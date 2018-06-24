RV Daily Tips Newsletter 923

Issue 923 • June 25, 2018

QUICK TIPS



Keeping your distance – on the highway

“I try to leave a healthy distance between me and the vehicle in front of me and especially when driving my motorhome. The problem with that is when you leave a large gap, someone will always try to fill it and there goes your gap. The faster you go, the more apt this is to happen. So, with the motorhome, I find I can maintain this distance better when I’m traveling pretty much the same speed as the big rig tractor trailers and the higher speed vehicles will pass up my gap.” Thanks to Ron!

Trailer swaying? Stay off the brake pedal!

If your trailer starts to sway, a natural reaction will be to hit the brake pedal – a sure-fire recipe for a major disaster! “Applying trailer brakes manually will usually dampen a sway, and cause the trailer to follow the tow vehicle rather than to jack-knife.” How do you do it? Reach down and slowly slide the manual override lever on your trailer brake controller to apply braking power to the trailer, while keeping your tow vehicle freely rolling. From Trailers & Fifth Wheels Made Easy

Stinky holding tank odors? Here’s the solution

MORE QUICK TIPS

Don’t let your extinguisher misbehave – paddle it!

Got a fire extinguisher in your RV? Of course you do! When was the last time you picked it up and paddled its behind? The factory provided fire extinguisher is a “dry chem” unit that blasts powder out of the nozzle with a jet of inert gas. Well, that’s what it’s supposed to do. But bouncing down the road tends to make all that chemical powder settle at the bottom of the case, and when needed, it may be so packed together it won’t come out and do the job of killing the fire. At least once a year, pick up your extinguisher, flip it over, bottom side up, and give it several good, sharp raps. A rubber mallet is ideal, but a screwdriver handle works, too. Now shake it and listen to hear that powder move around. Check the gauge while you’re at it – if it’s below the “charged” level, get it serviced immediately.

Make it easy on your slideout

Open or closing the slideout? When you get close to the end of the travel range, STOP for a moment – that is, get off the switch. Now complete the range of travel by using short stop/go touches of the switch. Why? It’s easier on the stops (and/or your wall) as they won’t get hit hard. Simply stop when the seals have made contact. Open or closing the slideout? When you get close to the end of the travel range, STOP for a moment – that is, get off the switch. Now complete the range of travel by using short stop/go touches of the switch. Why? It’s easier on the stops (and/or your wall) as they won’t get hit hard. Simply stop when the seals have made contact.

Camco vent insulator keeps you warm…and cold!

WEBSITES OF THE DAY

TV Food Maps

Watch an episode of something and wonder the name of the restaurant where they ate? Consult this handy website and see where everyone eats on TV!

The RV Doctor

We love The RV Doctor, Gary Bunzer (as you know!). This is his official website where you can read all of his helpful articles. Thanks, Gary!

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

I couldn’t believe that the highway department called my dad a thief. But when I got home, all the signs were there.

