RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 915

Issue 915 • June 11, 2018

QUICK TIPS

RV livability test?

Shopping for a new RV? Don’t forget the “livability factor.” It’s best to do a walk-through of an RV without the salesman present. That way, you should feel free to sit on the pot to check leg clearance, lay on the bed to determine comfort, walk in the shower to confirm you’ve got room for your elbows and shoulders. Have one person stand in the kitchen in front of the sink or the stove – can the partner get by without imitating a fertility dance? Open the fridge—you’d be surprised how many times the door swings the wrong way! Can’t shake the salesman? Do all the aforementioned tests and whatever else you can with your clothes on.

Foreign objects

“Keep the toilet lid closed to prevent foreign objects from falling into the toilet. It is a major job to retrieve anything from the holding tank.” —From Motorhomes Made Easy

Stinky holding tank odors? Here’s the solution

MORE QUICK TIPS

Driving in dust or smoke? Here’s help

If you must drive in dusty conditions (gravel road, dust storm, etc.), fire up your generator and run ALL of your roof air conditioners while driving over any dusty roads. Doing this will help keep dust from creeping in through any tiny holes. Also, if you find yourself driving through smoky conditions as a result of, for example, wildfires, running your air conditioners will help reduce the smoke and odor inside the RV. Don’t forget to check the filters on the air conditioners later. Thanks to Ron Jones, AboutRVing.com

Short-term workaround for conked-out RV reefer

If your RV refrigerator should ever fail when you are far from a repair shop, buy some bagged ice and put it inside. That will help keep your food cool until you can get help. You won’t have as much time with the frozen food, so maybe it’s time to pig out.

Do you have a tip? Send it to Deanna (at) rvtravel.com .

WEBSITES OF THE DAY

Recreation.gov

Find and book your campsite online! View photos of campgrounds, read park reviews, select a specific spot and reserve your dates.

BBQ Secrets

You want to invite guests over for a BBQ dinner, but don’t feel confident as “grill master” quite yet? This article from Thrillist will let you in on all the BBQ secrets you’ll need to know to impress your guests or your family.

Heavy duty grill mats master the BBQ!

