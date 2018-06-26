RV Daily Tips Newsletter 925

Issue 925 • June 27, 2018

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Thursday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

U.S. shoppers: Shop at Amazon.com

Canadian shoppers: Shop at Amazon.ca

QUICK TIPS



Motorhome entry door rattle

At the end of the day are you finding yourself dingy from the rattling of your entry door? One RVer reported his near-case of insanity after a cross-country tour. Since the adjustment screws on his aging RV were rusty, and he feared stripping them, he stopped at a Camping World store for advice. Their solution was a roll of weather stripping – and only $69, install-it-yourself! A nearby Lowe’s yielded a roll for under $6. Put the sticky side of the weather stripping to the metal on the door, with the spongy side coming into contact with the already-existing rubber strip. A little more “oomph” is required to close the door, but the rattle will be history.

A “spicy” way to “water” your batteries

“I’ve been using an empty mustard container (French’s) to add distilled water to my batteries for years. Works like a charm.” –Thanks to Tommy Molnar.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Even $5, $10 or $20 is appreciated. Many readers set up an ongoing contribution, typically $5 to $10 a month. Your contributions make it possible for us to produce 25 highly informative newsletters every month. Learn more or contribute.

<span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”>﻿</span><span data-mce-type=”bookmark” style=”display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;” class=”mce_SELRES_start”>﻿</span>

Full-timers:

Need an RV Home Base?

Then you need Americas Mailbox! You’ll enjoy great tax advantages with your South Dakota “residency,” like no state income tax and low insurance rates (second lowest in the USA says the Insurance Information Institute). Many plans are available. Click the video where RV Travel editor Chuck Woodbury talks with Americas Mailbox owner Don Humes. Or click here to learn more or enroll.

MORE QUICK TIPS

Are all your trailer brakes working?

“You can feel trailer brakes take hold when you manually activate them, but you cannot be sure that all wheels are activating. While parked, have an outside observer listen at each wheel while you apply trailer brakes. He/she should be able to hear the magnets on each wheel activate.” From Trailers & Fifth Wheels Made Easy

Sewer hose hold-down rock star!

From Russ, responding to a suggestion from Jerry W. to hold down sewer hose with ziplock-type bags of water: “It’s better to hold down a sewer hose with small stones than with bags of water. I double or triple ziplock-type bags and fill halfway with small stones. They last year after year with no leaks and are heavier than water.” Thanks, Russ!

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

New & interesting finds at Amazon.com

See what really cool stuff Amazon is featuring today. It’s a whole lot of fun just browsing through all these great items. The selection changes every day, so check back often. You never know what you will find, which is part of the fun of visiting here. Check it out.

Answer to today’s email alert brain teaser:

An hourglass, which has thousands of grains of sand.

WEBSITES OF THE DAY

Best beaches in National Parks

It’s beach time, folks! Dig up that swimsuit and hit the water. Here’s a list of the 10 best beaches in National Parks.

63 easy summer recipes

Delish.com has, once again, fulfilled our recipe needs. Here’s a list of easy summer recipes good for any weeknight or to impress guests on the weekend.

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

Tell the world you’re on a road trip!

Not everybody gets to be on the road, traveling from place to place like we RVers! So go ahead and brag, and drive those unfortunate folks stuck in one place crazy with envy! Many different road trip designs on the tee-shirts, which are available in men’s and women’s sizes, even kid sizes. Learn more or order.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

“My psychiatrist told me I was crazy. I said I want a second opinion. He said okay, you’re ugly too.” —Rodney Dangerfield

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY.

Sign up to receive an email every afternoon of

articles we’ve published in the past 24 hours. No ads

Enter your email address:



RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Staff writer: Emily Woodbury. Contributing writers: Russ De Maris, Bob Difley, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Mike Sokol, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring.

ADVERTISE on RVtravel.com and/or in this newsletter. Contact Gail Meyring at Gail(at)RVtravel.com .



Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This website utilizes some advertising services. Sometimes we are paid if you click one of those links and purchase a product or service. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers. Amazon and the Amazon logo are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc . RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.



RVtravel.com includes links to other websites. We cannot control the content and/or privacy policies of those sites. Please be aware when you leave this newsletter or any other section of RVtravel.com to read the privacy statements of any of those websites that collect personally identifiable information. Our own privacy policy applies only to RVtravel.com and its affiliated blogs.

This newsletter is copyright 2018 by RVtravel.com