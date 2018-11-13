RV Daily Tips Newsletter 1005

Issue 1005 • November 14, 2018

ANNOUNCEMENTS

No newsletters next week

RVtravel.com will debut its new and improved website next Tuesday, November 20. Because we will be busy all week getting it launched, we’ll take a break from publishing our newsletters. So there will be no new issues of RV Daily Tips next Monday through Thursday; we will return to our normal schedule the following Monday, November 26. The RVtravel.com website will remain up and running, although beginning Tuesday it will feature its brand-new look.

TONIGHT

RVtravel.com editor Chuck Woodbury will make a brief appearance on tonight’s taping of the syndicated radio program, The RV Show USA, which begins at 5 p.m., Pacific. To learn more about the program, which will feature a one-hour in-depth discussion with RV lemon lawyer Ron Burdge about RVers’ consumer rights, click here.

NEW NEWSLETTER FOR RV NEWBIES

This Friday, the first monthly issue of our free online newsletter Beginners Guide to RVing will debut. If you’re in the market to buy an RV or you recently purchased your first one, the information in the newsletter from RVtravel.com should be of great interest. Sign up here.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

QUICK TIPS



Batwing maintenance suggestion

Got a Winegard batwing antenna? Shoot a little silicone lubricant down the crank shaft that leads down into your rig. The lube will help keep a sealing ring from drying out. It’s a twice-a-year job that will help keep the rain OUTSIDE your rig.

Brake fluid maintenance

Check the brake fluid level in the master cylinder reservoir. Clean the cap off before removing it to prevent dirt from getting in the brake fluid. Consult your owner’s manual for the proper type of brake fluid and add as required, but do not overfill.

Caution: The brake system is a closed system and ordinarily does not require additional fluid. If you have to add fluid it may be an indication of a leak somewhere in the system. Have it checked out and repaired immediately. Tip from Mark Polk, RV Education 101

Today’s brain teaser (answer below): Every day the number of lily pads in a pond doubles. If the pond is completely full by the 30th day, on what day was it half full?

MORE QUICK TIPS

Flood warning?

If you’re camping near a river or stream and there’s rain in the forecast, ask the campground host or locals about the history of flooding in the area. One RVer camped near a river, and heavy rains fell during the night. By morning, water was threatening the rig – time to pull up stakes and go.

Headphones to the rescue

A good set of noise cancelling headphones can come in handy when you are packed into a crowded RV park with lots of other people around, some of them noisy. Even if the noise isn’t particularly loud, if it annoys you, the headphones will help muzzle some of the sound, allowing you a little peace and quiet.

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

WEBSITE OF THE DAY:



Winter RV destinations + resorts

This list from Trailer Life Magazine tells you about the best winter destinations for RVers and recommends resorts and RV parks to stay at while you’re there.

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

Answer to today’s brain teaser: The pond is half full on the day before it’s full; therefore it is half full on the 29th.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

Click image to play.

