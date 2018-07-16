RV Daily Tips Newsletter 936

Issue 936 • July 17, 2018

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Thursday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

Ends today: Click here.

QUICK TIPS



Monitor that charge!

With electricity expert Mike Sokol

Hey, I’m not just an AC voltage guy. I also do a lot with DC battery systems. If you don’t have a dedicated house battery monitor, or maybe you need a second one in a more visible place, then consider a plug-in battery voltage monitor. It can tell you if your converter or charger is working, the basic state of charge of the batteries, and even if there’s a sudden load that you weren’t aware of. Here’s a nice one!

Know how your RV “measures up”

The importance of knowing how “tall” your RV is can’t be understated. But how to do it? Here’s a suggestion from Bob. He suggests getting a 2 x 4 or a thick piece of Styrofoam, even firm cardboard. Put your choice up on top of your air conditioning unit so it extends over the side of the RV, then use a tape measure to measure from the ground up to the bottom of the object. That way, you’ll have (hopefully) the figure for the tallest point of your RV.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Even $5, $10 or $20 is appreciated. Many readers set up an ongoing contribution, typically $5 to $10 a month. Your contributions make it possible for us to produce 25 highly informative newsletters every month. Learn more or contribute.

Carefree of Colorado Wireless Control for 12V Awnings

Enjoy full control of your 12V awning from as far away as 50 feet with the Carefree Connects™ Awning App. This Bluetooth® enabled system operates via mobile app or remote fob. Functionality includes extension, retraction, LED power and motion sensitivity. Pair with CarefreeMotion™ for maximum peace of mind. Click here for information.

Answer to today’s email alert brain teaser: Neither, it’s a paradox. If the first is true, then the second must be false, which makes the first false; it doesn’t work.

MORE QUICK TIPS

“Pirate” light stealing your precious gas?

“Unless you are using your oven a lot, leave the pilot light turned off when you are not cooking. It uses a surprising amount of propane.” From Motorhomes Made Easy

No-bonk awning arms

Pity those of us who aren’t always aware of our surroundings, or walk about in the dark. Smack into a deployed awning arm, it can really bruise you. Make “bumpers” for your awning arms by slitting a large “swim noodle” lengthwise and fitting it over the arm. Or try large foam pipe insulation – it’s already slit.

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

Heavy duty grill mats master the BBQ!

Been looking for perfect grill mats? Here you go! These mats are the ideal thickness, still allowing that chicken to get those beautiful grill marks, but thick enough to provide durability and heat resistance. Never worry about cleaning your grill again and never worry about veggies falling through those dang cracks. Hassle-free grilling every time. Works with any type of grill or BBQ. Learn more or order here.

WEBSITES OF THE DAY

National Park Maps

This website from the National Park Service offers all the park maps for free. It’s an app too, so you can have them on your phone when you need them!

35 delicious dutch-oven camping recipes

We’re drooling just looking at these! Anyone feel up to cooking? We can be there in 10!

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

RV trip planning has never been easier!

RV Trip Wizard saves you time by making RV trip planning simple. Plan safe RV routes, avoid unpleasant surprises, and research campgrounds before you arrive. Even find gas stations, propane, and dump stations along the way. All this and more in one easy to use system! Learn more here.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

From Johnny Carson: “The bad news is that aliens have landed… the good news is that they pee gasoline.”

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY.

Sign up to receive an email every afternoon of

articles we’ve published in the past 24 hours. No ads

Enter your email address:



RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Staff writer: Emily Woodbury. Contributing writers: Russ De Maris, Bob Difley, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Mike Sokol, Greg Illes, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring. Marketing director: Jessica Sarvis.



ADVERTISE on RVtravel.com and/or in this newsletter. Contact Gail Meyring at Gail(at)RVtravel.com .



Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This website utilizes some advertising services. Sometimes we are paid if you click one of those links and purchase a product or service. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers. Amazon and the Amazon logo are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc . RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.



RVtravel.com includes links to other websites. We cannot control the content and/or privacy policies of those sites. Please be aware when you leave this newsletter or any other section of RVtravel.com to read the privacy statements of any of those websites that collect personally identifiable information. Our own privacy policy applies only to RVtravel.com and its affiliated blogs.

This newsletter is copyright 2018 by RVtravel.com