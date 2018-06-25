RV Daily Tips Newsletter 924

Issue 924 • June 26, 2018

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Thursday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

U.S. shoppers: Shop at Amazon.com

Canadian shoppers: Shop at Amazon.ca

QUICK TIPS



Determining towing capacity

When determining the tow capacity of a vehicle be sure you know the rear axle ratio. It’s possible to have the same type and size of vehicle with the same engine and the tow ratings vary by several thousand pounds. The axle ratio is a comparison of how many times the drive shaft rotates, versus the rear wheels. A 4.10:1 axle ratio means the drive shaft or pinion gear rotates 4.1 times for each rotation of the rear axle or ring gear. The higher the numeric value the better the vehicle will tow. Some people have a misperception that a vehicle with four-wheel drive will have a higher tow rating than an identical vehicle that is two-wheel drive. In reality the two-wheel drive vehicle will have the higher tow rating. The reason for this is the transfer case in the four-wheel drive vehicle adds additional weight to the vehicle, usually close to 500 pounds, which lowers the tow rating by that same amount. Keep in mind that any weight you add to the tow vehicle takes that same amount of weight away from the vehicle’s tow rating and Gross Combined Weight Rating. From Mark Polk, RV Education 101.

No texting while bathing!

With electricity expert Mike Sokol

Appliances that don’t have a grounded plug are double-insulated and generally safe to use without an outlet ground. However, I consider ANYTHING that’s plugged into a wall outlet to be potentially dangerous if you touch it while standing in water. So don’t pick up that iPhone while you’re in the bathtub if it’s connected to a wall charger. It only takes 10 mA (milli-amps / 0.010 amperes) of AC current to be dangerous to your heart.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.



IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Even $5, $10 or $20 is appreciated. Many readers set up an ongoing contribution, typically $5 to $10 a month. Your contributions make it possible for us to produce 25 highly informative newsletters every month. Learn more or contribute.

Waterless trap for your RV plumbing system

Make foul smelling odors a thing of the past!

Already used by major RV manufacturers, the revolutionary HepvO waterless trap is a fantastic alternative to a conventional ‘P’ trap and it won’t fail due to evaporation, movement, freezing or leakage. Its unique membrane prevents foul air from the grey water tank entering your RV and its in-line design helps create extra storage space! Learn more.

MORE QUICK TIPS

Water pump wacky?

If your water pump runs a few strokes and then stops, only to repeat the sequence a few minutes later, you probably have a dripping faucet or a leak. In addition to all faucets, check the pressure fitting for a drip and the water heater drain plug for leaks. If no leaks are found, you probably have a malfunctioning pump pressure cutoff switch.

Under-rig cheapy creepie!

“I always carry what I call a ‘cardboard creeper’ in the bed of my truck. It stands straight up alongside the utility bed out of the way. I just got a new one, made out of the thick cardboard that made up the box our new TV came in. It’s glossy on one side and ‘cardboard’ on the other. Easy to slide around on and great for any kind of under-vehicle work. Not so good on wet surfaces, of course.” Hat tip to Tommy Molnar.

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

Amazon Deals of the Day!

Here are more than 1,000 special deals, just for today. And the items just keep on changing. If you can’t find a great deal here on something you want, then, well, you must not need anything. If nothing else, it sure is fun to poke around here to see the incredible array of cool stuff that’s available at this very moment at bargain prices! Click here for today’s deals!

WEBSITES OF THE DAY

Campground Map

Make it easy on yourself! Use this website to find every campground in the U.S.! Simply zoom in on a state (or area) and see all the campgrounds nearby.

Buy your hunting or fishing license online!

Here’s another link to make things easy. Buy your hunting or fishing license online – no need to go to a store and buy one in person.

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

Double refrigerator bars ensure nothing moves while driving

I know it’s happened to me many times – I’ve opened the fridge (even slowly) after driving down the road and a heavy jar has fallen on my toe – “OW!” – because it shifted in the fridge. Never have that happen again with these easy to install double refrigerator bars. These spring-loaded bars can also be placed in cupboards or in closets. Order for a good price here.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

“If you run behind your RV, you’ll arrive at your destination exhausted.” —Thanks to George B.

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY.

The answer to today’s email alert brain teaser: He saw the catcher and umpire.

Sign up to receive an email every afternoon of

articles we’ve published in the past 24 hours. No ads

Enter your email address:



RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Staff writer: Emily Woodbury. Contributing writers: Russ De Maris, Bob Difley, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Mike Sokol, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring.

ADVERTISE on RVtravel.com and/or in this newsletter. Contact Gail Meyring at Gail(at)RVtravel.com .



Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This website utilizes some advertising services. Sometimes we are paid if you click one of those links and purchase a product or service. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers. Amazon and the Amazon logo are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc . RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.



RVtravel.com includes links to other websites. We cannot control the content and/or privacy policies of those sites. Please be aware when you leave this newsletter or any other section of RVtravel.com to read the privacy statements of any of those websites that collect personally identifiable information. Our own privacy policy applies only to RVtravel.com and its affiliated blogs.

This newsletter is copyright 2018 by RVtravel.com