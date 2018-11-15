RV Daily Tips Newsletter 1006

Issue 1006 • November 15, 2018

No newsletters next week

RVtravel.com will debut its new and improved website next Tuesday, November 20. Because we will be busy all week getting it launched, we’ll take a break from publishing our newsletters. So there will be no new issues of RV Daily Tips next Monday through Thursday; we will return to our normal schedule the following Monday, November 26. The RVtravel.com website will remain up and running, although beginning Tuesday it will feature its brand-new look.

NEW NEWSLETTER FOR RV NEWBIES

This Friday (tomorrow) the first monthly issue of our free online newsletter Beginners Guide to RVing will debut. If you’re in the market to buy an RV or you recently purchased your first one, the information in the newsletter from RVtravel.com should be of great value. Sign up here.

QUICK TIPS



Properly orient your LP regulator

LP gas regulators have a vent. If the regulator is mounted with the vent side up (yeah, it’s been known to happen), moisture is far more likely to make its way inside. Positioned with the vent down means you’re less likely to have regulator problems.

Another “Don’t forget to put down the antenna” fix

John Connaughton adds his two-bits to the idea of hanging your ignition key on the TV crank handle, to prevent “accidents” with an upright antenna while driving. “Hanging anything there is a hassle and gets in the way. Besides, we need our keys for other things. I found an almost-foolproof safeguard. I bought one of those Red TV Antenna Warning signs from Camping World. But instead of hanging it from the handle, my speedometer is in a great position, right above the steering wheel, to fit it in there and it blocks the entire MPH part of the instrument cluster. Don’t see how I could drive off with that there.” Thanks John!

Camp free at farms and wineries

Today’s brain teaser (answer below): A special offer allows you to get a free Popsicle if you exchange two Popsicle sticks for one Popsicle. Peter has 20 sticks. How many times can Peter get a free Popsicle?

MORE QUICK TIPS

Annual clean out

The more “stuff” you carry in your RV, the more fuel your motorhome or tow vehicle needs to haul it. Once a year, go through your drawers and cupboards and remove things you haven’t used in the last year.

How to use the NADA site for pricing data

The NADA website provides data for Consumers and for Dealers. The dealer section is only available to those with a paid membership and it does provide certain information not available on the Consumer section, such as Wholesale pricing, but it has the same basic pricing numbers as on the Consumer pages. In order to get to the appropriate place on the NADA website to look up actual values, you should do the following: On your PC, go to www.nada.com. Click on “Visit Consumer Site”. The other option is for paying member/dealers only. At the top of the page click on the product “RVs”. You will then be taken to the “RV and Prices page”. Click on “Start Here”. A pop-up will ask for your local zip code. You must enter it because prices do vary around the country. At this point, you will be in the area of the NADA site where you can enter the basic details about the RV you are interested in. Do not duplicate accessories that may have been standard in your specific model. Once you are done, you will see that you have the latest NADA suggested values for the specific RV you have chosen. —From The Ultimate RV Owners Reference.

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

WEBSITE OF THE DAY:



Hidden and unusual things to do in New Mexico

Atlas Obscura (which we’re sure we’ve mentioned on here before) is a great source for all things bizarre. This list is specifically about New Mexico, but explore the website and you’ll find things to do in every state.

Answer to today’s brain teaser: 19 times. Remember that he gets one Popsicle each time he exchanges two.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

Ian: What did Oliver Twist say on a camp-out?

Charles: I dunno.

Ian: “Please, sir, may I have s’more?”

