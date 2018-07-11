RV Daily Tips Newsletter 934

Issue 934 • July 12, 2018

QUICK TIPS



Tilted dump station? Level up the playing field

You’d think you’ve seen everything until you get to the dump station where the pavement is tilted off and away from the dump port. How will you ever get all the stuff out of your holding tanks, if it’s cowering on the opposite side of the tank? If your rig is equipped with leveling jacks, it’s time for manual deployment. Gently set down the appropriate pad(s) and lift your rig up to overcome the effects of gravity.

Be gentle when cleaning plumbing fixtures

Got a sink, shower or toilet to clean? Whatever you use will end up in the holding tank. Some stuff will create problems if it gets down there, so be choosy with your cleansers. Non-abrasive, non-bleach cleansers are best. Many RVers swear by Bar Keepers Friend. Others simply use a microfiber cloth with plain water, or at the strongest, vinegar water. Wet wipes can do a quick job of shining up chrome fixtures!

Answer to today’s email alert brain teaser: A study by the American Society for Microbiology found that only 67 percent actually do wash their hands.

MORE QUICK TIPS

No oven in your rig? Here’s an alternative

“Since our RV does not have an oven we find a toaster oven, a medium one, does a great job baking and cooking foods that otherwise you would have to use a stove or microwave for. I don’t microwave food unless in a hurry.” Another hot tip, thanks to Jillie.

RV parking restrictions in front of your house?

Some that live in homeowner association areas, or have towns with parking restrictions, feel they’ve hit a brick wall when they need to do a repair or maintenance job. If you’re limited to a 24-hour restriction, it’ll really cramp your style. One RVer says when he has a longer-than-a-day job to do, he simply approaches his neighbors in advance, spells out the problem he’s having, and gives an estimate as to how long he’ll need to get the job done, promising to “vamoose” as soon as possible. Says it’s worked every time – no complaints, no problems.

WEBSITES OF THE DAY

Best-selling RV gadgets

Amazon offers everything you never knew you needed! Find space organizers, special maintenance items, technology, clothing, small kitchen gadgets and more!

RVing Guide

This website has great articles about everything RV related. They say: “Real people. Real experiences. Real helpful.”

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

“Knowledge is knowing a tomato is a fruit; Wisdom is not putting it in a fruit salad.” —Peter Kay

