RV Travel Newsletter Issue 867

Issue 867 • Week of October 13-19, 2018

Editor's corner

With Chuck Woodbury

Chuck (at) RVtravel.com

Look at the photo to the right. Hard to believe something like that could happen. Do you agree? You probably can’t read the sign on the overpass. It says 8 feet, 5 inches. In other words, don’t try driving beneath it without whacking off the top your vehicle (or worse).

It looks to me like the impact bent the motorhome’s frame. I bet it’s driven its last mile.

When I first saw this I wondered how anybody could be so stupid to try to pass through this. Did the driver read the sign? Or did he or she think their RV was shorter than 8 feet, 5 inches?

In almost all cases where there’s a low bridge ahead, there’s also a sign warning well before you get there.

But, the fact is, I don’t know what happened or why. Maybe the driver had a heart attack or blacked out for some reason. I’m sure there could be other reasons. However, my mind is telling me this was caused by stupidity.

I wondered if this accident was, indeed, caused by a driver doing something so stupid and would the damage be covered by the RV’s insurance policy. I went to the RV insurance expert, Jay Tobin of the Tobin Agency. He said:

Certain assumptions must be made. They are:

•There was a policy in force at the time of loss.

•The policy included physical damage coverage.

•The loss was not intentional.

•The damage was confined to the vehicle and there was no bodily injury and no other property damage.

An all risk insurance policy contains an insuring clause which states that, direct, sudden and accidental damage is covered. Additionally, though, the all risk insurance policy contains exclusions of coverage. Insurance customers should always read through their policy exclusions prior to a loss to educate themselves. In the case of this photo, I do not think the claim would be denied.

If the insurance adjuster finds the vehicle to be a total loss, that is, generally having lost 80 percent or more of its market value and if the policy has a Total Loss Replacement loss settlement, then the vehicle should be replaced under the terms of the policy.

Your readers should be aware that most Total Loss Replacement loss settlement endorsements are for new vehicles and provide coverage for 5 years. Thereafter the loss settlement changes to a purchase price loss settlement.

So, there you have it; even in accidents where “stupid” is involved, you are probably covered if you have the right insurance policy.

My advice, just be smart.

Mark your calendars:

We have reserved two rooms at the Quartzsite, Ariz., Senior Center for RVtravel.com seminars Jan. 24, 25 and 26. The location is less than a mile from the huge Quartzsite RV Show which will be underway. Mike Sokol will hold morning and afternoon sessions about RV Electricity and I will speak along with others we’ll announce later. We’ll post a page where you can sign up. The seminars will be free to our members, with a small admission for others.

Is Your RV Game Day Ready?!

•Did you miss last week’s RV Travel? Read it here.

RVers lament being upside down with their loans

Here are some examples of why a wise person should never finance an RV for more than five or six years and should try to put at least a third down. If you can’t afford to buy on those terms, don’t buy: You can’t afford the RV! These and more tips, plus stories of RVers who regret how they financed their RVs. Read this for an RV financing education, i.e., what NOT to do.

The latest news

about RVing from our newsroom

• San Francisco neighborhood blames city for homeless RV problem.

• RV burns in Oregon from unattended candle.

• Two bodies found after four people swept away in Junction, Texas, flood. (Oct. 12)

• Five dead in Virginia as Hurricane Michael death toll rises to 11. (Oct. 12)

• Wildfire warnings from the Maryland Dept. of Natural Resources.

• Aransas NWR celebration Sat. offers wildlife viewing, activities.

• Alabama RV park offers free campsites to Hurricane Michael evacuees. (Oct. 11)

• RVs parked on Palo Alto streets, rented to workers in Silicon Valley.

• Washington State Parks announces winter campground schedule.

• Hurricane Michael gaining strength, reaching winds of 150 mph. (Oct. 10)

• Hurricane Michael bears down on Florida Panhandle. (Oct. 9)

• Hot catalytic converter started Ferguson Fire, say investigators.

• Fire destroys RV near Stockton, CA, City Hall.

• Woman washed away in Llano River flood in Junction, Texas. (Oct. 9)

• Llano River sweeps away West Texas RV park, at least 4 missing. (Oct. 8)

• Pepper spray released at campground sends one to hospital.

• Suspects disappear after assaulting woman in motorhome.

• Solano County fire smoke blankets Bay Area on busy day of fires. (Oct. 8)

• Fire danger reduced and restrictions removed in Umpqua NF. (Oct. 7)

• Four cars, a motorhome and a boat play tag on Georgia highway.

• Fall colors come to Shenandoah National Park.

Recent recalls:

• Livin’ Lite RV recall: Trailers could separate from tow vehicle.

New system helps you snag popular campground spots

Plenty of RVtravel.com readers have complained about the scarcity of overnight camping spaces, even in established RV parks. When the reservation site opens, you can bet that there’ll be far more people who turn away unhappy than those who actually secure a site – but don’t despair. Cancellations can and do happen, often several times a day, and now there’s an easy way to “nab” a spot. Learn how.

Need more power in your RV? Check out this ’78 Winnebago turbo

Do you sometimes (often?) wish you had a bit more grunt in your RV’s power? See what this Winnebago owner did with his rig. Fasten your seat belt and then watch (and listen to) at least the first video, especially from about 4:50 on. Read more.

Casinos offer RVers secure overnight camping, games, cheap buffets

The popularity of recreation vehicles among retirees and millennials continues to grow, placing more RVs on the road and tightening the availability of campsites for RVers traveling long distances that simply want a safe place to pull off the highway and sleep for a few hours before continuing their journey. And many of these RVers are looking for ways to trim their overall cost of overnight campground stays. Enter the casino industry. Read more in this article from Julianne G. Crane.

Proper handling of firewood can help curb bark beetle infestations

You’ve seen pictures of – and possibly even seen in person – the vast swaths of dead forest in the West as a result of bark beetle infestation, and even more in TV news stories of the raging wildfires sweeping the West feeding on these dead trees. Here is information from the University of California, Agriculture and Natural Resources, on how the public – including RVers – can help to stop spread the rising threat of beetle and other pest infestations and the resultant wildfires. Learn more.

This week's Reader Poll

Do you drive or tow your RV?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. We’ll post the final results in next week’s newsletter. CLICK HERE.

Stay overnight for free at wineries & farms

What we learned from you last week

Reservations and storage and insomniacs, oh my! You usually make reservations for campsites in advance, you don’t pay to store your RV, you’re right-handed (…most of the time), you don’t own a motorcycle, and too many of you suffer from insomnia. Read about all this and more, right here.

Who are these newbies embracing the evolving world of RVing?

It’s no secret that RVs are flying off dealers’ lots and manufacturers are hard-pressed to keep up with demand. This also means that more people are taking to the road in RVs. In this article in the Las Vegas Sun, Tom Gorman interviews RVers of all sorts that have done just that, and why they do it. Read their interesting (and varied) stories.

Snowbird Guide: Where to go and what to do in Arizona

Snowbirds – fulltime and seasonal RVers – follow the migratory trails to southern Arizona for the winter. The major migration begins after Thanksgiving with snowbirds staying sometimes until April for the cactus blooms. In winter the weather is beautiful, and there are many locations to choose from. Here is a list of some places to see on your winter vacation, compliments of azfamily.com.

Light bulb check. Sometimes they’re out and you don’t even know!

Rich “The Wanderman” recently realized his RV only had one tail light working – and it might have been that way for almost a year (since the last DMV inspection)! We all know we should check oil/fluids/air before each trip, but don’t forget about the lights. Here’s how to change burned out bulbs.

RV fridge repair company sued for cheating customers in 40 states

An Arkansas business owner may be fined $1.5 million plus be required to make payments of about $81,000 in restitution to 155 customers in 40 states and Canada that he is alleged to have cheated, according to a lawsuit filed by the Arkansas Attorney General. Learn more.

“Pitched” wants to be the Airbnb of camping

The limited number of campsites and an increasing number of RVs on the road has tempted another startup to come up with alternative ways to camp. The Ontario, Canada-based Pitched, modeled after Airbnb, has a business model that allows Canadian property owners to rent their land to travelers looking for unique, affordable places to set up camp. Matching campers with hosts is based on a shared passion, be it motorcycling, cycle touring, agri-tourism, or culinary experiences. If you’re heading to, or live in, Canada, check this out.

Popular articles from last week's issue

• The tale of a horribly built RV and its owner’s “RV nightmare”.

• Message from RV Travel editor Chuck Woodbury.

• What does financing an RV for 20 years really mean?

• Do you usually make campground reservations or just take it day by day?

• Emergency medical transport plan? Watch the fine print!

• RV and RV-related recalls for September 2018.

• What we learned about you last week (September 29-October 5).

From the RVtravel.com Reader Forum



Needs advice about unhooking fifth wheel

“I find when unhooking our 5th wheel on uneven ground that the Andersen Ball pops out of the kingpin receiver. I am looking for a solution to this problem please.” —Miles

Respond here.

Class C motorhome unlocks itself

“I have a motor-home built on a 2007 E450 Super Duty chassis. It frequently will unlock itself. It has done it at 5:30 in the morning when no one was around and nothing was moving. It has done it while driving down the highway. Two beeps and the doors unlock. I’ll lock it and awhile later it unlocks.

I changed the batteries in the remotes but it didn’t make any difference. I’ve moved the remotes far out of range and it still does it. I was wondering if it was picking up a spurious signal from somewhere else but now I am sure that it does it all on its own. Anyone have any ideas of what could be done to correct it?” Respond here.

No overnight parking at these Walmarts

See which Walmarts in the USA do NOT allow overnight RV stays.

RV Clubs

Check out our Directory of RV Clubs and Organizations.

Where to complain about bad RVs, dealers, service, RV parks. This is an ever-expanding list of resources where you can report, share or discuss your problems with RV manufacturers or dealers.

Readers’ comments on the poor quality of their new RVs

RVs today are being built fast, and in way too many cases poorly. Here are some horror stories.

Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.

Ask the RV Shrink

Wife and RV have difficulty heading south from NY in midwinter

Dear RV Shrink:

We live in Upstate New York and have been heading south for the winter with our RV for a few years. We are usually gone from home 7 or 8 months. I prefer to leave right after color season but my husband likes to leave right after Christmas. Every year we end up white-knuckling our way south through a blizzard, ice storm or slush-fest. …

Read the rest of the question and the RV Shrink’s advice including tips for preparing for and traveling in midwinter.

Can’t get enough of the Shrink? Read his e-book: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask or check out his other e-books.

Latest fuel prices, October 8, 2018

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.90. [Calif.: $3.71]

Change from week before: Up 4 cents; Change from year before: Up 40 cents.

Diesel: $3.39. [Calif.: $4.11]

Change from week before: Up 7 cents; Change from year before: Up 61 cents.

RV Fire Safety Tip

An emergency fire plan that can save your life – Part 7 of 13

Having a solid fire escape plan may help you replace panic with logical, life-saving actions if a fire occurs. Knowing exactly what to do and doing it quickly can make a big difference in an emergency situation.

For your fire drill, start by rolling out of bed and crawling low on the floor where the air is clearer. Proceed immediately to your pre-determined safe meeting place and make sure no one is missing. If you are worried about a pet, know your animal’s instinct will be to escape the fire. Although it may seem callous to think through how you’d react if your pet were trapped inside your burning coach, make a decision now whether your pet’s life is worth risking your own. Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy



Editor’s note: Choose from a wide selection of fire extinguishers at Amazon. Here are links from Amazon.com for smoke detectors, carbon monoxide detectors, LP gas detectors, and combination smoke and CO detectors.

RV Quick Tips



A little extra security for your RV entry door

Wondering how you might beef up your entry door lock security? Here’s how Tom Braeunig does it. “Here’s a little simple security device I use when we’re in the rig at night. It’s made from a cut off notched pencil and a large slip on eraser. It would prevent anyone with a master key from opening the deadbolt.” Thanks, Tom. Editor’s note: We’d caution readers that this approach could slow down your exiting your rig in an emergency. Use your good judgment when adding any extra security measures to your rig.

No more sticky windows!

Reader Fred Campbell recommends this white graphite powder as the perfect fix for sticky windows. Frames can contract in cooler weather, making things tight. Fred says his fix is lubricating the window tracks with a simple “puff” of white graphite powder. Why the white? “It doesn’t make a mess like the black stuff!” he says.

Do you have a Quick Tip? Send it to Russ (at) RVtravel.com and you just might see it here!

Ask the RV Doctor

The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions

Guide to maintaining the RV heating system

If you are a serious winter RVer or if you travel in your coach during the chilly fall or early spring months, then you fully understand the importance, convenience and comfort of having a fully functioning RV heating system. If not, spend an involuntary cold night in temperatures near freezing or below without heat and you’ll soon wish you did have that understanding! Here are four key factors to keeping your RV heating system running and keeping you warm and cozy in your RV when it’s frigid outside. Learn more.

Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

Ask BoondockBob

with Bob Difley

Rid your RV of ants and keep them out

Hi Bob,

We just stayed at an RV campground in East Texas this week and there has been a lot of rain in that area. They have had a severe problem with fire ants. After parking our travel trailer, a large ant mound appeared around the tongue jack stand. I think that is how they got into the trailer. We have put out a lot of bait traps, but they don’t appear to be attracting the ants. Any suggestions about how to get rid of these pests? —Ronnie

Read Bob’s response.

Do you have a question for Bob? Email him at bob.rvtravel (at) gmail.com .

You can find Bob Difley’s e-books on Amazon Kindle.

RV Electricity

with Mike Sokol

Campground power upgrade – expensive but necessary

I’ve had this discussion both online and offline many times, but here’s the first time I’ve seen what it actually costs to upgrade old and failing power pedestals to modern electrical code in an existing campground. I do harp on campgrounds with failing pedestals due to safety concerns for both you and your RV, and they certainly should be addressed. But we also need to understand that it will often take hundreds of thousands of dollars to completely upgrade many campground electrical systems. Read more.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40+ years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

Should you carry a spare tire?

One thing almost no one considers when shopping for a new RV is the need for a spare tire. The assumption that having a “Roadside Assistance” policy is good enough many times does not work as well as the advertisement would indicate. Here’s a great tip from Roger to not only possibly save you money but potential “roadside grief” in case of tire failure. Learn more.

The RV Kitchen

with Janet Groene

Breakfast Gold Bars

Bar cookie breakfast. One great, grainy, low-sugar bar cookie adds up to one bodacious breakfast when you’re in a rush to get to one of those first-come campgrounds. The whole secret is to use a good quality granola breakfast cereal. Buy the oat-iest and most healthful brand you can find. It will be filled with bonus ingredients such as seeds, nuts and dried fruit. Cut and wrap to eat on the go. Get the recipe.

Check out hundreds of other recipes by Janet . . . and her many books at Amazon.com, including “The Survival Food Handbook.”

RV Short Stop



Taps at the Guardhouse

Fort Worden State Park, Port Townsend, WA

Fort Worden is an old, abandoned military fort which peacefully perches along the bluffs of charming Port Townsend, Washington. On 433 acres, the park boasts beautiful beaches along the Admiralty Inlet, a museum, picnic grounds, bunker exploration, rentable guard-houses and endless walking trails. It’s the perfect place to explore with kids, stay the night in hopes of a ghost story (or two), or stop for lunch. Taps at the Guardhouse is one of three restaurants in the park. What makes it so special? It’s in the old fort prison. Ever eaten lunch inside a jail cell? Here’s your chance. The restaurant keeps the decor simple and even serves water in metal cups, like the jail did. Old trumpets once used to wake the prisoners line the walls. The menu is simple but tasty. Order a bowl of razor clam chowder or a pulled-pork sandwich from the smoker outside. Make sure to order one of the many local beers on tap, too. Visit the website here.

Camco baggage door catch to the rescue!

Free and bargain camping

From OvernightRVparking.com

Walmart Supercenter, # 1017, Manning, SC

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Permission from customer service and store purchase required. Level, well-lit, and appears safe. Lots of grassy areas for walking pets. McDonald’s, Subway, Sonic, Bojangles Chicken & Biscuits within walking distance. Gas station on site, with diesel. Address: 2010 Paxville Hwy. GPS: 33.7001, -80.2277

Uranus Fudge Factory & General Store, Saint Robert, MO

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Obtain permission from the store. Mostly level, well-lit, with I-44 traffic noise. Chicken Bones Party Bar & Grill adjacent to lot and Country Cafe, Sweetwater BBQ off the same exit. Address: 14400 Hwy “Z.” GPS: 37.829388, 37.829388

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 13,480 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

Trivia

Costco is famous for its $4.99 rotisserie chicken. When the price of chicken feed skyrocketed recently, Costco made a bold move to hold the price of its chickens at $4.99. How? By building a chicken plant in Nebraska that will soon produce roughly 100 million rotisserie chickens a year.

Bumper sticker of the week

If it weren’t for physics and law enforcement, I’d be unstoppable.

Have you seen a funny bumper sticker? Send it to Gail (at) RVtravel.com

Joke of the Week

My friend phoned me and asked what I was doing. I said, “Probably failing my driving test.”

Worth Pondering

“You are never too old to set another goal or to dream a new dream.” —C. S. Lewis

