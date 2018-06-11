RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 916

Issue 916 • June 12, 2018

QUICK TIPS

Simple way to fill your coach battery cells

Are your coach batteries difficult to reach to fill the cells? Head off to the drug store and pick up a water bottle with an “enema” hose and fitting. Fill the water bottle with distilled water, hook up the hose with the shut off clip. Now lead the “business end” of the hose to each cell and use the shut off to open/close the fill up flow.

Unplug those power parasites!

With electricity expert Mike Sokol

Remember to unplug any power parasites when you’re not using them. That is, any phone charger, laptop computer charger, and virtually all wall-warts are always ON and drawing a little bit of power when they’re plugged in, even when nothing’s connected to them. It’s likely just a few watts of power each, but that adds up quickly if you have a bunch of these gadgets plugged into wall outlets while boondocking or otherwise running from your RV’s house batteries. So unplug the power parasites when you’re not using them and save your battery power for important things…

MORE QUICK TIPS

Mark Polk tech: Keep the pressure off your water lines

Always use a water pressure regulator when connecting to a water supply at the campground, and always connect the regulator directly to the campground water source, not at the city water connector on the RV. If you make the connection at the city water connection on the RV, high campground water pressure can build up where it connects to the regulator, causing the hose to swell and burst. [Editor’s note: Here’s one with a gauge for less than $20.00]

Invite potential buyers into your rig with enticing cookies!

Selling a rig? If you curbstone where there’s lots of drive-in or walk-in traffic, do an “open house,” staying with the rig, lights on, music on, and whip up a batch of ginger cookies first thing in the morning. They make great handouts, and they make your rig smell soooo good.

Do you have a tip? Send it to Deanna (at) rvtravel.com .

WEBSITES OF THE DAY

Codecademy

For those of you designing a website (or who have always wanted to!), this is the site for you. Learn to code online for free in an easy and fun way.

Pianu

If coding isn’t your thing, perhaps learning piano is. Had to leave the grand piano at home? Don’t worry, Pianu will teach you how to play from your computer keyboard!

25 easy campfire recipes

Nope, not S’mores but, just, well, so much more!

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

How do crazy people go through the forest?

They take the psycho path.

