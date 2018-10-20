RV Travel Newsletter Issue 868

Learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. This newsletter, now in its 18th year of continuous publication, is funded primarily through advertising and voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

Editor’s corner

With Chuck Woodbury

You may ask “What does the photo to the right have to do with RVing?” I took it last month from the seat in my Boeing 737 as it let down in Philadelphia.

I wrote an essay a few days later that addressed that question. I had planned to share it first with our members. But then I realized what I had written was important, and could only have been written by someone who had “lived and breathed” RVing for several decades during which so much has changed in our society and with the way we use our RVs. I believed it was important to share it with the RV industry first. In my opinion, everyone who builds or sells RVs should read what I wrote and what it could mean for the future of the pastime that so many of us love.

I asked my friend Sherman Goldenberg, the publisher of RV Business Magazine, if he would publish it first. RV Business is the largest and most influential voice in the RV industry with both print and web editions. A few days later it appeared on the publication’s popular web edition. I expected a lot of comments, whether they said “Good points,” or “You’re off your rocker, buddy!”

But after three days, there was only one comment. One! If I had posted the article on RVtravel.com, there would have been dozens. How could that be?

Do you know what I think? I think that most people in the RV industry either don’t read or they don’t give a damn about what’s happening in the industry except how many sales they made last week and can make this week. I don’t believe there’s a visionary among them except Camping World and Good Sam Club CEO Marcus Lemonis, whose greed and misguided vision have amassed him a fortune of $1.8 billion at the expense of you, me and other RVers.

Okay, here’s my story. Please leave a comment. Tell me if what I wrote makes sense or is the stupidest thing you’ve read in months. Or offer your own vision by submitting a guest commentary (send to me at chuck @ RVtravel.com). This offer is always open, by the way.

And one more thing: As I announced last week, we are putting together three days of seminars featuring a number of speakers including Mike Sokol and me, January 24-26, in Quartzsite, Arizona, at the same time as the giant RV show. Admission will be free for our members (voluntary subscribers) or for a modest fee for others. We’ll have complete information and a registration form soon. Space is limited so be sure to register early.



KOA: Where are the RVs?

By Chuck Woodbury

I found this news segment by a San Diego TV station interesting. In two minutes, it says something significant about how camping has changed, and how KOA is placing increased emphasis on serving campers without RVs. In this video, the owners of a Chula Vista KOA discuss their family-owned business and how it has changed through the years. Pay attention as the camera pans 360 degrees around the park as they talk. What’s missing? RVs! Read more and watch the two-minute video.

The latest news

about RVing from our newsroom

• Epic floods wash over Texas, scrambling rescue personnel.

• With threat of wildfires, utilities cut power to CA businesses and residences.

• “Bend streets are not your home” spray-painted on RV.

• NOAA predicts a warm, wet El Nino-fueled winter.

• Camper swept away in flash flood in Joshua Tree NP.

• National Weather Service warns of wildfire threats in California.

• Motorhomes have become the towing industry’s biggest headache.

• Oregon city to allow regulated car camping in specified parking lots.

• Largest U.S. retriever competition fills Oregon campgrounds.

• Complaints prompt city council to change occupied RV ordinance.

• Mountain lion cub found inside El Dorado County business.

• Truck pulling travel trailer overturns in collision with truck.

• Watch for increased bear activity on Blue Ridge Parkway, warns NPS.

• Man selling firewood in campground shoots customer.

• No Halloween plans yet? Try this haunted campground.

• Police recover trailer stolen from Carr Fire evacuees. Culprit in slammer.

• Joshua Tree NP closures announced due to heavy rains and flooding.

• High bear activity forces closure of part of Big Bend National Park.



Recent recalls:

• Keystone recalls 5,236 trailers: Electric brakes may fail.

• Newmar recalls motorhomes: Brake pedal may stick.

National Parks announces road closures for winter and construction

Many RVers enjoy fall camping in our national parks now that kids are back in school and the parks and campgrounds are quieter and not so busy. But if you are heading for a park, these notices of road closures for the winter or for construction will help you plan your trip. Read more.

Near disaster as bus crosses bridge with weight limits

Here’s a reminder to pay attention to bridges with weight restrictions that your RV may exceed. In this case, the result could have been tragic. On Saturday, October 13, 2018, a bus crossed a one-lane bridge with a 10-ton limit near Beaver Lake north of Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Watch the bridge sag as the bus crosses.

Dog scratches its way through RV door

What can we learn from the photos in this article? That some dogs will do just about anything to get out of an RV if left alone? Or do we learn that some RVs are so cheaply made, including their doors, that a dog can, with a little effort, scratch its way out to freedom? Check out the unedited photos.

Zap that filthy RV awning – with Mr. Clean’s help

For those that live or camp in the desert Southwest, dealing with dirt is a way of life. One spot the dirt seems to congregate is in the folds of a rolled-up awning. But cleaning an awning is usually such a tedious, difficult and “getting wet” job that it frequently gets put off. Here’s a method that will help you get that grungy awning cleaned up in fairly short order. Learn how.

GEICO has a couple of tips for preparing your RV for the winter

It’s been an exceptionally wet year for most of the East Coast, creating the perfect storm for a spectacular fall color fest. Cool temperatures and an array of colors are every camper’s delight. While there is plenty of time to enjoy a late fall trip, GEICO would like to remind campers to start thinking about RV maintenance and winterization now. Read more.

This week’s Reader Poll

In Three Little Pigs lingo what’s your RV made of?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. We’ll post the final results in next week’s newsletter. CLICK HERE.

What we learned from you last week

Do you drive or tow your RV? You told us last week, so check in for the results. Plus, how many of you plan to become full-time RVers one day? And what about carrying spare tires? How many of you do that? And now that marijuana is becoming legal in so many places, we wondered how many of you would partake of the weed in legal territory. Click here.

Traveling nurses in RVs fill health industry demands

The demand for nurses is exceeding the supply, and millennials are hitting the open road in today’s “gig” economy and becoming at least a partial solution to a workforce problem. Emergency room nurse Nathan Craft and his wife, Annie, don’t expect anything to be easy as they pull up stakes for the next two years. But like a growing number of nurses, the Crafts are answering the call of the open road. Read more.

Charge your cell phone with a campfire!

In this video from the RVtravel.com YouTube channel, Eric Brotman shows you how you can use any heat source – even a campfire – to charge your smartphone or other USB device. The device he shows you is called a Power Pot, which can double as a cooking pan. Watch the video.

RV Industry president explains effort to learn RVer buyer habits

A message from RV Industry Association (RVIA) President Frank Hugelmeyer was recently published in the RV Industry Association newsletter RVIA News & Insights. He addresses the changing makeup of today’s consumer and the best ways for the RV industry to connect with new buyers. Read more.

RVers lend their experience to help those in need of housing

Volunteering is something RVers do, and for the past two weeks, Bob Hammer and Tony Laird have been at the site of Habitat for Humanity of the North Carolina Sandhills Women Build, completing some of the more complex portions of a home for a family in need of housing. They are part of a group of elders who travel around the country in RVs, volunteering their years of construction experience to help those in need of housing. Learn more.

"The RVers" new PBS TV series coming in 2019

PBS will launch a new television series in 2019 called "The RVers" that will feature RV celebrity hosts taking an in-depth look at every aspect of the world of RVing. "The RVers" will cater to traditional RVers such as Baby Boomers and retirees, as well as contemporary and new RVers. The show will cover every kind of RV from the tiniest teardrops to the most luxurious motorhomes. Learn more.

PBS will launch a new television series in 2019 called “The RVers” that will feature RV celebrity hosts taking an in-depth look at every aspect of the world of RVing. “The RVers” will cater to traditional RVers such as Baby Boomers and retirees, as well as contemporary and new RVers. The show will cover every kind of RV from the tiniest teardrops to the most luxurious motorhomes. Learn more. Bear easily opens car doors. Hard to believe!

Here’s a reminder to lock your car doors even when you’re in the middle of nowhere. In this 90-second video, watch as a mysterious bear opens three doors of a parked car in West Boulder, Colorado. Watch the video. Chausson creates “Swiss Army knife” motorhome

France’s Chausson converts the Ford Transit-based Flash 634 into the Swiss Army knife of motorhomes for the absolute most livability out of its small footprint using smart, space-optimizing design. … At 21 feet long, it is a compact semi-integrated motorhome … [which] seats and sleeps up to five while also offering a roomy layout with a stretched rear lounge, two sets of tables and chairs, a bike garage and a bathroom. Check it out! What you need to know about smoking pot in Canadian campgrounds

Cannabis became legal on October 17 in laid-back Canada. On October 15, Parks Canada said that individuals are allowed to use cannabis when camping at registered sites across the country. But as usual with any new law, there is a lot of misunderstanding about where you can use it. Learn more. Emergency roadside repair! – Part 1

Rich “The Wanderman” is traveling to Florida from New York with his helicopter in tow. Unfortunately, the trip hasn’t gone well, mechanically speaking. Find out why. How can you end the “military” RV shower?

You know the routine, constantly turning off the shower to conserve hot water. That’s because most RVs have tank heaters with limited hot water. You never have to run out of hot water with a hybrid instant hot water heater. Find out how the Truma AquaGo® gives you a real shower in your RV. Learn more here

BUY RATE: This is the interest rate that banks or financing institutions will charge on all contracts being financed. It is a “secret” number between the lender and the dealer which is the real amount of the interest rate that the loan starts out at before the dealer increases it for its own extra profit.

DE-HORSE: This is when you take a customer out of his trade-in and let him temporarily drive the newly purchased RV before the purchase has really been finalized on the dealer’s books. The idea is to keep the customer from shopping around and finding another deal somewhere else.

ETHER: Is a slang term used in association with its actual application. For example, putting someone in the ether. This is usually done in a closing situation and the customer is not completely aware of what is happening.

More next issue. Courtesy of the Burdge Law Office.