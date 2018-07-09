RV Daily Tips Newsletter 932

Issue 932 • July 10, 2018

QUICK TIPS

Scheduled roof maintenance pays dividends

Having a schedule of physically inspecting your RV roof every six months is a good idea. Left unrepaired, roof tears or bad sealant around roof openings can let water get through, right down to that chintzy particle board or other roof substrate. Left long enough, water can infiltrate the sidewalls. Mold, mildew and huge repair expenses are the only outcome. Get up there and clean the roof with mild soap and water. Some RVers apply a protectant, too. Check all the seals around vents, antennas and end-caps.

Have a knife day!

With electricity expert Mike Sokol

A good sound tech (and RVer) always has a folding pocket knife handy for quick cutting and slicing chores. One of my favorite (and affordable) knives is the Gerber E-Z Out Skeleton Blade. It flicks open easily with a simple wrist motion (like throwing a Frisbee, just don’t let go) and locks securely in place. If the Gerber folder is too big for your pocket, there are smaller folders that still get the job done. Here’s what I got myself for when I’m in formal wear (yes, sometimes I have to wear a tuxedo when I’m doing sound for dignitaries). If security allows it this is what I tuck in my pants pocket: a Kershaw Shuffle II with a locking blackened blade. It includes a lanyard loop and bottle opener, so it’s also great for fishing trips since you can tie it off to your belt so it won’t drop in the lake. And we all know what to do with a bottle opener, don’t we?

MORE QUICK TIPS

Keep the “floaters” out of your fridge

And with apologies to one of our readers (your trusty editor lost his/her name), here’s a thought on keeping your refrigerated goods from “floating around.” “Instead of bars holding your food stuff in your fridge, consider purchasing clear plastic bins. With the bins, you can organize your common items, you can pull out the bins to select the item in the back of the bin without having to shuffle through other stuff to get to it, and lastly, you can insure that everything will stay in place during travel without the worry of something falling out when you open the door(s).” Thanks – whoever you are!

Know your own whereabouts

When you get into a new RV park or boondock site, it’s not a bad idea to jot down information on your location, including site number, park phone number, GPS coordinates, etc. If an emergency pops up during your stay, this information might pop out of your mind. A small dry-erase board mounted where you can easily find it makes a great place for this critical information.

