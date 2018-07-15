RV Daily Tips Newsletter 935

Issue 935 • July 16, 2018

QUICK TIPS

Check your campsites if you MUST get online

If you depend on a reliable internet connection when you camp, be sure to check a potential campsite before setting up. It could be in a dead zone in the campground, where the WiFi, cell phone or hot spot won’t work. Even campsites a few spaces apart may make a difference.

Too much litter with “K cups”?

From reader Jay French: “I have used a Keurig coffee maker since they were brought out on the market. Have also never purchased a single plastic K-Cup. Instead, I bought an adapter reusable K-Cup filter, not one of the cheap ones, but the more expensive stainless steel variety for around $15. About once a month take a wire brush to the reusable adapter cup. To be even more environmentally friendly, the leeks in my garden love used coffee grounds. Saving coffee grounds to use as a soil amendment is very difficult when you use a paper filter.” Thanks Jay!

Answer to today’s email alert brain teaser: There are 12. Did you answer four?

MORE QUICK TIPS

Dealing with merging freeway traffic

Snayte has a viewpoint regarding on-ramp freeway merging: “I do not change my speed when a car is coming down the ramp. You have no way of knowing if that is what they intend to do to merge. I maintain my speed and let them figure out if they want to speed up to get in front of me, or slow down to get behind. More than once I have been slowed to almost a stop while entering the freeway because a car in front of me and the car on the freeway were both slowing to let the other in. Meanwhile the car behind me is about to run into everyone because he is looking back for an opening to merge into.” No doubt we’ll hear feedback on this one!

Extra waste outlet cap

“Carry a spare waste outlet cap. If you fail to put the cap back on after dumping, it will probably be torn off while driving.” —From Motorhomes Made Easy

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

WEBSITES OF THE DAY

50 survival tips and tricks for the outdoors

The link says it all! Visit this page (and explore the rest of the website while you’re at it) to learn the best tips about surviving in the wilderness. Lots of stuff here will come in handy!

CoilnWrap

Find all the RV parts you need! The site is easy to navigate and all the parts, gear and gadgets are available for purchase.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

“NASA announced that the planet Mars contains the building blocks of life. Apparently, Mars has oxygen, hydrogen and Netflix.” —Conan O’Brien

