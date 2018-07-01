RV Daily Tips Newsletter 927

Issue 927 • July 2, 2018

QUICK TIPS

No-start furnace?

If your factory furnace won’t start, go outside and take the cover off the intake/exhaust port. Now clean any crud out of the two tubes you’ll see. Try a restart. Still no go? Fire up your motorhome engine (or your tow vehicle while hooked up to your trailer) and try it again. If it starts now, there’s a low-voltage issue in your coach – check the “house batteries” first. If the furnace still won’t start with the engine running, you likely have a furnace problem requiring a technician’s attention.

Do those campground “size limits” measure up?

If you’re concerned about published RV size limits for campgrounds, afraid you won’t fit, don’t despair. Call the contact number for the campground and ask how the limit is figured out – could be it won’t apply to your rig. Always ask if there are any longer sites available. Or, if you’re bringing a “toad car,” it might be possible to park it next to the motorhome or in an overflow spot.

MORE QUICK TIPS

Keeping your e-mail address secure

You’re shopping for an RV or stuff for your rig and, hey, there’s a great deal on Craigslist or some other online venue. “Contact seller via e-mail for photos and details.” Some unscrupulous ad-runners are just fishing for e-mail addresses to sell. Don’t use your “regular” e-mail address to respond – use a throwaway! www.throwawaymail.com sets up a temporary e-mail address for your use and puts a “cookie” on your computer for identification. The address self-destructs after 48 hours if you don’t log back in, but resets for an additional 48 hours whenever you do.

Compass points keep your rig cooler

“If your awning is on the south side, as mine is, we always park pointing/heading east so the smallest areas (front & back ends of the RV) get the east/west rising/setting sun during hot times. It also keeps our refrigerator on the coolest, north side. We also use Reflectix in all sunny windows to block out some sun heat.” Helping us chill out, our thanks to Becca Ray.

WEBSITES OF THE DAY

Sanidumps

Looking for a nearby dump station? Use this website to find every dump station in your area.

Boondocking.org

Seems like there aren’t too many places these days without tons of other campers around, right? Use this website to find locations where you can boondock in peace!

