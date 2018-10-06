RV Travel Newsletter Issue 866

Learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. This newsletter, now in its 18th year of continuous publication, is funded primarily through advertising and voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

Issue 866 • Week of October 6-12, 2018

Guest editorial

With Mike Sokol

Mike (at) RVtravel.com

Hey, this is Mike again taking over this week’s essay. I’ll use this opportunity to update you about new developments with RVelectricity.com, which is still under development.

Many of you have read my articles and watched my videos for years. And editor Chuck Woodbury and I recently launched what we call the Stray Voltage Patrol to mobilize RVtravel.com readers to help identify and in some cases fix faulty campground pedestals across the country (which can result in shocks or even electrocution).

But what’s really exciting to me right now is how many times I have been invited recently to speak about RV electricity and RV electricity safety in the months ahead.

First, a bit about my background: I’m a practiced seminar instructor, having done hundreds of workshops around the country over the last 30 years. However, those seminars were on topics such as advanced surround-sound mixing for movie soundtracks as well as live-sound mixing for large churches. And I’ve done a few dozen seminars on electrical safety for the pro-sound industry. But this is my first foray into doing seminars about RV electricity safety. I consider 2018 to be an “experiment year” to judge how eager RV show and rally organizers are for me to speak at their events.

Here’s a brief overview of the response so far.

My first real RV Electricity seminar was at the RVillage rally in Elkhart last May. There was a full house for both of my seminars, and I have been invited to the Florida RVillage rally in 2019. I then taught two seminars at the FROG (Forest River Owner Group) rally, which were well attended and I was invited back in 2019.

Next, I did a seminar for the Holiday Rambler rally in Winston-Salem, which proved to be very popular with the small but active group. I’ve now been invited to teach classes at any Holiday Rambler rally in 2019.

Last month I was at the Hershey RV Show and presented seminars on all five days, with lots of positive exit polls. So guess what? Hershey has already signed me up for the 2019 show. We videotaped one of those seminars and will post excerpts in the next month or so.

And this week I’m at two RV rallies, today (Thursday) I’m teaching at the Thor Diesel Club in Goshen, Indiana, and tomorrow (Oct. 5) I’ll be at the FMCA rally in York, Pennsylvania. FMCA has already invited me to its national rally in March in Perry, Georgia. Clearly, there’s a demand for information about RV electricity and safety.

PLEASE LET ME KNOW if you’ like to attend one of my RV Electricity seminars. This info will help me figure out the best places to hold them.

But the big question for me is: Will the RV industry itself support my training seminars? I don’t sell products at these sessions since that interferes with my ability to offer non-biased reviews, so there’s no income from that. But so far I’ve had zero monetary support from the RV manufacturers and have depended largely on the generous support from Chuck at RVtravel.com, who believes strongly in what I’m doing and has helped me as best he can to cover my basic expenses.

I am eager to present shows around the country in 2019, but it’s not cheap for me to fly with my equipment from Maryland to Seattle, Tampa, Quartzsite, and the other places I’ve been invited to attend in 2019. I have some sponsors lined up, but none has signed on the dotted line yet.

What can you do to help? Please tell your RV dealer or anyone else you know in the RV industry that you think RV electricity education is important and they should contact me to discuss how they can support my efforts to educate all RVers, which, of course, will include their own customers. If you doubt the importance of RV electricity education, read this story about a young boy who died simply by touching an RV where there was a wiring problem.

ON A DIFFERENT TOPIC, I’ve been gathering gear and designing a test of how many solar panels and batteries are needed to run a residential refrigerator in an RV without using a generator or hooking up to shore power. But I need your help determining the brand and model residential refrigerators you already have in your RVs so I can pitch the appropriate refrigerator manufacturer for a demo unit. I’ve already secured solar panels, batteries, charger/inverters, and a marine-grade refrigerator with a 12-volt Danfoss swing compressor. But I need your help identifying the most common residential refrigerators in RVs. So please go to my RVelectricity article here and let me know. That way I can get the appropriate gear to do a relevant test.

I appreciate all your comments and support so far. Thanks very much for reading, and let’s play safe out there…

My Roadside Journal

(about whatever is on my mind, not necessarily RV-related)

• Flying buses: The future is (not) here!



Comprehensive list of RV and

RV-related recalls for September

The list of latest recalls on RVs and other vehicles and/or products of interest to RVers has been released by the U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. The list includes models from Entegra, Forest River, Jayco, Newmar, Thor, Winnebago and others — plus other vehicles and equipment commonly used by RVers. Is your RV, other vehicle or equipment on the list? Find out here.

Recent recalls:

• Forest River recalls trailers for potential tire failure issue.

• Grand Design RV recalls trailers for potential shock issue.

• Forest River motorhomes recalled: Door could open while moving.

• Forest River recalls some 2019 trailers for axle problem.

Full-timers:

Need an RV Home Base?

The tale of a horribly built RV and its owner’s “RV nightmare”

Some readers of RVtravel complain that we are too negative in our coverage of RVing, in particular about the poor quality of RVs rolling off the assembly lines these days. They are partially right: We do focus more than other RV websites on the problems with RVing. … The reason we dwell so much on the negative is that RV buyers who end up with defective RVs are too often forced to live an RV “nightmare,” and not an “RV dream,” …. We feel it is our duty to give these people a voice. It’s hard to believe this RVer’s horror story!

The latest news

about RVing from our newsroom

• Cougar sightings spiked in the Pacific Northwest this summer.

• Seattle’s “RV auction shuffle” puts impounded RVs back on streets.

• Gas prices head up, not down, after Labor Day.

• Alligators take over N. Carolina parks after Florence leaves town.

• Man reports $67,000 fifth wheel trailer stolen.

• Pahrump, NV, evicts homeless RV dwellers after years of occupancy.



• San Francisco RV dwellers get reprieve as homeowners fume.

(Includes an insightful comment from one of the RV dwellers.)

• California beach town to require street parking permit for RVs.

• Forest Service lifts restrictions for Deschutes and Ochoco NF.

• Washington state RV park evacuated as wildfire approaches.

• RV dwellers face few options as long-term campgrounds are full.

• RV fire spreads to brush in Oakland Hills, quickly extinguished.

• Thief steals RVs from storage lot and sells them out of state.

• Man severely burned when trying to build campfire.

• Blown tire causes RV accident in Alabama, two critically injured.

• Can “permitting” solve Berkeley’s homeless RV dweller problem?

• Frontier Town state campground to be “Gateway to the Adirondacks“.

Emergency medical transport plan? Watch the fine print!

It's your dream trip – traveling across the country in your RV, seeing those places you've thought about for years. And it's all good – until that little pump in the middle of your chest decides to start acting up in the middle of nowhere. After the paramedics get you to the isolated "regional" hospital, the doctors twist the knob that turns that dream trip into a nightmare. You need skilled care – the kind that they can't provide you. You'll need to be air-ambulanced to a bigger facility. If you're like many other RVers, you may say, "Relax, I've got Good Sam's TravelAssist coverage. They'll pay for my air ambulance, and if for some reason I can't drive the rig home, they'll pay somebody to get it there for me." Maybe yes, maybe no.

That’s what thousands upon thousands of people are paying right now — and even double or triple that! — just to afford an RV. Is this crazy? Chuck Woodbury gives you a lot to think about when he analyzes RV financing. This is very worthwhile and interesting reading, especially if you’re considering financing a new RV! Learn a lot here.

Video: How to buy a used RV

In this six-minute video, Mark Polk of RV Education 101 explains what you need to look for when buying a used RV. While he doesn’t cover everything, he does discuss the major things you must pay attention to. Find out what they are, including how much you should pay for the RV, here.

Electric/induction stove tops – better than propane?

Recently, Rich “The Wanderman” had to replace the 240 volt AC glass-surface electric stove top in his house, which he noticed could run on either 120V or 240V. That got him to wondering about using these in an RV: Is that possible or even desirable? Or would a propane gas model be better? And what about an induction cook top? Rich compares the pro’s and con’s of each and explains what works best for him here.

Best places to camp for fall leaf peeping

It’s not too late to get out and see the fall foliage, and autumn is one of the best times to go camping, with slightly cooler temperatures and foliage hitting peak color around the country. Campsite booking service Hipcamp has created a 2018 Fall Foliage Prediction Map that could help outdoor enthusiasts find the perfect destination with a new foliage filter to show the top campgrounds in the U.S. for enjoying the changing leaves. It’s pretty cool. Check it out!

This week’s Reader Poll

Do you usually make campground reservations or just take it day by day?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. We’ll post the final results in next week’s newsletter. CLICK HERE.

What we learned from you last week

How much time is left until your RV is fully paid off? For most of you, yours is already paid off, but still, for many, you have more than 15 years. You prefer the Internet to TV, you don’t usually read local newspapers when traveling, you use a cell phone way more often than a land-line phone, and most of you are avoiding the flu by getting the flu shot. Read more.

Elkhart RV Open House closes; RVIA forecasts lower sales in 2019

The Elkhart RV Open House, where manufacturers hosted dealers from across North America to review RV products and place orders, closed last week and manufacturers are now evaluating its results. The RV industry is expecting another record year, sneaking above the one it just had in 2017 by less than 1 percent, according to Thor Industry’s annual report. Yet, during three of the last four months shipments of RVs to dealers have declined. Read more.

North Carolina invaded by “monstrous” blood-sucking mosquitoes

Mosquitoes, unfortunately, are a pesky component of camping. But in North Carolina, following Hurricane Florence, they have hatched in exponential numbers, threatening everyone, not just those camping in the outdoors. Mosquito experts say that floodwaters can cause eggs that would have otherwise laid dormant for over a year to hatch – sending billions of the vicious parasites into the air. This species can be three times as large as average mosquitoes. Learn more.

St. Vincent de Paul Society donates 5th wheel to Carr Fire victim

In January, Jeanette Hernandez moved into her home that she owned free and clear on Iron Mountain Road in Keswick, CA. Six months later the Carr Fire burned down her house, along with most of the historic town outside Redding. After living in a tent on the burned-out property for several weeks and then moving into a donated studio in Redding, Hernandez finally made it back home, but this time she’ll be living in a [donated] fifth wheel trailer on her burned-out land. Read more.

Moab BLM campground fees increase

The Utah office of the Bureau of Land Management (BLM) announced the approval of the final recreation business plan for five Utah field offices. … Revenues are to be reinvested to provide visitor services, such as trails, picnic tables and restroom facilities, at the site where the fees were collected. The revenues can also be used for the construction of new campground facilities. Learn more.

Forest officials restricting dispersed camping around Jackson Hole

With campground sites becoming more scarce and more people living in RVs, some forest officials in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, say that impact on the forest from too many people camping has been increasingly problematic in recent years, and as a result, announced new camping restrictions in response to overcrowding. Learn more.

Amazon raises minimum wage to $15/hr. for seasonal workers

There is good news for work campers and RVers that work seasonal jobs, especially in the Amazon warehouses during the holiday season. Amazon has just announced that it’s raising the minimum wage for all U.S. employees to $15 an hour. The change takes effect November 1 and applies to full-time, part-time and temporary workers. Amazon says the $15 minimum wage will benefit more than 250,000 Amazon employees, plus 100,000 seasonal workers. Learn more. (Article includes link to apply for seasonal work at Amazon.) Read also: Amazon’s minimum wage increase costs hourly workers bonuses.

National Parks are getting hotter and drier, new study shows

Temperatures and aridity have risen dramatically in our national parks while precipitation rates have gone down, according to a new study, and at a rate faster than the rest of the country. The importance of our national parks cannot be overstated. They’re home to irreplaceable ecosystems, cultural sites and extraordinary wildlife. But according to a new study, things are not looking good for them. Learn more.

Senate, House committees support bill for NP maintenance

The Senate Energy and Natural Resources Committee has moved legislation forward to provide $6.5 billion over five years to help the National Park Service address its nearly $12 billion maintenance backlog. The House Natural Resources Committee also has passed the measure, so now it’s up to both chambers of Congress to act on it. Read more.

Arizona campground resolves problem of arsenic in water system

Rio Verde RV Park in Cottonwood, Arizona, after discovering arsenic in their water system, is taking steps to replace the entire water system. The problem began May 3 when the RV park tested its water system and found that for most of the past year, the average arsenic level in its drinking water exceeded the maximum contaminant level set by the Environmental Protection Agency. Learn more.

Popular articles from last week’s issue

• Good Sam hits 2 million members: Lemonis lays on the verbal poo poo.

• RV Electricity: Use 50-amp to 30-amp adapter in a pinch?

• Opportunities for nudist campers to boondock on public lands.

• Video: Trailer-towing nightmares revealed.

• How to stay safe from hackers on public WiFi when on the road.

• What we learned about you last week (September 22-28).

• Wanted: Your experiences with road service providers.

From the RVtravel.com Reader Forum

Exhaust fan problems

My exhaust fan in bathroom not working. Tested all parts in circuit by using a small 12V battery. When hooked up fan works. With MH circuit nothing. A ground problem? If so where is ground connection? Any thoughts will be appreciated. 2015 Southwind 32. Comment here.

Do you know a family friendly RV park in Monterey?

I’m having a hard time finding a family friendly RV park in Monterey, Calif. We would like to be able to take our grand kids on long bike rides on the bike trail that goes through the towns. Any hints out there? Comment here.

Don’t blow out your plumbing!

No overnight parking at these Walmarts

See which Walmarts in the USA do NOT allow overnight RV stays.

RV Clubs

Check out our Directory of RV Clubs and Organizations.

Where to complain about bad RVs, dealers, service, RV parks.

This is an ever-expanding list of resources where you can report, share or discuss your problems with RV manufacturers or dealers.

Readers’ comments on the poor quality of their new RVs

RVs today are being built fast, and in way too many cases poorly. Here are some horror stories.

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Ask the RV Shrink

Looking for an RV rug sucker (aka vacuum cleaner)

Dear RV Shrink:

I use an older self-propelled upright vacuum cleaner in my motorhome. I love it but every time I use it I have a ton of dust everywhere. In our enclosed 40-foot motorhome, it doesn’t take long to build up. I know that everyone claims to have the best vacuum out there, so here’s hoping someone has experience with a smaller, efficient vacuum. I also boondock a lot so I’m wondering if there is one that runs on battery that works on carpet. Thanks y’all. —Dusty in Dayton

Read the RV Shrink’s response.

Can’t get enough of the Shrink? Read his new e-book: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask or check out his other e-books.

Latest fuel prices, October 1, 2018

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.87. [Calif.: $3.62]

Change from week before: Up 2 cents; Change from year before: Up 30 cents.

Diesel: $3.31. [Calif.: $4.04]

Change from week before: Up 4 cents; Change from year before: Up 52 cents.

Common terms used by RV salespeople



•BROWNIE: To sell to a customer as a result of going around and putting a piece of paper with a message like “call me regarding your RV” on coach windows in a parking lot or on the street.

•UNWIND THE DEAL: To cancel a vehicle sale or lease like it never happened at all, i.e., the dealer takes back the vehicle and may or may not refund the customer down payment or give back the customer trade in vehicle. The dealer may or may not have a legal basis to unwind the deal. But universally RV dealers do not want to do it.

•SPEAR: This is just a method used in getting a customer onto an RV dealer’s lot. For example: a salesperson stopping a man at a campground and telling him that they would give him some outrageous figures for his trade-in if he would just come down to the RV dealer lot today and take a look at what they have to offer.

More next issue. Courtesy of the Burdge Law Office.

RV Quick Tips



Ramp up your rig

After reading an article about various materials that can be used for building an RV parking pad, Randy Bitner filled us in on how he parks his rig when not in use. “I made two ramps of 1×6 treated wood, each ramp two feet wide by eight feet long (one foot center support) to get off the grass. Have had them for four years. After first freeze-thaw they sank about an inch, so I filled the area up with crushed stone where the ramps sit. Nice thing raised up, easy to crawl underneath for maintenance. My rig is a dual axle, 38 feet long, 12,000 pounds. I back onto the ramps.” He adds that after a prolonged spell of rain, the approach to his ramps being a grass verge, he wishes they were just a tad longer to make the “run up” a little less steep. Thanks for ramping us up with this thought, Randy.

Avoid “distractions” when moving into the campground

Don’t have any distractions when you are directing the parking of your home into the RV campsite. Mistakes can be quite expensive. Friendly people will come up to you while you are parking and try to help. You must figure out how to tactfully tell them that you would rather do it the way you have practiced. These same people will be there when you are unhooking your car from a motorhome, or your truck from your trailer. If you let them, they will distract you to the point that you will forget a step and pay the price later. Tell them you will be happy to talk with them after you are parked and hooked up. —From “So, you want to be an RVer? And Enjoy the RV Lifestyle? [Revised]”. Available on Amazon.com

Do you have a Quick Tip? Send it to Russ (at) RVtravel.com and you just might see it here!

Gizmos and Gadgets

Handwoven Ecuadorian blankets make a vibrant accessory

If you like adding decorative and unique accessories to your RV that also prove to be practical and efficient, look at these Ecuadorian blankets woven by native Otavaleños living in the Andes Mountains. These blankets are as uniquely beautiful as they are warm, and are extra large: approximately 93” x 82”. Learn more.

Keep mice out of your RV!

Ask the RV Doctor

The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions

Winterizing an RV washer/dryer

Dear Gary:

Please tell me the best way to winterize a washer/dryer combo. Thanks! —Jack



Read Gary’s response.

Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

Ask BoondockBob

with Bob Difley

Do not assume you have no water leak just because you can’t see it

Hi Bob,

I’ve read several frightening accounts of RVers discovering leaks in their RVs that went undetected until severe problems, such as mold and rot in hidden places, were detected. What can I do to catch or prevent these incidents before major damage occurs? —Ben

Read Bob’s response.

Do you have a question for Bob? Email him at bob.rvtravel (at) gmail.com .

You can find Bob Difley’s e-books on Amazon Kindle.

RV Electricity

with Mike Sokol

What residential refrigerator do you have?

As I write in my guest essay above, one of my projects for 2019 is a study of the number of solar panels and batteries needed to run a residential-style refrigerator in your RV while dry camping, without using a generator. … My plan is to set up a full solar/battery/refrigerator system and meter it for a month or so while monitoring sunlight and weather conditions. That should give me some real-world data that I can use to predict what’s needed to work for you.

Read Mike’s article and please leave a comment if you have a residential fridge.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40+ years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

Is it OK to run 70+ mph with ST-type tires? It depends …

Roger has read more posts on an RV trailer forum wondering about driving at 70 to 80 mph or faster with ST-type tires. Read his reply.

Please take a moment to participate in the following poll to assist Roger with a project he is working on. You can select more than one option (e.g., one of the top three in addition to the fourth). Thank you!

Astronomy for RVers

with Chris Fellows

The Big Picture (part 1) – From rocks to stars

In Chris’ travels and conversations with folks during star parties and coffee table discussions he has noticed that there is some confusion about the general structure and scale of this wonderful universe we live in. He is going to cover this in a few installments because there is too much information to squeeze into a single article. In this article he will clear up some of the confusion and give us a glimpse of the universe – the “largest jigsaw puzzle.” Learn more.

The RV Kitchen

with Janet Groene

Coq au Quick

Ooh, la la. It’s Coq au Vin. Who says a gourmet dish such as Coq au Vin has to take all day and make a mess? Here’s Janet’s shortcut, single-skillet version. Coq au Vin is traditionally served over buttered noodles, rice or mashed potatoes. If you don’t want to wash another pot, go Southern and serve it over split buttermilk biscuits from your oven or the bakery. Get the recipe.

Check out hundreds of other recipes by Janet . . . and her many books at Amazon.com, including “The Survival Food Handbook.”

Digital RVer

with Geeks on Tour



An easy way to keep your collection of business cards using photos

If you have a collection of business cards and don’t know how/where to store them, here is Chris Guld’s simple system she uses for storing the multitude of cards she gets in her travels. Since she likes to see the actual card rather than the scanned information, she take a picture of the card with her smartphone and then puts it into an album in Google Photos she calls “business cards.” Learn how easy it is here.

Learn about smartphones and tablets

… from Geeks On Tour. Here is a recent webcast: #153, Favorite apps with guests Eric and Tami from TechnoRV. Watch live or archives of past programs.

Be sure to check out the just-released 2nd edition of Mrs. Geek’s Guide to Google Photos, available at Amazon.com.

Facebook Groups about RVing

• Big Rig RV

• 50 and over RVers

• North American RV Travel

PLUS OUR OWN GROUP: RV Horror Stories

Free and bargain camping

From OvernightRVparking.com

Walmart Supercenter # 1272, Snyder, TX

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Permission from the customer service desk is required. Park on the garden center side of the lot without obstructing traffic lanes. Quiet and appears safe. Subway in store and the Domino’s Pizza across the street will deliver to your rig. Address: 5110 College Ave. GPS: 32.691854, -100.918474

Wall Drug, Wall, SD

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed, but only in large gravel parking lot, one short block west of Wall Drug. Very quiet, with open Wi-Fi signals reported. Wall Drug has a lunch counter (with 5 cent coffee!) and a large restaurant serving all meals; another small restaurant nearby. Address: 510 Main St. GPS: 43.993877, -102.242841

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 13,480 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

Museum of the Week

International Banana Museum

Mecca, CA

You’ll either go totally bananas at this museum or turn into a monkey, but we think taking your chances and visiting is worth it. The International Banana Museum has more than 20,000 items of “bananabilia,” which broke the Guinness World Record for the largest banana collection (we’d be concerned if there was a larger one). Play slots in a banana slot machine, wear banana slippers, drink a banana milkshake on a monkey-shaped bar stool and say hi to a banana-shaped robot. What we’re trying to say is, this place sounds totally aPEELing. Visit the website here to plan your visit.

Upcoming RV Shows



• Detroit Fall Camper & RV Show, October 3-7, Novi, MI

• Tacoma RV Show, October 4-7, Tacoma, WA

• California RV Show, October 5-14, Pomona, CA

• Jacksonville Fall RV Show, October 11-14, Jacksonville, FL

• Salem Fall RV Show, October 11-14, Salem, OR

• Toronto Fall RV Show and Sale, October 12-14, Toronto, ON

• Panhandle RV Show, October 18-21, Ft. Walton Beach, FL

• Pittsburgh RV Liquidation Supersale, October 19-21, Pittsburgh, PA

See the complete list of all upcoming RV shows.

Trivia

In 1928, Engelbert Zaschka built a three-wheeled collapsible car that he called the Zaschka. It could be broken apart within five minutes into three main sections so it did not need a garage. Maybe one of these would be handy for RVing: just store it in a storage compartment when you didn’t need it. See pictures.

Bumper sticker of the week

Autocorrect has become my greatest enema.

Have you seen a funny bumper sticker? Send it to Gail (at) RVtravel.com

Joke of the Week

A guy in a taxi wanted to ask the driver a question so he leaned forward and tapped him on the shoulder. The driver screamed in fright, jumped and yanked the steering wheel over. The car went up over the curb, demolished a light pole and came to a stop inches from a shop window. The startled passenger said, “I’m sorry. I didn’t mean to frighten you.” The taxi driver said “It’s okay. It’s not your fault. You see, this is my first day as a cab driver. I’ve been driving a hearse for the past 25 years.”

Worth Pondering

“The saddest aspect of life right now is that science gathers knowledge faster than society gathers wisdom.” —Isaac Asimov

