RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 919

Issue 919 • June 18, 2018

QUICK TIPS

What to do with a noisy dryer exhaust flap

If you have a washer/dryer on your rig, as do John and Darla Pereria, you may have an annoying problem along with it: A wind-blown dryer exhaust flap that makes constant noise. Say the Pererias, "Naturally this happens most often when you are trying to get to sleep. The sound is just annoying. To solve the problem, we found a large washer in my bag of bolts, and glued the washer to the outside of the flap. It is just enough weight to stop the wind from causing the noise, yet does not interfere with the operation of the dryer."

Cool down that refrigerator

Hot summer days can really raise the load on your RV refrigerator. Several things can help keep the chill on your cooler. First, reduce the number of times you open and close the box. If possible, park your rig so the back side of the refrigerator is shaded. An inexpensive, 12-volt (as appropriate to your RV electrical system) “muffin fan” mounted under the condenser coils on the outside of the refrigerator will help to blast off heat from the coils, increasing the cooling ability. Find voltage for the fan from refrigerator wiring using your electronic multimeter.

MORE QUICK TIPS

Windshield and front end “bug off”!

“Regarding bugs on front ends and windshields: I use a few sheets of ‘Bounce,’ the anti-static/softening sheets used in the clothes dryer. Soaked in water, the sheets can be used by themselves or before using a bug sponge. The liquid from the sheets virtually melts off bugs and makes the job far easier and quicker than using Windex or one of the expensive so-called bug-remover sprays. Paint surfaces are not affected in a negative way.” Another clean sweep from Neil Schmidt.

What do to with bad battery isolator solenoids?

Don Miller read a tip on how bad battery isolation solenoids can chew up your RV batteries. However, he noted no solution to the problem listed in the story. Writer Greg Illes responds, "The short solution? Replace the relay. At about $50 or less, if you can do it yourself, you're ahead of the game. But before you replace, check all connections to ensure they're tight and not the real cause of your problem." Thank you for asking, Don!

Do you have a tip? Send it to Deanna (at) rvtravel.com

WEBSITES OF THE DAY:

Long Long Honeymoon YouTube

We’re big fans of Sean and Kristy, who put on this great YouTube show all about RVing. Enjoy!

AARP Daily Crossword

It’s always a good day for a new crossword, right? Keep that brain polished! Play all of AARP’s crossword puzzles, including their puzzle of the day.

Volunteer jobs with the U.S. Forest Service

Become a part of an army of more than 2.8 million volunteers who, since 1972, have provided more than 123 million hours of service that is valued at about $1.4 billion in services to maintain and improve our forests.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

I decided to make my password “incorrect” because if I type it in wrong, my computer will remind me, “Your password is incorrect.”

Riddle answer from the email alert:

He throws the ball straight up in the air!

