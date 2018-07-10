RV Daily Tips Newsletter 933

Issue 933 • July 11, 2018

QUICK TIPS

Another battery fill solution for close quarters

“The standard battery service bottle doesn’t work in my Bounder 38N battery compartment – too tall. I use a squirt bottle with a nozzle, attaching a length of 1/4″ vinyl tubing to the spray port. I add the distilled water by placing the tube in the service opening and pumping the spray nozzle. I use a flashlight and mirror to check the level.” Thanks to Phil Atterbery for yet another solution to one of RVing’s sticky situations.

Campground setup tip for newbies

Do your best to arrive at your campsite during daylight. Setting up in the dark, particularly before you have a routine down, is hugely difficult. You’re looking for a level spot, with easy access, long enough for your rig, amenities such as a fire pit and picnic table, and things like the proximity to the shower house. Is it dark? Nearly impossible to evaluate these features! If you are “stuck in the dark,” you’ll need a helper with a strong flashlight and a walkie-talkie or cell phone connection with you.

Best-selling small-space organizers

It can be hard keeping everything organized in a small space like an RV, right? Here's Amazon's list of best small-space organizers so you can keep everything in check. You'll find everything from under-the-sink kitchen organizers, to clothing and closet organizers, to tiny little bookcases.

Answer to today’s email alert brain teaser: The letter “M”.

MORE QUICK TIPS

Weight capacity declines at high altitude

The Gross Vehicle Weight Rating (GVWR) is the maximum permissible weight of the tow vehicle when fully loaded for travel. The Gross Combined Weight Rating (GCWR) is the maximum permissible weight of the fully loaded tow vehicle and the fully loaded trailer together. Let’s say, for example, we have a tow vehicle with a GCWR of 14,000 pounds and a GVWR of 8,800 pounds. If the vehicle were loaded to its GVWR, this means we can tow 5,200 pounds before we exceed our GCWR.

At 10,000 feet, we’d need to reduce these ratings by 20 percent to maintain performance. That would mean our GCWR is 11,200 pounds and the GVWR is 7,040 pounds, limiting what we can safely tow to 4,160 pounds. A simple rule of thumb you can use to add a built-in margin of safety is referred to as the 75 percent rule. Multiply the GVWR and GCWR by 75 percent. Subtract the GVWR from the GCWR and this is the amount you can tow. In our case it would be 3,900 pounds, which is below the 4,160 pounds we could safely tow if we were 10,000 feet above sea level. Tip from Mark Polk, RV Education 101.



Sewer cap tip from a sadder-but-wiser man

Dan H sounds like a man with experience. He suggests, before taking the cap off your RV sewer outlet, “Make sure all tank valves are closed. There is a lot of pressure behind 50 gallons of grey water!”

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

The largest, tiniest blanket for all your outdoor needs

Pack your beach bags and park picnics, it's summer! What's one thing we always need for a relaxing day outdoors? A blanket! This tiny, super lightweight travel blanket is great for RVers, campers, hikers, concert-goers and travelers. When folded up in its drawstring pouch, it fits in the palm of your hand. When unfolded, it's a waterproof 55″x70″ two-person blanket.

WEBSITES OF THE DAY

RoverPass

RoverPass is the easiest way to book campsites online. Become a member and get first-priority access to booking over 6,000 campgrounds.

CAT Scale

Know how much your RV weighs? You should! Use this website to find a nearby CAT Scale to weigh your rig.

A DEET-free mosquito and tick repellent that works!

This awesome DEET-free insect repellent works for mosquitoes, ticks and other biting insects.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

“Cleaning your house while your kids are still growing is like shoveling the walk before it stops snowing.” —Phyllis Diller

