RV Daily Tips Newsletter 1002

Issue 1002 • November 8, 2018

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Thursday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

FREE Holiday Shipping for everyone at Amazon.com

Amazon is now offering free shipping to all U.S. customers (not just Prime members) with no minimum purchase required.

If you shop at Amazon, would you use one of the links below to do your shopping? The link in the blue bar above also works. We get a tiny commission on what you buy. Even though our commission is small, at the end of the month it adds up, which helps fund this newsletter and our projects. Thanks.

U.S. shoppers: Shop at Amazon.com

Canadian shoppers: Shop at Amazon.ca

QUICK TIPS



Junk that panel “battery meter”

The “battery charge” level meter that most RV manufacturers provide on your RV’s control panel (alongside the water and holding tank level meters) is almost worthless and often leads to a false sense of security. Add a genuine panel voltmeter or use a digital voltmeter from your toolkit to learn the actual reading.

Weather and satellite RV woes

New to RVing with satellite TV? If you have bad reception, don’t necessarily blame the provider. Snow or heavy rain can degrade (or kill) a satellite TV signal. Other non-“Mother Nature” causes can include microwave signals from telephone or TV stations, even motors or other electrical equipment. And don’t forget, you need a direct CLEAR line of sight to the sky – parking under trees or other “junk” between the dish and the sky is a sure fire way to mess up your reception.

ATTENTION PROSPECTIVE RV BUYERS:

Join our new Facebook group, RV Advice, where prospective RV buyers can ask veteran RVers what they think of an RV they’re considering buying. Click here to join.

Camp free at farms and wineries

HURRY. JOIN NOW: A new annual membership is going up Jan. 1 from $49 to $79. As a Harvest Hosts member you can stay overnight free at more than 600 wineries, farms, breweries and other attractions! Beautiful locations. Learn more here.

Today’s brain teaser (answer below): Which vehicle is spelled the same way forwards and backwards?

MORE QUICK TIPS

More on sewer hose stink

Paul Rider has another thought on smelly sewer hoses, responding to a suggestion that it should be stored in a storage box. “Rather than taking up a lot of room with a large container that gets stinky, I put end caps on my slinkys so they are sealed when not in use. My motorhome has a storage tube for one, and I carry two others in a cross-body storage area in rain gutter type supports. Keep the stinky in the slinky!” Thanks, Paul for clearing the air on this one! Too tight in the galley?

If kitchen space is spare, double up! A blender can be used for a lot of different food processing operations. Baking cakes? You don’t have to use the pan specified by the recipe, increase or decrease baking time to fit the pan. Do you really need an “electric” skillet? Maybe a larger skillet on the stovetop will work just as well. We find a “stick” blender works great for most blender jobs and takes up much less space. We use ours to mix cakes, whip up smoothies, and chop veggies. This is the one we use.

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

Stinky holding tank odors? Here’s the solution

Eliminate disgusting tank odors for less than $1 per treatment with formaldehyde-free Unique RV Digest-It. Unique’s highly concentrated, non-toxic blend of tank cleaning microbes maintains clean sensors, eliminates odors and liquefies the solids in your tank, ensuring no backups. All without harsh chemicals or dangerous ingredients. Try it once and you’ll be shocked at how clean your tank can be! Learn more or order.

WEBSITE OF THE DAY:



RV Service Reviews

This site allows you to see reviews from people (like you!) who have recently taken their RVs to a certain shop for repairs across the country. Read reviews of people who have had great experiences somewhere, and those who have, well, not.

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

PRODUCT OF THE DAY: This is the perfect gift for red-wine drinkers. Ha!

Answer to today’s brain teaser: Racecar

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

Every year TV show host Jimmy Kimmel does a segment after Halloween called, “Hey Jimmy Kimmel, I Told My Kids I Ate All Their Halloween Candy” and it’s downright hilarious. Here’s the video from this year (click on the image to play) and here are the ones from prior years.

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY.

Sign up to receive an email every afternoon of

articles we’ve published in the past 24 hours. No ads

Enter your email address:



RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Staff writer: Emily Woodbury. Contributing writers: Russ De Maris, Bob Difley, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Mike Sokol, Greg Illes, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring. Marketing director: Jessica Sarvis. IT wrangler: Kim Christiansen.



ADVERTISE on RVtravel.com and/or in this newsletter. Contact Gail Meyring at Gail(at)RVtravel.com .



Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This website utilizes some advertising services. Sometimes we are paid if you click one of those links and purchase a product or service. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers. Amazon and the Amazon logo are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc . RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.



RVtravel.com includes links to other websites. We cannot control the content and/or privacy policies of those sites. Please be aware when you leave this newsletter or any other section of RVtravel.com to read the privacy statements of any of those websites that collect personally identifiable information. Our own privacy policy applies only to RVtravel.com and its affiliated blogs.

This newsletter is copyright 2018 by RVtravel.com