RV Daily Tips Newsletter Issue 922

QUICK TIPS

How much propane do you have?

You can buy a special electronic gizmo that will help you figure it out. But there are less expensive ways. Check your tank early in the morning when dew hits the bottle. Where the dew line on the metal stops, that’s the level of LP left in your cylinder. Some RVers dump really hot water down the cylinder and look to see where condensation forms. If you have a scale, you can weigh the bottle, and deduct the weight (you’ll find that weight, it’s marked next to the letters “TW” on the carrying yoke) of the bottle. Propane weighs 4.24 pounds per gallon.

On buying holding tank treatments

When buying holding tank treatments, check how many treatments are in the bottle. Treatment doses range from two ounces to eight ounces. Don’t be fooled by big jugs that may have less treatments than you think. —From Motorhomes Made Easy

MORE QUICK TIPS

Can you “discover” extra space under the closet?

Need a little more storage space in your rig? If your hanging closet is over a wheel well, you’ll probably find the closet bottom covers the wheel well. There could easily be more space in the well. Carefully cutting away carpeting (as needed), boring a “thumb hole” in an appropriate spot, and carefully cutting away at the “floor” may give you access to that otherwise “dead” space. If you encounter heat ducting, wrap it with insulation to prevent unwanted heat damage to what you squirrel away in the space.



Don’t let your trailer roll away

“Chock wheels in both directions BEFORE uncoupling from tow vehicle.” From Trailers & Fifth Wheels Made Easy

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

Folding rocking chair is super comfy

What a life — sitting by the campfire, relaxing in your rocking chair! With its patented Spring-Action Rocking Technology, the GCI Outdoor Freestyle Rocker camp chair delivers a smooth rocking action on any surface.

WEBSITES OF THE DAY

Iceberg Finder

Even if you’re not necessarily going to be traveling near any icebergs any time soon, this is still a fun website to explore.

CasinoCampgrounds

Well, it’s exactly what it sounds like: camping at casinos. A handy list of all the casinos you can camp at overnight.

Fire Extinguishing Aerosol, Two-pack

The First Alert Tundra Fire Extinguishing Aerosol Spray is easier to use and discharges 4 times longer than traditional fire extinguishers. With an aerosol nozzle and portable size, it's suited for the kitchen, car, garage, boat or RV. The formula wipes away with a damp cloth & is biodegradable.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

Two men meet on opposite sides of a river. One shouts to the other, “I need you to help me get to the other side!” The other guy replies, “You are on the other side!”

Answer to the brain teaser in email alert: She was born in Brooklyn, New York.

