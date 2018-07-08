RV Daily Tips Newsletter 931

Issue 931 • July 9, 2018

QUICK TIPS

Roadside emergency kit

Here are a couple of items that you may not have thought to put in your “roadside emergency kit.” A reader named Pat writes: “I would suggest adding road cones [orange safety cones] and blinking lights to the emergency kit. We found some that collapse at Harbor Freight. We also got reflective vests for the kit too. Found a red tote bag at a thrift store with plenty of space to store it all.” Thanks Pat, for helping us stay safe out there.

Trailer towing? Remember “gross weight” is more than just the trailer

Your pickup or other tow vehicle has set limits as to how much weight it can handle. Typically the number to watch for is gross combined weight rating or gross combination weight rating (GCWR). That’s not limited to the weight of the tow vehicle, the trailer and the stuff you’ve “stuffed” in the trailer. It also includes passengers and everything you have in the truck bed. Always a good idea to run your tow vehicle and trailer “over the scales” to ensure you’re not overloaded!

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.



Ask Yourself: Are you Ready for the Road?!

MORE QUICK TIPS

Know the toll before you roll

A motorhomer who crossed the George Washington Bridge in New York didn’t check the price before rolling over, using an EZ-Pass. He found out when he saw the bill – $72 for a one-way trip. Traveling in toll-bridge country is new to many from the West, so a little advance routing research could save you big money.

The dangers of RV batteries

Batteries can be extremely dangerous. They emit gases that are explosive and contain a very corrosive acid. If you perform your own maintenance, then certain precautions must be taken. Do not use an open flame or smoke around batteries. Avoid any electrical arcing or sparks around the battery(ies). Wear protective clothing and safety glasses, and avoid getting any battery acid on your skin or clothes. If you do come in contact with battery acid, flush the exposed area immediately with a lot of cold water. Tips from Mark Polk, RV Education 101.



Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

Stinky holding tank odors? Here's the solution

