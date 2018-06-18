RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 920

Issue 920 • June 19, 2018

QUICK TIPS

Carry tire balance beads with you, just in case

If you need to have a motorhome tire replaced by a service company “alongside the road” and carry only an unmounted tire, you will face this problem. The service tech can mount your tire, but doesn’t have the equipment to balance the tire in the field. An anonymous reader suggests carrying tire balance beads (available on Amazon) with you in your tool kit. Ask the tech to put them in the tire and you’ll eliminate the need to add another stop for tire balancing. Thanks for keeping us in balance, whoever you are!

Ground-lift adapters

With electricity expert Mike Sokol

Never use a ground-lift adapter to power any appliance from an electrical outlet or extension cord that has a ground pin on the power plug. If the appliance has a grounded power plug then it’s not double-insulated internally, and lifting the ground with this sort of adapter or a broken extension cord can allow its chassis to become electrified. And an electrified chassis on anything can lead to a dangerous shock that’s potentially lethal.

Waterless trap for your RV plumbing system

Make foul smelling odors a thing of the past!

Already used by major RV manufacturers, the revolutionary HepvO waterless trap is a fantastic alternative to a conventional ‘P’ trap and it won’t fail due to evaporation, movement, freezing or leakage. Its unique membrane prevents foul air from the grey water tank entering your RV and its in-line design helps create extra storage space! Learn more.

MORE QUICK TIPS

Easily keep track of your toad car steering wheel movement

If your toad car steering wheel gets stuck and isn’t freely turning, it can really cause damage. Wrap a lint roller sheet around the top of the steering wheel, then occasionally take a peek with your rear-mounted camera. If you can see the steering wheel moving, you’re not locked up.

Mark Polk on campground check-ins

When you first check into a campground, locate your site and conduct a site survey. Identify where the campground connections are and where to locate the RV so you have easy access to all connections. If you have a slide-out make sure there are no obstacles in the way. Allow plenty of room for extending the awning.

Do you have a tip? Send it to Deanna (at) rvtravel.com

Answer to riddle in this issue’s email alert: You can only eat one banana because then your stomach is no longer empty!

Portable hose can save the day!

We’re all been there — camped overnight too far from the water hookup. For many of us, carrying an extra hose just takes up too much space for something we’ll rarely need. But when you do need it, this 25-foot pocket hose will save the day. When it’s not needed, it will store easily in a drawer, on a shelf or in a cabinet. And (really good news), it’s very inexpensive. Learn more or order.

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

WEBSITES OF THE DAY

RV Education 101

RV expert Mark Polk teaches you all you need to know about RVing in his online video classes. We highly recommend signing up for some of the classes that interest you – we guarantee you’ll learn something!

Best lakes in all 50 states

Looking for a good swim or a good place to picnic? This is the list for you. Find the best lake, sit back, relax and enjoy summer!

Get your sunscreen before the sun gets you!

We all know by now that too much sun is bad for us. It ages our skin and can lead to skin cancer. If you’re not already equipped with good sun protection then here’s your opportunity to select from many brands with all SPF ratings, and at great prices. Learn more or order.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

“I met some chess players in the hotel lobby. They were bragging about how good they were. It was chess nuts boasting in an open foyer.”

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Associate editor: Deanna Tolliver. Staff writer: Emily Woodbury. Contributing writers: Russ De Maris, Bob Difley, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Mike Sokol, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring.

