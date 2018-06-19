RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 921

Issue 921 • June 20, 2018

QUICK TIPS

No more ‘fly away’ picnic table cloths

“To secure table cloths to picnic tables there are clip-on weights and spring clips that don’t fit the thickness of all tables and easily get misplaced. Simple solution: after laying down the table cloth use a friction tie down strap [aka cargo tie downs] around each end and give a pull. Fits all tables. The table will blow away before the table cloth.” Thanks to Joe Kleinsmith, SFC U.S. Army Retired

Mark Polk on emergency kits

Be sure to carry an emergency supply kit that is easily accessible. Suggested items your kit should contain: flashlights, batteries, rain ponchos, bug spray, a portable weather radio, first aid kit, non-perishable packaged or canned food, a manual can opener, blankets, prescription and non-prescription drugs, pet supplies (to include a photo of your pet if it should get separated from you), bottled water, and any special items for infants, elderly or disabled family members. Customize the kit to your specific needs.

Easily clean those stubborn bugs off your RV

MORE QUICK TIPS

Much ado about holding tank poo

“We’ve tried all kinds of different ‘holding tank sensor’ cleaning products and none of them seems to be able to ‘clean’ the sensors. None work – to any satisfactory degree. We even tried some stuff a guy was hawking at an RV rally two years ago where he claimed that his ‘struvites’ would gobble up all the nasties in our black tank and bring our sensors back to life. There IS no “back to life” because they never HAVE worked. We have just learned to estimate (with great precision, I might add) when we need to find a dump site.” Our “tanks” to Tommy Molnar – and don’t feed that stuff from the RV rally to your dog—struvites are bad news for bow-wows.

Cleaning a big cooking pot

If you occasionally cook with a pot too large to wash in the kitchen sink, wash it in the bathtub. A plastic tub set in there works well without filling the bathtub. This also prevents greasy residue in the bathtub.



Help your water last

When boondocking (camping without utility hookups), use a pan to catch the initial water you must run while waiting for the hot water to come through the faucet. This goes for your kitchen sink or shower. Use this for doing the dishes later. Heat it on the stove or in the microwave. From All the Stuff You Need to Know About RVing.

Do you have a tip? Send it to Deanna (at) rvtravel.com

Answer to riddle in this issue’s email alert: A casket

WEBSITES OF THE DAY

Must-visit national parks in Canada

Visiting Canada soon? Consult this list first and plan your trip around these jaw-dropping national parks!

WiFi Free Spot

This very helpful website gives you lists, pages and pages long, of places that offer free WiFi. Never be without Internet access again!

Secrets of RVing on Social Security

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

“Why is it that when someone tells you that there are more than a billion stars in the universe, you believe them, but if they tell you there is wet paint somewhere, you have to touch it to make sure?”

