RV Daily Tips Newsletter 1004

Issue 1004 • November 13, 2018

QUICK TIPS



Power failure saver!

With electricity expert and veteran RVer Mike Sokol

One of my readers complained about their EMS/smart surge protector shutting down the AC power in the middle of the night “just” because the campground voltage went a little high (132+ volts). Of course, the surge protector was just doing its job, but waking up in the morning without AC power and heating all night gave them reason enough not to plug in their surge protector next time. So how about this as a solution for alerting you of midnight power outages? You can get a power failure night-light for less than $20, and many of them can be used as a flashlight anytime. So plug it into any of your direct connected (non-inverter) AC outlets, and if the campground power goes out in the middle of the night, then this power failure light will alert you to the outage.

Switch out your fridge bulb to save power and heat!

Save electricity or battery power and also help with food storage in your fridge. While many RVers have switched to LED lighting in place of incandescents, one bulb that we never seem to consider is the refrigerator interior bulb. The next time you’re preparing a meal and leave the fridge door open for 20 or 30 seconds, reach up in there, pull off the light cover and touch the bulb. Ouch!!! It’s hot. Where does all that heat go once you close the door? It’s going to raise the temp in the fridge and make it work harder to cool the interior back down. That uses propane, or electricity, or battery power if yours also works on 12-volt power. It can also warm the food on the top shelf near the light and possibly shorten the life of the food. So switching this bulb to an LED – that gives off virtually no heat – can have even more benefits than other RV bulb changes. Thanks to Fred Burns!

ATTENTION PROSPECTIVE RV BUYERS:

Keep gray tank odors away

AND MAKE MORE ROOM UNDER YOUR SINKS

HepvO is a unique self-sealing waste valve that prevents the escape of foul sewer air from waste discharge systems, and actively maintains the pressure equilibrium in soil and waste installations. As a dry sealing valve, HepvO utilizes a purpose designed membrane to create an airtight seal between the living space and the drainage system.

Today’s brain teaser (answer below): A man pushes his car to a hotel and suddenly loses all his money. He pays in cash and moves on a few minutes later. What happened?

MORE QUICK TIPS

Microwave safety: More than just padding

Bitter experience sold Linda Delaney on more than just padding her microwave turntable: “We tape our microwave door shut as well as padding the plate. Hit a bump, the microwave door flew open and the plate jumped out.”

Roadside emergency equipment

I’m sure you’ve seen semi-trucks along the side of the road with three triangular reflectors spaced out behind it. They are there to alert people to move over a lane as the rig is disabled for some reason. These triangles are inexpensive and should be in your RV Safety emergency kit along with several flashlights and road flares to signal a night breakdown. You might also want to have an orange vest with night vision strips on it. Obviously, the best piece of emergency equipment is a cell phone to call for help. —From So, you want to be an RVer? And Enjoy the RV Lifestyle? [Revised].



WEBSITE OF THE DAY:



CA.gov – Maximum RV lengths

Here are the maximum RV lengths allowed in all California State Parks. If you’re traveling to the Golden State soon, you’ll want to consult this list first.

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

Answer to today’s brain teaser: He is playing Monopoly and landed on his opponent’s hotel space.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

Click image to enlarge.

Source: Pinterest, pinimg.com

