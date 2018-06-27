RV Daily Tips Newsletter 926

Issue 926 • June 28, 2018

QUICK TIPS

Moldy fiberglass woes?

To remove mold and mildew, try using a solution of bleach, water, TSP (Tri-Sodium Phosphate) and powdered laundry detergent mixed in the following proportions: Four quarts of fresh water, one quart of bleach, 2/3 cup TSP and 1/3 cup of laundry detergent. Here’s more information from West Marine.

Pulling trailers in the mountains

If you plan to pull a trailer through mountainous regions, take caution. A gas engine will lose 3 to 4 percent of its available power for every 1,000 feet above sea level. Ford Motor Company recommends a reduction in gross vehicle weights and gross combined weights of 2 percent for every 1,000 feet above sea level to maintain performance. From Mark Polk, RV Education 101.

Remove ticks easily

from people or pets!

This Tick Twister Remover Set will remove ticks, large and small, without squeezing it, reducing the risk of infection. It does not leave the mouthparts of the tick in the skin. It’s the safest and easiest way to remove ticks and in just a few seconds. Helps prevent Lyme Disease. Keep one of these in your RV. It’s tick season! Learn more or order

MORE QUICK TIPS

Add longevity to your vent lids

One clever RVer sprayed his roof vent lids with automotive clear coat. He did it so that dirt and dust wouldn’t stick to the vents, but found that it added nearly a decade of longevity to the lids. You can get the stuff in a spray can, like this from Amazon.

Inspector Detector?

Replaced your detectors lately? Pull your smoke, LP and carbon monoxide detectors down and check their labels. Detectors are “good” before a certain date, and even if they seem to be “working” after the expiry date, don’t risk it — replace them.

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

WEBSITES OF THE DAY



Campendium

The perfect website to find a perfect camping spot. Type in where you want to camp and see all nearby campgrounds, including photos and reviews.

Outdoorsy

If you don’t own an RV yet, this site is for you. See all RVs available to rent (nightly or weekly) in your area. Pretty neat!

Endorsed by tire expert Roger Marble!

Outstanding tire pressure gauge

The Accutire MS-4021B digital tire pressure gauge has an easy-to-read LCD display that provides pressure readings from 5-150 PSI. It’s ergonomically designed with an angled head and a rubber-coated easy-grip handle. If you forget to turn it off, it will do so automatically. The included lithium battery never needs to be recharged or replaced. Used by the RV Travel staff. Learn more or order.

“LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

“If you don’t want your dog to have bad breath, do what I do: Pour a little Lavoris in the toilet.” —Jay Leno

