RV Travel Newsletter Issue 870

Issue 870 • Week of November 3-9, 2018



Guest essay

By Russ and Tiña De Maris

Russ@RVtravel.com

A few months ago we wrote about a seemingly novel concept that came out of Southern California – RV storage condos. For prices starting at $90,000 and running up to $175,000 (big enough at 5,400 square feet to store two big motorcoaches), you could own a covered, secured, plush garage for your rig.

At the time we made the case it seemed like an awful lot of money to invest in a fancy garage. And we took some heat from readers who thought we were way off base criticizing the idea. Well, maybe they were right. Those storage condos in Beaumont, California, have all sold out. And if you’d like to buy one from somebody who’s vacating, you’ll need to get on a waiting list. Even so, don’t expect to land a unit. According to Ted Deits, the man who developed the complex, when a unit becomes available it typically sells the same day. Ted has a new complex of units in Palm Springs, California, and nearly two-thirds of those are sold out.

Maybe it’s a problem of perspective. While I don’t have any “indoor” RV storage facilities available in my little corner of Arizona in Quartzsite, I could easily find one for $30 a month.

At the prodding of our readers, RVtravel.com did a little price survey based on (if you can call it so) “the real world.” We picked California’s Orange County, as that is a nearby drawing point for the RV storage condos we wrote about. Outdoor storage spaces (when they are available) are running from $189 to $400 a month. Park your rig inside a secure building? Plan on more, maybe far more – but get on the waiting list.

Do you store your RV? How much do you pay? Answer this quick poll.

So is Ted Deits’ idea really crazy? Let’s say you bought into the project when you could find an available $90,000 unit at the condo. Your banker takes your 20 percent down, leaving you to finance $72,000 at, let’s say, 4.8 percent. A 20-year note would set you back $467 a month in payments, and a 30-year mortgage will cost you $377 a month. That’s pretty close running to the “rent” you’ll pay at a rental operation. But as Ted points out, every one who has “invested” in one of his storage units and then subsequently sold it has earned a profit due to appreciation. So call it free storage, or even somebody paying you to store your RV in a secure environment.

This all sounds great – for those who have the money. And as a couple of our readers have mentioned, if you have the Newell Coach to store, you can probably afford the condo. But what about Mr. and Mrs. happy owner of a 15-year-old Class C? They scraped their retirement money together to buy that motorhome to travel in as they checked off their bucket lists. But when they return from a few weeks on the road, and their city ordinance doesn’t allow them to park it in the driveway, how on earth will they come up with the scratch to pay even $200 a month to park it in an outside lot – if they can hack the waiting list in the first place?

It’s a problem that is cropping up more and more often as residents across the country increasingly take pot shots at “unsightly RVs” and pressure local lawmakers to respond by clamping down with tighter parking and storage regulations. Are we headed for a time when the average working-class American will be forced out of the RV lifestyle, not for the price of an RV, not for the price of the fuel to drive it, but simply because they can’t afford to park it?

If you have solutions, we’d love to hear them. Please comment on our forum.

Update on the Stray Voltage Patrol

The RVtravel.com member-supported Stray Voltage Patrol is on the move, helping identify unsafe power pedestals in RV parks across America. Mike Sokol updates you on the progress of the program, and about an exciting new assignment for some of the 289 members to field test a brand new product to be introduced soon to the RV community. Read Mike’s update, and learn about a dangerous pedestal at one of America’s most popular RV parks.

Stay for free at more than 600 wineries and farms

The latest news

about RVing from our newsroom

• County forces evacuation of tenants from overcrowded RV park.

• Cummins’ Garry Enyart elected Chairman of RVIA.

• West Sacramento residents challenge RV parking ban on private property.

• Oakland awarded $8.6 mil. grant to open housing, RV parks for homeless.

• Motorhome and toad engulfed in flames in Pilot Flying J parking lot.

• AZ State Parks bulldozes Native American sites in park development.

• Mobile unveils new RV City plan for Mardi Gras.

• Seattle spends hundreds of thousands of dollars to dispose of unwanted RVs.

• Music lovers flock to UtopiaFest music festival this weekend, Nov. 2-4.

• Forest Service closes recreation facilities around Lake Tahoe for the season.

• San Francisco’s street RV residents under scrutiny – again.

• Homeless Navy vet’s new tiny home runs afoul with county code.

• Judge orders state legislator to vacate his RV he lives in.

• Yellowstone on pace to attract more than 4 million visitors again.

• “Tear Jerkers” rally on South Whidbey Island, WA.

• Hipcamp will find you a campsite on a goat farm or at a hot spring.



Recent recalls:

• Some Forest River, Coachmen motorhomes recalled.

• Airstream recalls motorhomes: screen door fire issue.

Full-timers:

Need an RV Home Base?

National Parks contain volcanoes with highest threats

According to the latest U.S. Geological Survey National Volcanic Threat Assessment, 34 of the volcanic systems (about 21 percent overall) mentioned are either entirely or partially within areas managed as national parks or national monuments. Learn how volcanoes are categorized according to their threat level, and which ones made this list.

Corps of Engineers campgrounds among RVers’ favorites

The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers is the largest federal provider of outdoor recreation with more than 90,000 campsites across the country at more than 450 lakes and waterways. Many RVers consider COE parks the best places to camp. Military members on R & R are eligible for free camping. Here’s a quick look at Raystown Lake in Pennsylvania, which is a great example of what to expect at a Corps campground. Watch the video.

Last chance (for awhile): Nearly all Yellowstone NP entrances and roads close Monday

This is your last chance (before winter). If you want to visit Yellowstone just one more time, this weekend is your last chance to drive to many iconic locations in the park before they close for winter prep. The west, south and east entrances and all roads, with one exception, will close to vehicle travel at 8 a.m. Monday, Nov. 5, so the park can prepare them for the winter season. Learn more.

Kid-sized trailer

is cuter than cute!

If you have small children or grandkids, think twice about showing them this homemade travel trailer: They may hound you into getting them one! What fun! Read more and see more photos.

Nevada state parks lost $1.2 million in uncollected entrance fees last year

Hey, you deadbeats! Did you know that nearly a third of the 3.5 million people who visited a Nevada state park last year didn’t pay? According to a new state audit, uncollected entrance fees translates into an estimated $1.2 million in lost revenue for the state. Ouch! Read more.

This week’s Reader Poll

Do you plan to vote on Tuesday?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. We’ll post the final results in next week’s newsletter. CLICK HERE.

What we learned about you last week

You’d spend $15 to stay at a truck stop overnight with electric hookups (though you’d probably complain about the noise), and there’s a good chance you’re currently reading this, right now, on your computer. For those of you who do plan on buying another RV, it’ll probably be about the same size as your current one. On hot days you like to stick to cold water to drink, though you also appreciate iced tea and lemonade. You use a pressure restrictor when hooking up to water, and you think your Keystone Montana Fifth Wheel is a pretty good rig. All this and more, right here.

How to snag a campsite in Arches NP even when “Campground Full”

No one needs to remind you that unless you have a reservation for some of the most popular National Parks you are unlikely to find a campsite. But Leslie and John don’t always follow the general consensus and sometimes the payoff works. Here’s how they scored a campsite at Arches NP.

Unfold this tiny trailer into a 100-square-foot cabin

On the road, the compact Camp365 trailer looks a bit like a futuristic sleeping pod and weighs only 1480 pounds. Arrive at camp, engage the mechanical lift assist, and voila, in about 10 minutes the tiny camper transforms into a 100-square-foot cabin with a 7-foot 6-inch ceiling which can sleep up to six people. It’s built to be used any season. Read more.

Michigan’s popular Sleeping Bear Dunes new reservation system delayed

If you’ve been looking forward to a time when you didn’t have to sleep in your RV in a long line outside Sleeping Bear Dunes campground in order to get a campsite, you will have to wait a bit longer. The new reservation system you’ve been waiting for is being delayed. Learn more.

Save your propane! Easily convert to electric heat!

How to winterize and preclean for next season – Work smarter, not harder!

After Rich “The Wanderman’s” last trip of the season, it came time to shut down all the RV systems for winter as well as clean and sanitize the interior so it’s mostly ready to go next season. What works? What doesn’t work? Find out here.

Pleasure-Way unveils lithium-powered class B motorhome

New Atlas takes a look at an all-new Class B motorhome made in North America rather in Europe, where many of the electric innovations have been introduced. One such camper van hitting American roads, the Ram Promaster-based Tofino from Canada’s Pleasure-Way, is a compact powerhouse with a lithium battery bank and a focus on electric appliances. Drop in the available solar package and you can start up an extended off-grid adventure. Read more.

Law firm seeks investors who lost money in Camping World stock

More problems crop up for Marcus Lemonis and Camping World as a law firm investigates securities issues. Faruqi & Faruqi, LLP, a leading national securities law firm, is investigating potential claims against Camping World Holdings, Inc. The firm is asking investors who lost more than $50,000 by investing in Camping World stock or options between March 8, 2017 and August 7, 2018 to contact it. Learn more.

And read about yet another, similar Camping World lawsuit.

Popular articles from last week’s issue

• Already nervous RV driver led astray by expensive GPS.

• Storing RV batteries during a harsh winter.

• Don’t look a Class B white elephant in the mouth.

• Class action lawsuit filed against Camping World.

• What we learned about you last week (October 20-26).

Keep road flares in the RV for emergency

From the RVtravel.com Reader Forums



Fridge gets hot when RV moves

Our refrigerator works great on electric or gas as long as we are sitting still; as soon as we hit the road it gets to 58 inside whether on inverter or gas or off. We keep it closed while traveling. Any ideas? Comment here.

Seeking info on emergency radio

I am looking to purchase an emergency radio and also a set of walkie talkies. We will be boondocking in the desert and near National Parks and will often not have phone service so want to be able to connect with civilization should we have an emergency. I also heard there is a device that you can push a button in an emergency and it will automatically go to emergency personnel and give the GPS where the call is coming from. I can’t find any information on what it is called or where to get it. I am looking for suggestions on which of each of these to purchase (not the cheapest but not ones that will break the bank – just ones that work well!). Comment here.

Night shade problems

My front split MCI Shades in my 2006 Allegro Bus will lower properly, but when retracting only the driver’s side retracts. Anyone had same problem? I contacted MCI and they sent re-programming info. No luck there. Comment here.

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: New users register here.

Say goodbye to goop!

What does financing an RV for 20 years REALLY mean?

In case you missed this article the first time around, here it is again. Important! Click here.

Ask the RV Shrink

Better to leave keys in toad overnight or remove them?

Dear RV Shrink:

We travel in a Class C motorhome and pull a small sedan. My husband is always paranoid that someone is going to steal the car. If we stop for the night at a Walmart or other stopover, he pulls the keys. I think we should leave them in the ignition in the correct position so that if we have to leave in the middle of the night we do not have to exit the motorhome. …

Read the rest of the question and the RV Shrink’s advice.

Can’t get enough of the Shrink? Read his new e-book: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask or check out his other e-books.

Easily clean those stubborn bugs off your RV

Latest fuel prices as of October 29, 2018

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.81. [Calif.: $3.68]

Change from week before: No change; Change from year before: Up 32 cents.

Diesel: $3.36. [Calif.: $4.07]

Change from week before: Down 3 cents; Change from year before: Up 54 cents.

RV Quick Tips



Hanging heavy TV on inside wall



Want to hang a TV mount on an RV inner wall? Tap carefully, you may find there aren’t any “studs” to tie into. Now look on the other side of the wall. Is there yet another piece of thin paneling or laminate? If you’re dealing with a closet on the other side of your proposed TV hang-out, you may have a sweet setup.

Carefully remove the wall in the closet and measure the dead space between the two walls. Is there room enough for a 3/4″ piece of plywood? Cut one to fit inside the space, then reinstall the closet wall. Mark the spots for your TV mount screws, and drill through the wall. From the TV side, use BOLTS, not screws, long enough to go completely through into the closet side. Then use fender washers and cap nuts to make a finished, non-snagging way that will securely mount your TV. Using wood screws as attaching hardware may pull out as the leveraged weight of the TV bounces down the road.

Easy check for water leaks

Check your RV for plumbing system water leaks easily. With water in the fresh tank, turn on your water pump. After it shuts off, signaling the system is pressurized, it won’t turn on again until you “call for water.” If it does turn on, you have a leak.

Do you have a Quick Tip? Send it to Russ (at) RVtravel.com and you just might see it here!

Gizmos and Gadgets

Extend your action camera up to 9 feet

You’ve possibly used – or thought about using – your smartphone on a selfie stick to take some great shots of your RV travels. But if you’ve found it to be a bit flimsy and limited in its use, you may want to consider the Shurhold Camera Adapter, a rugged appendage that will attach to the 9-foot end of one of Shurhold’s telescoping handles, making it the Goliath of selfie sticks. Learn more.

Rate your RV

This new poll asks readers of popular RVs to rate their vehicles.

This week:

Rate your Jayco Jay Flight travel trailer



Click here.

ONLY RESPOND if you currently own a recent model of this vehicle. To see the current results without voting, simply click “View Results” in the bottom left corner of the poll.

Ask the RV Doctor

The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions

Poorly designed RV makes winterizing it very difficult

Dear Gary:

Winterizing my motorhome is a joke. There are no bypasses and to reach the pump you have to crawl over the bed to access it. There’s hardly room to add a winterizing kit and there are no valves to bypass the hot water tank. Accessing the back of the water heater, you have to get on your knees and go under a closet just to see anything!…



Read the rest of the question and Gary’s response.

Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

Ask BoondockBob

with Bob Difley

A silent water pump doesn’t necessarily mean no leaks

Hi Bob,

I have assumed that if I turn off park water and turn on my water pump and it is quiet, that is a good indication of no water leaks. Anything wrong with my theory? —Tom

Read Bob’s response.

Do you have a question for Bob? Email him at bob.rvtravel (at) gmail.com .

You can find Bob Difley’s e-books on Amazon Kindle.

RV Electricity

with Mike Sokol

30-amp to 50-amp generator connections

Dear Mike,

Most generators, with the exception of really large units, 10kw or bigger, do not have a 50-amp plug. I currently have a 3000 Honda and am looking to upgrade to the 6000. The 6000 has both a 30-amp/120-volt and a 30-amp/240-volt connection. Is it possible to wire the 50-amp plug to the 30-amp/240-volt outlet on the Honda 6000? And if so, is there any advantage to doing this? …

Read the rest of the question and Mike’s response.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40+ years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

Carry an air compressor? And finding a certified tire inspector

Roger saw an RV forum post on whether you need your own air compressor, as well as where to find certified tire inspectors/technicians. Here is his answer.

Astronomy for RVers

with Chris Fellows

The Big Picture (Part 3) – Galaxies, the cosmic neighborhoods

So, what is a galaxy? One definition is: “A system of millions or billions of stars, together with gas and dust, held together by gravitational attraction.” That’s a good description but it leaves out the planets, moons, comets and asteroids that are certainly out there, and it also neglects supermassive black holes that seem to be at the center of every galaxy. And which came first: the galaxies or their black holes? Hmm. Here’s a fascinating article by Chris about that perplexing question and more.

The RV Kitchen

with Janet Groene

Pretend Posole

Make a Mexican hot pot. Traditional posole (or pozole), a specialty in Mexico on feast days and family occasions, takes hours to make and is made with pork. Thanks to canned turkey and canned white hominy, you can have hot and tasty posole quick and ready from your pantry. It’s an easy, one-pot treat to cook on the campfire, camp stove or RV range. Get the recipe.

Check out hundreds of other recipes by Janet . . . and her many books at Amazon.com, including “The Survival Food Handbook.”

Digital RVer

with Geeks on Tour



How to make a map of your RV travels

Chris and Jim Guld, Geeks on Tour, did a lot of RV traveling this summer (as usual). They take a lot of photos and keep a blog, but there’s nothing like a map to bring it all together. It’s the perfect souvenir of your travels. You will have a full-size, interactive map. You can zoom in and out. You can also click on the markers to see photos of that place and maybe even a link to a blog post. Learn how easy it is to make your own personal map here.

Learn about smartphones and tablets

… from Geeks On Tour. Here is their most recent webcast: #155, Smartphone Apps: Install, Uninstall, Organize. Watch live or archives of past programs.

Be sure to check out the just-released 2nd edition of Mrs. Geek’s Guide to Google Photos, available at Amazon.com.

RV Short Stop

Dr. Fox’s Giant Statues

Auburn, California

Just off I-80 and California State Route 49 through the Gold Country, you’ll find the statues of Dr. Kenneth Fox, a dentist who divided his time between fixing teeth and building concrete giants. Fox built them in the 1960s right next to his office at 319 Auburn Ravine Road. His son eventually took over his dental practice. It’s only a five-minute detour off the interstate to see the huge creations (no charge), with plenty of space to park any size RV. The photo is of Fox’s “Amazon Woman.”

Common Terms Used by RV Salespeople

LOT LIZARD: The salespeople who stand around an RV dealership, usually in small groups of two or three, waiting for a customer to come along so they can pounce on them to make a sale

THIRD BASEMAN: An individual who accompanies a prospective buyer because the buyer feels he is better versed in haggling over the price of the RV and/or knows more about it mechanically, thereby decreasing the chances of getting stuck with a “lemon”.

WALKING FIGURES: When the salesman knows for sure that the customer will not buy an RV at this time because he wants to check out some other dealerships, the salesman will give him a ridiculously low figure to try to beat, knowing that, in the end, he will have to come back to him.

More next issue. Courtesy of the Burdge Law Office.

Free and bargain camping

From OvernightRVparking.com

Dome Creek Rest Area, McBride, B.C.

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Permission is not required. Toilets, trash bins, and picnic tables on site. Location: On the west side of Hwy 16 at ~ Km post 846, ~ 55.1 mi N of McBride, BC or ~ 71 mi SE of Prince George, BC Airport. GPS: 53.726, -121.14248

Walmart Store # 4471, Rawlins, WY

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Obtain permission from the store. Store specifies no loud parties and no running generators all night. Lot is level and well-lit. Significant noise all night from I-80 and RR tracks behind the store. Gas station on site, with diesel. Address: 2390 E Cedar St. GPS: 41.790727, -107.206272

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 13,480 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

Museum of the Week

The Museum of Edgar Allen Poe

Richmond, VA

“Once upon a midnight dreary, while I pondered, weak and weary…” Name that poem! If you said “The Raven” by Edgar Allen Poe, you are correct! This eerie museum is dedicated to all thing Poe and is located inside the oldest house still standing in Richmond. See the author’s original manuscripts, letters, personal belongings and much more. The museum’s collection is the most comprehensive in the world and hosts programs for scholars, authors, teachers and literary enthusiasts. Visit the museum website here to learn more.

Secrets of RVing on Social Security

Author Jerry Minchey takes you on a journey that lets you discover how you can travel around the country and live the fascinating RV lifestyle for far less than it costs to live in your sticks-and-bricks home. Among other things, he shows you step-by-step how to enjoy the RVing lifestyle while traveling and living on just your Social Security income. Learn more or order.

Upcoming RV Shows



• Tampa Bay Fall RV Show, November 8-11, Tampa, FL

• West Palm Beach Fall RV Show, November 8-11, West Palm Beach, FL

• Palm Springs Area RV Show & Sale, December 6-9, Indio, CA

See the complete list of all upcoming RV shows.

Trivia

The first webcam watched a coffee pot. It allowed researchers at the University of Cambridge, England, to monitor the coffee situation without leaving their desks. This was in 1991.

Bumper sticker of the week

I want to be the person my dog thinks I am.

Have you seen a funny bumper sticker? Send it to Gail (at) RVtravel.com

Joke of the Week

I saw a poster that said, “Have you seen my cat?” I phoned the number and told them I haven’t. I like to help where I can.

Worth Pondering

“Our shared values define us more than our differences. And acknowledging those shared values can see us through our challenges today if we have the wisdom to trust in them again.” —Sen. John McCain, Aug. 29, 1936 – Aug. 25, 2018

RV Travel staff

