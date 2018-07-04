RV Daily Tips Newsletter 930

Issue 930 • July 5, 2018

QUICK TIPS

RV water heaters 101

If you’re new to using electronic ignition water heaters, it’s easy. With the switch ON, the light may blink, possibly turn on. When the light turns off, the heater is lit. Now the thermostat is in control, and the heater will light whenever there’s a demand for the flame to heat the water. If the light stays on, or comes back on for longer than a few seconds, the heater did not light. Flip the switch off and try again. If it repeatedly fails to light, check to make sure your gas valve is open at the propane cylinder. Still not working? Leave the switch off and visit with an RV technician.

Super easy, multi-purpose potatoes

Rose Kanoldt says she scrubs potatoes, tosses them in her slow cooker and cooks them for about four hours. What does she get in return? Hot baked potatoes, with extras for potato salad, to chop up for hash browns, add to soup or mash ’em for patties. No need to heat up your RV for all this goodness. She adds that sweet potatoes are really juicy when prepared this way. Thanks, Rose!

MORE QUICK TIPS

More water-saving tips for boondockers

“At night we turn the water pump off and flush the toilet normally – just no water. In the morning a quick flush with a bit of water and all is sparkling clean! BTW – because we both only appreciate double-ply toilet paper, it goes into a small trash bag that gets removed every day, it doesn’t go into the tank.” Keeping your flow to a trickle, thanks to Marilyn R.

Trailer tow ball height

If your tow vehicle is too low or too high, the trailer weight isn’t distributed evenly on the axles, which can lead to damage. Adjust the height of your tow ball so that the trailer is level when hitched to the tow vehicle and on level ground. Your trailer axles will love it, and so will you – much easier walking about in a level rig.

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

WEBSITES OF THE DAY

Big Rig Resorts

As their website says, “Big Rig Resorts.com is dedicated to the owners of those Big Rigs who seem to continually have a problem finding a place to park them. This is an RV Park directory to help you solve the problem.”

My Scenic Drives

Easily locate pretty much every scenic drive around the USA. A map shows the route. Plus learn about side trips, hikes and hotels (in case you don’t have your RV along).

