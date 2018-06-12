RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 917

Issue 917 • June 13, 2018

QUICK TIPS

Take care of awnings when it rains

RVer Christy has an electrically operated RV awning. She cautiously loosens the handle on one end of the awning to lower an arm to tilt the awning when rain threatens. After that, she sticks a piece of painter’s masking tape over the switch as a reminder not to roll in the awning until she’s readjusted the awning arm. Thanks, Christy

Keep your [tire] balance

“Balance your tires. Uneven wear, once it is severe, can’t be stopped by balancing. Replace worn tires before starting a long trip. You don’t need the aggravation of replacing one on the road.”—From Trailers & Fifth Wheels Made Easy

MORE QUICK TIPS

A not-so-fishy outdoor grilling tip

From reader Herb Brumbach: “When cooking fish on your outdoor grill, try putting it on a layer of onion slices along with seasoning on the fish. There is very little onion flavor but it adds moisture and the fish turn out great. I have done this with fresh salmon and halibut.” Thanks, Herb! “When cooking fish on your outdoor grill, try putting it on a layer of onion slices along with seasoning on the fish. There is very little onion flavor but it adds moisture and the fish turn out great. I have done this with fresh salmon and halibut.” Thanks, Herb!

Got the right-sized tools?

“Make sure that you have a lug wrench and jack that will work with YOUR trailer. The jack must fit under the axle when the tire is deflated.” —From Trailers & Fifth Wheels Made Easy

Do you have a tip? Send it to Deanna (at) rvtravel.com .

WEBSITES OF THE DAY

The Dyrt Magazine

The Dyrt is also a great resource for finding campgrounds, but their magazine (blog) has some helpful articles about everything camping related. You might learn a few things!

All For Good

One of the largest sources for volunteer positions, simply type in your nearest town or city and see hundreds of opportunities appear.

NY Times Books

Whether you need a new book or want to read an interview with your favorite author, the NY Times book section is full of inspiration.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

Why didn’t the man report his stolen credit card?

The thief was spending less than his wife.

