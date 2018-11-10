RV Travel Newsletter Issue 871

Learn about RV camping, RV travel, RV news and much more. This newsletter, now in its 18th year of continuous publication, is funded primarily through advertising and voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

Issue 871 • Week of November 10-16, 2018

Editor's corner

With Chuck Woodbury

Chuck (at) RVtravel.com



I have told you through the years about the portable darkroom I once carried with me in my motorhome. What I didn’t tell you was how much fun it was to develop and print those photos.

I would typically set up the darkroom once or twice a week, providing I could find a dark campground. All I needed was an electric hookup. Having running water was nice, but not necessary beyond a gallon to mix with the photo chemicals and later for a quick rinse of the prints.

I’d work into the wee hours of the morning, often marveling at how, in the middle of nowhere, I could print photos for newspapers and magazines. As I worked, I would sip cheap beer, listen to my Walkman, and sing like a giant canary. I remember being very happy. My neighbors would never have guessed what was going on next door.

Of course, with our digital cameras a darkroom is no longer necessary.

If you are looking for a creative hobby while traveling, consider photography. An iPhone or other smartphone with a camera is all you need. A small point-and-shoot camera works, too. An instruction book on basic photography techniques will help.

I love to take photos of all things odd and funny. As I head down an unfamiliar road, my eyes are darting left, right, up, down, everywhere – on the lookout for something “different” – a funny business slogan on a sign, an unusual mailbox, or perhaps a giant statue of a steer high atop a restaurant (“Steaks served here”). In Woodland, California, I snapped a photo of City Hall along with the street sign out front, “Dead Cat Alley.”

I am always looking for strange-looking animals – most often fake ones – like the photo here of a T-Rex that appears to be intent on terrorizing a town. Actually, it was (and still is) a statue in Vernal, Utah. A small sign in front said, “Welcome to Vernal.” For my photo, I walked down the street a few hundred yards and used a telephoto lens to make the dinosaur appear large and menacing. It remains one of my very favorite roadside shots!

I will drive out of my way to photograph anything that’s the “World’s Largest.” I have stopped several times in Winlock, Washington, for example, to photograph the “World’s Largest Egg.” In Brunswick, Missouri, I proudly photographed the “World’s Largest Pecan.” I photographed Gail in front of the World’s Largest Turkey in Freeze, Minnesota.

Occasionally, a photo simply presents itself, like the friendly chipmunk that showed up at my campsite in the Lassen (Calif.) National Forest. The little fellow demanded Cheez-Its. This was back when I fed wild animals (naughty me). Looking at the photo of this cute little guy peeking over my coffee mug always makes me smile.

For many years now I have taken most of my photos with my iPhone. It’s all anyone needs these days to take interesting travel photos, and the quality is so good even most magazines can publish them.

Most travelers, I have observed, photograph mostly scenery, much of which will bore their friends and have little interest to the photographer years later. My advice: Take pictures of friends, family, interesting people you meet – and maybe keep an eye out for offbeat stuff. A funny photo can make people laugh just as much as a good joke.

If you’re a veteran, Happy Veteran’s Day! Thank you for your service. You deserve this special day! Thanks to you who fought in Vietnam who returned home unappreciated. How wrong! And thanks, all you others! Thanks to my father, up there in Heaven for ten years now, who piloted a B-24 Liberator bomber 35 times over Germany during World War II, getting shot down once but coming right back after the French Underground helped smuggle him and his crew back to England! What guts! Heroes? Absolutely!

Coming soon

•A new and improved RVtravel.com website. Easier to navigate and more mobile-friendly.

Comprehensive list of RV-related recalls for October

The list of latest recalls on RVs and other vehicles and/or products of interest to RVers has been released by the U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration. The list includes models from Airstream, Entegra, Erwin Hymer, Forest River, Jayco, Keystone, and MANY others — plus many other vehicles commonly used by RVers. Is your RV or other vehicle on the list? Find out here.

One reason Consumer Reports doesn’t rate RVs

by RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury

RVers ask me all the time if there’s a “Consumer Reports” for RVs. I tell them, no, there is not. There are websites that sell reports where RVs are rated, but I do not trust them. I don’t know how you can adequately rate an RV without going to huge expense: There are so many makes and models, and within each model there are different floor plans. … Most ratings [of RVs], in fact nearly all that you read online or in magazines, are more fluff than substance, often reading more like sales brochures than legitimate reviews. Learn more.



The latest news about RVing from our newsroom

• State of Emergency in L.A. & Ventura counties; Homes burning in Malibu. (Fri. p.m.)

• UPDATE: California wildfires, 9:00 a.m. Pacific Time, Friday.

• Wildfire erupts in Ventura County, threatening Thousand Oaks.

• Camp Fire rages toward Chico, evacuation warnings issued.

• New fire erupts in CA’s Butte County, evacuations ordered.

• Tragedy strikes Canadian couple: RV rolls over, man dies, wife in hospital.

• Astoria, OR, closes free dump station saying it could overload system.

• Motorhome bursts into flames on Mississippi’s Gulf Coast.

• UPDATE: Golden Ears Park will still have first-come, first-served camping.

• Salem, Virginia, firefighters contain trailer fire from spreading.

• West Seattle Health Club ordered to clean up homeless RV dwellers’ trash.

• Five-vehicle crash caused by motorhome sends 18 to hospital.

• New data to influence San Francisco’s plans for RV dwellers.

• Big changes at Parker, AZ, area state parks result in controversy.

• Seattle says No-Parking signs to deter homeless RVers a “public nuisance.”

• Man surrenders after threatening to blow up RV in downtown Fresno.



Recent recalls:

• Grand Design recalls trailers: Mini-breaker issue could cause fire.

A real shocker about campground electricity

Chuck Woodbury reports about what happened when RVtravel.com electricity expert Mike Sokol delivered his Master Electrician License application to the testing office. Out of the blue, the woman at the desk told him something that he never expected about campground electricity. Read more.

Winter Texans increase after years of decline

The Rio Grande Valley’s Winter Texan population ticked upward last season after nearly a decade of declining numbers. That’s the good news from the latest Winter Texan Survey conducted by the University of Texas-Rio Grande Valley. The bad news is that household spending appears to be significantly down from the previous season, though officials are not sure why. Read more.

Visit a National Park for free on Veterans Day this weekend

Get out your map of our National Parks and if you’re anywhere near one you can visit it for FREE on Veterans Day, this Sunday. There are more than 400 national parks in the United States, and many of them are free every day, but 128 national parks normally charge a fee, except on designated free days. Learn more, and visit a National Park Sunday.



Low bridge crushes fifth-wheel’s A/C – driver continues on

Some RVs, especially motorhomes and fifth-wheels, are quite tall, but their drivers already know that. So you wonder what they were thinking when they saw the road signs leading up to this bridge (clearance of only 11 feet 8 inches) in Durham, North Carolina, that has already claimed hundreds of trucks and other high vehicles since its inauguration about a century ago. Watch the video.

Yellowstone geyser erupts, spewing debris and rubbish 30 feet into the air

A shower of debris littered the ground when Ear Spring geyser at Yellowstone National Park blew on September 15. The items found may be interesting from a historical perspective – but staff stressed this was no excuse for visitors to the park to be litterbugs. Park ranger Rebecca Roland said: ”When the vent becomes completely plugged, as it has in several springs in the park, then the spring can actually plug up to the point where it’s not a hot spring anymore and it’ll go dormant or it’ll die.” Learn more.

This week’s Reader Poll

Have you already made one or more campsite reservations for next summer?

Please let us know. After you click your response, you’ll see how others have responded. Feel free to leave a comment. We’ll post the final results in next week’s newsletter. CLICK HERE.

What we learned from you last week

Another great week of learning about you! Looks like you voted last Tuesday, many of you with an absentee ballot; your favorite sport to watch is football; you’re mostly afraid of heights and spiders; you’re retired; you probably bought your first RV when you were between the ages of 60-75 (though this was a close one); and you like your Jayco Jay Flight travel trailer. Oh, also there’s a long rant about political comments from a few of you, which are not welcome on our site. Click here to read.

Fulltime RVer without physical address unable to register to vote

Are fulltimers being deprived of their right to vote because they don’t have a physical residence address? It seems so, as this fulltime RVer says. Read more, and feel free to comment below the article.

Get around in this solar-charging, belt-driven, electric pedal car

Many RVers don’t want to tow a vehicle behind their RV or drive their huge fifth-wheel-towing pickup truck for simple trips to the store, for example. A small company in Maine has come up with a middle-ground vehicle that can be used for limited sightseeing and trail exploring, or trips to the local farmers market. The Screecher, an electric pedal car, might be just right for those purposes. Learn more.

North Carolina county considers allowing tiny homes in RV resorts

North Carolina’s Brunswick County is considering allowing tiny home communities with proposed code changes for outdoor RV resorts and campgrounds. If passed, up to 40 percent of an outdoor RV resort could eliminate overnight campsites and replace them with tiny homes. Learn more.

An update on Malia

Here’s the latest news from our friend and full-time RVer Malia Lane. Many of you have been following Malia’s journey in her battle with terminal cancer. Here she discusses the pros and cons of cannabis versus opioids for pain, including an account of the tremendous amount of research she’s done. Read the post.

Paddle miles of kayak trails in Alabama’s Mobile-Tensaw Delta

One of the best canoe and kayak trails in the country is the Mobile-Tensaw Delta, our nation’s second largest river delta. It encompasses a vast wetland (250,000 acres, of which 100,000 are publicly owned and managed) characterized by estuarine marsh, cypress-tupelo swamp, and bottomland hardwood ecosystems. Learn more.

Rich “The Wanderman’s” last trip of the season – and it was a doozy!

A couple of weeks ago Rich “The Wanderman” embarked on his last trip of the season, hauling his helicopter to Florida with his motorhome. The trip was memorable: some good, some bad, all interesting, and generally fun. And he lost some more weight on his “No sleep, no food, all work” diet. Read more.

RVBusiness Top 50 RV dealers honored in Las Vegas

A standing-room-only crowd gathered at the Paris Las Vegas Wednesday night for the RVBusiness Top 50 Dealers Awards honoring North American RV dealers for their outstanding customer service, community involvement, and general excellence in overall operations. Who made the list and how were they chosen? Find out here.

Camping World’s third-quarter financial report disappoints investors

Investors hoped to see some sales growth for Camping World in the third-quarter financial report but results were up just 6% to $1.31 billion and weren’t good enough to satisfy even these modest expectations. Some continuing headwinds could remain for the retailer to overcome going into the end of the year. Learn more.

Popular articles from last week’s issue

• Update on the Stray Voltage Patrol.

• Big changes at Parker, AZ, area state parks result in controversy.

• Better to leave keys in toad overnight or remove them?

• Motorhome and toad engulfed in flames in Pilot Flying J parking lot.

• What we learned about you last week (October 27-November 2).

• How to snag a campsite in Arches NP even when “Campground Full.”

From the RVtravel.com Reader Forums



Where you store your RV

From editor Chuck Woodbury: In issue 870 of the RV Travel Newsletter we wrote about how some RVers are buying RV storage condos — and paying as much as $175,000. Most RVers who can’t store their RVs at home when not using them typically rent a storage space – for far, far less — $100 to a few hundred dollars a month is typical. Do you need to store your RV? Read how and where some of our readers store their RVs.

Trying to avoid winterizing his RV

From reader Steven Locy: As a newbie with a 17′ travel trailer in Oklahoma, I am trying to avoid winterizing my trailer as we have plans to travel to south Texas in winter. However, we do get a few days of freezing weather. Any advice or links to ways to protect the trailer without winterizing it? Comment here.

JOIN THE DISCUSSION: New users register here.

What does financing an RV for 20 years REALLY mean?

Ask the RV Shrink

Tow vehicle vanished from busy campground

Dear RV Shrink:

I learned a lot last week reading various readers’ comments to your column on securing the “toad.” You might also want to mention tow vehicles. We had our pickup stolen right out of a busy campground – locked up, no key inside, never found. …

Read the rest of the question and the RV Shrink’s advice.

Can’t get enough of the Shrink? Read his e-book: Dr. R.V. Shrink: Everything you ever wanted to know about the RV Lifestyle but were afraid to ask or check out his other e-books.

Latest fuel prices, November 5, 2018

Here are the latest U.S. average prices per gallon of gasoline and diesel fuel:

Regular unleaded gasoline: $2.75. [Calif.: $3.64]

Change from week before: Down 6 cents; Change from year before: Up 19 cents.

Diesel: $3.34. [Calif.: $4.07]

Change from week before: Down 2 cents; Change from year before: Up 46 cents.

RV Fire Safety Tip

An emergency fire plan that can save your life – Part 9 of 13

Having a solid fire escape plan may help you replace panic with logical, life-saving actions if a fire occurs. Knowing exactly what to do and doing it quickly can make a big difference in an emergency situation.

You may need to tailor your plan to accommodate a visually or hearing-impaired person. A whistle can aid a visually impaired person who needs to signal for help during an evacuation. Alarms that sound intermittently allow for an exchange of emergency information otherwise masked by the noise of a constant alarm. Continuously sounding alarms can disorient people who are auditory-dependent. Visual signaling systems are available for those who can’t hear smoke alarms. Posting emergency information on your coach’s windows can alert rescuers to the fact there’s a person with special needs inside.

Courtesy: Mac “The Fire Guy” McCoy



RV Quick Tips



Getting rid of used cooking grease

Boondockers will especially appreciate this idea: Use fine sand from a creek bed or desert floor to soak up grease in frying pans after cooking. Deposit the grease-soaked sand in the trash. Discarding it outside will draw unwanted critters. Then also clean those pots and pans with sand, which is especially effective on scorched or burned-on food, since it acts as an excellent scouring powder. You will use a lot less of your precious water to clean up — but don’t use it on non-stick cookware. You can find Bob Difley’s RVing e-books on Amazon Kindle.

Check your micro before moving

It’s a good idea to check inside your RV’s microwave oven before hitting the road for the day. A cup of coffee that got heated but then forgotten will certainly spill, making a mess.

Do you have a Quick Tip? Send it to Russ (at) RVtravel.com and you just might see it here!

Gizmos and Gadgets

Air-Dryr fights rust, mold and mildew in hidden places

Notice to RV owners: Moisture is insidious. It can hide unseen in the dark depths of cabinets and lockers. Even small amounts can cause rust, mold and mildew to set in. The result can be anything from a blemish to the complete loss of an item. Air-Dryr from Davis Instruments is an inexpensive way to stave off damaging humidity. Learn more.

Rate your RV

This new poll asks readers of popular RVs to rate their vehicles.

This week:

Rate your Winnebago View motorhome

Click here.

ONLY RESPOND if you currently own a recent model of this vehicle. To see the current results without voting, simply click “View Results” in the bottom left corner of the poll.

Previous polls: Thor Ace motorhome • Keystone Montana Fifth Wheel • Jayco Jay Flight trailer.

Ask the RV Doctor

The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer, answers your questions

Diagnosing “boiling” and stinky batteries

Dear Gary,

I just bought a used coach equipped with dual auxiliary batteries. I used my voltmeter to test them and only got a reading of 8.5 volts. When I checked the cells I found they all were almost dry. I refilled them all with distilled water and plugged in my outside power cord to allow a trickle charge. I checked the battery readings every day for three days and the readings were still routinely 8.5 volts. Today when I pressed the AUX button on my panel, all five indicator lights came on to the “Full Charge” indicator. I tested the batteries again and they all registered 8.5 volts. …

Read the rest of the question and Gary’s response.

Read more from Gary Bunzer at the RVdoctor.com. See Gary’s videos about RV repair and maintenance.

Ask BoondockBob

with Bob Difley

Leaving the comfort zone of home hard for first-time solo RVer

Hi Bob,

I’m still getting ready to go solo in my 30-foot National Sea Breeze 5th wheel. I’m staying with my son in Tucson while making the 5th wheel into a home. I need to learn everything about the 5th wheel, as well as fit my things into it. It’s been sitting in front of his house for about 3 weeks now. Just got the first complaint about it being parked there. Where do you put an RV while you’re outfitting it if you live in a housing area that frowns on them? —Debbie

Read Bob’s response.

Do you have a question for Bob? Email him at bob.rvtravel (at) gmail.com .

You can find Bob Difley’s e-books on Amazon Kindle.

RV Electricity

with Mike Sokol

Tired pedestals are dangerous

Hi Mike,

We just spent a long weekend at Disney’s Fort Wilderness for our grandson’s birthday. Everyone talks about the very high prices for everything Disney, and I agree. But I was appalled to see that money not going into the most basic of upkeep and safety. This is a photo of our power pedestal there, site #505. Our RV uses the 30A, so not a problem for us. But I would not want to plug a 50A motorhome into this. —John C., Davie, FL

Read Mike’s response.

What brand portable inverter generator do you use?

Please take a moment to participate in this poll so Mike can determine the most popular brands of portable inverter generators used by our readers. Click here.

Mike Sokol is an electrical and professional sound expert with 40+ years in the industry. Visit NoShockZone.org for more electrical safety tips. His excellent book RV Electrical Safety is available at Amazon.com. For more info on Mike’s qualifications as an electrical expert, click here.

RV Tire Safety

with RV tire expert Roger Marble

Remember: A tire is just a tool you use to get a job done

Roger’s post this week is in response to a report of tread cracking of some traction design tires placed on a custom heavy car hauler trailer. The owner was blaming the 4-year-old tires. When there are tire problems, including actual “failure,” it’s common for some to say, “My xxx brand tires failed. I will never buy xxx tires again.” Well, Roger says there is no such thing as a “fail-proof” tire. Read more.

The RV Kitchen

with Janet Groene

Sweet Potato Dumplings

Sweet ways with sweet potatoes. It’s sweet potato season and this recipe has a new twist. In Janet’s supermarket, sweet potato patties are sold in the meat department. In your area they might also be found frozen or with produce. Try this super-sweet side dish with turkey, chicken or ham. It’s a nice change from the same ol’ marshmallow-topped sweet potato casserole. Get the recipe.

Check out hundreds of other recipes by Janet … and her many books at Amazon.com, including “The Survival Food Handbook.”

RV Short Stop

with Julianne G. Crane



Texas Renaissance Festival is fun RV short stop

Todd Mission (northwest of Houston), Texas



For Winter Texans – those RV Snowbirds migrating to the Gulf Coast – the Texas Renaissance Festival is a great RV short stop for those looking for lots of dress-up fun and games. The Festival, held weekends through Nov. 25, offers more than 20 stages of live entertainment of all kinds. A 200-acre camping facility with some amenities is located adjacent to the Festival site. Learn more.

Common Terms Used by RV Salespeople

SLED: Reference is quite often given to a customer’s old trade-in coach which is usually “beat up” and worth little or nothing.

PENCIL: This has two applications. First, a sales manager will pencil a salesman’s deal by crossing out the customer’s offer and penciling in the figure that he wants to get for that RV. The second application is used when a salesman or sales manager changes the selling price or trade-in allowance and covers it up with an increase in the customer’s monthly payment because of the additional cost he expects to pay for Credit Life, Accident and Health insurance.

LIAR LOAN: This is where the dealer alters the buyer’s credit application income or expense data without the customer knowing about it and then submits the falsified application data to a third party lender for loan approval; may also include telling the lender that the vehicle being sold has optional equipment on it that it actually does not have in order to increase the appearance of the vehicle’s value as collateral for the loan.

More next issue. Courtesy of the Burdge Law Office.

Free and bargain camping

From OvernightRVparking.com

Somervell County Picnic Area, McCarney, TX

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed. Maximum stay: 24 hours. This picnic area is a double loop, off and separated from the highway, with entrances at both ends. There are sheltered picnic tables, BBQ grills, and trash receptacles on site but no other known amenities. Location: On NW side of US 67, ~ 2.1 mi NE of jct with SR 220, or ~ 9.2 mi SW of jct with SR 220, east of Stephenville, TX. GPS: 32.169170, -97.894436

Walmart Supercenter # 2888, Palmyra, PA

FREE! Overnight parking is allowed but must obtain permission from the customer service desk. Quiet, appears level and safe. Pizza Hut, Arby’s, Sonic, Texas Roadhouse are all within walking distance. Address: 100 N Londonderry Square. GPS: 40.3216, -76.5611

Overnight RV Parking, with more than 13,480 locations listed, is the largest and best resource for locating free and inexpensive places to spend a night in an RV. For membership information and a demo of the site, click here. A modest membership fee required, but try the free demo. Watch a video about OvernightRVparking.com.

Upcoming RV Shows



• Tampa Bay Fall RV Show, November 8-11, Tampa, FL

• West Palm Beach Fall RV Show, November 8-11, West Palm Beach, FL

• Palm Springs Area RV Show & Sale, December 6-9, Indio, CA

See the complete list of all upcoming RV shows.

Trivia

In captivity, ravens can learn to talk better than some parrots. They also mimic other noises, like car engines, toilets flushing, and animal and bird calls. Ravens have been known to imitate wolves or foxes to attract them to carcasses that the raven isn’t capable of breaking open. From mentalfloss.com.

Bumper sticker of the week

I’m retired. Go around me.

Have you seen a funny bumper sticker? Send it to Gail (at) RVtravel.com

Joke of the Week

I’m not sure I believe all this stuff about genetically modified food being bad for you. I feel fine and I just had a really tasty leg of salmon.

Worth Pondering

“Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak out and remove all doubt.” —Abraham Lincoln

