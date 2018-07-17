RV Daily Tips Newsletter 937

Issue 937 • July 18, 2018

This newsletter is brought to you Monday through Thursday by RVtravel.com and is funded primarily through voluntary subscription contributions from our readers. Thank you!

U.S. shoppers: Shop at Amazon.com

Canadian shoppers: Shop at Amazon.ca

QUICK TIPS



Do you level?

That’s a question repeatedly posted on RV forums, regarding leveling an RV when stopping at the end of the day. Here’s a typical response: “I try to get it relatively close unless it’s just for an overnight stop, in which case I don’t bother.” Unless it’s an overnight stop? ALWAYS level your RV. Another comment tells you why: “I’m on my second Dometic 4-door. I level METICULOUSLY every time I stop to camp and I check level every morning. I refuse to go thru all that replacement AGAIN.” RV refrigerators need to be level to work properly, and to prevent damage. No absorption-type RV refrigerator has ever read the fine print that says, “Don’t count the damage caused by operating off-level if it’s only overnight.” Seriously, damage to an RV cooling unit is CUMULATIVE, and every “only overnight” adds up. Can’t level? Shut off the fridge.

Tire air loss

Did you know that your tires can lose up to two psi of air pressure every month? That means if the RV sat in storage for three or four months the tires could be seriously underinflated. Try to get in the habit of checking tire pressure before each trip you take with your RV. Always check the tire pressure when the tires are cold (before traveling more than one mile). Don’t forget to check your automobile tires periodically, too. Tip from Mark Polk, RV Education 101.

Did you miss the latest RV Travel Newsletter? If so, read it here.

IF YOU APPRECIATE THIS NEWSLETTER and others from RVtravel.com, will you please consider pledging your support? Even $5, $10 or $20 is appreciated. Many readers set up an ongoing contribution, typically $5 to $10 a month. Your contributions make it possible for us to produce 25 highly informative newsletters every month. Learn more or contribute.

The one thing every RVer needs on hand

The roof vent on your RV often goes unnoticed until it stops working. A key component of your RV’s ventilation system is often displaced by the elements, leading to debris easily getting inside. Always keep an extra cap on hand to tackle this small fix and prevent further damage to your HVAC system. Shop Road & Home for this essential item, click here.

Answer to today’s email alert brain teaser: No. Since he has a ‘widow’, the guy’s dead!

MORE QUICK TIPS

Roof vent raising a stink?

If nasty holding tank odors are invading your space, pop up on the roof and check out your roof vents. Yes, they need to be free of debris, but underneath the vent cap is where the real problem could be. If there’s a gap between the actual vent pipe and the roof itself, holding tank gases can sneak right back into the coach. Stuff the space between the pipe and roof sheeting with fiberglass insulation, then seal over the top of the insulation with no-sagging roof sealant.

Adjust your hitch ball height

“Towing with the tongue high (or low) can overload one of your trailer axles. Set your ball height to level the trailer when attached to the tow vehicle. “ —From Trailers & Fifth Wheels Made Easy

Do you have a tip? Send it to Russ (at) rvtravel.com

Double refrigerator bars ensure nothing moves while driving

I know it’s happened to me many times – I’ve opened the fridge (even slowly) after driving down the road and a heavy jar has fallen on my toe – “OW!” – because it shifted in the fridge. Never have that happen again with these easy-to-install double refrigerator bars. These spring-loaded bars can also be placed in cupboards or in closets. Order for a good price here.

WEBSITES OF THE DAY

U.S. Military Campgrounds

If you’d like to stay at a U.S. military campground or RV park, this is a website for you! Search many parks by state, the highest rating, or the most viewed.

Yahoo RV Groups

Yahoo offers tons (and we mean tons) of groups to join about RVing. Find groups about your specific motorhome, favorite RV park, or DIY projects. Enjoy!

Check out the long list of great RVing-related websites from RVtravel.com.

Best-selling small-space organizers

It can be hard keeping everything organized in a small space like an RV, right? Here’s Amazon’s list of best small-space organizers so you can keep everything in check. You’ll find everything from under-the-sink kitchen organizers, to clothing and closet organizers, to tiny little bookcases. Explore these helpful items here.

Join us: Facebook • Twitter • YouTube.

LEAVE HERE WITH A LAUGH

“One tequila, two tequila, three tequila, floor.” —George Carlin

Today’s Daily Deals at Amazon.com

Best-selling RV products and Accessories at Amazon.com. UPDATED HOURLY.

Sign up to receive an email every afternoon of

articles we’ve published in the past 24 hours. No ads

Enter your email address:



RV Daily Tips Staff

Editor and Publisher: Chuck Woodbury. Managing editor: Diane McGovern. Staff writer: Emily Woodbury. Contributing writers: Russ De Maris, Bob Difley, Gary Bunzer, Roger Marble, Mike Sokol, Greg Illes, J.M. Montigel and Andrew Robinson. Advertising coordinator: Gail Meyring. Marketing director: Jessica Sarvis.



ADVERTISE on RVtravel.com and/or in this newsletter. Contact Gail Meyring at Gail(at)RVtravel.com .



Everything in this newsletter is true to the best of our knowledge. But we occasionally get something wrong. We’re just human! So don’t go spending $10,000 on something we said was good simply because we said so, or fixing something according to what we suggested (check with your own technician first). Maybe we made a mistake. Tips and/or comments in this newsletter are those of the authors and may not reflect the views of RVtravel.com or this newsletter.

Mail us at 9792 Edmonds Way, #265, Edmonds, WA 98020.

This website utilizes some advertising services. Sometimes we are paid if you click one of those links and purchase a product or service. Regardless of this potential revenue, unless stated otherwise, we only recommend products or services we believe provide value to our readers. Amazon and the Amazon logo are trademarks of Amazon.com, Inc . RVtravel.com is a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.



RVtravel.com includes links to other websites. We cannot control the content and/or privacy policies of those sites. Please be aware when you leave this newsletter or any other section of RVtravel.com to read the privacy statements of any of those websites that collect personally identifiable information. Our own privacy policy applies only to RVtravel.com and its affiliated blogs.

This newsletter is copyright 2018 by RVtravel.com