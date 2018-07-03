RV Daily Tips Newsletter 929

Issue 929 • July 4, 2018

Happy Independence Day, America!

QUICK TIPS



Finding cheaper diesel fuel

Some RVers have complained that when traveling east across the country, the fewer listings for diesel fuel there are on apps like GasBuddy. Don’t automatically assume that using a discount card from a big truck stop like Pilot will secure the best price in the area. Many report that Sinclair stations or other independents are much less expensive than the big guys when all is said and done.

Keep out the bad water, pardner

Before filling your rig’s fresh water tank, do what the old cowboys did before leading in the cattle: Take a sip and see what the water tastes like. You can put bad tasting water in your tank easily, but getting that bad taste out is a tough job!

Answer to today’s email alert brain teaser: Your word

MORE QUICK TIPS

Leveling board reminders

If you level your rig with boards, it’s critical that the entire tire is supported on the board. If the tire “overhangs” the board, it can damage the tire structure. A 2 x 6 often is big enough, and it’s an easy find at the lumber yard. Redwood is light, but not always easy to find.

Preventing slide-out marks on floors

“We have found that cheap plastic placemats from a Dollar store work well to prevent marks or wear from slides. They are easily stashed on top of the washing machine if you have one.” Thanks to Goldie for sliding this tip our way!

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

Camco vent insulator keeps you warm…and cold!

Is your RV too hot in the summer? Too cold in the winter? Camco’s vent insulator and skylight cover features a thick layer of foam which helps stop heat transfer, keeping you warmer in the winter and cooler in the summer. Installation is easy: simply push the fitted foam into your skylight, reflective side up. The reflective surface blocks sunlight, preventing it from heating your RV in the hot months. The insulator is designed to fit standard 14″x14″ RV vents. Learn more or order here.

WEBSITES OF THE DAY

Camp California

Everything you need to know about camping in beautiful California. Search campgrounds, destinations and activities.

Women’s RV Forum

This one is for the ladies! Chat with other women RVers in this handy forum about RVing with pets, RV recipes, plan get-togethers, start a book club and discuss recent crafts or DIY projects.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

You don’t need a parachute to go skydiving. You need a parachute to go skydiving twice.

