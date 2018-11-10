RVDA board passes the torch to its new slate of officers

The RV Dealers Association (RVDA) held its annual meeting at the RVDA Convention and Expo, marking a changing of officers as well as presenting some awards and honoring outgoing chairman Tim Wegge, reported RV News.

Before handing the gavel to incoming chairman Mike Regan, Wegge reported to the assembled members that RVDA ended its fiscal year June 30 with a surplus and that its fiscal 2019 budget would be $3.6 million. Although this week’s federal elections usher in a period of divided government, Wegge says he sees areas of potential bipartisan cooperation in amending the tax code to restore deductibility for travel trailer purchases and passage of a Restore Our Parks Act.

In addition to Regan, new officers consist of Ron Shepherd, president of Camperland RV of Oklahoma, as first vice chairman; Chris Andro, general manager and partner, Hemlock Hill RV, as second vice chairman; Mike Pearo, Hilltop Trailer Sales, as treasurer; and Sherry Shields, Pan Pacific RV Centers, as secretary.

Delegates elevated to the board of directors are Rick Horsey, Parkview RV Center; Scott Silva, Cold Spring RV Corporation; and Nathan Hart, Walnut Ridge Family Trailer Sales.