecaster Richard Curtain, by the way, recently stated that it’s reasonable to believe that RV manufacturers could sell 700,000 RVs a year, not the mere 500,000 of today. It will be a lot of fun reserving a space in an RV park if that happens (it’s bad enough now for many of us).

What I observed in Hershey that I have not observed there before was a change in attitude of those who attended. They were energized, and it seemed to me their mission was to buy, not just gawk. The crowd, too, was younger this year – many more Millennials and their children. I could feel their energy. As I said last week, it was like a buying frenzy!

Camping World dominated. I have been critical of the company’s aggressive sales tactics, where it suckers buyers into 20-year loans on cheap RVs that will wear out in half that time. One of the reasons I attended this year’s Hershey show was to see if other RV dealers were following suit and, sure enough, 20-year loans were being pushed everywhere. Even the least expensive RVs were offered with extended terms. Gail and I found a Viking tent trailer for $8,999 – $92.50 a month at 6.99 percent interest for 12 years!

Keep in mind that any new RV depreciates about 25 percent when it leaves the lot. Sure, it’s great to drive away with a brand-new RV with the prospect of affordable monthly payments, but what if the buyer wants to sell it (or must sell it) three or four years later? On a $100,000 RV, they’ll need to write a check for $35,000 (maybe more) just to get out of the loan and break even. That’s not right! I get letters all the time from people in this situation! “Where are we going to get that kind of money?” they ask in a panic.

Nowadays, Marcus Lemonis’ Camping World is essentially forcing other dealers to match what I consider his unethical long-term financing plans. Yes, there can be benefits for financing for 15 or 20 years, but my guess is that 95 percent of all RVers who get sucked into such loans regret it later (not to mention experience financial hardship).

AND ONE MORE THING – and that is how electricity-dependent RVs have now become, even the tiny ones. The all-electric 13-foot Jayco Hummingbird in the photo has an indoor air conditioner, and in the back, there’s a fridge, microwave and TV (who can camp without watching television at the same time?). I believe that any RV with electronic gadgets will seduce its owner into camping where he or she can use them. So forget about boondocking or staying in primitive campgrounds like those in our wonderful National Forests.

And, of course, residential refrigerators are the norm now in the larger RVs. At the show, I thought about all the Hurricane Florence victims who were lucky enough to have RVs to escape with, to live in until they could return home (if they still had one!). With a traditional propane/electric fridge, they could pull off in any parking lot and their food would stay cold. But not so if the fridge is electric-only: They’d need a hookup, not so easy when thousands upon thousands of other RVers are headed out of town, too.

* * *

If you have not registered for our new reader forum, please do so. It’s just getting started, and your input will help it grow, and become a valuable resource. Our Facebook Group, RV Horror Stories, which I started on a whim as a place for RVers with defective RVs to vent their frustrations, is growing by 150 members a day, with close to 6,000 members after only five weeks. You don’t need to be a Facebook member to read the postings, but if you want to participate, you will need to register. It’s truly amazing that some buyers are unable to even use their RVs for months, or even a year or more after buying them!It’s

Thanks to all of the readers who dropped by our Meetups at Hershey. It was great visiting with you.

Gotta move on now. Lots to do.



It’s a mad, mad, out-of-control RV world

P.S. I have jumped on my soapbox again and you might want to read what I have to say. I received a news release from Thor that made me realize that many, if not most, RV makers don’t even know what they’re really building anymore. I suggest that, with exceptions, they’re not building what they say they are. Click here.

My Roadside Journal

(about whatever is on my mind, not necessarily RV-related)

• Another reason to travel with an RV.

• My parents pay a visit, in my dreams.

Readers speak out

• Waiting for RV repairs (a long time).

Thor acquires Hymer to become world’s largest RV maker

Thor Industries, Inc., and the shareholders of Erwin Hymer Group SE announced September 18 that they have entered into a definitive agreement for Thor to acquire Erwin Hymer Group, a privately held international company. The combination company creates the world’s largest RV manufacturer, with the leading position in both North America and Europe. Learn more.

The latest news

about RVing from our newsroom

• Santa Rosa begins towing RVs from business park encampment.

• Fifth-wheel takes almost direct lightning strike in Minn. campground.

• Thor stock drops after earnings miss, future weakness ahead.

• Ventura County now requiring reservations for Rincon oceanside campsites.

• Park rangers euthanize bear suspected of man’s death in Smokies.

• CA cities tackle street-dwelling RVers, offering safe overnight parking.

• San Francisco supervisors struggle with what to do with homeless RVers.

• Going-to-the-Sun Road reopens in Glacier NP.

• Motorhome burns when fire erupts in engine compartment.

• Two wildfires continue to burn in the Flagstaff/Sedona area. (Sept. 18)

• Blue Ridge Parkway reopens after Florence moves on. (Sept. 18)

• National Parks reopen as Florence moves on. (Sept. 17)

• Firefighters battle four wildfires across NW Colorado.

• Man accused of writing $246K worthless check for Winnebago RV arrested.

• Alberta tourist destination removes “no overnight camping” signs.

• National Forests in Alabama open campgrounds to Florence evacuees. (Sept. 16)

• RV sales to millennials putting more RVs on the road, in campgrounds.

Recent recalls:

• Jayco recalls some motorhomes for power window issue.

• Some Fleetwood, Holiday Rambler motorhomes recalled.

Full-timers:

Try these fall and winter national park camping destinations

If you are not quite ready to call an end to your camping season or are looking longingly at becoming a snowbird, consider these national parks and monuments that are too hot for summer camping but are popular with off-season campers and snowbirds for the fall and winter seasons. Read more.

Tents for Troops offers free camping for active military members

Toutle River RV Resort, one of the largest RV resorts in the Pacific Northwest, is one of more than 300 parks across 47 states that participate in Tents for Troops, a nationwide program that connects active members of the military with RV parks and campgrounds. They provide an opportunity for active military members to tent or RV for free at some of the finest parks in the U.S. Learn more.

Keep your RV alive: Keep water ONLY in its place

Water – the elixir of life. For humans, perhaps, but for your RV, water has its place – in the plumbing system, but not in structural members. A recent poll tells us more than a third of respondents found out, to their dismay, that water can cause serious damage to your RV. Here are some tips from Russ and Tiña De Maris about what to look (or listen) for, how to prevent and how to repair water leaks. Learn more.

Desperate RVer with lemon RV gets rescued by TV consumer reporter

This video from a Boston TV station illustrates everything we talk about here on RVtravel.com — too many defective RVs rolling out of factories and the runaround their owners often get when trying to get them fixed. Watch this woman’s story, about her lemon RV and the battle she had trying to get it fixed. Read more and watch the video.

Bear leads police, CHP and sheriff deputies on slow-speed chase

Redding police, along with CHP officers and Shasta County Sheriff Deputies, followed a lost black bear on a slow-speed chase through the streets of Redding, California, early Monday morning. The bear was likely displaced by the recent wildfires. The police Facebook page described the bear as “clearly scared and not aggressive towards people and/or other animals.” Read more.

New report shows RV industry a large contributor to U.S. economy

The RV industry has contributed more than $30 billion to the U.S. economy, a new government report shows – the first ever measured and reported – making it a major contributor to the U.S. economy. The outdoor recreation industry had a gross economic output of $734 billion in 2016, the last year of available data. Learn more.

This week’s Reader Poll

In the last 12 months how many days was your RV actually on the road?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. We’ll post the final results in next week’s newsletter. CLICK HERE.

What we learned from you last week

Many (and we mean many) of you have had severe leaks in your RVs that caused extensive water damage. Most of you don’t mind public restrooms, for the most part you recycle, you don’t usually RV with grandchildren, and fall is your favorite season. Click here to read.

Pests be gone! Electronic repellers – Do they work?

Rich “The Wanderman” keeps a clean RV, so he was dismayed recently when a critter peeked out in the passenger foot well while he was driving(!). He had two questions: How did it get in and how to get rid of it … fast?! Rich had heard about ultrasonic pest repellers but was skeptical about their effectiveness. When a coupon code arrived in his email inbox making the cost of one only $9, he figured “Why not?” and ordered it. What were the results? Find out here.



Visit the National Parks today for free

What are you doing after you finish reading this newsletter? Head on out to your nearby National Park. Admission is free today, September 22, to mark the 25th anniversary of National Public Lands. Visitors to any federally managed lands will be allowed to enter the park free of charge. The fee-free designation does not include fees for camping, reservations, tours or use of concessions. Read more (quick!).

What to do if a mountain lion is near your campground or hiking trail

Though mountain lions prefer to stay out of sight, can you tell whether they are wandering around near your campground or your favorite hiking trail? Can you tell their tracks apart from dog paw prints or bobcat tracks? And do you know what to do if you encounter one while hiking in cougar territory? Here’s a handy guide for identifying cougar tracks, and other tips for what to do if you meet up with one of these big cats.

Are tiny homes the wave of the future?

Julie Vadnal writes in mic.com about her trip to Oregon’s Mt. Hood Tiny Home Village, where several tiny homes are for rent in what would otherwise look like a typical campground setting. But are tiny homes actually RVs, or vacation trailers, because they are mounted on wheels? And could tiny homes be the new wave for adventure into the great outdoors? Read more.

Rent Browns’ QB Baker Mayfield’s motorhome for a tailgater

It was a wild game and exciting comeback Thursday night as the Cleveland Browns beat the New York Jets to record their first win in 635 days. If you’re a Browns fan who doesn’t want the celebration to end, you can keep it going by renting the very motorhome that phenom rookie quarterback Baker Mayfield made famous in the HBO docu-series “Hard Knocks.” Learn more.

The clash of tribes: RVers vs. hardcore outdoors people

RVs have always come in all shapes and sizes, in styles from bare-bones to luxuriant, and more and more “hardcore” outdoors people are using them as mobile base camps from which to launch their adventures. As van life and overlanding surge, serving an overlapping consumer has brought the paper-thin line between outdoor and RV industries into increasingly similar territory. Read more.

Popular articles from last week’s issue

• Man buys motorhome. Writes check. Drives off lot. Check bounces.

• Winnebago introduces Micro Minnie fifth wheel for midsize trucks.

• (Mis)Adventures with pull-throughs.

• Which cell carrier will save your day?

• How to find your rig when boondocking on unmarked roads. (Includes great tips from readers.)

• What we learned about you last week (September 8-14).

• Has your RV ever developed a water leak that caused serious damage? (Lots of reader comments.)

From the RVtravel.com Reader Forum

Microwave problem solved

Reader RM writes: “While cleaning the interior of my Apollo Half Time Oven recently I bumped and broke off the plastic upper door hook. Although the door still closed and latched with the lower hook, the microwave would not function. I contacted several RV dealers and was told that the Apollo appliance had been discontinued and parts/repairs were not available. The only option provided was to replace the entire appliance, at an estimated cost of $400 to $500. After much searching I found the following website and called them. They sent both upper and lower hook replacements along with instructions. The parts arrived within a week and I had our appliance operating normally again in less than 1 hour. The website is http://www.apollomicrowave.com.” Have a comment? Leave it here.

And from the RV Horror Stories group at Facebook

Turn off your water. . . or invite disaster!

From Ric Sherman: “Here’s a good tip! Always shut your water off at the pedestal when you leave for more than a few hours. My friends once left for the day and when they slammed the door the handheld shower head fell off the holder. On the way down it hit the lever for the water and turned it on. They had the gray water valve closed! Guess what they came home to? Yup, a pretty little waterfall coming down the stairs and out the door of their new Montana! In our case, our Excursion motorhome flooded when the feed line ruptured to the water heater tank.”

No overnight parking at these Walmarts

See which Walmarts in the USA do NOT allow overnight RV stays.

RV Clubs

Check out our Directory of RV Clubs and Organizations.

Where to complain about bad RVs, dealers, service, RV parks. This is an ever-expanding list of resources where you can report, share or discuss your problems with RV manufacturers or dealers.

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Current wildfire information

To help with your travel planning, here is complete, up-to-the-minute wildfire information around the U.S., from Incident Information System (InciWeb), a U.S. government interagency. Click here. Here is a real-time interactive map of USA wildfires. (75 wildfires as of Friday, Sept. (Note: Click the “x” next to “Sign In” if you don’t want to sign in.) Includes number of acres burned and percentage of containment for every wildfire in America. From esri.com. Here from NOAA is a map of the current fire and smoke conditions in North America (click below the map for “fire” or “smoke”). Map of Canadian wildfires. From Natural Resources Canada.

Ask the RV Shrink

Not “good vibrations” in the RV campsite

Dear RV Shrink:

We were in a campground in the Panhandle of Florida recently. Parked next to us was probably a 40-foot trailer. After quiet hours my wife and I went to bed – notice I didn’t say “went to sleep.” At first I thought it might be an earthquake or a tsunami. It wasn’t a sound as much as a vibration. It didn’t take long to discover it was the neighbor watching a war movie on his big screen TV. Every time there was an explosion in the movie, which was often, a vibration would ripple through our campsite. … Read the rest of the question and the RV Shrink’s advice.

Can’t get enough of the Shrink? Read his new e-book: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask or check out his other e-books.



Latest fuel prices as of September 17, 2018

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.84. [Calif.: $3.52]

Change from week before: Up 1 cent; Change from year before: Up 21 cents.

Diesel: $3.27. [Calif.: $3.98]

Change from week before: Up 1 cent; Change from year before: Up 48 cents.

RV Quick Tips



Runaway towels – the last word?

We’ve received many suggestions on how to keep paper towels from getting away. Here’s what might be the ultimate in corralling your paper goods – this suggestion from Jerry Muri: “I use the Kamenstein Perfect Tear Paper Towel Holder because I won’t remember to attach something to it to keep it from rolling. Available at Amazon.”

Stinky holding tank? Check roof vents!

Stinky holding tanks driving you bats? It’s smart to occasionally check your roof vents to make sure they aren’t blocked with debris, bird nests, etc. Better yet, invest in an inexpensive 360 Siphon Vent, which will all but eliminate odors from your black tank when you’re rolling down the highway and in almost all other conditions.

Do you have a Quick Tip? Send it to Russ (at) RVtravel.com and you just might see it here!

Gizmos and Gadgets

Bluetooth wireless BBQ digital thermometer does it all but cook

A perfectly cooked dish requires the right temperature. Whether cooking for family, friends or simply trying something new, getting the exact temperature will get the best results. With the NutriChef PWIRBBQ80 “EasyBBQ” mobile app, it’ll keep you updated while enjoying time with your family, or sitting in your camp chair, taking out the trash, or doing your workout – without physically checking on your food. Learn more.

Ask the RV Doctor

The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions

Do’s and don’ts for storing your RV

Fall will soon be here, while memories of our summer RVing excursions undoubtedly linger in our minds. But with the coming chill also comes the thought of putting our RV into storage mode. Though seemingly a mundane task, there are certain steps to get your coach ready for any period of non-use, especially if you are contemplating utilizing one of the available private or public storage facilities. Certain precautions, correctly applied, will guarantee your coach will stand a better chance of surviving its secluded hibernation. Learn more.

Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

Ask BoondockBob

with Bob Difley

Tolerate a noisy neighbor when boondocking, or not?

Hi Bob,

Earlier this week I was traveling through the San Juan Mountains. The Matterhorn campground was full so I went a little farther down the road and found an apparent boondocking location at Lizard Head Pass. There were 10 or so campers there. All had about 100 – 150 yards between them. I found a location with about the same distance from my neighbors and settled in. An hour or so before dark a couple in a pickup truck pulled in and parked about 10 yards from me. To my dismay they started setting up camp while blasting their radio. …

Read the rest of the question and Bob’s response.

Do you have a question for Bob? Email him at bob.rvtravel (at) gmail.com .

You can find Bob Difley’s e-books on Amazon Kindle.

RV Electricity

with Mike Sokol

Can I add a second surge protector?

Dear Mike,

I have a Progressive Industries Surge Protector (EMS-HW50C Portable Electrical Management System) on my 50A diesel pusher, and I also use a Camco Dogbone RV Circuit Analyzer with integrated surge protection and fault indication (125/250V 50M/50F Amp) for use at the pedestals. … I’ve had a fellow camper suggest that putting a second surge protector on the pedestal is a bad idea, since I already have a surge protector on the rig. Is putting a second surge protector at the pedestal okay, or a bad idea? —Michael C.

Read Mike’s response.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40+ years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

How to take good pictures of tire tread for a complaint

Roger occasionally see posts from folks complaining about some tread or sidewall condition on their RV tires. Frequently, however, either they can’t properly describe the condition or if they have pictures, the image is too small, poorly lit or from too far away to allow proper inspection of the condition for me or others to help and offer an opinion. Roger recently wrote a post with general guidelines for taking good pictures of tire conditions. Read more.

Astronomy for RVers

with Chris Fellows

Seeing double – Observing double stars, that is

In this series of articles Chris like to keep his targets to objects that anyone can observe, and this week he focuses on observations that can be made with just the naked eye or a small set of binoculars. It is estimated that about 4/5ths of the stars in the sky are actually binary or multiple star systems – two or more stars orbiting a common center of gravity. They are satisfying to observe and there are always a few good ones in the sky. Here are some of Chris’ favorites.

The RV Kitchen

with Janet Groene

Eyedropper Cookies

Drop-in cookies for family fun. If you love to spend rainy days in the RV creating incredible aromas and tastes in the galley, this recipe is for you. Perfect for when you have kids on board, with clever wielding of an eyedropper you make each cookie into a different work of art. You can make the dough at home, then bring it out of the RV fridge to make as few or as many as you want. The spices in these cookies are just right for autumn camping. Get the recipe.

Check out hundreds of other recipes by Janet . . . and her many books at Amazon.com, including “The Survival Food Handbook.”

Digital RVer

with Geeks on Tour



Dash-mounting your mobile devices

Do you use your phone and/or iPad for navigating? If you’re still looking for the best method to mount your device to your dash, here are some options which Chris Guld of Geeks On Tour recommends. Some include magnets – but wait! Don’t magnets damage electronic devices like phones? Find out here.

Learn about smartphones and tablets

… from Geeks On Tour. Here is a recent webcast: #152, Trip Planning – International Tip: Time zones. This Sunday’s show will be: In Case of Emergency – How to put info on your phone’s lock screen. Watch live or archives of past programs.

Be sure to check out the just-released 2nd edition of Mrs. Geek’s Guide to Google Photos, available at Amazon.com.

Facebook Groups about RVing

• RV Interior Ideas

• Winter RVing

• Fabulous RVing Women

PLUS OUR OWN GROUP: RV Horror Stories

Free and bargain camping

From OvernightRVparking.com

Fort Randall Hotel and Casino, Lake Andes, SD

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Obtain permission from security or from players club desk. Well-lit, quiet and safe. Not level; lot slopes downhill but should be manageable for most rigs. Four Directions Restaurant, with menu selections and buffet, in the casino. Address: 7011, 38538 SR 46. GPS: 43.082577, -98.476233

Prosinski Park, Buffalo, WY

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Permission is not required. If baseball games are in progress, these areas will be unavailable until games are over for the day. Level, well-lit and appears safe. Several restaurants in the downtown area, two blocks over. Address: W Fetterman St. GPS: 44.346195, -106.70111

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 13,480 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

An inspirational book about RVing

“Travels with Charley in Search of America”

When you ask most RVers if there was one book that inspired them to take up RVing, it’s John Steinbeck’s classic road tale, “Travels with Charley.” The famous author set off in the early 1960s in a home-built camper with his poodle, Charley, to “find America.” And what he found makes for a delightful read. Get this for yourself or as a gift. Learn more or order.

Museum of the Week

Oz Museum

Wamego, Kansas

There’s no place like home! This quirky museum showcases more than 2,000 artifacts including Dorothy’s red slippers covered in 3,500 Swarovski crystals, TV, Broadway and movie memorabilia, original pages and drawings from W.W. Denslow’s “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz,” and so much more! You’ll want to follow the yellow brick road to this museum. Visit the museum website here.

Upcoming RV Shows



• Indianapolis Fall Boat and RV Show, September 21-23, Indianapolis, IN

• Austin RV Supershow, September 28-30, Round Rock, TX

• New York State RV Show, September 28-30, Syracuse, NY

• Detroit Fall Camper & RV Show, October 3-7, Novi, MI

• Tacoma RV Show, October 4-7, Tacoma, WA

• California RV Show, October 5-14, Pomona, CA

See the complete list of all upcoming RV shows.

Trivia

George Washington insisted every one of his troops in the Continental Army be permitted a quart of beer as part of their daily rations.

Bumper sticker of the week

I’m diagonally parked in a parallel universe.

Have you seen a funny bumper sticker? Send it to Gail (at) RVtravel.com

Joke of the Week

A woman noticed her husband standing on the bathroom scale, sucking in his stomach. “Ha­­! That’s not going to help,” she said. “Sure, it does,” he said. “It’s the only way I can see the numbers.”

Worth Pondering

“Life can only be understood backwards, but it must be lived forwards.” —Soren Kierkegaard

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editor: Russ De Maris. Staff writer: Emily Woodbury. Contributing writers: Greg Illes, Bob Difley, Richard Miller, Richard Mallery, Dave Helgeson, Janet Groene, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Mike Sokol, Chris Guld, Julianne Crane, Chris Fellows, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring. Marketing director: Jessica Sarvis.



