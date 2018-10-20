RV Travel Newsletter Issue 868

Learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. This newsletter, now in its 18th year of continuous publication, is funded primarily through advertising and voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!
Issue 868 • Week of October 20-26, 2018 #rvtravel
Editor’s corner
With Chuck Woodbury
Chuck (at) RVtravel.com
You may ask “What does the photo to the right have to do with RVing?” I took it last month from the seat in my Boeing 737 as it let down in Philadelphia.
I wrote an essay a few days later that addressed that question. I had planned to share it first with our members. But then I realized what I had written was important, and could only have been written by someone who had “lived and breathed” RVing for several decades during which so much has changed in our society and with the way we use our RVs. I believed it was important to share it with the RV industry first. In my opinion, everyone who builds or sells RVs should read what I wrote and what it could mean for the future of the pastime that so many of us love.
I asked my friend Sherman Goldenberg, the publisher of RV Business Magazine, if he would publish it first. RV Business is the largest and most influential voice in the RV industry with both print and web editions. A few days later it appeared on the publication’s popular web edition. I expected a lot of comments, whether they said “Good points,” or “You’re off your rocker, buddy!”
But after three days, there was only one comment. One! If I had posted the article on RVtravel.com, there would have been dozens. How could that be?
Do you know what I think? I think that most people in the RV industry either don’t read or they don’t give a damn about what’s happening in the industry except how many sales they made last week and can make this week. I don’t believe there’s a visionary among them except Camping World and Good Sam Club CEO Marcus Lemonis, whose greed and misguided vision have amassed him a fortune of $1.8 billion at the expense of you, me and other RVers.
Okay, here’s my story. Please leave a comment. Tell me if what I wrote makes sense or is the stupidest thing you’ve read in months. Or offer your own vision by submitting a guest commentary (send to me at chuck @ RVtravel.com). This offer is always open, by the way.
And one more thing: As I announced last week, we are putting together three days of seminars featuring a number of speakers including Mike Sokol and me, January 24-26, in Quartzsite, Arizona, at the same time as the giant RV show. Admission will be free for our members (voluntary subscribers) or for a modest fee for others. We’ll have complete information and a registration form soon. Space is limited so be sure to register early.
I am very happy and proud to report that my staff and I have now posted more than 4,500 articles on this website. About ten of us post regularly, and in a month’s time we probably add another 400 or so. We have beefed up our news coverage to the point where we are not able to include all the headlines in this Saturday newsletter. I urge you to sign up for our daily RSS feed. Each afternoon, headlines of each article we posted in the past 24 hours will be emailed to you without any advertising. I have included the signup form here:
Sign up for Mike Sokol's monthly newsletter about RV electricity or any of our other newsletters.
•Did you miss last week’s RV Travel? Read it here.
•Directory of back issues.
KOA: Where are the RVs?
By Chuck Woodbury
I found this news segment by a San Diego TV station interesting. In two minutes, it says something significant about how camping has changed, and how KOA is placing increased emphasis on serving campers without RVs. In this video, the owners of a Chula Vista KOA discuss their family-owned business and how it has changed through the years. Pay attention as the camera pans 360 degrees around the park as they talk. What’s missing? RVs! Read more and watch the two-minute video.
The latest news
about RVing from our newsroom
• Epic floods wash over Texas, scrambling rescue personnel.
• With threat of wildfires, utilities cut power to CA businesses and residences.
• “Bend streets are not your home” spray-painted on RV.
• NOAA predicts a warm, wet El Nino-fueled winter.
• Camper swept away in flash flood in Joshua Tree NP.
• National Weather Service warns of wildfire threats in California.
• Motorhomes have become the towing industry’s biggest headache.
• Oregon city to allow regulated car camping in specified parking lots.
• Largest U.S. retriever competition fills Oregon campgrounds.
• Complaints prompt city council to change occupied RV ordinance.
• Mountain lion cub found inside El Dorado County business.
• Truck pulling travel trailer overturns in collision with truck.
• Watch for increased bear activity on Blue Ridge Parkway, warns NPS.
• Man selling firewood in campground shoots customer.
• No Halloween plans yet? Try this haunted campground.
• Police recover trailer stolen from Carr Fire evacuees. Culprit in slammer.
• Joshua Tree NP closures announced due to heavy rains and flooding.
• High bear activity forces closure of part of Big Bend National Park.
Recent recalls:
• Keystone recalls 5,236 trailers: Electric brakes may fail.
• Newmar recalls motorhomes: Brake pedal may stick.
National Parks announces road closures for winter and construction
Many RVers enjoy fall camping in our national parks now that kids are back in school and the parks and campgrounds are quieter and not so busy. But if you are heading for a park, these notices of road closures for the winter or for construction will help you plan your trip. Read more.
Near disaster as bus crosses bridge with weight limits
Here’s a reminder to pay attention to bridges with weight restrictions that your RV may exceed. In this case, the result could have been tragic. On Saturday, October 13, 2018, a bus crossed a one-lane bridge with a 10-ton limit near Beaver Lake north of Eureka Springs, Arkansas. Watch the bridge sag as the bus crosses.
Dog scratches its way through RV door
What can we learn from the photos in this article? That some dogs will do just about anything to get out of an RV if left alone? Or do we learn that some RVs are so cheaply made, including their doors, that a dog can, with a little effort, scratch its way out to freedom? Check out the unedited photos.
Zap that filthy RV awning – with Mr. Clean’s help
For those that live or camp in the desert Southwest, dealing with dirt is a way of life. One spot the dirt seems to congregate is in the folds of a rolled-up awning. But cleaning an awning is usually such a tedious, difficult and “getting wet” job that it frequently gets put off. Here’s a method that will help you get that grungy awning cleaned up in fairly short order. Learn how.
GEICO has a couple of tips for preparing your RV for the winter
It’s been an exceptionally wet year for most of the East Coast, creating the perfect storm for a spectacular fall color fest. Cool temperatures and an array of colors are every camper’s delight. While there is plenty of time to enjoy a late fall trip, GEICO would like to remind campers to start thinking about RV maintenance and winterization now. Read more.
This week’s Reader Poll
In Three Little Pigs lingo what’s your RV made of?
Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. We’ll post the final results in next week’s newsletter. CLICK HERE.
What we learned from you last week
Do you drive or tow your RV? You told us last week, so check in for the results. Plus, how many of you plan to become full-time RVers one day? And what about carrying spare tires? How many of you do that? And now that marijuana is becoming legal in so many places, we wondered how many of you would partake of the weed in legal territory. Click here.
Traveling nurses in RVs fill health industry demands
The demand for nurses is exceeding the supply, and millennials are hitting the open road in today’s “gig” economy and becoming at least a partial solution to a workforce problem. Emergency room nurse Nathan Craft and his wife, Annie, don’t expect anything to be easy as they pull up stakes for the next two years. But like a growing number of nurses, the Crafts are answering the call of the open road. Read more.
In this video from the RVtravel.com YouTube channel, Eric Brotman shows you how you can use any heat source – even a campfire – to charge your smartphone or other USB device. The device he shows you is called a Power Pot, which can double as a cooking pan. Watch the video.
RV Industry president explains effort to learn RVer buyer habits
A message from RV Industry Association (RVIA) President Frank Hugelmeyer was recently published in the RV Industry Association newsletter RVIA News & Insights. He addresses the changing makeup of today’s consumer and the best ways for the RV industry to connect with new buyers. Read more.
RVers lend their experience to help those in need of housing
Volunteering is something RVers do, and for the past two weeks, Bob Hammer and Tony Laird have been at the site of Habitat for Humanity of the North Carolina Sandhills Women Build, completing some of the more complex portions of a home for a family in need of housing. They are part of a group of elders who travel around the country in RVs, volunteering their years of construction experience to help those in need of housing. Learn more.
“The RVers” new PBS TV series coming in 2019
PBS will launch a new television series in 2019 called “The RVers” that will feature RV celebrity hosts taking an in-depth look at every aspect of the world of RVing. “The RVers” will cater to traditional RVers such as Baby Boomers and retirees, as well as contemporary and new RVers. The show will cover every kind of RV from the tiniest teardrops to the most luxurious motorhomes. Learn more.
Bear easily opens car doors. Hard to believe!
Here’s a reminder to lock your car doors even when you’re in the middle of nowhere. In this 90-second video, watch as a mysterious bear opens three doors of a parked car in West Boulder, Colorado. Watch the video.
Chausson creates “Swiss Army knife” motorhome
France’s Chausson converts the Ford Transit-based Flash 634 into the Swiss Army knife of motorhomes for the absolute most livability out of its small footprint using smart, space-optimizing design. … At 21 feet long, it is a compact semi-integrated motorhome … [which] seats and sleeps up to five while also offering a roomy layout with a stretched rear lounge, two sets of tables and chairs, a bike garage and a bathroom. Check it out!
What you need to know about smoking pot in Canadian campgrounds
Cannabis became legal on October 17 in laid-back Canada. On October 15, Parks Canada said that individuals are allowed to use cannabis when camping at registered sites across the country. But as usual with any new law, there is a lot of misunderstanding about where you can use it. Learn more.
Emergency roadside repair! – Part 1
Rich “The Wanderman” is traveling to Florida from New York with his helicopter in tow. Unfortunately, the trip hasn’t gone well, mechanically speaking. Find out why.
How can you end the “military” RV shower?
Popular articles from last week's issue
• RVers lament being upside down with their loans.
• New system helps you snag popular campground spots.
• Rid your RV of ants and keep them out.
• RV fridge repair company sued for cheating customers in 40 states.
• Guide to maintaining the RV heating system.
• Casinos offer RVers secure overnight camping, games, cheap buffets.
• What we learned about you last week (October 6-12).
From the RVtravel.com Reader Forums
Establishing home base in Washington state?
I grew up in Washington and now that I am retired, I thought it would be a good place to establish a home base to RV from. I really like the idea of purchasing a lot in a 55+ community and possibly renting it out while I am away. Or, purchasing a small home or casita with an RV garage in a community designed for RVers. I see many places like that in Florida and Arizona. However, I would prefer some place cooler and income tax friendly like Western Washington. The only places like that seem to be in rural areas of Eastern Washington. Is this type of community not popular in the Pacific Northwest? Comment here.
Themed RV parks?
A few years ago I read somewhere that there was a trend for RV parks to adopt a theme. I find that very appealing, but I don’t see it happening to any great extent. I know there are a lot of Western themed parks, a few railroad themed parks, and of course Disney, and a few others, but for the most part parks I stay at are mostly just places to park. Maybe it’s not a great idea or a good business mode. Or, maybe there are more than I know about. I would love to have a directory where you could search by theme! Does anyone know? Comment here.
JOIN THE DISCUSSION: New users register here.
RV Clubs
Check out our Directory of RV Clubs and Organizations.
Where to complain about bad RVs, dealers, service, RV parks.
This is an ever-expanding list of resources where you can report, share or discuss your problems with RV manufacturers or dealers.
Did you buy a lemon RV? Here’s more about RV lemons and lawyers who will represent you if you need help.
Ask the RV Shrink
Couple disagree on how to solve wobbly toad problem
Dear RV Shrink:
We are towing a small sedan behind our motorhome. The car started acting strange – it developed a wobble at slow speeds. At first we thought it was the roads we were driving on, but it turns out to be an issue with the car. My husband hates to deal with businesses on the road he is not familiar with. He studies any problem for hours before he acts. In this case he finally decided we had a tire issue. He went and had two new tires put on and the tire dealer told him he also had a bent wheel. …
Read the rest of the question and the RV Shrink’s advice.
Can’t get enough of the Shrink? Read his new e-book: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask or check out his other e-books.
Latest fuel prices as of October 15, 2018
Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel:
Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.88. [Calif.: $3.71]
Change from week before: Down 2 cents; Change from year before: Up 39 cents.
Diesel: $3.39. [Calif.: $4.11]
Change from week before: Up 1 cent; Change from year before: Up 61 cents.
RV Quick Tips
With unraveling paper rolls, there’s never a “last word”
Some paper towel manufacturers would have you believe their products come on never-ending rolls. Well, it appears there’s a never-ending supply of advice on how to keep those never-ending rolls from uncoiling. Here’s another bit from John R. Rose: “I keep reading how people have solved the paper towel problem with rubber bands, pins, paper clips and many, many other possibilities. I’ve never had that problem since I started RVing approximately 15 years ago. I have always bought Viva paper towels. They stick to each other very lightly and never unroll unless I want them to. I put over a hundred thousand miles on my motorhome and never have I had them unroll. Almost every Grocery Outlet has Viva paper towels. Try them once and you’ll use them for the rest of your RVing career.” —Thanks, John!
Check the battery’s water level before charging
Need to charge your batteries but the “water level” is low? Wait until after you’ve charged them, then fill. Exception: If the level is below the top of the plates, fill to just cover the plates, then charge. After charging, complete the “fill up.”
Do you have a Quick Tip? Send it to Russ (at) RVtravel.com and you just might see it here!
Gizmos and Gadgets
Keep your starter battery charged this winter with Battery Tender
This is the time of year when RVers are either storing their rig for the winter or thinking about warm, sunny campgrounds and boondocking locations. Whatever you do, if you plan on parking your rig for a month or more, you might want to consider a battery tender to keep your starter battery fully charged. You can harness the power of the sun with this Battery Tender 10-Watt Solar Panel Charger and Maintainer. It’s 100% portable and is ideal for storage space without power access. (Other sizes are also available.) Learn more.
Rate your RV
This new poll asks readers of popular RVs to rate their vehicles.
This week:
Rate your Thor Ace motorhome
ONLY RESPOND if you currently own a recent model of this vehicle. Click here. To see the current results without voting, simply click “View Results” in the bottom left corner of the poll.
Ask the RV Doctor
The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions
Tips for RVing comfortably in the cold and snow
Winter RVing is not only doable but also encouraged! Take the necessary precautions, such as staying tuned to a reliable weather forecasting source and make sure all your safety devices have been tested and verified, and you should be able to enjoy your RV in even the chilliest winter weather. Here is some useful information to help make that wintry trek comfortable.
Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.
Ask BoondockBob
with Bob Difley
How to get started boondocking in the Southwestern deserts
Hi Bob,
We’re from the Midwest and are leaving after Christmas for our first trip to the desert. We hope to spend a few months and do a lot of boondocking but don’t know where to start. Can you point us in the right direction where we’re not too isolated (we’re not that confident yet)? Thanks. —Warren and Bernice
Do you have a question for Bob? Email him at bob.rvtravel (at) gmail.com .
You can find Bob Difley’s e-books on Amazon Kindle.
RV Electricity
with Mike Sokol
Start me up … Generators and rooftop air conditioners
Here’s a topic that I’ve pondered for years but never had a good reason to look at more deeply than a howdy-do: hard (or soft) start capacitors for air conditioners. Briefly, rooftop air conditioners on RVs draw a LOT of peak current when the compressor kicks in. … [T]he real problem is when you’re using a small generator like a Honda EU2000i to run your RV’s rooftop air conditioner.
Read about the new product Mike is testing.
Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40 years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.
RV Tire Safety
with RV tire expert Roger Marble
Do RV owners know about tire age?
There are many posts on how to learn the calendar age of tires by reading the DOT serial number and “decoding” the last four digits to learn the week and year a tire was made. But just knowing the calendar age doesn’t tell you the useful life of a tire. We recently took a poll which asked: “Have you ever heard the phrase, ‘Tires age out before they wear out?'” Read the results.
Astronomy for RVers
with Chris Fellows
The Big Picture (Part 2) – Nature’s power houses: the stars
In The Big Picture (Part 1), Chris talked about the smallest bits of the universe: the comets, asteroids, planets and other detritus that make up solar systems. This time he discusses the stars themselves. Stars are the dynamos of our universe and provide the temperature gradients and light sources that make the cosmos an interesting place. Learn more.
The RV Kitchen
with Janet Groene
Lamb ‘n’ Lentils
Lamb love long, slow camp cooking. A relative of a classic cassoulet, this elegant comfort food is ideal for the cook pot, instant pot or pressure cooker. Cook it long and slow over the campfire or quickly under pressure. Either way it should be fall-apart tender. Spoon it up, accompanied by crusty French bread. Get the recipe.
Check out hundreds of other recipes by Janet . . . and her many books at Amazon.com, including the new “The Survival Food Handbook.”
The RoVing Naturalist
with Dennis Prichard
Immerse yourself in nature … Volunteer!
Now that Dennis has retired from his career with the National Park Service and similar agencies, what will he and his wife do? Volunteer at the same types of places where he worked (i.e., the great outdoors). All kinds of positions in all types of locations are available. A lot of places have RV pads, and many only require three days’ work for free hookups. Learn all about the benefits of volunteering, and find out what Dennis, the National Park Service and intarsia have in common. (Way to go Dennis!) (And just what is “intarsia”?) Find out here.
Digital RVer
with Geeks on Tour
How to boost your cellphone Internet speeds
Some people notice beautiful trees and want to camp near them. Chris and Jim Guld notice cell towers and want to camp near them! As they travel, they are sometimes in range of strong Internet signal from a cell tower, and sometimes not. When you are in low signal areas, is there a way to boost that signal? Yes. Find out how.
Learn about smartphones and tablets
… from Geeks On Tour. Here is a recent webcast: #154, Cellular boosters and antennas – Do they work? Watch live or archives of past programs.
Be sure to check out the just-released 2nd edition of Mrs. Geek’s Guide to Google Photos, available at Amazon.com.
Common terms used by RV salespeople
BUY RATE: This is the interest rate that banks or financing institutions will charge on all contracts being financed. It is a “secret” number between the lender and the dealer which is the real amount of the interest rate that the loan starts out at before the dealer increases it for its own extra profit.
DE-HORSE: This is when you take a customer out of his trade-in and let him temporarily drive the newly purchased RV before the purchase has really been finalized on the dealer’s books. The idea is to keep the customer from shopping around and finding another deal somewhere else.
ETHER: Is a slang term used in association with its actual application. For example, putting someone in the ether. This is usually done in a closing situation and the customer is not completely aware of what is happening.
More next issue. Courtesy of the Burdge Law Office.
Facebook Groups about RVing
• The RV Bunch
• Winter RVing – Let’s stay warm together!
• How to RV for newbies
PLUS OUR OWN GROUP: RV Horror Stories
Free and bargain camping
From OvernightRVparking.com
K-Mart # 3842, Oakdale, CA
FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Obtain permission at customer service desk. Lot is level, generally quiet, and appears safe. Many eating places nearby. Address: 175 S Maag Ave. GPS: 37.77194, -120.83048
Sam’s Club # 6503, Hattiesburg, MS
FREE! Overnight parking is allowed in the lot shared by Walmart and Sam’s Club. Obtain permission from the customer service desk. Lot is level, well-lit, secure and reasonably quiet. Many other stores and restaurants nearby, including a large shopping mall. Gas station on site but no diesel. Address: 6080 U.S. Hwy 98. GPS: 31.32028, -89.38069
Overnight RV Parking, with more than 13,480 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.
Museum of the Week
The New England Maple Museum
Pittsford, VT
No trip to Vermont would be complete without maple syrup! The New England Maple Museum, tucked at the base of the beautiful Green Mountains, is sure to please your sweet tooth. The museum covers more than 200 years of maple sugaring history. History not your thing? Maybe the sweet samples scattered about the museum will interest you. Learn all about the process to make the syrup and then, of course, purchase some to take home with you. Visit the museum website here to plan your visit.
Upcoming RV Shows
•
Panhandle RV Show, October 18-21, Ft. Walton Beach, FL – CANCELLED
• Pittsburgh RV Liquidation Supersale, October 19-21, Pittsburgh, PA
• Tampa Bay Fall RV Show, November 8-11, Tampa, FL
• West Palm Beach Fall RV Show, November 8-11, West Palm Beach, FL
• Palm Springs Area RV Show & Sale, December 6-9, Indio, CA
• Quartzsite RV Show, January 19-27, 2019, Quartzsite, AZ
See the complete list of all upcoming RV shows.
Trivia
New York has the most salad shops (per square root of population) in the USA, 0.2510, which is 42.5 times more than in Laredo, Texas, the city with the fewest at 0.0059. —WalletHub.com
Bumper sticker of the week
Answer my prayer – steal this RV.
Have you seen a funny bumper sticker? Send it to Gail (at) RVtravel.com
Joke of the Week
A heavily pregnant woman hobbles painfully into the hospital with one hand on her back. A nurse comes over to her and asks her what’s wrong, but the woman just shouts, “Shouldn’t! Wouldn’t! Didn’t!” The nurse shakes her head and says, “Sorry, I don’t understand.” The woman screams, “Can’t! Won’t! Don’t!” The nurse is terribly confused and turns to a doctor, who says, “Admit her. She’s having contractions.”
Worth Pondering
“You look at things you enjoy in your life, but much more important is what you can do to make the world a better place.” —Paul Allen (Microsoft co-founder, philanthropist), 1/21/1953 – 10/15/2018
RV Travel staff
Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury.Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Senior editor: Russ De Maris. Staff writer: Emily Woodbury. Contributing writers: Greg Illes, Bob Difley, Richard Miller, Richard Mallery, Dave Helgeson, Janet Groene, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Mike Sokol, Chris Guld, Julianne Crane, Chris Fellows, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring. Marketing director: Jessica Sarvis. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.
