RV Daily Tips Newsletter 928

Issue 928 • July 3, 2018

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Thursday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

U.S. shoppers: Shop at Amazon.com

Canadian shoppers: Shop at Amazon.ca

QUICK TIPS

Replace your kitchen/bathroom RV faucets for less

You don’t need to go to an RV dealer for a limited selection at a high price when you need a new shut-em-off. Any faucet that fits the sink pattern (number of openings through the counter and the distance between them) will work in your RV. Yes, there are a variety of different connectors, but you’ll find an appropriate adapter if needed. Here’s the ticket: Remove the old faucet and take it down to the Big Box hardware store and shop for what you really want. Size it up for both counter-fit and water connections.

Yikes, that generator is loud!

With electricity expert Mike Sokol

Want to measure the actual dB (deciBel) SPL (Sound Pressure Level) of a generator? While there are many free and cheap apps for your smartphone, many of them need to be calibrated against a known-level noise source before they’re accurate. I’ve found some Android phones to be as much as 10 dB off. But you can get a factory calibrated meter, the same sort of thing we use when measuring concert levels, for about $30 from Galaxy Audio. Whatever type you use, just be sure it’s set to A-weight and Slow response, then step back 23 feet from the generator to be measured. Hey, would I lie to you? Learn more or order here.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Even $5, $10 or $20 is appreciated. Many readers set up an ongoing contribution, typically $5 to $10 a month. Your contributions make it possible for us to produce 25 highly informative newsletters every month. Learn more or contribute.

Best-selling small-space organizers

It can be hard keeping everything organized in a small space like an RV, right? Here’s Amazon’s list of best small-space organizers so you can keep everything in check. You’ll find everything from under-the-sink kitchen organizers, to clothing and closet organizers, to tiny little bookcases. Explore these helpful items here.

Answer to today’s email alert brain teaser: Mount Everest

MORE QUICK TIPS

A better use for dishwater

Reader Thelma Thomas saw a tip about keeping plenty of water in your black water tank. Thelma says, “A tip I saw and have shared often is to place a plastic dish pan in the kitchen sink for washing dishes. When done, dump the dishwater down the toilet. This not only adds water to the black tank, it helps decrease odors and also frees space in the gray tank for showers.” Thanks Thelma!

Leak behind the toilet?

The Number One suspect for a leak behind the toilet is your fresh water valve. These guys often leak if they were not properly winterized. The hardest part of the job? Probably getting the toilet pulled loose from the bathroom! Unless you’re a contortionist, space limitations usually require a remove-fix-reinstall operation.

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

20% off RoverPass, unlimited booking to over 6,000 campgrounds!

RoverPass Unlimited is the all-access fast pass to booking campgrounds online. It allows you to search and book at over 6,000 campgrounds and RV parks without a platform fee. You’ll also get priority booking and one-on-one access with customer service representatives. Click here to receive 20 percent off an unlimited membership.

WEBSITES OF THE DAY

The Women on the Mother Road

Route 66 has struck a chord with Americans and an international audience since its inception in 1926. However, the narrative of the road has primarily focused on men. The Women On The Mother Road project sheds light on diverse women’s experiences along the historic road.

Once upon a chef

Chef Jen Segal has a great website with her favorite recipes. Our staff writer, Emily Woodbury, uses her recipes often. Her favorite is Jen’s New Orleans BBQ Shrimp (it’s so good).

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

New & interesting finds at Amazon.com

See what really cool stuff Amazon is featuring today. It’s a whole lot of fun just browsing through all these great items. The selection changes every day, so check back often. You never know what you will find, which is part of the fun of visiting here. Check it out.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

Noise proves nothing. Often a hen who has merely laid an egg cackles as if she laid an asteroid. —Mark Twain

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY.

Sign up to receive an email every afternoon of

articles we’ve published in the past 24 hours. No ads

Enter your email address:



RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Associate editor: Deanna Tolliver. Staff writer: Emily Woodbury. Contributing writers: Russ De Maris, Bob Difley, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Mike Sokol, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring.

ADVERTISE on RVtravel.com and/or in this newsletter. Contact Gail Meyring at Gail(at)RVtravel.com .



Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This website utilizes some advertising services. Sometimes we are paid if you click one of those links and purchase a product or service. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers. Amazon and the Amazon logo are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc . RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.



RVtravel.com includes links to other websites. We cannot control the content and/or privacy policies of those sites. Please be aware when you leave this newsletter or any other section of RVtravel.com to read the privacy statements of any of those websites that collect personally identifiable information. Our own privacy policy applies only to RVtravel.com and its affiliated blogs.

This newsletter is copyright 2018 by RVtravel.com