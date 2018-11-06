RV Daily Tips Newsletter 1000

Issue 1000 • November 6, 2018

Amazon is now offering free shipping to all U.S. customers – not just Prime subscribers – on orders that will arrive in time for Christmas. Usually, non-Amazon Prime customers must spend at least $25 for free shipping on some items.

Welcome to issue 1,000 of RV Daily Tips from RVtravel.com.

Don’t trip the breaker!

With electricity expert and veteran RVer Mike Sokol

One of our readers sent this in and I think it’s a great quick tip. Here’s what George has to say: “Take small colored sticker dots and put one on each outlet that corresponds in color to a dot placed on a breaker in your electrical panel. When you plug in an appliance to one color dotted outlet such as a toaster, don’t plug your kettle into an outlet with the same color. This way you can avoid having two heavy-drawing appliances drawing current through the same breaker, thus avoiding a tripped breaker. In the event a breaker does trip, this should make it easier to find the thrown breaker knowing which outlet you were using.” Thanks to George Bliss! These 1/4″ diameter neon colored dots should do the trick and be visible in low light.

Protecting your tires when parking

Ale suggests this construct for putting under your parked RV tires: “Two-by-eight treated boards with leftover fiberglass shingles stapled to the boards. Shingles are great moisture barriers – most of us live under them.” Thanks for the water-shed idea, Ale!

Keep gray tank odors away

HepvO is a unique self-sealing waste valve that prevents the escape of foul sewer air from waste discharge systems, and actively maintains the pressure equilibrium in soil and waste installations. As a dry sealing valve, HepvO utilizes a purpose designed membrane to create an airtight seal between the living space and the drainage system.

Today’s brain teaser (answer below): Two fathers and two sons walk into a candy store. They all buy candy for 50 cents but all together they only spend $1.50. How is this possible?

Faster internet speeds?

Leslie Rolsheim shares her experience. “My husband and I have been RVing for over 20 years. We have experienced very S-L-O-W internet due to people streaming movies in campgrounds and other locations. Ten years ago we did a survey with other RVers and came to the conclusion that a personal Hot Spot WiFi is the best for us. We switched to Verizon for our Internet and phones. Have never had a problem with reception AND it doesn’t have to be plugged in to work. I use it with my iPad for navigation and checking email while on the road. (My husband does all the driving.) We just have to charge it when necessary. When we are boondocking, we use our portable chargers. We also have Dish Network for our TV. We take our Dish Box and portable dish antenna.” Thanks, Leslie!

Winter RV storage prep

Storing your trailer for severe cold requires draining the fresh water AND the water heater. Install a water heater by-pass kit and then drain the water heater. The entire water distribution system should be drained through a low point drain or by blowing the pipes clean, using compressed air. Don’t forget the water supply to the toilet. Kitchen, shower and washbasin traps should be filled with nontoxic antifreeze. Batteries should be removed or kept fully charged.

FindFuelStops

This handy website is a fuel stop directory for trucks (though works the same for RVs) and gives you the nearest fuel stations with diesel, overnight parking locations, truck stops and rest areas. It’s a good site to bookmark!

Answer to today’s brain teaser: One father, one grandfather and one son makes two fathers and two sons! 3 x $0.50 = $1.50

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

Three ladies were discussing the travails of getting older. One said, “Sometimes I catch myself with a jar of mayonnaise in my hand while standing in front of the refrigerator, and I can’t remember whether I need to put it away or start making a sandwich.” The second lady chimed in with, “Yes, sometimes I find myself on the landing of the stairs and can’t remember whether I was on my way up or on my way down.” The third one responded, “Well, ladies, I’m glad I don’t have that problem. Knock on wood,” as she rapped her knuckles on the table and then said, “Oh! That must be the door, I’ll get it!”

