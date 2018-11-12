RV Daily Tips Newsletter 1003

Issue 1003 • November 12, 2018

QUICK TIPS



Keeping stuff cool in the refrigerator

The coolest spot in your RV refrigerator (not the freezer) is down at the bottom. The warmest? The upper door shelves. Plan packing accordingly.

Keep your batteries charged

If “dry camping” (no hookups), the auxiliary generator should be run for several hours whenever your battery test switch (on the Master Control Panel) shows an amber light. The small amount of gasoline used will ensure that your batteries stay charged. A separate 20- to 30-amp charger, powered by the generator and connected directly to the batteries, will do the job faster. —From Motorhomes Made Easy

Winterizing 101 with Road & Home™

Road & Home™’s blow out plug is essential for clearing your water lines prior to a deep freeze. Prevent cracking over the winter months by attaching the blow out plug to the city water inlet and attach an air hose. Open all faucets and valves and allow the air to push out all water. This inexpensive part can be picked up in the plumbing section of Lowe’s stores nationwide and online here.

Today’s brain teaser (answer below): Walk on the living, they don’t even mumble; walk on the dead and they loudly groan and grumble. What are they?

MORE QUICK TIPS

Quick and easy freezer defrosting

Tired of spending a lot of time defrosting your RV freezer? Here’s a tip from Leigh Prettyman: Cut to size and install plastic cutting mats on the rear wall of the freezer, smooth side out. When it’s time to “defrost,” simply pull the ice-encrusted mats, shake them off, and reinstall. Thanks, Leigh!

Test run before your trip

One thing that is very important to an enjoyable and stress-free trip is to do a test run a few days before the big trip. This is especially important if your rig has been sitting unused for more than a month. Check everything out and then crank it up and drive down the road for 10 minutes or so. This will also let you get the feel of driving it again. You can get rusty when you haven’t driven (or towed) your RV for a few months. A problem with not checking everything a few days ahead of time is that you could make unsafe decisions – for example, deciding to go ahead and leave when some things need to be fixed, like a turn signal that’s not working, or a tire that has low air pressure.

When the family is all loaded up and ready to leave and you find out that something is wrong, it’s tempting to just go ahead and say that you will take care of it that night when you stop. That puts stress on you and could be dangerous, expensive or both. Do your check-ride a week early, so you will have time to fix things before you leave. Knowing that everything is in good working order makes for an enjoyable RVing experience.

–From RVing: Less Hassle—More Joy: Secrets of Having More Fun with Your RV—Even on a Limited Budget,

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

WEBSITE OF THE DAY:



First Aid Tips

What would you do if you cut your finger while chopping vegetables? How would handle a stovetop burn, a spider bite, or a child’s scrape from a fall? Minor injuries happen every day, and most are easy to treat at home. But to handle them quickly and calmly, you need to know what to do and have the right supplies. Here from WebMD are some ideas.

Answer to today’s brain teaser: Leaves!

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

I just saw an Apple store get robbed … Does that make me an iWitness?

