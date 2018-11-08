RVBusiness Top 50 RV dealers honored in Las Vegas

A standing-room-only crowd gathered at the Paris Las Vegas Wednesday night for the RVBusiness Top 50 Dealers Awards honoring North American RV dealers for their outstanding customer service, community involvement, and general excellence in overall operations.

The reception was part of the 2018 RV Dealers Convention/Expo and trade show. This year’s Top 50 was sponsored by Airxcel, Brown and Brown Insurance, Cummins Power Generation, Dometic Corp., Freightliner Custom Chassis Corp., Lippert Components Inc., Northpoint Commercial Finance, NTP-STAG, Protective Asset Protection, and Wells Fargo CDF, reports Woodalls Campground Management.

Among the Top 50 honorees, five Blue Ribbon honorees were singled out for their exemplary performances: Airstream Adventures Northwest, Affinity RV, PleasureLand RV Center, Richardson’s RV Centers and Wilkins RV.

Two other dealers also received special recognition: Burlington RV SuperStore, recipient of the Arthur J. Decio Humanitarian Award sponsored by Wells Fargo CDF for a dealer excelling in charitable endeavors, and Hartville RV Center, which earned the Gaylord Maxwell Innovation Award by Lippert Components Inc. for its creative business strategies.

Editor’s note: Manufacturers nominate RV dealers for this award, who each then complete an application and from which a panel of industry “experts” determines the finalists.