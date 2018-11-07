RV Daily Tips Newsletter 1001

Issue 1001 • November 7, 2018

QUICK TIPS

Be sure your campsite is okay, before hooking up

When pulling into your full-hookup campsite for the night, before leveling up and extending your slides, check the hookups to be sure they will not present problems that might make the site unsuitable. Check the power with a non-contact voltage tester to be sure it’s working properly, then turn on the water to be sure it’s working, and then be sure the sewer hookup is in range of your sewer hose. If you are dependent on your phone, MiFi device or the park’s WiFi for Internet access, then check that you have service at that particular campsite. If all is well, level up the rig, extend the awning, and then prepare for the cocktail hour.

Furnace troubleshooting tips

Leigh read a story on furnace troubleshooting. This alert reader adds, watch out for flow from the tank. “If the valve at the tank is opened too quickly it can trip the limit switch: a safety feature designed to limit the flow if the line is cut or burned allowing a surge in gas. Simply closing and reopening slowly for the first quarter turn may solve the problem by allowing adequate flow. One can also check the flame on a stove burner. If the flame is weak, there won’t be enough gas for the furnace.” Thanks for the LP pointers, Leigh.

Today’s brain teaser (answer below): Inside a large castle there is a large room. Inside, the queen, king and two twins lay; however, none of these are adults. How is this possible?

MORE QUICK TIPS

Looking to cross into Mexico?

We recently posted a tip on where to look for Canada/USA crossing wait times, and reader Dawn Shindledecker provided us with a website where you can check for both northern and southern border crossings. Check it out here. Thanks, Dawn! We recently posted a tip on where to look for Canada/USA crossing wait times, and reader Dawn Shindledecker provided us with a website where you can check for both northern and southern border crossings.. Thanks, Dawn!

Doing a roof reseal? Careful around the TV antenna

When sealing around roof accessories, the temptation can be “more sealant is better.” Not around the TV antenna. Get too much sealant around it, you could hinder (or even stop) the rotation of the antenna.

WEBSITE OF THE DAY:



Cooking for two

Most RVs are occupied by two people, most often a couple. When mealtime comes along, there are only two mouths to feed, not an entire family. Here from allrecipes.com are a whole bunch of great recipes for two, perfect for RVers. Yum!

Answer to today’s brain teaser: They are all beds!

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

