RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 918

Issue 918 • June 14, 2018

QUICK TIPS

Not-so-tasty water hose?

It could be you’ve developed a layer of slime in your water conduit. Disconnect the hose from both the supply and the RV. Coil it up, as you would for traveling. Pour a cup of bleach down one of the ends, and connect both ends together. Roll the hose about to thoroughly distribute the bleach. Hook the hose back up to the water supply (not the RV end!) and thoroughly blast fresh water through the hose to liberate the bleach – and the blech!

A simple reminder which just may save your RV roof



Don’t bang your (RV’s) head: Make an easy-to-read note and put it on your dashboard or sun visor showing your RV height in feet and inches – and in metric too, if you travel out of the country. It could save your TV antenna, air conditioner – even your roof. Thanks to George Bliss for the tip.

Don’t you hate when you carry several heavy grocery bags and your hands go numb? The bags cut into your hands and leave big red marks? Not to mention the bags are heavy! These bag grips make carrying multiple bags easy. The comfortable foam handle takes off the pressure, and won’t hurt or cut into your hands. We highly recommend – even just from the car to the RV, you’ll thank us! Learn more or order here.

MORE QUICK TIPS

Try “call forwarding” to make your life simpler

Here’s a handy tip from reader Steve Willey: Get “call forwarding” on your home (or office) phone, for about $2.50 a month. Then, before you leave on a trip, just dial three digits on your cell phone and all calls to your home or to the cell will ring on the cell phone. You’ll discover many more advantages to this system as you use it. Thanks, Steve!

Biggest load on RV battery

The biggest single load on the RV battery is the gas furnace blower. Try to hook up or run your generator if you are using the furnace heavily. Even then, the built-in charger may not keep up. —From Motorhomes Made Easy

Do you have a tip? Send it to Deanna (at) rvtravel.com

Camco vent insulator keeps you warm…and cold!

Is your RV too hot in the summer? Too cold in the winter? Camco’s vent insulator and skylight cover features a thick layer of foam which helps stop heat transfer, keeping you warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer. Installation is easy, simply push the fitted foam into your skylight, reflective side up. The reflective surface blocks sunlight, preventing it from heating your RV in the hot months. The insulator is designed to fit standard 14×14 RV vents. Learn more or order here.

WEBSITES OF THE DAY

Hopper

Hopper is the best app out there for booking flights. Are you thinking about going to San Diego soon? Put your origin and destination into Hopper and it will tell you the exact day to buy your tickets (i.e., when they’re the cheapest). It’s very handy and it will save you a lot of money!

Tips to surviving summer heat (without an AC)

If you don’t have an AC this handy list of tips is for you. Learn everything you need to know about staying cool in the hot summer months.

Best place to celebrate the 4th of July

It’s almost that time again (can you believe it??)! Here’s a helpful list of places you should be to celebrate this summer!

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

Hands-free umbrella? Yes, please!

Ok, so it might look a little silly, but these things are way too cool (not to mention handy) to not own. Especially great for outdoor garden work, taking the dog for a walk in the rain (nobody likes holding a leash, poop bag, and an umbrella) or even hiking, these umbrella hats come in handy for all rainy day occasions. It’s super lightweight, though still sturdy, and folds down into a small travel-sized umbrella. You can even wear it on hot, sunny days because it reflects the sun, keeping you nice and cool. Learn more or order here.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

Cashier to customer in the grocery store: “Would you like the milk in a bag?”

Customer: “No, just leave it in the carton.”

